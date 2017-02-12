College Basketball: UF men crush Storm

By ANDY WOLF

PAINESVILLE — The University of Findlay men’s basketball team stepped off the bus with full intentions of putting together a full 40 minutes against Lake Erie.

After shaping a 43-28 halftime lead, the Oilers closed even stronger and finished off the Storm 92-55 Saturday for a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference victory.

UF coach Charlie Ernst felt a lot of positive momentum and energy carry over from Thursday’s thrilling 82-79 comeback victory at Ohio Dominican.

“It was a combination of two things,” Ernst said. “No. 1, we defended (Lake Erie) 100 times better than we did at Findlay (81-79 win). Our guys were really ready to get after it. …

“It never fails when you play at that intensity level on defense; then shots start to fall in. A lot of that was our engagement as a team. We shared the ball very well.”

Findlay (19-5, 13-4 GLIAC), which secured a conference tournament berth Thursday, clinched at least a share of the South Division title, leading Ashland (10-7) by three games with three to go.

The Oilers did so with a season-high 17 3-pointers in 32 attempts.

They’ve shot 50 percent overall in their last four games, all league wins.

UF junior Martyce Kimbrough went off for the best shooting performance of his career by sinking 8 of 10 from beyond the arc in totaling 32 points.

He had five treys in his 19-point first half, making three straight in a 2-minute span to put UF up 38-22 at the 4:12 mark.

“If this would’ve been a close game I think he would’ve made 11 or 12,” Ernst said of Kimbrough who played 25 minutes. “He was in an absolute zone. To be honest I don’t even remember his two misses. These were hotly contested deep threes, a number of them.”

Ernst also credited his team for never letting Lake Erie’s players and its home crowd get back into the game by not allowing a run larger than 5-0 in the second half.

A youthful and often resilient Storm (4-22, 3-15) team failed to pull within single digits in the second half.

“That’s a testament to the maturity of our team,” Ernst said. “Our guys really came out and continued to do things just as we had planned and did it for another 20 minutes. I’ve been a part of a lot of games where it doesn’t always work that way and you let your opponent back in the game.”

Taren Sullivan had another near triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, three steals without committing a turnover. He knocked down four 3-balls in six chances and is now shooting 45.7 percent from downtown this year.

“When I saw his assist and his rebound total I questioned both of them after the game,” Ernst said. “I want to go back and watch the video. … I really thought he had a triple double tonight.

“The bottom line is he had a tremendous game. In the second half he threw some of the best passes I’ve seen all year.”

Elijah Kahlig chipped in 14 points, hitting 4 of 8 from downtown, while fellow starter Ricardo Smith rolled in a line of eight points, two rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.

Smith, a senior point guard, was tasked with stopping Lake Erie senior and leading scorer Shawn Howard (15.5 points per game).

Howard scored his 1,000th career point during garbage time and after Smith’s final minutes.

Howard shot 5 of 18 from the field for 13 points.

“(Ricardo) just made it awfully tough on him,” Ernst said. “Fought over ball screens, did a great job containing him. He blocked one or two of his 3-point attempts (2 of 9) using his length.

“When you can take their senior, leading scorer, point guard and pretty well eliminate him from their offense, that’s too much for a team of their youth to overcome.”

Brogan Scott led the Storm with 17 points and nine rebounds. Mitch Loomis added 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

FINDLAY (19-5, 13-4 GLIAC)

Sullivan 7-13 0-0 18, R. Smith 4-5 0-0 8, Kimbrough 11-17 2-2 32, Kahlig 5-10 0-0 14, Stern-Tucker 1-6 0-0 2, Singleton 1-4 2-3 4, George 1-2 0-0 2, Ashley 1-2 0-0 3, T. Smith 1-3 2-2 4, Overhiser 2-4 1-2 5, Garverick 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 34-66 7-9–92.

LAKE ERIE (4-22, 3-15 GLIAC)

Kynard 2-8 0-1 4, Howard 5-18 1-3 13, Thomas 0-3 0-0 0, Scott 7-10 2-2 17, Wells 3-7 1-2 8, James 0-1 0-0 0, Michael 0-1 1-2 1, Hagey 0-3 0-0 0, Middendorf 0-1 0-0 0, Burdyshaw 0-1 1-2 1, Loomis 5-6 1-2 11, Dunnigan 0-0 0-0 0, Teske 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 22-60 7-13–55.

3-Point GOALS: Findlay 17-32 (Sullivan 4-6, Kimbrough 8-10, Kahlig 4-8, Stern-Tucker 0-2, Singleton 0-1, George 0-1, Ashley 1-2, T. Smith 0-1, Overhiser 0-1); Lake Erie 4-24 (Kynard 0-4, Howard 2-9, Thomas 0-2, Scott 1-2, Wells 1-3, Michael 0-1, Hagey 0-1, Burdyshaw 0-1, Teske 0-1).

rebounds: Findlay 40 (Sullivan 10); Lake Erie 35 (Scott 9).

ASSISTS: Findlay 18 (Sullivan 7); Lake Erie 9 (Howard 3).

STEALS: Findlay 8 (Sullivan & Kimbrough 3); Lake Erie 4.

BLOCKS: Findlay 6 (R. Smith 2); Lake Erie 0.

TURNOVERS: Findlay 8; Lake Erie 15.

TOTAL FOULS: Findlay 13; Lake Erie 12.

FOULED OUT: None.

HALFTIME: Findlay, 43-28.

