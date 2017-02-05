Girls Basketball Roundup: Arlington gets statement win over Minster

ARLINGTON — Arlington’s girls basketball team made a big statement on Saturday.

The No. 6-ranked Red Devils outscored No. 3 Minster 25-3 in the third quarter and 38-10 in the second half overall as they picked up a 66-32 nonleague win in a battle between two of the top Associated Press Division IV teams in the state.

Arlington (17-2), whose lone regular-season loss a year ago came to Minster (59-46 on Jan. 30, 2016), shot a blistering 67 percent (26 of 39) from the floor, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Whitney Dodds led the Red Devils with 24 points.

Sierra Nichols (16 points, eight rebounds) and Jayme Webb (12 points) also scored in double figures for Arlington, while Alex Russell dished out seven assists.

Ali Borgerding’s nine points led Minster (16-2).

MINSTER (16-2)

Borgerding 3-2–9, Westerbeck 2-0–5, Kogge 2-0–4, Roetgerman 2-0–4, Thien 1-0–3, Prenger 1-1–3, Baumer 1-0–2, Luthman 1-0–2. TOTALS: 13-54 3-6 — 32.

ARLINGTON (17-2)

Dodds 9-4–24, Nichols 7-2–16, Webb 5-0–12, Russell 2-2–6, Smith 2-1–5, Pepple 1-0–3. TOTALS: 26-39 9-17 — 66.

Minster 13 9 3 7 — 32

Arlington 14 14 25 13 — 66

3-Point GOALS: Minster 3-18 (Borgerding, Westerbeck & Thien 1); Arlington 5-8 (Dodds & Webb 2, Pepple 1).

rebounds: Minster 25 (Kogge 5); Arlington 23 (Nichols 8).

turnovers: Minster 21, Arlington 17.

junior varsity: Minster, 52-31.

UPPER SANDUSKY 45

MOHAWK 34

SYCAMORE — State-ranked Upper Sandusky clinched the outright Northern 10 Conference championship with its 45-34 victory over Mohawk on Saturday.

The Rams (19-1, 14-0 N10), ranked No. 4 in Division II, seized their first league title since winning the 2012-13 North Central Conference crown.

Abigail Fogle and Ayana Getz each had 14 points for Upper with Getz tallying seven rebounds and four steals.

Chelsey Trusty and Anna Stillberger both scored 14 points for the Warriors (9-10, 6-9).

UPPER SANDUSKY (19-1, 14-0 N10)

Al. Fogle 4-3–11, Ab. Fogle 4-2–14, Getz 5-4–14, Carey 1-0–2, Hensel 2-0–4. TOTALS: 16-36 9-17–45.

MOHAWK (9-10, 6-9 N10)

Trusty 5-3–14, Morehart 2-0–4, Margraf 1-0–2, Stillberger 6-2–14. TOTALS: 14-45 5-11–34.

Upper Sandusky 18 14 9 4 — 45

Mohawk 7 7 10 10 — 34

3-Point GOALS: Upper Sandusky 4-13 (Ab. Fogle 4); Mohawk 1-12 (Trusty).

rebounds: Upper Sandusky 38 (Carey 9); Mohawk 21 (Dundore 5).

turnovers: Upper Sandusky 15, Mohawk 8.

COLUMBUS GROVE 66

ELIDA 28

COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove’s Paige Bellman nearly notched a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, eight steals and four blocks as the Bulldogs cruised past Elida 66-28 in a nonleague game.

Columbus Grove (17-1), ranked No. 7 in the latest Division III Associated Press poll, had 10 players score. Macy McCluer and Carlee McCluer both added nine points, while Jade Clement (five steals) and Rylee Sybert (five assists) both scored eight points.

Shyah Wheeler’s 12 points led Elida (6-12).

ELIDA (6-12)

Wheeler 5-1–12, Carter 3-0–6, Etzler 0-3–3, Jones 1-1–3, Koger 1-0–3, Gay 0-1–1. TOTALS: 10-37 6-9 — 28.

