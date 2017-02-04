Local roundup: Atlantic 10 set to honor Lammers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.– Miller City graduate and former University of Dayton All-American Carol (Lammers) LaFountain will be inducted into the Atlantic 10 Conference Legends Class during ceremonies before the A-10 women’s basketball tournament quarterfinals March 3-5 in Richmond, Virginia.

LaFountain, inducted into the University of Dayton Hall of Fame in 1989, never missed a game in her four years at UD, finishing her career with 2,151 points and 1,096 rebounds. The 5-foot-11 forward helped the Flyers post a 121-18 record, including a school-record 33-3 season in 1978-79 when UD was runner-up in the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) national tournament.

A year later, LaFountain averaged 16.3 points and 7.3 rebounds a game and 22 points in the final in leading UD to the AIAW Division II national title.

A standout athlete at Miller City, LaFountain finished her prep basketball career with 1,321 points. She was also a two-time state champion in the shot put, winning the Class A title in 1976 (38-7) and 1977 with what was then a state-record throw of 41-101/2.

The Atlantic 10 Conference established the Legends program in 2013, and every year since each of the A-10’s 14 schools recognizes a male and female basketball student-athletes and coaches who have made a lasting impact on their respective basketball programs and institutions over the years.

YSU’s Glick honored

YOUNGSTOWN — Findlay High School grad Bethany Glick was named to the Horizon League’s fall academic honor roll.

A junior diver at Youngstown State University, Glick is a psychology major at the school.

Athletes must have a 3.2 grade point average or better to make the list.

Glick is second on the team in all three diving categories this season.

She posted a season-high score of 293.40 points in the 1-meter dive on Jan. 16 at Cleveland State.

She had a score of 282.98 on Jan. 13 in the 3-meter dive at a meet at St. Francis, Pa. Her score of 181.5 in platform diving at St. Francis is her top mark of the season.

Indians at ONU

ADA — Robert “Bob” DiBiasio, the Cleveland Indians senior vice president of public affairs, and Jim Rosenhaus, the Indians radio announcer and host of “Indians Warm Up” and “Tribe Talk” on WTAM, will conduct a question-and-answer session from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 in James F. Dicke Hall on the campus of Ohio Northern University.

DiBiasio, who has been with the organization for more than 30 years, and Rosenhaus, who has been broadcasting Cleveland games since 2007, will discuss their roles with the Indians.

