Prep Football
Friday’s Results
NW Ohio Games
Ada 40, Upper Scioto Valley 7
Anna 52, Arlington 0
Anthony Wayne 44, Toledo St. Francis 7
Antwerp 32, Montpelier 28
Archbold 37, Hicksville 0
Ashland Senior 31, Green 28
Ayersville 25, Edon 19
Bedford, Mich. 35, Toledo St. John’s 28
Bellefontaine 19, Wapakoneta 7
Bellevue 21, Canton Central Catholic 17
Bluffton 41, Cory-Rawson 7
Bowling Green 41, Rossford 34
Carey 12, Van Buren 7
Clear Fork 27, Fredericktown 6
Clyde 17, Toledo Start 14
Coldwater 35, Kenton 28
Colonel Crawford 48, Mount Gilead 7
Convoy Crestview 38, Parkway 26
Danbury 39, Vanlue 14
Delaware Hayes 21, Buckeye Valley 17
Delphos St. John’s 49, Toledo Woodward 6
Dublin Coffman 45, Perrysburg 0
Eastwood 39, Ottawa-Glandorf 7
Edgerton 42, Hilltop 6
Elida 42, Tiffin Columbian 20
Fort Recovery 27, Sidney Lehman 21
Fostoria Senior 35, Oak Harbor 18
Fremont Ross 21, Springfield 18
Galion Northmor 21, Ashland Crestview 14
Galion Senior 34, Bucyrus 0
Genoa 55, Toledo Scott 16
Gibsonburg 41, Elmwood 0
Hardin Northern 57, Arcadia 35
Hilliard Bradley 55, Findlay 20
Huron 27, Sandusky Perkins 21
Jeromesville Hillsdale 49, Ashland Mapleton 21
Lake 49, Lakota 12
Leipsic 7, Patrick Henry 6
Liberty Center 30, Tinora 0
Liberty-Benton 49, Wynford 0
Lima Bath 19, Allen East 9
Lima Cent. Cath. 36, Spencerville 21
Lima Senior 34, Middletown 14
Lima Shawnee 27, Delphos Jefferson 6
Lucas 40, East Canton 37
Mansfield Senior 42, Columbus Northland 21
Marion Harding 14, Mount Vernon 10
Marion Local 35, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 7
Marion Pleasant at Springfield Greenon, cancelled
Maumee 41, Toledo Bowsher 8
McComb 51, Delta 6
Millington, Mich. 29, Sylvania Southview 26
Minster 20, Fort Loramie 0
Mohawk 30, Castalia Margaretta 14
Monroeville 47, Crestline 18
New Bremen 48, Bradford 0
North Baltimore 39, Holgate 21
Northwood 34, Woodmore 7
Oberlin Firelands 20, Edison 17
Ontario 21, Lexington 20
Oregon Clay 41, Toledo Rogers 0
Orrville 20, Wooster Senior 16
Otsego 28, Evergreen 14
Ottawa Hills 40, Lima Perry 24
Pandora-Gilboa 27, Columbus Grove 14
Plymouth 34, Buckeye Central 14
Ridgedale 12, Ridgemont 7
River Valley 34, Upper Sandusky 8
Riverdale 40, Waynesfield-Goshen 18
Riverside 26, Ansonia 17
Rocky River Lutheran West 34, New London 0
Sandusky Senior 41, Port Clinton 7
Seneca East 35, South Central 14
Sidney 39, St. Marys Memorial 32
St. Henry 37, Covington 7
Sullivan Black River 44, Western Reserve 0
Swanton 13, North Union 7
Sylvania Northview 24, Toledo Waite 17
Tiffin Calvert 21, Hopewell-Loudon 12
Tol. Cent. Catholic 35, Columbus Bishop Hartley 16
Toledo Whitmer 38, Canton GlenOak 24
Van Wert 27, Bryan 7
Vermilion 35, Oberlin 16
Versailles 36, Celina 7
Wauseon 31, Fairview 14
Wayne Trace 41, Paulding 6
Wooster Triway 20, West Holmes 14
Around Ohio
Akr. Manchester 43, Doylestown Chippewa 20
Akr. Springfield 14, Akr. Ellet 7
Alliance 54, Louisville Aquinas 0
Amanda-Clearcreek 10, Hebron Lakewood 7
Amherst Steele 41, Lorain Clearview 6
Ashtabula Lakeside 34, Ashtabula Edgewood 7
Athens 47, Vincent Warren 7
Avon Lake 21, Elyria 20
Bainbridge Paint Valley 21, Cols. Africentric 6
Baltimore Liberty Union 31, Heath 13
Barberton 34, Norton 0
Barnesville 35, Newcomerstown 14
Batavia 35, Williamsburg 6
Bay Village Bay 10, LaGrange Keystone 0
Beachwood 33, Akr. North 21
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 34, Milford Center Fairbanks 19
Belmont Union Local 40, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 23
Bethel-Tate 49, Waynesville 22
Beverly Ft. Frye 42, Belpre 21
Bidwell River Valley 27, Reedsville Eastern 0
Bloom-Carroll 35, Sparta Highland 34
Brookville 34, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 7
Camden Preble Shawnee 32, New Paris National Trail 14
Campbell Memorial 13, Youngs. Valley Christian 7
Canal Winchester 17, Thomas Worthington 14
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 30, Cols. Bexley 0
Canfield 48, Louisville 28
Cardington-Lincoln 53, Worthington Christian 14
Carrollton 27, St. Clairsville 21
