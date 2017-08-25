Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
North Baltimore 39, Holgate 21

Posted On Fri. Aug 25th, 2017
NORTH BALTIMORE — Brady Rader hooked up with David Patterson for a 71-yard scoring strike on the first play of the night and the North Baltimore quarterback threw four more touchdowns as the Tigers rallied past Holgate 39-21 in a nonconference season opener for both teams Friday night.

Holgate built a 14-7 lead after the first quarter, but North Baltimore responded in a big way with Rader throwing three straight scoring strikes to help stake the Tigers to a 32-21 lead after three quarters.

Rader finished the night by converting 22 of 38 passes for 435 yards, also throwing scoring passes to Levi Gazarek (21 yards), Patterson (9 and 23 yards) and Adam Flores (23 yards).
While Patterson finished with 210 yards receiving, Gazarek added 124.

The Tigers also got 113 yards rushing with Kole Wymer registering 18 carries for 81 yards and a 1-yard TD burst.

Holgate’s Brendan Clark had just two carries, but scored on runs of 4 and 1 yards with Tallon Meyer netting 113 yards on 14 carries.

Holgate    14    0    7    0    —    21
North Baltimore    7    13    12    7    —    39

First Quarter
NB — Patterson 71 pass from Rader (Gazarek kick)
HOL — Clark 4 run (Newbert kick)
HOL — Holtz 40 interception return (Newbert kick)
Second Quarter
NB — Wymer 1 run (Gazarek kick)
NB — Gazarek 21 pass from Rader (kick failed)
Third Quarter
NB — Patterson 9 pass from Rader (kick failed)
NB — Flores 23 pass from Rader (kick failed)
HOL — Clark 1 run (Newbert kick)
Fourth Quarter
NB — Patterson 23 pass from Rader (Gazarek kick)

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
