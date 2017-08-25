Danbury 39, Vanlue 19

LAKESIDE — Vanlue built a 12-8 second-quarter lead, but Danbury exploded out of the secondhalf break with a 31-point third period for a 39-19 nonconference season-opening victory Friday night.

Danbury, which got 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Saylor Evans with Logan Kenley adding a pair of scores, piled up 330 yards rushing against the Wildcats.

No other information on the game was available

Vanlue 0 12 0 7 — 19

Danbury 0 8 31 0 — 39

