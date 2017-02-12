Girls Basketball Roundup: Big day for Grove’s Bellman in win over Arlington

COLUMBUS GROVE — Paige Bellman was at it again on Saturday.

Columbus Grove’s 6-foot junior forward totaled game-highs of 26 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and four blocks as the Bulldogs rolled past Arlington 71-44 in a nonleague battle of state-ranked girls basketball teams.

Jade Clement added 16 points, while Macy McCluer drained five 3-pointers for 15 points for the Bulldogs (18-1), ranked No. 6 in the Division III Associated Press poll. The Bulldogs shot 47 percent (25 of 53) from the floor while holding Arlington to 28 percent (13 of 47).

Morgan Smith led Arlington (17-3), ranked No. 5 in Division IV, with 19 points and nine rebounds. Sierra Nichols added seven points and five boards.

ARLINGTON (17-3)

Smith 6-7–19, Nichols 2-3–7, Jolliff 1-3–6, Dodds 1-2–5, Willow 2-0–4, Webb 1-0–3. TOTALS: 13-47 15-28 — 44.

COLUMBUS GROVE (18-1)

Bellman 8-10–26, Clement 6-2–16, M. McCluer 5-0–15, C. McCluer 2-0–6, Birkemeier 3-0–6, Sybert 1-0–2. TOTALS: 25-53 12-15 — 71.

Arlington 12 11 14 7 — 44

Columbus Grove 24 15 16 16 — 71

3-Point GOALS: Arlington 3-13 (Dodds, Webb & Jolliff 1); Columbus Grove 9-22 (M. McCluer 5, Clement & C. McCluer 2).

rebounds: Arlington 29 (Smith 9); Columbus Grove 36 (Bellman 12).

turnovers: Arlington 20, Columbus Grove 15.

junior varsity: Arlington, 42-25.

BLUFFTON 65

MILLER CITY 52

MILLER CITY — Bluffton prepped for what looks to be a winner-take-all showdown for the Northwest Conference championship against Columbus Grove on Thursday by stopping Miller City 65-52.

Averey Rumer and Abbie Parkins shared scoring honors for the Pirates (16-5) as both tossed in 20 points. Rumer also added five rebounds and three steals while Parkins grabbed a pair of steals. Kayla White scored nine points and Alivia Koenig added three assists and two steals as Bluffton was 10 of 18 from beyond the arc.

Tiffany Welty scored 18 points with five steals and four assists and Kylee Berner netted 14 points for Miller City (6-14). Chrissy Berger scored eight points and pulled down nine rebounds.

BLUFFTON (16-5)

Rumer 9-0–20, Parkins 5-7–20, White 3-0–9, Koenig 2-1–7, Schaadt 2-1–5, Prater 2-0–4. TOTALS: 23-52 9-15–65.

MILLER CITY (6-14)

Welty 8-2–18, Berner 6-2–14, Warnimont 4-0–8, Berger 4-0″”8, Wenzinger 1-0–2, Kuhlman 1-0–2. TOTALS: 24-50 4-8–52.

Bluffton 15 20 19 11 — 65

Miller City 12 16 16 8 — 52

3-Point GOALS: Bluffton 10-18 (Parkins & White 3, Rumer & Koenig 2); Miller City 0-10.

rebounds: Bluffton 18 (Rumer 5); Miller City 17 (Berger 9).

turnovers: Bluffton 14, Miller City 10.

LEIPSIC 39

KALIDA 26

LEIPSIC — Leipsic racked up a 16-6 first-quarter advantage on Kalida as the Vikings improved to 14-6 with a 39-26 Putnam County League win over the Wildcats.

Leipsic’s Mindy Ellerbrock scored 11 points and Kierra Meyer chipped in 10 points with six rebounds, three assists and three steals. The Vikings also got seven rebounds from Hope Lammers as they improved to 4-3 in the PCL.

Sarah Klausing scored nine points, all from the free-throw line, with eight rebounds and a pair of steals and teammate Lauren Langhals also tossed in nine points for Kalida (10-11, 2-4).

The Wildcats were just 2 of 26 from beyond the arc.

KALIDA (10-11, 2-4 PCL)

Langhals 3-2–9, Klausing 0-9–9,. Siefker 1-1–4, Kaufman 2-0–4, Lucke 0-0–0, Maag 0-0–0, Kimball 0-0–0. TOTALS: 6-40 12-14–26.

LEIPSIC (14-6, 4-3 PCL)

Ellerbrock 4-0–11, Meyer 4-1–10, Ho. Lammers 1-4–6, Siefker 1-1–4, Rigel 2-0–4, Gerdeman 2-0–4, Niese 0-0–0, Haselman 0-0–0, T. Haselman 0-0–0, Henry 0-0–0. TOTALS: 14-37 6-13–39.

