UF Roundup: No. 1 Goebel leads Roughnecks over Storm

Top-ranked Nick Goebel blanked the No. 2 nationally-ranked wrestler in his weight class as the University of Findlay wrestling team pinned a 39-7 loss on No. 12 Lake Erie College Saturday at Croy Gymnasium.

Goebel, an Elmwood grad and returning NCAA All-American, stopped Nick Boggs 4-0 in a battle between the top two 149-pounders in the nation.

Josh Wimer scored a pin over Zach Ruggles in 4:49 at 141, James Wimer won 5-2 against Connor Nemec at 157 and Brad Metz pinned Sonny Lucas in 2:26 at 174 pounds.

Devin Rogers added a 10-8 win against Andrew Lieb at 133 pounds.

Luke Fleming closed the evening for the Roughnecks by pinning Zach Wood in 1:16 at 285 pounds.

The Roughnecks will be back in action Friday at 7 p.m. with a home match against rival Tiffin.

FINDLAY 39, LAKE ERIE 7

125 — Phillips (UF) won by forfeit

133 — Rogers (UF) dec. Lieb 10-8

141 — Jo. Wimer (UF) pinned Ruggles 4:49

149 — Goebel (UF) dec. Boggs 4-0

157 — Ja. Wimer (UF) dec. Nemec 5-2

165 — Turner (UF) won by forfeit

174 — Metz (UF) pinned Lucas 2:26

184 — Hughes (LE) dec. Wells 8-2

197 — Rosbrough (LE) maj. dec. Sonnenberg 8-0

285 — Fleming (UF) pinned Wood 1:16

Everett sets record

HILLSDALE, Mich. — Trey Everett set a new school record in the men’s heptathlon to lead the University of Findlay’s indoor track and field teams at the Hillsdale Wide Track Classic on Saturday.

Everett won the event with 5,090 points. Within the event, he claimed fourth in the 60-meter dash, first in the 1,000-meter run, high jump and long jump, second in the 60-meter hurdles, sixth in the pole vault and third in the shot put.

In the women’s meet, junior Milani Glass finished second in the 60 hurdles(8.78).

Madisen Borer (St. Wendelin) earned second in the 800 with a time of 2:25.1.

The Oilers return to the track Friday when they travel to Boston for the Valentine Invitational and Allendale, Mich. for the Grand Valley State University Big Meet.

UF MEN’S FINISHES

HEPTATHLON — 1, Everett (UF) 5,090 (school record). 400 — 3, Torres (UF) 49.18. 60 HURDLES — 4, Shelby 8.25. 1,600 RELAY — 4, Findlay (Torresm Shelby, Effah, Collins) 3:21.24. 800 — 6, Schultz (UF) 2:03.13. .

UF WOMEN’S FINISHES

60 HURDLES — 2, Glass (UF) 8.78. 200 — 8, Hernandez (UF) 25.84. 800 — 2, Borer (UF) 2:25.10. 4, Shipman (UF) 2:25.96. 1,600 RELAY — 5, Findlay (Glass, Hemmings, Shipman, Hernandez) 3:58.46. 3,000 — 5, Ruich (UF) 11:04.98. WEIGHT THROW — 4, Tre. Gumbs (UF) 17.71. 5, Streacker (UF) 17.65.

