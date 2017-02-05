Boys Basketball: Kaufman powers O-G by Napoleon

NAPOLEON — Ottawa-Glandorf’s Jay Kaufman scored 23 of his game-high 30 points in the first half as the state-ranked Titans knocked off Napoleon 77-57 in a nonleague boys basketball game Saturday.

Kaufman also snatched eight rebounds for the Titans (16-2), who are ranked No. 7 in the latest Division II Associated Press poll. Bryce Schroeder added 11 points, while Owen Hiegel and Jake Dible both added 10 as nine O-G players scored.

Brett Lauf poured in 27 points (16 in the first half) to lead Napoleon (5-10).

NORTH BALTIMORE 80

NORTHWOOD 43

NORTHWOOD — Chase Naugle went off for 26 points, five assists and seven steals as North Baltimore dismantled Northwood 80-43 in nonleague play.

Julian Hagemyer added 11 points and eight rebounds while Levi Gazarek had 13 points for the Tigers (7-9).

North Baltimore trailed 17-14 after one quarter but outscored the Rangers (1-17) 54-18 in the middle two quarters.

NORTH BALTIMORE (7-9)

Gazarek 5-3–13, Hagemyer 4-2–11, Flores 2-0–4, Bishop 0-2–2, Rader 3-0″”6, Cotterman 1-2–4, Bumpus 1-0–2, Franjic 2-2–6, Brian 3-0–6, Naugle 9-7–26. TOTALS: 30-72 18-27–80.

NORTHWOOD (1-17)

Vickers 2-0–5, E. Laplante 1-4″”6, G. Laplante 2-0–6, Price 1-0–2, Barnes 2-0–4, McDermott 4-0–8, Mathrens 0-2–2, Thompson 0-2–2, Kindhurst 3-1–8. TOTALS: 15-52 9-13–43.

North Baltimore 14 30 24 12 — 80

Northwood 17 12 6 8 — 43

3-Point GOALS: North Baltimore 2-12 (Hagemyer & Naugle); Northwood 4-19 (G. Laplate 2, Vickers & Lindhurst).

rebounds: North Baltimore 38 (Hagemyer 8); Northwood 31 (Barnes 9).

turnovers: North Baltimore 11, Northwood 29.

junior varsity: North Baltimore, 35-28.

PATRICK HENRY 47

OTSEGO 46

TONTOGANY — Patrick Henry lost each of the final three frames after taking a 10-0 first-quarter lead, but the Patriots held on to sneak past Otsego 47-46 in a nonconference game.

Alex VanDeBussche led Patrick Henry, which improved to 6-10 overall, with 21 points including four of the team’s eight 3s, and a team-high six rebounds. Mason Fintel added five points and four assists and Christian Petersen scored nine.

Otsego was led by Will Varner’s game-high 22 points and six rebounds, but the Knights shot just 10 of 21 from the foul line. Parker Vollmar added 11 points and three steals as Otsego fell to 9-8 overall.

patrick henry (6-10)

VanDeBussche 7-3–21, Petersen 4-0–9, Fintel 1-2–5, McGraw 2-0–5, Norden 1-0–3, Wensink 1-0–2, Michaelis 1-0–2. TOTALS: 17-31 5-9–47.

otsego (9-8)

Varner 7-4–22, Vollmar 3-5–11, Beach 2-1–5, Gonzales 2-0–4, Silva 1-0–2, Greenhagen 1-0–2. TOTALS: 16-36 10-21–46.

Patrick Henry 10 15 12 10 — 47

Otsego 0 17 14 15 — 46

3-Point GOALS: Patrick Henry 8-17 (VanDeBussche 4, McGraw, Petersen, Norden & Fintel), Otsego 4-16 (Varner 4).

rebounds: Patrick Henry 19 (VanDeBussche 6); Otsego 20 (Varner 6).

turnovers: Patrick Henry 12, Otsego 9.

junior varsity: Patrick Henry, 44-36.

WYNFORD 60

MOHAWK 50

SYCAMORE — Wynford survived an abysmal free throw shooting performance to still top Mohawk 60-50 in Northern 10 Conference play.

