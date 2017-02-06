Prep wrestling: Smith, Staschiak are weight class champs

OREGON — Jonah Smith and Joey Staschiak won championships and Staschiak scored the biggest upset Saturday to highlight the day for Findlay High School’s wrestling team at the Three Rivers Athletic Conference tournament at Oregon Clay.

The Trojans, who were shooting for their first league wrestling championship since 2003, had to settle for third place in the team standings after a tough semifinal round that saw them win six of 12 semifinal matches.

Fremont Ross hung on to topple five-time defending league champ Oregon Clay 209½-208. Findlay was next with 171 points.

Staschiak opened the tournament with a pin over Toledo Whitmer’s Serenity Thomas in the quarterfinals before doubling up Toledo Central Catholic’s Bryce Quinlan in the semis.

The FHS senior saved his best wrestling for last, though, as he recorded a 3-1 win over returning Division I state runnerup Lamonte Chapman to claim the 132-pound TRAC title and raise his record to a team-best 29-6.

According to Findlay High wrestling coach Ben Kirian, Staschiak had been looking forward to a rematch with Chapman, who pinned him in just 38 seconds when the two last met in December at Findlay’s Beauty and the Beast match.

“He wasn’t really pleased with his performance in the semis, he said it was sloppy,” Kirian said.

“But he was ready and focused for Chapman in the final. That loss really drove him the second half of the season. He wrestled a terrific match, very smart.”

Staschiak took advantage of a Chapman mistake in the first period to get the only takedown of the match. Chapman took a bad shot and Staschiak applied a front headlock to a cradle and was able to spin around for the takedown. He rode him out the rest of the period for a 2-0 lead.

Staschiak scored on an escape in the second period to make it 3-0. Chapman got an escape in the third period with a minute remaining.

Staschiak was able to survive a late scramble with Chapman to finish out the win.

Smith, a freshman, ripped through the 106-pound weight class for the Trojans.

Smith (28-12) pinned Toledo St. John’s Dylan Savona (3:18) and Fremont Ross’ David Boda (5:56) in his first two matches before whipping Toledo Whitmer’s Jason Cascadden 9-0 in the final.

“This weekend showed what Jonah can really do. We’re extremely proud of the way he’s wrestling right now and he’s come a long way for us,” Kirian said.

The Trojans’ Liam Morrison (120 pounds), Seth Douglas (145), Dru Hernandez (160) and Aaron Kupferberg (220) won in the semifinals but dropped their championship matches.

Morrison (21-10) suffered a 13-5 major decision loss to Fremont Ross’ Deshea Pettiford, Douglas (25-9) fell 10-1 to Oregon Clay’s Garret Anderson and Hernandez was beaten 7-2 in the final by the Eagles’ Clay Murphy.

Kupferberg (21-11) was pinned in 2:36 in the finals by Fremont Ross’ Shawn Newsome.

Mitch Johnston (113), Max Jolliff (138), Zach Bryant (182) and Dewey Lee (285) were third while Paul Singh (170) and Loren Charles (195) placed fourth.

“We’re a little disappointed because we were really working to win this weekend but Fremont Ross really wrestled well,” Kirian said.

“We had a number of guys take a step forward and we think this is something we can build on.”

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Fremont Ross 209½. 2, Oregon Clay 208. 3, Findlay 171. 4, Toledo Whitmer 64. 5, Toledo St. John’s 57½. 6, Toledo Central Catholic 47½. 7, Lima Senior 21. 8, Toledo St. Francis 12.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106 — Smith (Fin) maj. dec. Cascadden (TW) 9-0

113 — Smith (FR) dec. Hamilton (OC) 9-4

120 — Pettiford (FR) maj. dec. Morrison (Fin) 13-5

126 — Jordan (FR) pinned Ellis (TW) 1:48

132 — Staschiak (Fin) dec. L. Chapman (FR) 3-1

138 — Henneman (OC) pinned C. Chapman (FR) 1:49

145 — Anderson (OC) maj. dec. Douglas (Fin) 10-1

152 — Contos (OC) pinned Cooper (FR) 3:14

160 — Murphy (OC) dec. Hernandez (Fin) 7-2

170 — Barth (FR) pinned Miller (OC) 1:36

182 — McNutt (OC) dec. Wood (FR) 11-7

195 — Clark (LS) dec. Walsh (TW) 4-1

220 — Newsome (FR) pinned Kupferberg (Fin) 2:36

285 — Daly (OC) dec. Craig (TCC) 5-1

CONSOLATION FINALS

106 — Boda (FR) dec. Thompson (OC) 7-1

113 — Johnston (Fin) pinned Ireland (TW) 4:56

120 — Williams (TSJ) dec. Maville (OC) 10-3

126 — Mahdi (TCC) tech. fall Hardy (OC) 18-3

132 — Szgeti (OC) pinned Quinlan (TCC) 4:42

138 — Jolliff (Fin) dec. Woods (TCC) 7-4

145 — Weissinger (FR) dec. Marshall (TSJ) 12-11

152 –Thomas (TW) dec. Bomia (TSJ) 4-2 OT

160 — Savona (TSJ) pinned Garcia (FR) 1:41

170 — Edinger (TSF) pinned Singh (Fin) :31

182 — Bryant (Fin) pinned Collins (TSJ) 2:12

195 — Abdoo (FR) dec. Charles (Fin) 4-1 OT

220 — Campbell (OC) pinned Jackson (TSJ) 2:16

285 — Lee (Fin) pinned Hewitt (TSJ) 1:53

Comments

comments