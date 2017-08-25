Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Hardin Northern 57, Arcadia 35

Posted On Fri. Aug 25th, 2017
DOLA — Hardin Northern started its season with a bang as it scored at least 14 points in each quarter en route to a 57-35 romp over Arcadia on Friday night in a nonconference season opener.

The Polar Bears ran away with the contest in the second half after leading 29-21 at halftime.

Arcadia’s Trevor Brubaker ran for 213 yards on 22 carries and scored from 45 and 31 yards away, and he also caught three passes for 51 yards. Brubaker also made 11 tackles on defense, including two for losses, and forced a fumble.

Hayden Rader caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Cole Coppus and returned a kickoff 71 yards for a touchdown for the Redskins, who also reached the end zone on a two-yard Ethan Smarr run.

Braydon George made eight tackles with two sacks for Arcadia.

No individual information was available for Hardin Northern.

Arcadia    14    7    7    7    —    35
Hardin Northern    14    15    14    14    —    57