Kalida 6 6 5 9 — 26

Leipsic 16 6 7 10 — 39

3-Point GOALS: Leipsic 5-15 (Ellerbrock 3, Meyer & Siefker); Kalida 2-26 (Siefker & Langhals).

rebounds: Leipsic 32 (Ho. Lammers 7, Meyer 6); Kalida 31 (Klausing 8, Kimball 6).

turnovers: Kalida 20, Leipsic 19.

PATRICK HENRY 55

CONTINENTAL 39

CONTINENTAL — Patrick Henry only had two players reach double figures scoring but the Patriots used great balance as 10 players scored in their 55-39 nonleague win over Continental.

Katie Wagner drained five 3-pointers to lead Patrick Henry (13-8) with 15 points. Courtney Rosebrook added 13 points while Katelyn Drewes, Natalie Herder and Rachel Nickels each had five.

Amber Logan’s game-high 17 points led Continental (4-16). Addyson Armey added nine points.

PATRICK HENRY (13-8)

Wagner 5-0–15, Rosebrook 5-3–13, Drewes 2-0–5, Herder 0-5–5, Nickels 2-0–5, J. Bostelman 1-2–4, Thompson 1-0–3, F. Bostelman 0-2–2, Frania 1-0–2, Seedorf 0-1–1. TOTALS: 17 13 — 55.

CONTINENTAL (4-16)

Logan 7-3–17, A. Armey 4-0–9, J. Armey 1-2–4, Bradrod 1-0–3, Hoeffel 1-0–3, Mansfield 1-1–3. TOTALS: 15 6 –39.

Patrick Henry 18 13 16 8 — 55

Continental 11 8 9 11 — 39

3-Point GOALS: Patrick Henry 8 (Wagner 5, Drewes, Nickels & Thompson 1); Continental 3 (Bradford, A. Armey & Hoeffel 1).

UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY 58

PANDORA-GILBOA 43

McGUFFEY — Upper Scioto Valley broke a 17-17 halftime tie with Pandora-Gilboa by outscoring the Rockets 41-26 in the second half en route to a 58-43 nonleague girls basketball win.

Emily Patton’s game-high 20 points led Upper Scioto Valley (16-3), while Alyssa Miller (13 points) and Kaycee Carroll (11) also scored in double figures.

Alexa Maag led the Rockets (13-6) with 11 points and eight rebounds. Kelsey Basinger chipped in 10 points and three steals.

PANDORA-GILBOA (13-6)

Maag 1-9–11, Basinger 5-0–10, T. Hovest 2-2–7, Fenstermaker 2-0–6, B. Hovest 2-1–5, Mullins 2-0–4. TOTALS: 14-32 12-16 — 43.

UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY (16-3)

Patton 5-8–20, Miller 6-0–13, Carroll 4-2–11, Spradlin 3-2–8, Hunsicker 1-2–4, Holbrook 1-0–2. TOTALS: 20-41 14-22 — 58.

Pandora-Gilboa 8 9 12 14 — 43

Upper Scioto Valley 7 10 22 19 — 58

3-Point GOALS: Pandora-Gilboa 3-10 (Fenstermaker 2, T. Hovest 1); Upper Scioto Valley 4-11 (Patton 2, Carroll & Miller 1).

rebounds: Pandora-Gilboa 24 (Maag 8); Upper Scioto Valley 16 (Miller & Spradlin 4).

turnovers: Pandora-Gilboa 20, Upper Scioto Valley 10.

OLD FORT 67

TIFFIN CALVERT 13

OLD FORT — Old Fort held Tiffin Calvert to two points in a quarter three times as the Stockaders earned a 67-13 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division win Saturday.

Allison Adelsperger scored 14 of her game-high 19 points in the first half to help the Stockaders (17-3, 10-1 SBC) build a 38-4 halftime edge.

Peyton Miller chipped in 14 points, three assists and thee steals for Old Fort.

Mallory Nielson had six points to lead the Senecas (3-16, 2-9).

TIFFIN CALVERT (3-16, 2-9 SBC)

Sullivan 1-3—5, Nielson 3-0—6, Bowers 1-0—2. TOTALS: 5 3-7—13.

OLD FORT (17-3, 10-1 SBC)

Adelsperger 6-6—19, S. Clouse 1-2—5, Menkhoff 1-1—4, Ward 2-0—5, P. Miller 5-1—14, M. Miller 2-0—5, Bilger 2-0—5, Hossler 3-0—6, J. Clouse 2-0—4. TOTALS: .

Tiffin Calvert 2 2 7 2 — 13

Old Fort 20 18 15 14 — 67

3-Point GOALS: Tiffin Calvert 0; Old Fort 9 (P. Miller 3, M. Miller, Bilger, Adelsperger, S. Clouse, Menkhoff & Ward).

rebounds: Tiffin Calvert 17; Old Fort 34 (M. Miller 8).

turnovers: Tiffin Calvert 31; Old Fort 11.

