Boys basketball: A tough stretch of games for the Trojans

By DAVE HANNEMAN

STAFF WRITER

The Three Rivers Athletic Conference boys basketball standings could well end up just as a preseason poll of league coaches predicted.

Before all is said and done, though, Jim Rucki and his Findlay High School Trojans will be looking to influence those predictions a bit.

Picked to finish fifth in the preseason poll, Findlay, 13-5 and riding a six-game winning streak, is currently third in the TRAC standings at 7-3. Where the Trojans finally end up will be determined over the final two weeks of the regular season when the Trojans face the cream of the TRAC crop, starting Friday when they host Toledo St. Francis, 15-2 overall, 8-2 in the league and ranked No. 9 among Ohio’s Division I schools.

“We’re going to be playing four really good teams, but this is what you want to have,” Rucki said.

“With the (regular) season winding down you want to have that chance, you want to be competing against the top teams with something on the line. It won’t be easy, but this is the time of year you want to be playing well because it’s also going to prepare you for whoever you’re going to face in tournament.”

St. Francis used a torrid display of 3-point shooting (9 of 20) to beat Findlay 61-45 in a Jan. 3 matchup in Toledo. John Burnham, a 6-foot-6 senior with a linebacker’s build but a shooting guard’s touch, hit his first four 3-point attempts and scored all 18 of his points from behind the 19-9 line.

“We have to defend better. Maybe we can push him out a bit farther, or make it tougher for him to get the ball,” Rucki said.

“But you have to give the guy credit. We were there, we had guys on him but the kid made shots, contested jumpers, with a hand in his face.”

Flashy senior guard Kenny Coleman-Graham led the Knights with 20 points, including two 3-pointers, in that earlier matchup.

Coleman-Graham averages 18.6 points a game, Burnham 15.4 and 6-6 sophomore Jackie Harris 10.2 points and 6 rebounds.

“They handled us up there,” Rucki said.

“We were coming off our worst performance in a long time (a 64-46 loss to a winless Dayton Meadowdale team), but I thought we played hard, we competed hard against St. Francis. They just shot the ball really, really well.”

The 3-point shot has played a pivotal role in St. Francis’s season. The Knights fell out of a tie for the league lead when Lima Senior’s Jarius Ward threw in a 40-footer at the buzzer to beat the Knights 54-51 on Jan. 27. Four nights later, Burnham hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in the Knights’ 63-60 win over Toledo Whitmer.

As deadly as Burnham can be from the outside, Rucki is equally concerned with the all-around play of Coleman-Graham.

“Containing their point guard, Coleman, is going to be a key. He makes them go,” Rucki said.

“He can get in the lane and score, he can get in lane and dish it for a layup, he can get in the lane and kick it out for 3-pointers …. We have to contain him in the open court and stay in front of him at all times. If we can do that, our other guys will be able to defend their men better.”

If St. Francis settles into an offensive rhythm, points can pile up in a hurry for the Knights, who have scored 70 or more points in five of their last seven games, boosting their offensive average to 72.9 points a game over that span.

“We have to be able to do some things to make them a little more uncomfortable,” Rucki said.

“But that’s tough to do because they are going to have the ball in the hands of a guy (Graham) who has seen a lot of pressure and a lot of different defenses, they have other guys who can knock down shots, and they’re big.

“That’s why they’re a good team.”

Six-foot-3 senior forwards Kyle Nunn and Drew Hapner continue to lead the Trojans. Nunn is averaging 19.1 points and 5.4 rebounds, leads the team in steals (34) and is second in assists (61). Hapner averages 14.2 points and a team-high 8.3 rebounds. Considered a bit lean (185 pounds) to play in the post, Hapner has nonetheless taken 23 charges in 18 games.

Guards Tre Miller (4.7 ppg), Jacob Logsdon (5.4 ppg), Ryan Roth (6.7 ppg, 75 assists) and R.J. Nunn (7.3 ppg) have accounted for 86 of Findlay’s 104 3-pointers on the season.

In its last Tuesday night game of the regular season, Findlay is at Lima Senior (11-6, 6-4 TRAC) on Tuesday.

The Trojans beat the Spartans 67-56 on Jan. 6, but Lima Senior is a much different team since the return of Keaton Upshaw and the addition of Javier Quinones. Upshaw, a 6-8 junior, was still sidelined by an ankle injury the first time the two teams met. Quinones, a deadly 3-point shooter, had originally been ruled ineligible for the 2016-17 season after moving to Lima from Puerto Rico. But, on appeal, the OHSAA amended its decision to say Quinones could play the final 11 games of the regular season.

Findlay then hosts league-leading and No. 6-ranked Toledo St. John’s (15-2, 9-1 TRAC) on Feb. 17 before wrapping up the regular season with a Feb. 24 game at Toledo Whitmer (11-6, 6-4 TRAC).

Hanneman, 419-427-8408

Send an E-mail to Dave Hanneman

Comments

comments