Area sports: FHS hockey nets No. 3 seed

SYLVANIA –Findlay High School’s hockey team earned the No. 3 seed and took a first round bye following Wednesday’s drawing for the OHSAA Northwest District tournament that begins Feb. 16 at Tam-O-Shanter Arena in Sylvania.

Findlay landed the No. 3 seed with a 19-10-2 record. Toledo St. Francis, the No. 1-ranked team in the state polls, was seeded first, Bowling Green second and Sylvania Northview fourth.

First-round district games pit Oregon Clay against Toledo Whitmer (6 p.m.) and Anthony Wayne against Perrysburg (8 p.m.) on Feb. 16. Findlay will take on the Clay/Whitmer winner in a 6 p.m. game on Feb. 21.

A win in the Feb. 21 quarterfinals would advance Findlay to the Feb. 25 district semifinals against either Bowling Green or Toledo St. John’s.

Only 10 high school hockey teams now comprise the northwest district, down from 16 teams in 2010 and 14 in 2015.

PREP HOCKEY

Northwest District Tournament

At Tam-O-Shanter Arena

Thursday, Feb. 16 Games

(7) Oregon Clay vs. (9) Toledo Whitmer, 6 p.m.

(6) Anthony Wayne vs. (8) Perrysburg, 8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20 Quarterfinals

(4) Sylvania Northview vs. Anthony Wayne/Perrysburg winner, 6

(1) Toledo St. Francis vs. (10) Sylvania Southview, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21 Quarterfinals

(3) Findlay vs. Oregon Clay/Toledo Whitmer winner 6

(2) Bowling Green vs. (5) Toledo St. John’s, 8 p.m.

Schroeder leads O-G

LIMA — Ottawa-Glandorf’s boys bowling team finished fifth in Wednesday’s Western Buckeye League boys championships at Lima’s 20th Century Lanes.

The Titans were last in the girls team standings.

Ethan Schroeder was the top bowler for Ottawa-Glandorf, placing 12th with a 257-226-160–643 series. Austin Radcliffe rolled a 233-171-223–627 for 15th place, Cody Johns was 23rd finishing with a 204-179-193–576 and Tyler Balbaugh added a 161-185–346.

In the girls tournament, Emily Krukowski led the Titans with a 183-156-158–497 series to finish in 18th place individually. Morgan Thomas (130-157-169–456) was 28th, Brianna Siebeneck (132-134-112–378) finished 39th, Katie Lane (146-114-114–374) was 41st, Camryn Foppe (126) and Caitlin Ellerbrock (108) also bowled for Ottawa-Glandorf.

St. Marys Memorial’s girls and Wapakoneta’s boys captured the team championships.

Defiance’s Alex Coble won the individual boys crown with a 255-248-276–779 series while St. Marys Memorial’s Jami Dunlap, who rolled a 198-184-214–596 series, was the girls medalist.

Lima Bath’s Bryana Twining and St. Marys Memorial’s Austin Cook were named the WBL girls and boys bowlers of the year respectively.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, St. Marys Memorial 3,735. 2, Wapakoneta 3,631. 3, Lima Shawnee 3,479. 4, Defiance 3,387. 5, Celina 3,297. 6, Lima Bath 3,282. 7, Elida 3,076. 8, Kenton 3,030. 9, Van Wert 2,985.10, Ottawa-Glandorf 2,903.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Wapakoneta 4,551. 2, St. Marys Memorial 4,316. 3, Lima Shawnee 4,316. 4, Celina 4,169. 5, Ottawa-Glandorf 3,989. 6, Van Wert 3,948. 7, Elida 3,744. 8, Defiance 3,688. 9, Kenton 3,546. 10, Lima Bath 3,400.

Moon to Tiffin

FOSTORIA — St. Wendelin senior Brayden Moon has signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Tiffin University.

Plans are for the 5-foot-9, 170-pound Moon to play wide receiver for the NCAA Division II Dragons after he played a variety of positions at St. Wendelin and during the 2015 season at Fostoria High School, when St. Wendelin did not field a football team.

Moon last season rushed for 706 yards and 117 carries (6.0 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns for St. Wendelin. He also completed 27 of 57 passes for 624 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions and caught six passes for 50 yards and a TD.

Doubles champs crowned

Stacy Lauer and Joe Yambur teamed up for a 1,383 total to win the 8th annual mixed doubles bowling tournament at AMF Sportsman Lanes.

Lauer (160-172-217) had a 549 actual series and Yambur (149-151-163) a 463. Their 351 handicap gave them their first-place total.

Patsy Woolley (150-142-171–463) and Nick Woolley (132-232-193–557) came in second with a 1,354 total.

