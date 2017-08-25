Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Danbury 39, Vanlue 19

Posted On Fri. Aug 25th, 2017
LAKESIDE — Vanlue built a 12-8 second-quarter lead, but Danbury exploded out of the secondhalf break with a 31-point third period for a 39-19 nonconference season-opening victory Friday night.

Danbury, which got 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Saylor Evans with Logan Kenley adding a pair of scores, piled up 330 yards rushing against the Wildcats.

No other information on the game was available

Vanlue    0    12    0    7    —    19
Danbury    0    8    31    0    —    39