The Royals (8-8, 8-5 N10) hit just 14 of 35 attempts for the game and were 12 of 30 in the fourth quarter.

Zach Hoffman led Wynford with 20 points while Brandon Flood scored 16 to lead Mohawk (4-13, 3-10) which trailed 42-27 heading into the final frame.

WYNFORD (8-8, 8-5 N10)

Hoffman 4-4–16, Reed 3-1–9, Creel 2-0–4, Heinlin 0-1–1, Crall 3-6–14, Hensel 1-1–3, Rausch 6-1–13. TOTALS: 19-46 14-35–60.

MOHAWK (4-13, 3-10)

Jenkins 0-2–2, Hammer 2-2–7, Flood 6-4–16, Hayman 3-6–12, McClain 2-1–6, Lacey 1-0–3, Klopp 2-0–4. TOTALS: 16-35 15-25–50.

Wynford 19 16 7 18 — 60

Mohawk 12 5 10 23 — 50

3-Point GOALS: Wynford 8-24 (Hoffman 4, Reed & Crall 2); Mohawk 3-9 (McClain, Lacey & Hammer).

rebounds: Wynford 26; Mohawk 36.

turnovers: Wynford 16, Mohawk 17.

junior varsity: Mohawk, 57-20.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 54

TIFFIN CALVERT 39

BASCOM — Jordyn Jury was untouchable from behind the arc in leading Hopewell-Loudon past Tiffin Calvert 54-39 in a nonconference game.

Jury knocked down six 3s, five of which came in the second half, for a game-high 22 points and added a team-best seven rebounds as the Chieftains improved to 13-5 overall.

Gauge Sadler added 11 points and five steals, while Trent Ardner scored four points with seven rebounds and seven assists for H-L.

Corbin Kantner paced Calvert (8-10) with 12 points, including eight in the second half, and 10 rebounds.

calvert (8-10)

Kantner 5-2–12, Meyer 4-1–11, Kennedy 2-2–6, Hemminger 2-0–4, Keller 1-1–3, Deats 1-1–3. TOTALS: 15-39 7-15–39.

hopewell-loudon (13-5)

Jury 7-2–22, Sadler 4-2–11, Bolte 4-0–8, Ardner 2-0–4, Rumschlag 1-2–4, Milligan 1-0–3, Hoover 1-0–2. TOTALS: 20-48 6-10–54.

Calvert 3 13 6 17 — 39

Hopewell-Loudon 7 14 19 14 — 54

3-Point GOALS: Calvert 2-9 (Meyer 2), Hopewell-Loudon 8-22 (Jury 6, Milligan & Sadler).

rebounds: Calvert 32 (Kantner 10); Hopewell-Loudon 27 (Jury & Ardner 7).

turnovers: Calvert 20, Hopewell-Loudon 10.

junior varsity: Calvert, 44-39.

TIFFIN COLUMBIAN 55

NEW RIEGEL 43

TIFFIN — New Riegel led 16-9 after the first quarter, but it was all Tiffin Columbian the rest of the game as the Tornadoes picked up a 55-43 nonleague win.

Todd Simonds had a game-high 18 points, Ro Durham added 15 points and eight rebounds and Daniel Bupp chipped in 14 points for the Tornadoes (7-9).

Lucas Williams’ 16 points led New Riegel (9-6), while Shane Halcomb added eight points and nine rebounds.

NEW RIEGEL (9-6)

Williams 6-0–16, Halcomb 2-4–8, Arbogast 2-1–5, Kramer 2-0–5, Dryfuse 2-1–5, Hughes 1-0–2, Rolsten 1-0–2. TOTALS: 16-47 6-12 — 43.

TIFFIN COLUMBIAN (7-9)

Simonds 7-3–18, Durham 6-3–15, Bupp 5-1–14, Amory 2-0–5, Scheer 0-3–3. TOTALS: 20-39 10-18 — 55.

New Riegel 16 7 5 15 — 43

Tiffin Columbian 9 13 13 20 — 55

3-Point GOALS: New Riegel 5-12 (Williams 4, Kramer 1); Tiffin Columian 5-14 (Bupp 3, Simonds & Amory 1).

rebounds: New Riegel 33 (Halcomb 9); Tiffin Columbian 25 (Durham 8).

turnovers: New Riegel 12, Tiffin Columbian 8.

junior varsity: Tiffin Columbian, 58-49.

