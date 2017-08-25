Hardin Northern 57, Arcadia 35

DOLA — Hardin Northern started its season with a bang as it scored at least 14 points in each quarter en route to a 57-35 romp over Arcadia on Friday night in a nonconference season opener.

The Polar Bears ran away with the contest in the second half after leading 29-21 at halftime.

Arcadia’s Trevor Brubaker ran for 213 yards on 22 carries and scored from 45 and 31 yards away, and he also caught three passes for 51 yards. Brubaker also made 11 tackles on defense, including two for losses, and forced a fumble.

Hayden Rader caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Cole Coppus and returned a kickoff 71 yards for a touchdown for the Redskins, who also reached the end zone on a two-yard Ethan Smarr run.

Braydon George made eight tackles with two sacks for Arcadia.

No individual information was available for Hardin Northern.

Arcadia 14 7 7 7 — 35

Hardin Northern 14 15 14 14 — 57

Comments

comments