COLUMBUS GROVE (17-1)

Bellman 4-8–16, C. McCluer 4-0–9, M. McCluer 3-0–9, Sybert 3-0–8, Clement 3-2–8, G. Schroeder 2-0–4, Sautter 2-0–4, Malsam 0-3–3, Caudill 1-0–3, Birkemeier 1-0–2. TOTALS: 23-48 13-18–66.

Elida 4 9 7 8 — 28

Columbus Grove 19 11 21 15 — 66

3-Point GOALS: Elida 2-10 (Wheeler & Koger 1); Columbus Grove 7-15 (M. McCluer 3, Sybert 2, Caudill & C. McCluer 1).

rebounds: Elida 22 (Wheeler 3); Columbus Grove 33 (Bellman 10).

turnovers: Elida 25, Columbus Grove 18.

junior varsity: Columbus Grove, 37-11.

NEW RIEGEL 37

ARCADIA 32

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel outscored Arcadia 13-5 in the fourth quarter to pick up a 37-32 nonleague win over the Redskins.

Brianna Gillig, who had 40 points and 17 rebounds in New Riegel’s 61-40 win over Tiffin Calvert on Friday, notched another double-double with game-highs of 13 points and 11 rebounds. Kaitlyn Kirian added nine points for the Blue Jackets (11-7).

Logan Ward scored nine points and Taylor Ware grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Redskins (12-6).

ARCADIA (12-6)

Ward 4-0–9, Kieffer 3-0–8, Monday 2-0–6, Saltzman 2-0–4, Ware 2-0–4, Burnett 0-1–1. TOTALS: 13-52 1-3–32.

NEW RIEGEL (11-7)

Bri. Gillig 3-7–13, Kirian 4-1–9, Bouillon 1-3–5, Hoepf 1-3–5, Mathias 1-0–3, E. Theis 1-0–2. TOTALS: 11-37 14-21–37.

Arcadia 7 10 10 5 — 32

New Riegel 5 11 8 13 — 37

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 5-19 (Kieffer & Monday 2, Ward 1); New Riegel 1-9 (Mathias 1).

rebounds: Arcadia 33 (Ware 11); New Riegel 38 (Bri. Gillig 11).

turnovers: Arcadia 13, New Riegel 17.

junior varsity: Arcadia, 40-8.

OAK HARBOR 52

ELMWOOD 49

OAK HARBOR — Elmwood took an early lead, watched it slip away in the middle two frames, before surging in the fourth quarter to tie the game late.

That was until Oak Harbor’s Abby Dornbusch knocked down a 3 with 8.4 seconds remaining to put the Rockets ahead 52-49, which would hold for the final score.

Elmwood fought back after dropping the second and third quarters 11-9 and 15-9 respectively, led by Zoe Shank’s game-high 23 points. Maddie Schramko chipped in a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Maddy Rathburn paced Oak Harbor’s attack with 20 points and Logan Harris chipped in 14.

Dornbusch was held scoreless through the first three quarters, and had just one point before she nailed her lone field goal of the game for the go-ahead 3-pointer in the waning moments.

Elmwood (9-11)

Shank 8-7–23, Schramko 4-2–10, Hillard 2-0–6, Kynard 1-2–4, Foster 1-0–3, Hannah 1-0–2, Arnold 0-1–1. TOTALS: 17-46 12-13–49.

oak harbor (16-3)

M. Rathburh 6-8–20, Harris 7-0–14, Eli 3-2–8, Riley 2-0–5, Dornbusch 1-1–4, Lenke 0-1–1. TOTALS: 19 12-18–52.

Elmwood 12 9 9 19 — 49

Oak Harbor 10 11 15 16 — 52

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 3-7 (Hillard 2, Foster), Oak Harbor 2 (Riley & Dornbusch).

rebounds: Elmwood 26 (Schramko 10).

turnovers: Elmwood 18.

junior varsity: Elmwood, 38-36.