OLD FORT 76

ARCADIA 45

ARCADIA — Hootie Cleveland exploded for 28 points in leading Old Fort to a 76-45 win over Arcadia in Saturday’s nonconference game.

Cleveland shot 11 of 22 (50 percent) from the field, but was 8 of 11 (72.7 percent) inside the arc. Cleveland added a team-high five steals as the Stockaders improved to 15-2 overall.

Jacob Webb added 18 points with five assists and four steals, Jacob Hammond scored 14 and Eric Bell scored six and grabbed a team-high five rebounds.

Alex Pessell paced the Redskins (4-13) with 17 points and seven rebounds, both team highs, while Eli Palmer chipped in 11 points.

old fort (15-2)

Cleveland 11-3–28, Webb 7-2–18, Hammond 4-5–14, Steyer 3-2–8, Bell 2-2–6, Baker 1-0–2. TOTALS: 28-59 14-18–76.

arcadia (4-13)

Pessell 4-8–17, Palmer 4-2–11, Stahl 2-0–4, Squire 1-1–4, Simon 2-0–4, Johnson 1-2–4, Brubaker 0-2–2. TOTALS: 14-32 15-17–45.

Old Fort 19 19 15 23 — 76

Arcadia 7 14 14 10 — 45

3-Point GOALS: Old Fort 6-16 (Cleveland 3, Webb 2, Hammond 1), Arcadia 2-8 (Pessell & Palmer).

rebounds: Old Fort 23 (Bell 5), Arcadia 26 (Pessell 7).

turnovers: Old Fort 9, Arcadia 25.

junior varsity: Old Fort, 53-24.

VAN BUREN 60

DELTA 36

VAN BUREN — Matthew Ayers had his shooting touch on Saturday popping in four 3s in a 20-point effort as Van Buren bowled over Delta 60-36 in a nonconference game.

Ryan Turner flirted with a triple-double adding 12 points, six assists and nine steals for the Black Knights, who improved to 14-2 overall, and Braxton Fasone chipped in 13 points.

Brady Wymer led the Panthers (1-15) with 12 points.

delta (1-15)

Wymer 5-1–12, Phillips 4-0–8, Schroeder 3-0–7, Freeman 3-0–6, Davis 1-1–3. TOTALS: 16-37 2-4 — 36.

van buren (14-2)

Ayers 7-2–20, Fasone 6-1–13, Turner 5-1–12, Iliff 1-4–6, Steveson 2-0–4, Bell 1-0–3, Beitzel 1-0–2. TOTALS: 23-38 8-14 — 60.

Delta 6 10 12 8 — 36

Van Buren 19 15 14 12 — 60

3-Point GOALS: Delta 2-14 (Wymer & Schroeder), Van Buren 6-15 (Ayers 4, Turner & Bell).

rebounds: Delta 15, Van Buren 15 (Steveson 5).

turnovers: Delta 25, Van Buren 18.

junior varsity: Delta, 33-31.

MILLER CITY 61

RIVERDALE 31

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Miller City sprinted out of the gates to a 21-3 first-quarter lead and cruised by Riverdale 61-31 in nonconference play.

Jacob Kuhlman led the Wildcats (11-4) with 17 points, hitting 7 of 10 attempts from the field, and nine rebounds.

Alec Loveridge had eight points and five rebounds to lead the Falcons (4-14) who totaled 15 points over the first three quarters.

MILLER CITY (11-4)

Snyder 1-0–2, Gable 2-0–4, M. Kuhlman 4-0–10, J. Kuhlman 7-1–17, Schimmoeller 4-0–8, Niese 4-2–10, Barlage 1-0–2, Otto 3-0–8. TOTALS: 26-51 3-8–61.

RIVERDALE (4-14)

Murphy 0-2–2, Stoops 2-0–6, McElree 1-0″”2, Loveridge 4-0–8, Hough 1-4–6, Walter 0-3–3, Davis 2-0–4. TOTALS: 10-29 9-12–31.