Casstown Miami E. 17, Milton-Union 3
Centerburg 19, Utica 14
Centerville 30, Fairfield 23
Chagrin Falls Kenston 41, Streetsboro 13
Chardon 42, Chesterland W. Geauga 14
Chesapeake 28, Oak Hill 21
Chillicothe 31, Ashville Teays Valley 27
Chillicothe Unioto 30, McArthur Vinton County 13
Chillicothe Zane Trace 27, Circleville Logan Elm 0
Cin. Anderson 49, Cabell Midland, W.Va. 41
Cin. Country Day 42, Seaman N. Adams 0
Cin. Elder 21, W. Chester Lakota W. 7
Cin. Indian Hill 28, New Richmond 19
Cin. La Salle 7, Cin. Colerain 3
Cin. McNicholas 20, Cin. Turpin 16
Cin. Shroder 41, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0
Cin. Sycamore 33, Loveland 0
Cin. West Clermont 28, Cin. Princeton 13
Cin. Winton Woods 45, Clayton Northmont 36
Cin. Withrow 23, Cin. Woodward 6
Circleville 41, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 14
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 56, Lees Creek E. Clinton 0
Cle. Benedictine 39, Youngs. Ursuline 29
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 52, Cle. John Adams 0
Cle. Rhodes 40, Brooklyn 0
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 51, Buffalo, W.Va. 6
Cols. Briggs 27, Cols. Linden McKinley 18
Cols. DeSales 50, Royal Imperial Collegiate, Ontario 0
Cols. Eastmoor 46, Cols. Franklin Hts. 19
Cols. Grandview Hts. 30, Cols. Centennial 28
Cols. Independence 44, Reigning Sports Academy 0
Cols. Marion-Franklin 36, Grove City Cent. Crossing 25
Cols. Mifflin 38, Cols. West 26
Cols. Upper Arlington 53, Cols. St. Charles 0
Cols. Walnut Ridge 29, Philo 14
Cols. Watterson 41, Whitehall-Yearling 6
Columbia Station Columbia 35, Independence 28
Columbiana Crestview 41, Beloit W. Branch 20
Creston Norwayne 41, Warrensville Hts. 32
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 48, Mantua Crestwood 14
Dalton 47, Sugarcreek Garaway 14
Danville 31, Day. Ponitz Tech. 6
Day. Carroll 27, Riverside Stebbins 12
Day. Christian 28, Troy Christian 13
Day. Oakwood 42, Cin. Mariemont 41
Delaware Hayes 21, Delaware Buckeye Valley 17
Dublin Jerome 41, Logan 7
E. Liverpool 21, Richmond Edison 0
Eastlake N. 47, Westlake 16
Eaton 24, Greenville 19
Elyria Cath. 35, Sheffield Brookside 7
Euclid 39, Cle. Glenville 21
Fairborn 32, New Carlisle Tecumseh 26
Fayetteville-Perry 20, Manchester 12
Frankfort Adena 27, Greenfield McClain 0
Franklin 47, Carlisle 14
Gahanna Cols. Academy 31, Cols. Ready 0
Gahanna Lincoln 24, Westerville Cent. 3
Garfield Hts. 37, Maple Hts. 21
Garrettsville Garfield 49, Middlefield Cardinal 20
Germantown Valley View 52, Wilmington 31
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 40, Coshocton 0
Grafton Midview 37, Lorain 34
Granville 52, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 14
Hamilton Badin 36, Hamilton Ross 6
Hannibal River 28, Bellaire 21
Hanoverton United 21, Minerva 14
Harrison 27, E. Central, Ind. 24
Hilliard Davidson 24, Grove City 0
Hillsboro 55, Mt. Orab Western Brown 34
Howard E. Knox 33, Zanesville W. Muskingum 6
Hubbard 41, USO, Pa. 6
Hudson 20, Austintown Fitch 7
Hunting Valley University 35, Cle. VASJ 19
Jamestown Greeneview 31, Arcanum 0
Johnstown Northridge 6, Warsaw River View 0
Johnstown-Monroe 3, Sunbury Big Walnut 0
Kent Roosevelt 19, Cuyahoga Falls 14
Kings Mills Kings 37, Lebanon 31
Kirtland 14, Chagrin Falls 13
Lakewood St. Edward 40, Erie McDowell, Pa. 10
Lancaster Fairfield Union 21, New Lexington 12
Lawrenceburg, Ind. 37, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 0
Leavittsburg LaBrae 35, Conneaut 21
Lewis Center Olentangy 45, Hilliard Darby 24
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 32, Worthington Kilbourne 7
Lewistown Indian Lake 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 25
Liberty Center 30, Defiance Tinora 0
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 24, Cin. Walnut Hills 21
Lisbon Beaver 66, Wellsville 6
Lockland 19, Franklin Middletown Christian 13
London 49, Urbana 19
London Madison Plains 30, Williamsport Westfall 25
Lowellville 41, Leetonia 0
Madison 28, Geneva 21
Marietta 26, McConnelsville Morgan 7