CAREY 62

RIDGEDALE 30

CAREY — Carey outscored Ridgedale 40-12 in the first half and had nine different players score in the game as the Blue Devils rolled to a 62-30 Northern 10 Conference win.

Sydney Kin had a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Blue Devils (14-5, 11-3 N10). Amber Nash drained three 3-pointers en route to 17 points.

Megan Mulvaine’s 12 points led Ridgedale (5-15, 1-13 N10).

RIDGEDALE (5-15, 1-13 N10)

Mulvaine 3-6–12, Staton 3-0–6, Johnson 3-0–6, Pauly 1-2–4, Forry 1-0–2. TOTALS: 11 8 — 30.

CAREY (14-5, 11-3 N10)

Kin 9-1–19, Nash 6-2–17, Orians 2-2–7, DeFeo 2-0–5, Blair 1-2–4, Wenzinger 2-0–4, Ferguson 0-2–2, Curlis 0-2–2, Lonsway 1-0–2. TOTALS: 23 11-14 — 62.

Ridgedale 3 9 9 9 — 30

Carey 18 22 16 6 — 62

3-Point GOALS: Ridgedale 0, Carey 5 (Nash 3, DeFeo & Orians 1).

turnovers: Ridgedale 18, Carey 6.

junior varsity: Carey, 46-13.

WAYNESFIELD-GOSHEN 55

VANLUE 48

VANLUE — Vanlue’s Amanda Clymer posted a 25-point, 10-rebound double-double in a losing effort as the Wildcats fell 55-48 to Waynesfield-Goshen in nonleague play Saturday.

Clymer also had three assists while teammate Emma Biller had 11 points and three steals for the Wildcats (5-13).

Kayla Wicker and Cassidy Craig scored 19 and 15 points, respectively, for the Tigers (8-12), who led 42-23 after three quarters.

WAYNESFIELD-GOSHEN (8-12)

Buffenbarger 1-2–5, Barrington 3-2–8, Lowe 0-1–1, Wicker 5-9–19, Craig 6-3–15, Biederman 2-1–5, Gilroy 0-2–2. TOTALS: 17 20–55.

VANLUE (5-13)

Clymer 8-9–25, Smith 2-1–8, Biller 2-6–11, Snook 1-2–4. TOTALS: 14-50 18-28–55.

Waynesfield-Goshen 13 13 16 13 — 55

Vanlue 11 10 2 25 — 48

3-Point GOALS: Waynesfield-Goshen 1 (Buffenbarger); Vanlue 2-11 (Smith & Biller).

rebounds: Vanlue 41 (Clymer 10).

turnovers: Vanlue 20.

PANDORA-GILBOA 46

KALIDA 30

PANDORA — Pandora-Gilboa displayed a balanced offensive attack in its 46-30 win over Kalida in Putnam County League play.

Brittany Hovest led the Rockets (13-5, 5-1 PCL) with 13 points and five of her teammates chipped in at least four points and two field goals.

Paige Fenstermaker added seven points and three steals for P-G.

Sarah Klausing had 14 points and four rebounds to lead the Wildcast (9-10, 2-3).

KALIDA (9-10, 2-3 PCL)

Lucke 1-0–2, Langhals 2-4–8, Klausing 3-8–14, Kimball 2-2–6. TOTALS: 8-30 14-16–30.

PANDORA-GILBOA (13-5, 5-1 PCL)

Maag 3-0–6, Ferguson 3-2–8, Basinger 2-0–4, Mullins 0-3–3, T. Hovest 2-1–5, Fenstermaker 2-2–7, B. Hovest 5-0–13. TOTALS: 17-38 8-11–46.

Kalida 12 4 8 6 — 30

Pandora-Gilboa 9 15 10 12 — 46

3-Point GOALS: Kalida 0-9; Pandora-Gilboa 4-13 (B. Hovest 3, Fenstermaker).

rebounds: Kalida 16 (Klausing 4); Pandora-Gilboa 21 (B. Hovest, Maag & T. Hovest 4).

turnovers: Kalida 15, Pandora Gilboa-11.

junior varsity: Kalida, 29-6.

