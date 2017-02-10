Girls Basketball: NBC champ Otsego clubs Fostoria

By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

FOSTORIA — Otsego gave a pretty good indication on Thursday night of why it has the Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball championship in its possession.

The Knights jumped out to a 13-point lead through one quarter, pushed it to 20 by the midway point of the second period and went on to hand Fostoria High School a 60-42 defeat.

Sophomore Madison Dzierwa made three 3-pointers while scoring 15 of her game-high 17 points in the first half for Otsego (18-2, 13-0 NBC), which claimed the league title last week and came to Fostoria with more goals in mind.

“These girls have really got their minds set on going 14-0 in the league and winning 20 regular-season games,” Knights coach Scott Bernthisel said. “We’ve got one more league and two total games to go. That’s what they’ve got their sights set on. They’re a very-self motivated group, so you mention that and they’re all over it.”

On Thursday night, they were all over the Lady Red (6-14, 3-10 NBC) from the get-go, prompting coach Gabe Sierra to call his first timeout with 1:27 left in the first quarter and his club trailing 15-4.

Sierra, in his first year as Fostoria’s coach, said his squad’s approach to certain games is still a work in progress.

“It’s a mentality we have when we play those better teams,” Sierra said. “I guess we play a little apprehensive. … The girls have got to learn how to win. I think it’s a broken record; we keep telling them the same thing. You know, when you’re conditioned to do things over the years, it’s tough to get them out of the mental bad habits that we have. We’ve really got to get on them and get them pumped up and get them cheering and let them see that they have a chance.

“We pulled within 12 and we had some things going our way. But then the next thing you know, we kind of miss an assignment or we don’t get back and let them have a basket.”

Sophomore Meredith Grine scored a 10 points for Fostoria, which found itself down 46-27 early in the fourth quarter before mounting a comeback.

Grine made a 3-pointer, Tyriana Settles hit a 15-footer and Grine scored from short range, drawing FHS within striking range at 46-34.

Otsego, however, answered with a 9-0 burst keyed by 5-10 freshman Brynn Limes’ five points and led 55-34 with three minutes remaining.

“We knew it would be a battle,” Bernthisel said. “We got a great start. We hit some big 3-point shots. And we’re capable of doing that; we’ve got some really good 3-point shooters. Then we went a little bit cold and we let them hang around.

“That’s what they do. They’re a nice, well-coached team with some really good athletes on it. You’ve got to play well to beat this team anymore.”

Shannon Weihl followed Dzierwa with 11 points and Holly Roe added 10 for the Knights.

“All credit goes to Otsego,” Sierra said. “They haven’t lost in the league and they did a great job. They’ve got a great team and I think they’re going to go pretty far in the tournament.”

Gabby Gregg, recognized as the team’s lone 12th-grader on Senior Night, made three 3-pointers and matched Evion Taylor with 11 points for the Lady Red. Settles grabbed 10 rebounds and Grine notched six rebounds and two blocked shots.

OTSEGO (60)

Dzierwa 7-0–17, Fonseca 1-0–2, Weihl 4-3–11, Roe 4-0–10, Limes 3-1–7, Brinkman 0-0–0, Roberts 0-0–0, Ghesquiere 0-1–1, Smoyer 3-2–8, Jennings 0-0–0, Wilson 2-0–4. TOTALS: 24 7-13 — 60.

FOSTORIA (42)

Gregg 3-0–9, Grine 4-0–10, Settles 2-0–4, Taylor 4-3–11, Williams 3-0–6, Robinson 0-0–0, T. Jones 0-0–0, Miller 0-0–0, Baeder 0-0–0, Smith 0-2–2. TOTALS: 16 5-11 — 42.

Otsego 17 12 15 16 — 60

Fostoria 4 12 11 15 — 42

3-Point GOALS: Otsego 5 (Dzierwa 3, Roe 2); Fostoria 5 (Gregg 3, Grine 2).

rebounds: Fostoria 27 (Settles 10).

turnovers: Fostoria 22; Otsego 13.

junior varsity: Fostoria, 28-23.

Comments

comments