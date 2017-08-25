Carey 12, Van Buren 7

By TED RADICK

VAN BUREN — Spread offenses are fun to play and fun to watch.

But when Carey had to have a consistent drive for a score, the Blue Devils went back to smashmouth football.

Cody Luzader’s 18-yard touchdown run with 4:25 remaining in the game capped a 14-play, 61-yard drive to give Carey the winning score and a 12-7 victory in Friday’s nonconference season opener for both schools at Van Buren.

All but one of the 14 plays on the drive was a run, and the pass resulted in an intentional grounding call that had the Blue Devils facing second-and-goal at the 18 before Luzader’s scoring run.

“Carey’s a running team, and we’re always going to be a running team,” said coach Jon Mershman, who won his first game as Carey’s head coach. “It doesn’t matter if we’re in a spread, we’re going to try to run the ball.

“We will go back to basics whenever we need to, to win a game. I don’t care if we throw 50 passes for a 1,000 yards, or if we win running the ball. To me, I just want the ball moved one way or another.”

Carey then made a stand on defense as Van Buren drove as far as the Blue Devils’ 3-yard line in the final minute. A 10-yard loss on a running play and an incomplete pass stalled the Knights’ drive.

Van Buren led 7-6 early in the fourth quarter when the Knights had a fourth-and-3 on Carey’s 39.

Van Buren coach J.T. Bates faced a decision on whether to go for the first down or punt to pin Carey deep on its side of the field.

Bates went for it, but Landon Forsyth’s pass was broken up.

“I look at my guys, and I know I have guys who can make that play,” said Bates, also in his first game as a head coach. “It didn’t happen, but I’m not going to lose any sleep about that call. It was the right call.

“We were confident in the decision, but Carey made a play and got a stop. You can always look back and wonder, but that was the right call for us at the time.”

Carey took over with 11:02 remaining, got out of its spread offense and went to a double-tight end, three-back formation. Quarterback Brayden Wentling ran 11 yards for a first down on third-and-9, and picked up another 11 yards on a third-and-5.

Adam Hackworth got first-down yardage on a third-down play, as did Luzader later in the drive. Finally, Luzader ran for the lead score.

“They called my number on that play, but when our line and our backs hear that they get to go out and lead block for me, they get just as excited as I do,” Luzader said.

“It’s not me scoring that touchdown. I get the credit in the newspaper, but that doesn’t show the blocks they make. Without them laying those three perfect blocks on the corner, I don’t have that sealed to outrun that guy to the end zone.

“It’s all want-to on the guys in front of me.”

Van Buren responded with a 30-yard run by Jacob Leal to the Carey 8. Leal, who had a game-high 83 yards on 15 carries and caught a 45-yard touchdown pass in the first half, then ran for 2 yards.

A Bryce Smith reception gave the Knights third-and-goal at the 3, but cornerback Wentling tackled Leal for a 10-yard loss on a sweep.

“Athletes are going to make plays,” Mershman said. “They make coaching easy. Athletes will make coaches look great. We could have had the worst defensive call out there, and I don’t even know what we had called out there to be honest, but athletes will make plays.”

Forsyth’s fourth-down pass into the end zone fell incomplete with 51 seconds left to allow Carey to run out the clock.

“I’ll take anything I can get,” Mershman said with a laugh. “You have my two kids being born, marrying my wife, and I’ll tell you right now that all the games I played in high school and college, this has to be right up there. I can’t be more proud of our kids than I am at this moment right now.”

Van Buren broke up an early defensive game — Carey had one first-quarter first down and the Knights had negative total yards in the first quarter — with the big play to Leal to take a 7-0, second-quarter lead. Leal turned a short pass from Forsyth, who was 6 of 18 for 58 yards, into a TD reception by breaking several tackles in Carey’s secondary.

The Blue Devils responded late in the half with an eight-play scoring drive. Wentling, 7 of 13 for 72 yards with an interception, connected with Hayden Stone for a first down on third-and-11 to set up Luzader’s 15-yard TD run.

“That was well-played on both sides,” Bates said. “Unfortunately, someone has to lose and it happened to be us tonight.

“There’s a lot of plays we’ll look back at, but Iike I told the guys, the coulda, woulda, shouldas aren’t going to bring it back. We’ll look at film and clean a lot of that stuff up and learn from the mistakes and move forward. It burns right now, but we have to look forward and get ready for Bluffton.”

The Black Knights travel to Bluffton next Friday for a nonleague game, while Carey begins Northern 10 Conference play with a home game against Colonel Crawford.

Carey 0 6 0 6 — 12

Van Buren 0 7 0 0 — 7

Second Quarter

VB — Leal 45 pass from Forsyth (Piccirillo kick)

CAR — Luzader 15 run (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

CAR — Luzader 18 run (run failed)

Carey Van Buren

First Downs 13 7

Rushes-yards 42-134 28-126

Passing Yards 72 58

Comp-Att-Int 7-13-1 6-19-0

Punts-Avg. 5-31.4 7-32.7

Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0

Penalties-Yards 5-35 3-25

individual statistics

rushing — Carey, Wentling 17-39, Schafer 12-38, Luzader 7-43, Hackworth 6-14. Van Buren, Leal 15-83, Forsyth 7-8, Fasone 5-41, Smith 1-(-6).

passing — Carey, Wentling 7-13-1-72. Van Buren, Forsyth 6-18-0-58, Smith 0-1-0-0.

receiving — Carey, Stone 2-25, Summit 1-20, Luzader 1-10, Hackworth 1-10, Plott 1-4, Littlejohn 1-3. Van Buren, Smith 3-4, Leal 1-45, Leanord 1-8, Fasone 1-1.