Miller City 21 17 9 14 — 61

Riverdale 3 6 6 16 — 31

3-Point GOALS: Miller City 6-15 (Otto, M. Kuhlman & J. Kuhlman 2); Riverdale 2-13 (Stoops 2).

rebounds: Miller City 28 (J. Kuhlman 9); Riverdale 20 (Loveridge 5).

turnovers: Miller City 9; Riverdale 22.

junior varsity: Miller City, 47-39.

PANDORA-GILBOA 46

BLUFFTON 37

PANDORA — Pandora-Gilboa’s Jared Breece scored a team-high 13 points as the Rockets used an 18-9 fourth quarter advantage to beat Bluffton 46-37 in a nonleague game.

Riley Larcom added nine points for P-G (9-5), which had eight players score. Drew Johnson snatched seven rebounds.

Luke Denecker’s game-high 15 points led the Pirates (8-9), while Kaleb Jefferson notched double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds.

BLUFFTON (8-9)

L. Denecker 5-4–15, Jefferson 4-2–10, G. Denecker 2-0–4, Bricker 1-0–3, Myers 1-1–3, Kingsley 1-0–2. TOTALS: 14-36 7-12 — 37.

PANDORA-GILBOA (9-5)

Breece 5-2–13, Larcom 4-1–9, Wauters 3-0–7, Johnson 2-2–6, McCullough 0-4–4, Murphy 1-0–3, Huffman 1-0–2, Dawson 1-0–2. TOTALS: 17-39 9-16 — 46.

Bluffton 9 6 13 9 — 37

Pandora-Gilboa 8 7 13 18 — 46

3-Point GOALS: Bluffton 2-8 (Bricker & L. Denecker 1); Pandora-Gilboa 3-17 (Wauters, Breece & Murphy 1).

rebounds: Bluffton 25 (Jefferson 13); Pandora-Gilboa 22 (Johnson 7).

turnovers: Bluffton 11, Pandora-Gilboa 9.

CONTINENTAL 48

COLUMBUS GROVE 44

CONTINENTAL — Rece Roney’s 26-point night was spoiled by Wade Stauffer and Continental as the Pirates edged the Bulldogs 48-44 in a Putnam County League game.

Stauffer, who scored his 1,000th career point in the win, led Continental with 16 points and added two steals and two assists. Stauffer is the 12th boy in school history to eclipse the 1,000-point milestone.

Caleb Olds chipped in 13 points and Tyler Brecht scored four with a team-high seven rebounds as the Pirates improved to 10-7 overall and 2-2 in the PCL.

Roney hit 8 of Grove’s 10 field goals and 10 of its 12 free throws as the only double-figure scorer for they Bulldogs as they fell to 3-13 overall and 1-4 in the PCL.

columbus grove (3-13, 1-4 pcl)

Roney 8-10–26, Schroeder 3-0–9, Grothaus 1-0–3, Clymer 1-0–2, Malsam 1-0–2, Tabler 0-1–1, Cassidy 0-1–1. TOTALS: 14-36 12-17–44.

continental (10-7, 2-2 pcl)

Stauffer 4-8–16, Olds 6-0–13, Williamson 3-2–8, Brecht 2-0–4, Williams 1-2–4, Potts 1-0–3. TOTALS: 17-37 12-14–48.

Columbus Grove 10 7 10 17 — 44

Continental 11 8 15 14 — 48

3-Point GOALS: Columbus Grove 4-13 (Schoeder 3, Grothaus), Continental 2-7 (Olds & Potts).

rebounds: Columbus Grove 16, Continental 27 (Brecht 7).

turnovers: Columbus Grove 6, Continental 8.

junior varsity: Columbus Grove, 51-33.

WAYNE TRACE 45

KALIDA 31

KALIDA — Wayne Trace’s Ethan Linder scored a game-high 21 points as the state-ranked Raiders used a big second half to pull away from Kalida 45-31 in nonleague boys basketball action.

Linder, who will play basketball for the University of Findlay next year, scored eight points in the fourth quarter. The Raiders (16-2), ranked No. 5 in the latest Division III Associated Press poll, had a 17-9 advantage in the final frame and a 25-15 edge in the second half overall.

