Hilliard Bradley 55, Findlay 20

Hilliard Bradley was expected to bring an explosive aerial attack to Donnell Stadium Friday night.

It turned out the Jaguars brought along a pretty impressive infantry as well.

Bradley scatback Grant Buehl rushed for 122 yards and a score in helping the Jaguars build a 35-20 lead through three quarters of Friday’s nonleague season opener with Findlay. After that, it was all Jack Richards, a 5-foot-11, 205-pound junior who powered for 86 of his 88 yards and scored three game-clinching TDs in the fourth quarter, completing the 55-20 win over the Trojans.

“We have two nice backs,” Bradley coach Mile LoParo said.

“You saw the little, shiftier one (Buehl) in the first half . You saw the bigger kind of a hammer kid in the second.”

Quarterback Josh Stewart ran for one touchdown and passed for three for Bradley, which is coming off a 9-2 season and the school’s first-ever playoff appearance. Stewart completed 11 of 17 passes for 198 yards, including 50- and 10-yard TD strikes to Kory Taylor and another 10-yard score to Trey Warner.

“It was kind of pick your poison,” Findlay High coach Mark Ritzler said.

“They have some great receivers, so we were playing a three-man front at times, playing coverage, moving around a bit. We were going back and forth.

“They have a lot of run-pass options, so we wanted to get an extra guy in the box. So, we were sticking an extra defensive lineman in there, then pulling him out.

“That’s a good football team. They have a lot of weapons and great balance.”

Stewart sometimes got a bit too much air under his bombs when he tried to go deep. Findlay’s young secondary took advantage, with sophomore Moses Gaines picking off two passes and senior Cade McCaskey swiping another.

At the time, the picks were game changing.

Findlay cut a 14-0 deficit in half with a drive ignited by Parker Fetterman’s 38-yard kickoff return. Junior quarterback Tanner Rickle fired a 14-yard pass to Cam Dillon and an 11-yarder to Adam Gilbert and scrambled 11 yards for a first down at the Bradley 14. Willie Breitigam caught a pass for 6 yards, powered up the middle for 6 more, then punched it into the end zone from a yard out.

McCaskey’s interception put the Trojans right back on the attack, and they marched 62 yards in nine plays to knot the score 14-14 just 1:35 into the second quarter. Rickle, who had his first pass intercepted and competed just one of his first five attempts for a minus-4 yards, found his groove on Findlay’s two scoring drives. He completed 10 of 11 throws during one red-hot stretch, including a perfect lob over a defender that Adam Gutting caught for a 36-yard gain. He also tossed as little jump pass to Gutting for the game-tying score.

“Give Findlay credit, they were hanging around,” LoParo said.

“They kept trading with us, then they took the momentum. They (the interceptions) were demoralizing. We were losing momentum, then they started to score. When that happens, everyone gets a little tight. You’re up 14-0, you’re feeling good, you’re playing free … then adversity strikes. You have to counter that.”

Bradley did that by switching tactics. Using its receivers more as decoys, blockers and running backs, the Jaguars covered 83 yards in 10 quick plays to break the 14-14 tie. On successive snaps, Trey Warner, a receiver, went 11 yards on a jet sweep, Stewart went 13 yards on a quarterback keeper and Buehl raced 19 yards around left end. Buehl covered the final 23 yards on three carries to put the Jaguars up 21-14 with 6:36 left in the half.

Findlay answered with a 37-yard field goal from Chase Wilcox with 3:26 left in the half. Bradley, thanks to 16 and 22-yard bursts by Buehl, tacked on another TD before the half, a 10-yard strike from Stewart to Warner with 48 seconds on the clock.

Findlay opened the second half with a strong drive. The Trojans had a first-and-goal from the 1, but had to settle for another Wilcox field goal when two penalties left them with a fourth-and-goal from the 8.

Two more Findlay penalties, including an encroachment call that allowed Bradley to convert on fourth down after setting up for a long field goal try, kept alive a drive that Stewart capped with his third TD pass of the night.

“We can’t make mistakes like that when we’re where we are right now,” Ritzler said.

“I’m very proud of the way we battled, but we told the kids we can’t play good for 2½ quarters and beat a good football team like that. We’re too young, too raw, too inexperienced.

“We saw a lot of good things. I thought we were better tonight that we were at last Friday’s scrimmage. That’s a good sign.”

After his rocky start, Rickle settled down and completed 15 of 22 passes for 159 yards. The junior quarterback also led the Trojans with 114 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Hilliard Bradley 14 14 7 20 — 55

Findlay 7 10 3 0 — 29

First Quarter

HB — Stewart 1 run (Castro kick)

HB — Taylor 50 pass from Stewart (Castro kick)

FIN — Breitigam 1 run (Wilcox kick)

Second Quarter

FIN — Gutting 1 pass from Rickle (Wilcox kick)

HB — Buehl 3 run (Castro kick)

FIN — Wilcox, FG, 37 yards

HB — Warner 10 pass from Stewart (Castro kick)

Third Quarter

FIN — Wilcox, FG, 25 yards

HB — Taylor 10 pass from Stewart (Castro)

Fourth Quarter

HB — Richards 1 run (Castro kick)

HB — Richards 6 run (Castro)

HB — Richards 1 run (kick failed)

FIN HB

First Downs 16 27

Rushes-yards 35-150 53-294

Passing Yards 164 203

Comp-Att-Int 16-24-1 12-22-3

Punts-Avg. 4-32.5 0-0

Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0

Penalties-Yards 10-70 7-57

individual statistics

rushing — Hilliard Bradley, Stewart 9-51, Buehl 15-122, Richards 11-88, Veil 3-11, Warner 4-20, Hodge 1-2. Findlay, Rickle 20-114, Breitigam 9-31, Morse 4-11, Dillon 2-1, Rader 1(-10).

passing — Hilliard Bradley, Stewart 11-17-3, 198 yards; Veil 1-5-0, 5 yards. Findlay, Rickle 15-22-1, 159 yards; Rader 1-2-0, 5 yards.

receiving — Hilliard Bradley, Anderson 4-56, Hummel 1-12, Taylor 4-88, Warner 3-51, Lundy 1-5. Findlay, Breitigam 2-14, Dillon 5-31, Gutting 4-65, Gilbert 2-16, Gonzalez 2-16, Morse 1-4.