Mason 31, Springboro 21
Massillon Jackson 41, Akr. East 34
Massillon Perry 49, Vandalia Butler 35
Mayfield 10, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 0
McDonald 27, Brookfield 14
Mechanicsburg 46, Cedarville 0
Medina 30, Lakewood 14
Medina Highland 28, Brunswick 14
Mentor 49, Massillon Washington 14
Miamisburg 54, Cin. NW 24
Middletown Fenwick 35, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 27
Middletown Madison Senior 44, Oxford Talawanda 0
Millington, Mich. 29, Sylvania Southview 26
Mineral Ridge 42, Andover Pymatuning Valley 6
Minford 22, Ironton Rock Hill 21
Mogadore 28, Linsly, W.Va. 0
Morral Ridgedale 12, Ridgeway Ridgemont 7
Morrow Little Miami 42, W. Carrollton 0
N. Can. Hoover 43, Lyndhurst Brush 12
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 34, Southington Chalker 0
N. Olmsted 40, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 13
N. Royalton 24, N. Ridgeville 21
NDCL 22, South 0
New Concord John Glenn 48, Byesville Meadowbrook 6
New Lebanon Dixie 56, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 40
New Madison Tri-Village 45, Day. Jefferson 8
Newark Licking Valley 29, Thornville Sheridan 26
Newbury 44, Fairport Harbor Harding 12
Newport, Ky. 30, Cin. Finneytown 15
Newton Falls 26, Atwater Waterloo 14
Northwood 34, Elmore Woodmore 7
Olmsted Falls 28, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 18
Ontario 21, Lexington 20
Orange 35, Cle. Hay 6
Painesville Harvey 48, Burton Berkshire 12
Parma Normandy 42, Wellington 21
Parma Padua 47, Peninsula Woodridge 21
Pataskala Licking Hts. 52, Galloway Westland 21
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 13, Cols. Whetstone 6
Perry 46, Painesville Riverside 7
Pickerington N. 40, Clarkson North, Ontario 7
Piqua 50, Day. Meadowdale 12
Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, Marysville 32
Poland Seminary 51, Alliance Marlington 14
Pomeroy Meigs 14, Gallipolis Gallia 8
Portsmouth Sciotoville 46, Crown City S. Gallia 14
Portsmouth W. 20, Proctorville Fairland 18
Powell Olentangy Liberty 49, St. Joseph, Ontario 14
Rittman 29, Richmond Hts. 12
Rocky River Lutheran W. 34, New London 0
Rootstown 31, Mogadore Field 7
S. Point 18, Roane County, W.Va. 0
Salem 34, E. Palestine 28
Salineville Southern 40, Bridgeport 23
Sarahsville Shenandoah 51, New Matamoras Frontier 6
Shadyside 48, Toronto 14
Sidney 39, St. Marys Memorial 32
Smithville 27, Massillon Tuslaw 6
Solon 15, Aurora 14
Southeastern 35, McDermott Scioto NW 6
Spring. Cath. Cent. 41, Grove City Christian 7
Spring. Kenton Ridge 48, Spring. NE 13
Spring. NW 47, S. Charleston SE 22
Springfield 55, Lancaster 21
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 21, Reading 13
Steubenville 37, Upper St. Clair, Pa. 7
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 35, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 14
Stow-Munroe Falls 28, Mentor Lake Cath. 18
Strasburg-Franklin 49, Bowerston Conotton Valley 0
Strongsville 48, Berea-Midpark 34
Struthers 41, Youngs. Liberty 8
Sugar Grove Berne Union 28, Chillicothe Huntington 13
Tallmadge 28, Ravenna 20
Temperance Bedford, Mich. 35, Tol. St. John’s 28
Tipp City Tippecanoe 21, Bellbrook 14
Trotwood-Madison 48, Troy 0
Twinsburg 34, Copley 14
Union City, Ind. 28, Union City Mississinawa Valley 20
Vienna Mathews 28, Ashtabula St. John 12
W. Liberty-Salem 28, St. Paris Graham 27
W. Union 46, Franklin Furnace Green 14
Warren Howland 23, Cortland Lakeview 19
Washington C.H. 42, Blanchester 26
Waterford 35, Corning Miller 25
Waverly 28, Piketon 13
West Salem Northwestern 42, Loudonville 7
Westerville N. 27, Groveport-Madison 0
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 39, Paden City, W.Va. 16
Windham 63, Sebring McKinley 0
Wintersville Indian Creek 28, Cambridge 7
Youngs. Boardman 41, Youngs. East 7
Youngs. Mooney 21, Cle. Hts. 12
Zanesville 23, Newark 19
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 23, Apple Creek Waynedale 0
Saturday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Marion Elgin at Toledo Christian