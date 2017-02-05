Area College Basketball: ONU men win 9th straight

ADA — Ohio Northern senior Devon Allen scored four of his game-high 24 points in the final 28 seconds to lead the Ohio Northern men’s basketball team to a 101-96 Ohio Athletic Conference victory over Muskingum Saturday at the ONU Sports Center.

The Polar Bears won their ninth straight game as they improved to 14-7 overall and a league-best 12-2 in the OAC. The Muskies fell to 12-9, 6-8.

Aron Thress scored 18 points, Konnor Baker (Ada) scored 16 points, junior Nate Burger added 13 points, and Ryan Bruns had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Joey DiOrio also reached double figures as he scored 11 points.

Joshua Keys scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Muskingum.

Ohio Northern hosts Heidelberg on Wednesday.

BLUFFTON 100

MUSKINGUM 96

BLUFFTON — Bluffton’s men’s basketball team scored on seven of its nine overtime possessions to hold off Transylvania 100-96 for a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference win.

Austin Rohde racked up a game-high 31 points, seven in overtime, while teammate Jared Wentling (Carey) scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Beavers (12-9, 5-9 HCAC).

Rohde notched his third 30-point game of the season and second in the last three games.

Kyle Gullett (26 points), Alex Jones (21) and Bo Schuh (20) each had 20-point nights for the Pioneers (13-8, 8-6).

Both teams missed a 3-pointer in the final 25 seconds of regulation with the game tied 84-84.

Women’s Basketball

OHIO NORTHERN 86

MUSKINGUM 78

NEW CONCORD — Jenna Dirksen’s 18 points led five Ohio Northern players in double figures as the Polar Bears rallied from a first-quarter deficit to remain unbeaten as they stopped Muskingum 86-78 in Ohio Athletic Conference women’s basketball action.

ONU, ranked sixth in the latest d3hoops.com women’s basketball poll, also notched a 16-point, 14-rebound double-double from Amy Bullimore as it improved to 21-0 overall and 14-0 in the OAC.

The Polar Bears clinched the OAC crown with the win as it holds any potential tiebreaker over both Baldwin Wallace and Wilmington — both currently 10-4 in the conference — having beaten both of them twice this season.

Lindsey Black (14 points) and Abby Weeks (12) combined for 26 points off the bench, while Arcadia grad Courtney Cramer filled the stat sheet with 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Ohio Northern fell behind 20-15 after one quarter, but dominated play early in the second half with an 18-9 edge in the third quarter.

Hallie Stocker paced Muskingum (10-11, 6-8) with 17 points in just 16 minutes off the bench, Olivia Besancon scored 16 with two steals, Mallory Taylor chipped in 14 points — half of which came in a perfect 7 of 7 day at the foul line — and five boards, and Dana Parkman scored 10.

BLUFFTON 77

TRANSYLVANIA 62

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Bluffton opened each half with a strong effort and Transylvania had no answer for Kaycee Rowe as the Beavers rolled to a 77-62 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference win.

Rowe bullied her way to 28 points, all from inside the arc or at the foul line, while Bluffton opened with a 24-17 first quarter and added to its lead in a 16-9 third quarter. The Beavers improved to 16-4 overall and 10-3 in the HCAC.

Rachel Beining, an Ottoville grad, added 15 points, five rebounds and four assists and Abigail O’Donnell scored 10 for Bluffton.

Rachel Cox did her best to match Rowe, scoring a team-high 20 points for Transylvania (15-5, 9-4 HCAC) with a game-high 10 rebounds. Shelby Boyle got hot from deep knocking down a perfect 3 of 3 from long-range and 5 of 6 overall in adding 13 points and five boards.

Tietje breaks record

DEFIANCE — Patrick Henry grad Kelsey Tietje scored 13 points in Defiance College’s 55-48 loss to Franklin College to become the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,821 points.

The 6-foot-3 senior center entered seven points behind the previous mark of 1,815 points set by Lori Harris (1982-86).

Tietje is 26th in the nation for Division III in scoring at 20.4 points per game and third at 14.1 rebounds per game.

She is already Defiance’s career rebounding leader with 1,197 boards and counting, breaking the mark also held by Harris (1,112) six games ago.

Tietje also set the Defiance and Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference single-game rebounding record with 26 as a freshman.

