Riverdale 40, Waynesfield-Goshen 18

Posted On Fri. Aug 25th, 2017
MOUNT BLANCHARD — Aidan Loveridge totaled 139 yards of offense, scored four times and led Riverdale with 12 tackles as the Falcons blitzed Waynesfield-Goshen 40-18 on Friday.

Loveridge amassed 108 yards and three scores on 22 carries and led all Falcons receivers wit 31 yards and a TD. Alec Loveridge completed 6 of 11 passes for 82 yards and a TD and added 74 yards on the ground with a TD.

Riverdale (1-0), despite being outgained 301-282, forced four turnovers and committed none itself. Waynesfield-Goshen fell to 0-1.

Waynesfield-Goshen    12    6    0    0    —    18
Riverdale    13    14    0    13    —    40

First Quarter
RIV — Ai. Loveridge 76 kick return (pass failed)
WG — Eller 4 run (kick failed)
RIV — Ai. Loveridge 31 pass from Al. Loveridge (Mason kick)
WG — Rickle 86 pass from E. Miller (rush failed)
Second Quarter
RIV — Al. Loveridge 2 run (pass failed)
WG — Klenke 29 run (kick failed)
RIV — Ai. Loveridge 7 run (Scott run)
Fourth Quarter
RIV — Ai. Loveridge 1 run (rush failed)
RIV — Ai. Loveridge 23 run (Mason kick)

