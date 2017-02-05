Prep Wrestling: Bluffton third at NWC

SPENCERVILLE — Four Bluffton wrestlers won individual championships to highlight the day for area teams at Saturday’s Northwest Conference tournament at Spencerville.

Allen East edged Delphos Jefferson for the team title 209-206 as the Mustangs’ freshman 285-pounder pinned Ada’s Adam Bailey in 1:28 in the finals to give his school the crown.

It was the Mustang’s sixth overall NWC wrestling title but first since 2011.

Bluffton (155½) was third, Ada (134½) finished fourth and Columbus Grove (105) ended up fifth.

Cole Wilson (152) and Deandre Nasser (195) successfully defended their titles for Bluffton.

Wilson pinned Allen East’s Bryce Belcher in 4:37 for his crown while Nasser took care of Delphos Jefferson’s Jordan Bonifas in 2:44.

Ryder Romick won the 126-pound title with a fall over Delphos Jefferson’s Jonathan Brooks in 2:22 while Austin Mault captured the 160 crown with a pin over Allen East’s Garrett Neth in 57 seconds.

James Badial-Luna added a second-place effort for Bluffton.

Ada’s Chase Sumner won his third straight NWC crown. The Bulldogs’ returning state placer pin Delphos Jefferson’s Wyatt Place in just 57 seconds in the 138-pound final in a rematch of their final a few weeks ago at the Van Buren Invitational.

Sumner was named the NWC Wrestler of the Year in a vote of the league’s coaches.

Dillon Foster joined Bailey as a runner up finisher for the Bulldogs.

Columbus Grove got titles from Preston Brubaker (113) and Enoch Jones (182).

Brubaker, an NWC champ in 2014, whipped Spencerville’s Jay Goetz 15-0 in the title match.

Dylan Hammond (132) and Dylan Sargeant (220) were second for Columbus Grove.

Allen East coach Mike Abbey was named the NWC Coach of the Year.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Allen East 209. 2, Delphos Jefferson 206. 3, Bluffton 155½. 4, Ada 134½. 5, Columbus Grove 105. 6, Paulding 77. 7, Spencerville 73. 8, Lincolnview 45½.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106 — C. Caprella (AE) tech. fall Bullinger (L) 19-3

113 — Brubaker (CG) tech. fall Goetz (S) 15-0

120 — Foust (DJ) pinned Foster (Ada) 4:53

126 — Romick (B) pinned Brooks (DJ) 2:22

132 — S. Caprella (AE) dec. Hammond (CG) 7-0

138 — Sumner (Ada) pinned Place (DJ) :57

145 — Brown (AE) maj.dec. Badial-Luna (B) 12-0

152 — Wilson (B) pinned Belcher (AE) 4:37

160 — Mault (B) pinned Neth (AE) :57

170 — Grant (DJ) dec. Simonin (P) 11-4

182 — Jones (CG) won by forfeit

195 — Nasser (B) pinned Bonifas (DJ) 2:44

220 — Wannemacher (DJ) dec. Dy. Sargeant (CG) 6-5

285 — Davies (AE) pinned Bailey (Ada) 1:28.

CONSOLATION FINALS

106 — Langhals (CG) maj. dec. Rise (DJ) 10-2

113 — Cameron (Ada) dec. Kretzer (AE) 11-7

120 — Jones (S) maj. dec. Pardon (L) 11-1

126 — Kaylor (S) won by forfeit

132 — L. Mudel (P) pinned Corrtez (Ada) 1:21

138 — Freeman (AE) pinned J. Mudel (P) 1:07

145 — Lehmkuhle (DJ) pinned Debski (Ada) 3:57

152 — Anspach (DJ) dec. Evans (Ada) 3-2

160 — Matty (P) dec. Plescher (DJ) 3-2

170 — Luginbuhl (B) pinned Studer (AE) 4:58

195 — Foster (P) won by forfeit

220 — Middlebrook (Ada) won by forfeit

285 — Aldrich (S) pinned Parsons (L) 4:09

O-G has 2 WBL champs

WAPAKONETA — Ottawa-Glandorf’s Logan Balbaugh and Daniel Beemer wrestled their way to league titles on Saturday to help the Titans finish fifth at the Western Buckeye League tournament at Wapakoneta.

Wapakoneta won the tournament and overall leaggue championship as the Redskins outscored Elida 195-159 for first place. Ottawa-Glandorf, which had four WBL finalists, checked in with 102½ points.

