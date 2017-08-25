Previous Story
Danbury 39, Vanlue 19
Posted On Fri. Aug 25th, 2017
LAKESIDE — Vanlue built a 12-8 second-quarter lead, but Danbury exploded out of the secondhalf break with a 31-point third period for a 39-19 nonconference season-opening victory Friday night.
Danbury, which got 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Saylor Evans with Logan Kenley adding a pair of scores, piled up 330 yards rushing against the Wildcats.
No other information on the game was available
Vanlue 0 12 0 7 — 19
Danbury 0 8 31 0 — 39