OTSEGO 62

MCCOMB 48

TONTOGANY — Otsego outscored McComb 14-5 in the second quarter before defeating the Panthers 62-48 in nonleague action.

Shannon Weihl led all players with 20 points and nine rebounds for the Knights (17-2).

Nora Hemminger tallied 19 points with four 3-pointers, six rebounds and five steals for the Panthers (8-11) while Jenna Herr had 14 points and eight rebounds.

MCCOMB (8-11)

Hemminger 5-5–19, J. Herr 5-2–14, A. Herr 5-0–9, Grubb 2-0–4, Duran 1-0–2. TOTALS: 17-53 8-14–48.

OTSEGO (17-2)

Weihl 8-3–20, Roe 5-3–16, Smoyer 1-6–8, Limes 3-1″”8, Fonseca 1-1–3, Dzierwa 1-0–3, Brinkman 1-0–2, Jennings 1-0–2 . TOTALS: 21-58 14-22–62.

McComb 11 5 18 14 — 48

Otsego 15 14 18 15 — 62

3-Point GOALS: McComb 6-17 (Hemminger 3, J. Herr 2, A. Herr); Otsego 6-15 (Roe 3, Weihl, Dzierwa & Limes).

rebounds: McComb 28 (J. Herr 8); Otsego 32 (Weihl 9).

turnovers: McComb 16, Otsego 15.

junior varsity: Otsego, 31-17.

WAYNE TRACE 62

MILLER CITY 44

HAVILAND — State-ranked Wayne Trace’s tough defense proved to be too much for Miller City as the Raiders posted a 62-44 nonconference win.

Danae Myers totaled game-highs of 22 points and eight rebounds for the Raiders (17-1) ranked No. 8 in Division IV.

Wayne Trace held the Wildcats to 19 percent (12 of 63) from the field and forced them into 22 turnovers.

Tiffany Welty hit three 3-pointers en route to 15 points and grabbed five boards for the Wildcats (5-13).

MILLER CITY (5-13)

Welty 5-2–15, Ruhe 1-0–3, Berger 0-4–4, Hoffman 0-4–4, Warnimont 3-0–6, Burner 2-6–10, Kuhlman 1-0–2. TOTALS: 12-63 16-18–44.

WAYNE TRACE (17-1)

C. Sinn 5-0–10, S. Sinn 0-2″”2, B. Sinn 1-4–6, Shepherd 6-2–14, Gudakunst 1-6–8, Myers 9-4–22. TOTALS: 22-45 18-22–62.

Miller City 13 10 10 11 — 44

Wayne Trace 14 19 13 16 — 62

3-Point GOALS: Miller City 4-14 (Welty 3, Ruhe); Wayne Trace 0-4.

rebounds: Miller City 32 (Warnimont & Burner 7); Wayne Trace 31 (Myers 8).

turnovers: Miller City 22, Wayne Trace 16.

junior varsity: Wayne Trace, 36-14.

PAULDING 52

CONTINENTAL 43

PAULDING — Paulding improved it record to 5-15 with a 52-43 nonconference win over Continental.

The Pirates dropped to 4-14 with the defeat.

OTTOVILLE 64

LEIPSIC 44

OTTOVILLE — Ottoville kept its Putnam County League title hopes alive by knocking off Leipsic 64-44 in a PCL girls basketball game.

The Big Green improved to 16-3 overall and 6-1 in the PCL with the win. Leipsic fell to 13-6 and 3-3.

No other information on the game was available.

SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW 65

FOSTORIA 36

SYLVANIA — Sylvania Northview had little trouble topping Fostoria 65-36 in a nonconference game.

Fostoria dropped to 5-13 with the defeat. Northview improved to 11-7.

