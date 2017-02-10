College Basketball: Ohio Dominican feels like home to L-B’s Cytlak

By ANDY WOLF

When Dan Evans took over Ohio Dominican’s men’s basketball team, he recognized the program needed a significant overhaul.

He envisioned not only bringing talented players, but the right kind of people.

“It was vital,” the now fourth-year coach said.

Evans found one in Adam Cytlak — a Liberty-Benton grad.

Cytlak, a 6-foot-4 junior guard, makes up one-fourth of a core four of juniors on a Panthers team with not one senior on the roster.

“Coach Evans was just open arms when I came and visited,” Cytlak said. “The guys were open arms. It felt like home because coach Evans was opening up to me and that was the first day I came on campus. “¦ It all fit perfect.”

Cytlak had a successful high school career for the Eagles but went through the recruiting process later than the typical prospect. He had been strongly influenced through his L-B days that he could play at the next level.

“My high school coaches were very adamant early on,” Cytlak said. “They saw something in me that wasn’t just going to be given to me. I had to work for it. They helped me along that process: coach Steve Williman, Ben Gerken and Mark Marshall and were very influential in me becoming the college basketball player I am today.”

Cytlak also started on the baseball team his freshman year at L-B.

He gave that up to focus more on AAU and his sharpen basketball skills.

Gerken, his high school coach, let him into the gym on weekends as early as 5 a.m.

“I had a lot of people that helped me but ultimately I had to sacrifice some stuff to get to where I am today,” Cytlak said.

He averaged 13.3 points and 3.2 rebounds his senior year while dishing out 93 assists.

For his efforts Cytlak earned first-team all-Blanchard Valley Conference and an all-District 8 selection.

His first collegiate appearance for ODU came eight games into his freshman season, with his first start six games later.

Cytlak totaled 15 starts on a team that battled through adversity to finish 9-18 overall but missed the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament by four games.

He was one of four freshman who each started at least nine games, 58 total.

“It was a tumultuous time for all of us,” Evans said. “He and some of his classmates have shown an aptitude to play at our level. Adam’s maturity allowed me to be comfortable in putting him out there.”

The following year, ODU improved to 11-17 but was still four games away from the GLIAC tournament.

Cytlak saw his numbers expand as his did his role.

“My freshman year I wasn’t in that particular role coming off the dribble,” Cytlak said. ” I was more of a spot up. I’ve evolved my game a little bit, learning where I can pick my spots.”

He’s transformed into a high-minute and high assist guy.

Cytlak said his court vision is something he’s always had since high school but its improved to match the speed of the college game.

“It’s making the right read as long as you’re being aggressive,” Cytlak, averaging a career high 3.6 assists per game, said. “There’s good turnovers and there’s bad turnovers.”

Cytlak’s assist-turnover ratio is an even 3.0, ranking fifth in the GLIAC.

That mark is second among players with at least 30 minutes per game (31.6) as he’s one of 22 players in the league in that category.

“He’s very steady,” Evans said. “He can guard a few different positions. He plays the game the right way on the defensive side. Because of that, you don’t need to take him off the floor because he’s not a liability on either end.”

His offense (6.4 ppg) often comes as a second or even third priority on the court.

As ODU plays in the GLIAC, and next year the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, with the University of Findlay, Cytlak gets one homecoming per season.

Though a Van Buren native, Cytlak has always considered Findlay a home with all of the support from the L-B community.

“The game itself it will be a lot different,” Cytlak said. “We’re in a different place as a program a better place.

“We’re contending for the league. It’s more important a big game for us to show teams we’re for real this year. It’s a chance for us to prove itself to prove us against the best.”

The Panthers tried to rally from down 14 at halftime but fell 72-69 to the Oilers.

Cytlak tallied six points, six rebounds, four assists and didn’t commit a turnover.

Ohio Dominican is currently 13-9, 8-8.

They sit a half game above Walsh for the eighth and final spot in the GLIAC tournament with five games to go.

“(Adam) and his classmates have continued to carry a heavy burden,” Evans said of his juniors building a foundation. “We’re certainly appreciative of what they’ve done for us.”

