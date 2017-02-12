Area College Basketball: Unbeaten Ohio Northern rolls again

ADA — Unbeaten and nationally-ranked Ohio Northern University built a 20-point halftime lead and had 12 players enter the scoring column as the Polar Bears rolled past John Carroll 89-59 in an Ohio Athletic Conference women’s basketball game Saturday.

Ohio Northern (23-0, 16-0 OAC), ranked No. 5 in the D3hoops.com poll, led 47-27 at halftime and 76-40 after three quarters. Amy Bullimore had team highs of 20 points and 10 rebounds; Britt Lauck added 19 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals; and Abby Weeks scored 10 points.

Arcadia graduate Courtney Cramer tallied eight points and four assists, while Ada grad Tori Wyss had six points and three rebounds for the Polar Bears.

Katlyn Spahar’s 24 points and nine rebounds led John Carroll (6-17, 4-12 OAC).

Bluffton women win

ANDERSON, Ind. — Bluffton University’s Kaycee Rowe scored a game-high 21 points while Ottoville graduate Rachel Beining had a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double as the Beavers used a big third quarter to pull away for a 69-57 win over Anderson University in a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference game.

The Beavers (19-4, 13-3 HCAC) used a 23-14 third-quarter advantage to take a 53-42 lead. Macey Sheerer added 14 points and five assists for Bluffton.

Olivia Love’s 17 points and 14 rebounds led Anderson (5-18, 2-14 HCAC). Jireh Hart also had a double-double with 12 points and 13 boards.

ONU men fall to JCU

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS — Ohio Northern University’s second-half comeback against John Carroll fell just short on Saturday as the Polar Bears fell behind 51-35 at halftime and dropped a 90-82 Ohio Athletic Conference game to the Blue Streaks.

Five Ohio Northern (15-8, 13-3 OAC) players scored in double figures. Joey Diorio had a team-high 17 points and eight rebounds, while Devon Allen added 16 points and five rebounds.

Ryan Bruns chipped in 14 points, five rebounds and four blocks, Konnor Baker scored 12 and Nate Burger chipped in 11 points.

David Linane’s game-high 25 points led John Carroll (16-6, 13-3 OAC). Simon Kucharewicz added an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double and Doug Caputo tallied 14 points and seven boards.

Beavers lose in shootout

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson University shot a blistering 61 percent from the floor and used a 59-point first half to knock off Bluffton University 98-72 in a high-scoring Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball game Saturday.

Trevor Lucas (game-high 26 points), Cole Hartman (21) and Brett Anderson (10) led the scoring for Anderson (16-7, 13-3 HCAC), which was 34 of 56 from the floor. Twelve players scored for the Ravens.

Austin Rohde’s 19 points led Bluffton (12-11, 5-11 HCAC). Houston Blair scored 12 points while Arlington graduate Andrew Hunter and Carey graduate Jared Wentling added five and four points, respectively.