Balbaugh pulled off a first-round upset knocking off top-seeded Gabe Makin of Elida 5-3 in his 152-pound opener. He racked up a pin in 3:08 of St. Marys Memorial’s Patrick Day in the semifinals before sticking Lima Shawnee’s Cain Bentz in 5:38 in the title bout.

Beemer, the top seed at 195 pounds and a returning state placer, breezed to his title with a pin and major decision in his preliminary matches. He flattened Wapakoneta’s Zac Miller in 4:13 to win the title.

The Titans’ Le’on Palomo (120) and Isaac Hernandez (126) finished second while Grant Goecke (160) and Brent Siefker (145) were third.

Wapakoneta’s Jason Rostorfer was named the WBL Coach of the Year.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Wapakoneta 195. 2, Elida 159. 3, Defiance 126½. 4, Lima Bath 106. 5, Ottawa-Glandorf 102½. 6, St. Marys Memorial 64. 7, Lima Shawnee 49. 8, Celina 47. 9, Kenton 40. 10, Van Wert 33.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106 — Villareal (D) pinned Drummond (SMM) 3:16

113 — Selvaggio (E) pinned Martinez (D) 3:33

120 — Beach (W) pinned Palomo (O-G) 1:56

126 — Assaf (D) pinned Hernandez (O-G) :56

132 — Steyer (VW) dec. Hefner (W) 14-9

138 — Beemer (W) dec. Mell (LB) 6-5

145 — Brown (E) dec. Hines (C) 7-4

152 — Balbaugh (O-G) pinned Bentz (LS) 5:38

160 — Ingram (LB) by default over Quaintance (E)

170 — Terry (LB) dec. Vega (D) 5-1

182 — Kaeck (W) by default over Ferrell (C)

195 — Beemer (O-G) pinned Miller (W) 4:13

220 — Hall (W) dec. Frazier (E) 3-1

285 — Meeker (E) pinned Neal (LB) 6:23 OT

CONSOLATION FINALS

106 — Pyles (W) tech. fall Grimm (E) 20-5

113 — Elling (W) pinned Rhoades (K) 2:04

120 — Enoch (SMM) dec. Dorsch (VW) 8-4

126 — Gibson (E) maj. dec. Dean (W) 15-5

132 — Purtee (E) pinned Beaman (K) :32

138 — Morris (E) pinned Blankenship (K) 1:42

145 — Siefker (O-G) dec. Garver (LB) 7-5 OT

152 — Makin (E) maj. dec. Garwood (C) 12-1

160 — Goecke (O-G) dec. Plaugher (W) 5-2

170 — Miller (SMM) dec. Newman (W) 5-3 OT

182 — Bowers (D) pinned Bryant (LS) :12

195 — Arnett (D) dec. Eikenbary (K) 4-2

220 — Adkins (LB) pinned Grunden (D) 4:16

285 — Grotjean (LS) pinned Myers (SMM) 2:02

Van Buren takes title

TIFFIN — Tyler Ludwig (145) and Tanner Schroer (220) won individual championships to power Van Buren’s wrestling team to the team title at Saturday’s Tiffin Calver Gene Kimmet Invitational.

Ludwig and Shroer’s crowns coupled with second-place finishes from Jake Emerine (160), Noah Schumaker (152) and Reese Young (195) helped the Black Knights outscore Mohawk 163-152 for first place. Fostoria (65) was eighth in the nine-team field with 65 points.

Cade Whitticar (170), Kaleb Snodgrass (182) and Rolando Romero (285) finished third and Matt Nieset (152) and Andres Miranda (120) was fourth for Van Buren.

Four Mohawk wrestlers captured championships.

Caden Gurney won at 120 pounds, Daniel Price and Morgan Price gave the Warriors back-to-back titlists at 123 and 138 and returning Division III state runner up Cole Draper won at 170 for the Warriors.

David Daniel (113), Austin England (138) and Cole Butler (195) were fourth.

Oscar Pichardo and Collin Drake were second at 145 and 170 pounds respectively to lead Fostoria.

Ethan Clabough (126) and David Daniels (120) were fourth for the Redmen.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Van Buren 163. 2, Mohawk 152. 3, Galion 144. 4, Seneca East 126. 5, Tiffin Columbian 120. 6, Tiffin Calvert 111. 7, Oak Harbor 89. 8, Fostoria 65. 9, Buckeye Central 21.

