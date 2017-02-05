Boys Basketball: Trojans notch 6th consecutive win

By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Jalen Bagley made a 15-foot jumper with 3:48 left in the third quarter Saturday night to give Lima Shawnee a 34-32 lead over Findlay High School.

From then on, it was all Trojans, as Findlay outscored the Indians by 31 points and registered a 62-43 decision in nonconference play.

Kyle Nunn scored 14 of his game-high 21 points in the second half as Findlay notched its sixth straight victory and improved to 13-5.

Sheridan O’Neal’s 12 points led Shawnee, which lost its second in a row and dropped to 10-8.

The Indians took its brief third-period lead after trailing by as many as nine points in the first half. The Trojans then went on a 15-6 run through the end of the third quarter and into the fourth and led 49-40 when Shawnee coach Mark Triplett called timeout with 5:38 remaining the game.

“We hit a couple of threes in there and got a couple of turnovers with our press,” Findlay coach Jim Rucki said. “They were sitting in a zone and we were a little bit stagnant (offensively).

“We tried to flash Kyle into the middle a little bit more. We kicked it out and got Tre (Miller) a three and got a turnover on the press. Once we got them to come out a little bit, things opened up a little bit more.”

The Trojans found an uncommon friend in its press, which also helped them post a 65-58 victory at Fremont Ross on Friday night in Three Rivers Athletic Conference play.

Nunn, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior, thrived in the open floor and scored 12 of his points after Findlay fell behind for the last time.

“We haven’t been a great pressing team, but tonight it really helped us and last night it really helped us,” Rucki said. “(Nunn) is good in the open court and he’s good at reading — you know, if we get a trap and somebody has to make a long pass and put some air under it, he’s been pretty good at going and getting the ball.”

Shawnee’s Triplett said the increase in the tempo hurt his shorthanded club, and he was impressed with Nunn.

“You’re not a Division I athlete for no reason,” he said. “He’s going to the University of Pittsburgh to play football and that says a lot about who he is. He’s just a big, strong, physical kid who absolutely thrives under that type of pace and pressure. He’s a load and he’s a very talented player, so hat’s off to him.”

Triplett noted that four of his players were out with injuries.

“That’s not an excuse by any means,” he said. “It’s kind of next man up. We need guys to step up. And they did for the most part, but not enough, obviously, to get it done.”

Drew Hapner finished with 15 points for the Trojans, who finished the game on a 14-1 run.

Sean McDonald followed O’Neal with seven points for the Indians.

shawnee (10-8)

McDonald 1-5–7, Bagley 2-0–4, Thomas 1-2–4, Graves 2-0–4, O’Neal 4-2–12, Wilkerson 2-0–4, Sweeny 1-0–2, Hall 2-0–6. TOTALS: 15 9-10 — 43.

findlay (62)

Miller 2-0–6, Roth 2-0–6, K. Nunn 10-1–21, R. Nunn 3-1–7, Hapner 7-1–15, White 0-0–0, Logsdon 3-0–7, Hucke 0-0–0, Gutting 0-0–0, Schumm 0-0–0. TOTALS: 27 3-4 — 62.

Shawnee 11 12 14 6 — 43

Findlay 12 18 13 19 — 62

3-Point GOALS: Shawnee 4 (O’Neal & Hall 2); Findlay 5 (Miller & Roth 2, Logsdon 1).

junior varsity: Findlay, 42-40.

