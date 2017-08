BLOOMDALE — Elmwood, stymied by six turnovers, netted just 176 total yards Friday night in suffering a 41-0 nonconference season-opening loss to Gibsonburg.

The Royals saw Jonah Childress complete 7 of 14 passes for 147 yards with four interceptions.

Elmwood had only 29 yards rushing and lost two fumbles.

Gibsonburg 16 12 13 0 — 41

Elmwood 0 0 0 0 — 0