Trent Siebeneck and Noah Lambert both scored nine points to lead Kalida (8-9).

WAYNE TRACE (16-2)

E. Linder 8-3–21, Stabler 2-2–7, E. Sinn 3-0–6, Jo. Kuhn 3-0–6, J. Sinn 1-0–3, Ja. Kuhn 1-0–2. TOTALS: 18 5-8 — 45.

KALIDA (8-9)

Siebeneck 3-2–9, N. Lambert 3-0–9, Knueve 3-0–6, T. Lambert 1-1–3, Laudick 1-0–2, Nartker 1-0–2. TOTALS: 12 3-5 — 31.

Wayne Trace 16 4 8 17 — 45

Kalida 11 5 6 9 — 31

3-Point GOALS: Wayne Trace 4 (E. Linder 2, Stabler & J. Sinn 1); Kalida 4 (N. Lambert 3, Siebeneck 1).

FORT JENNINGS 74

ALLEN EAST 60

FORT JENNINGS — Ian Finn led four Fort Jennings players in double figures scoring with 22 points as the Musketeers topped Allen East 74-60 in a nonleague boys basketball game.

The Musketeers (5-12) jumped out to an 18-5 first quarter lead. Brandon Wehri added 16 points and a game-high nine rebounds, Cole Horstman had 13 points and seven rebounds and Luke Trentman chipped in 12 points.

Spencer Miller drained five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 31 points to lead Allen East (9-8). Kain Foster added 14 points.

ALLEN EAST (9-8)

Miller 11-4–31, Foster 5-2–14, Brinkman 3-0–6, Smelcer 2-0–4, Gipson 0-3–3, Newland 1-0–2. TOTALS: 22-60 9-12 — 60.

FORT JENNINGS (5-12)

Finn 8-3–22, Wehri 6-4–16, Horstman 5-3–13, Trentman 3-4–12, Hardeman 2-0–4, Klausing 0-3–3, Stechschulte 1-0–2, Luebrecht 0-2–2. TOTALS: 25-59 19-36 — 74.

Allen East 5 17 17 21 — 60

Fort Jennings 18 21 16 19 — 74

3-Point GOALS: Allen East 7-21 (Miller 5, Foster 2); Fort Jennings 5-17 (Finn 3, Trentman 2).

rebounds: Allen East 24 (Miller & Smelcer 5); Fort Jennings 33 (Wehri 9).

turnovers: Allen East 17, Fort Jennings 16.

DELPHOS JEFFERSON 48

ARLINGTON 41

ARLINGTON — Logan Speyer tallied a double-double and anchored the interior defense for Arlington, but just three other Red Devils scored as Delphos Jefferson trounced Arlington in the third quarter en route to a 48-41 nonconference win.

Speyer scored a game-high 20 points with highs of 11 rebounds and three blocked shots as Arlington fell to 7-9 overall.

Nathan Insley and Matt Crawford each added nine points, with Insley adding six boards and five assists.

Jace Stockwell paced Jefferson’s offense — which trailed by two at halftime before winning the third quarter 18-9 — with 15 points with six rebounds and Drew Reiss scored nine. The Wildcats improved to 8-9 overall.

delphos jefferson (8-9)

Stockwell 5-3–15, Reiss 4-0–9, Auer 4-0–8, Rode 2-0–5, Tyson 2-0–4, Bratton 1-0–3, Schmitt 1-0–2, Long 1-0–2. TOTALS: 20-42 3-4–48.

arlington (7-9)

Speyer 8-4–20, Insley 4-1–9, Crawford 3-0–9, Mains 1-0–3. TOTALS: 16-44 5-7–41.

Delphos Jefferson 8 9 18 13 — 48

Arlington 10 9 9 13 — 41

3-Point GOALS: Delphos Jefferson 5-11 (Stockwell 2, Reiss, Rode & Bratton 1), Arlington 4-18 (Crawford 3, Mains 1).

rebounds: Delphos Jefferson 21 (Stockwell & Rode 6), Arlington 25 (Speyer 11).

turnovers: Delphos Jefferson 8, Arlington 10.

