Eastwood 39, Ottawa-Glandorf 7

PEMBERVILLE — Jaden Siebeneck’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Richie Knowlton in the fourth quarter was all the offense Ottawa-Glandorf could muster in a 39-7 loss to Eastwood to open the season.

Jayden Rayford scored on runs of 1- and 4 yards while Ian Downard had TD plunges of 1- and 2 yards. Cooper Comes also added a 32-yard touchdown run for the Eagles.

Eastwood racked up 316 yards of offense with 297 yards on the ground. Rayford led the way with 175 yards on 36 carries.

Ottawa-Glandorf had just three yards rushing and 44 passing while turning the ball over five times.

