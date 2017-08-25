North Baltimore 39, Holgate 21

NORTH BALTIMORE — Brady Rader hooked up with David Patterson for a 71-yard scoring strike on the first play of the night and the North Baltimore quarterback threw four more touchdowns as the Tigers rallied past Holgate 39-21 in a nonconference season opener for both teams Friday night.

Holgate built a 14-7 lead after the first quarter, but North Baltimore responded in a big way with Rader throwing three straight scoring strikes to help stake the Tigers to a 32-21 lead after three quarters.

Rader finished the night by converting 22 of 38 passes for 435 yards, also throwing scoring passes to Levi Gazarek (21 yards), Patterson (9 and 23 yards) and Adam Flores (23 yards).

While Patterson finished with 210 yards receiving, Gazarek added 124.

The Tigers also got 113 yards rushing with Kole Wymer registering 18 carries for 81 yards and a 1-yard TD burst.

Holgate’s Brendan Clark had just two carries, but scored on runs of 4 and 1 yards with Tallon Meyer netting 113 yards on 14 carries.

Holgate 14 0 7 0 — 21

North Baltimore 7 13 12 7 — 39

First Quarter

NB — Patterson 71 pass from Rader (Gazarek kick)

HOL — Clark 4 run (Newbert kick)

HOL — Holtz 40 interception return (Newbert kick)

Second Quarter

NB — Wymer 1 run (Gazarek kick)

NB — Gazarek 21 pass from Rader (kick failed)

Third Quarter

NB — Patterson 9 pass from Rader (kick failed)

NB — Flores 23 pass from Rader (kick failed)

HOL — Clark 1 run (Newbert kick)

Fourth Quarter

NB — Patterson 23 pass from Rader (Gazarek kick)