GIBSONBURG 67

LAKOTA 50

KANSAS — Kane Gomez compiled 23 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in guiding Gibsonburg to a 67-50 nonconference win over Lakota on Saturday.

The Golden Bears led 19-7 after the first quarter in improving to 7-9 overall.

Andy Kagy scored 15 points and finished with five rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks to lead the Raiders (4-13).

GIBSONBURG (7-9)

Kille 5-1–12, Weaver 3-2–8, Richards 2-0–4, Cortez 2-2–6, Gomez 8-6–23, Ernsthausen 4-4–13. TOTALS: 24-60 16-18–67.

LAKOTA (4-13)

Myers 3-3–11, J. Kagy 1-0″”3, A. Kagy 7-0–15, Wehrle 1-0–2, Balderson 0-4–4, Gabel 4-5–13, White 1-0–2. TOTALS: 17-58 12-21.

Gibsonburg 19 15 20 13 — 67

Lakota 7 14 11 18 — 50

3-Point GOALS: Gibsonburg 3-10 (Gomez, Ernsthausen & Kille); Lakota 4-13 (Myers 2, J. Kagy & A. Kagy).

rebounds: Gibsonburg 36 (Ernsthausen & Kille 9); Lakota 24 (J. Kagy & A. Kagy 5).

turnovers: Gibsonburg 14; Lakota 14.

junior varsity: Gibsonburg, 44-37.

ADA 58

HARDIN NORTHERN 55

DOLA — Owen Conley’s double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds helped lead Ada over Hardin Northern 58-55 in a nonleague meeting Saturday.

Jordan Bailey (13 points, three steals) and Ethan Swaney (10 points, four assists) also scored in double figures for the Bulldogs (4-13).

Zachary Wilhelm scored 21 points, hitting 8 of 10 from the field, to lead the Polar Bears (2-15).

ADA (4-13)

Mullins 0-1–1, Swaney 3-3–10, Evans 2-0–6, Conrad 1-0–2, Bailey 6-1–13, Hoschak 1-1–3, Frazier 2-2–6, Conley 6-3–17. TOTALS: 21-49 11-21–58.

HARDIN NORTHERN (2-15)

Weihrauch 5-4–11, Wilhelm 8-6–21, Watts 2-2–6, Adams 4-0–8, Cramer 3-4–11, Schiewe 1-0–2. TOTALS: 21-44 10-22–55.

Ada 17 9 16 16 — 58

Hardin Northern 16 9 10 20 — 55

3-Point GOALS: Ada 5-17 (Evans & Conley 2, Swaney); Hardin Northern 3-9 (Wilhelm 2, Cramer).

rebounds: Ada 34 (Conley 15); Hardin Northern 22 (Wiehrauch 8).

turnovers: Ada 14; Hardin Northern 9.

junior varsity: Ada, 48-15.

CAREY 68

VANLUE 50

VANLUE — Trey Bame led three Carey players in double figures with 16 points as the Blue Devils got by Vanlue 68-50 in nonleague play Saturday.

Cody Luzader added 16 points while Griffin Summit chipped in 12 for Carey (10-7).

Caleb Bonham posted a double-double of 26 points and 15 rebounds with two steals in leading the Wildcats (1-15).

CAREY (10-7)

Russell 2-0–5, Wentling 4-1–9, Bame 5-5–17, Ga. Summit 2-0–5, Stone 1-0–2, Luzader 4-6–16, Crawford 1-0″”2, Gr. Summit 4-3–12. TOTALS: 23-54 16-19–69.

VANLUE (1-15)

Price 4-0–8, Bonham 11-4–26, Sunderhaus 1-0–2, Ward 2-0–6, Kloepfer 2-2–8. TOTALS: 20-53 6-13–50.

Carey 8 17 16 27 — 68

Vanlue 9 8 13 20 — 50

3-Point GOALS: Carey 6-18 (Bame 2, Russell, Ga. Summit, Luzader & Gr. Summit); Vanlue 4-21 (Ward & Kloepfer).

rebounds: Carey 28; Vanlue 29 (Bonham 15).

turnovers: Carey 18; Vanlue 21.

junior varsity: Carey, 59-13.

