Sectional Swimming Roundup: Findlay’s Spradlin, Rutledge are triple winners

FREMONT — Ethan Spradlin and Max Rutledge were both triple winners for Findlay High School’s boys swimming and diving teams as the Trojans were second to host Fremont Ross at Saturday’s sectional swim meet at Hawk-Bucci Natatorium.

The Little Giants edged Findlay for the team title in both meets. Fremont Ross nipped the Trojans 573½-571 for the boys crown while the Little Giants outscored the Trojans 604-587 in the girls meet.

Swimmers with the top 32 times and relays in the top 24 among the six Northwest District sectionals and the Cleveland State University Sectional from the Northeast District qualify for next week’s Division I district meet at Bowling Green State University’s Cooper Pool.

The list of district qualifiers will be released today.

Spradlin picked up individual wins in the 200 freestyle (1:48.29) and 100 free (49.1) while teaming with Rutledge, Lincoln Roth and Garrett Heath to win the 400 free relay (3:19.8).

Rutledge scored individual wins in the 100 butterfly (52.46) and 200 individual medley (1:57.54). Heath added a sectional championship in the 500 free (5:02.18).

Kaylor Stocker was a double winner for the Trojans in the girls meet.

She captured the 50 free in a time of 25.24 seconds and teamed with Kaila Butterworth, Gabby Diehl and Hannah Clinger for first place in the 400 free relay (3:43.1).

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Fremont Ross 604. 2, Findlay 587. 3, Oregon Clay 149. 4, Toledo Whitmer 117. 5, Toledo Start 30. 6, Toledo Bowsher 24.

AREA GIRLS TOP 8 FINISHES

200 MEDLEY RELAY — 2, Findlay (Kaylor Stocker, Hannah Clinger, Sarah Clinger, Kaila Butterworth) 1:50.71.

200 FREE — 2, Gabby Diehl (Fin) 2:04.82. 3, Meghan Quaid (Fin) 2:05.24. 8, Emma Heilman (Fin) 2:22.59.

200 IM — 2, H. Clinger (Fin) 2:13.03. 7, Klaudia Brown (Fin) 2:42.48.

50 FREE — 1, Stocker (Fin) 25.24. 2, Butterworth (Fin) 25/35/ 5, Jillian Kreinbrink (Fin) 26.38. 6, Lindsey Roynon (Fin) 26.95.

100 FLY — 2, S. Clinger (Fin) 1:00.48. 4, Drew Twining (Fin) 1:04.45. 7, Kreinbrink (Fin) 1:07.11.

100 FREE — 2, Stocker (Fin) 55.21. 3, Butterworth (Fin) 55.86. 5, Diehl (Fin) 57.24. 7, Roynon (Fin) 58.83.

500 FREE — 3, Quaid (Fin) 5:40.55. 4, Twining (Fin) 5:43.19. 6, Heilman (Fin) 6:20.9. 7, Amelia Koch (Fin) 6:25.63.

200 FREE RELAY — 2, Findlay (S. Clinger, Diehl, Kreinbrink, Quaid) 1:44.78.

100 BACK — 2, S. Clinger (Fin) 1:01.07. 5, Brown (Fin) 1:09.48.

100 BREAST — 2, H. Clinger (Fin) 1:07.96. 5, Vicki Bowman (Fin) 1:27.58. 7, Rebecca Huff (Fin) 1:33.1.

400 FREE RELAY — 1, Findlay (Butterworth, Diehl, H. Clinger, Stocker) 3:43.1.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Fremont Ross 573½. 2, Findlay 571. 3, Oregon Clay 281. 15, Toledo Whitmer 29½.

AREA TOP 8 FINISHES

200 MEDLEY RELAY — 2, Findlay (Bret Swanson, Spencer Evans, Max Rutledge, Lincoln Roth) 1:38.95.

200 FREE — 1, Ethan Spradlin (Fin) 1:48.29. 2, Garrett Heath 1:50.47. 3, Trevor Heilman (Fin) 2:22.59.

200 IM — 1, Rutledge (Fin) 1:57.54. 3, Evans (Fin) 2:06.43. 4, Jacob Gerken (Fin) 2:09.21. 7, Swanson (Fin) 2:12.35.

50 FREE — 3, Roth (Fin) 22.59. 4, Ben Anderson (Fin) 22.93. 5, Alex Gomez (Fin) 23.89. 6, Josh Kreinbrink (Fin) 24.25.

100 FLY — 1, Rutledge (Fin) 52.46. 6, Kreinbrink (Fin) 58.83. 8, Gomez (Fin) 59.02.

100 FREE — 1, Spradlin (Fin) 49.1. 2, Roth (Fin) 50.82. 3, Anderson (Fin) 51.96. 5, Kaleb Scott (Fin) 56.45.

500 FREE — 1, Heath (Fin) 5:02.18. 3, Heilman (Fin) 5:16.05. 7, Tyler Doe (Fin) 6:00.61. 8, Toby Haas (Fin) 6:10.63.

200 FREE RELAY — 2, Findlay (Spradlin, Heath, Gerken, Evans) 1:31.38.

100 BACK — 2, Swanson (Fin) 58.48. 4, Gerken (Fin) 58.62. 8, Scott (Fin) 1:10.36.

100 BREAST — 2, Evans (Fin) 1:01.6. 6, Cade O’Dell (Fin) 1:08.3.

400 FREE RELAY — 1, Findlay (Spradlin, Roth, Heath, Rutledge) 3:19.8.

O-G girls win at Ayersville

AYERSVILLE — Ottawa-Glandorf’s girls swimming and diving team scored wins in three events as the Titans captured the Division II sectional crown at Ayersville.

The top 32 individuals and 24 relay teams from Saturday’s six Northwest District sectional meets qualify for next week’s Division II district championships at Bowling Green State University’s Cooper Pool.

The district field will be announced today.

Briana Fenbert and Brooke Kleman each won an individual event and scored a relay win as the Titans outscored Wauseon 416-379 for the girls championship. Leipsic was 11th with 10 points.

Fenbert won the 50 freestyle (25.48) and teamed with Morgan Sealts, Kleman and Sydney Porinchok to win the 200 medley relay (1:56.12). Kleman’s victory came in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.05).

Wauseon outscored Celina 426½-396 for the top spot in the boys meet. Ottawa-Glandorf (338) was third and Miller City (29) placed 11th.

The Titans’ Ben Sealts was the lone area sectional champ as he captured the 200 individual medley in 2:01.8.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Wauseon 426½. 2, Celina 396. 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 338. 4, Bowling Green 189. 5, Defiance 171. 6, Coldwater 165. 7, Fort Recovery 97½. 8, Ayersville 86. 9, Van Wert 77. 10, Fairview 34. 11, Miller City 29. 12, Archbold 13. 13, Tinora 11.

AREA TOP 16 BOYS FINISHES

200 MEDLEY RELAY — 2, Ottawa-Glandorf (Ben Sealts, Trent Basinger, Seth Nelson, Evan Kaufman) 1:43.34

200 FREE — 4, Nelson (O-G) 1:55.939, Ethan Smith (O-G) 2:13.78. 14, Ryan Heckman (O-G) 2:34.41. 15, Logan Hoffman (O-G) 2:45.53.

200 IM — 1, Sealts (O-G) 2:01.8. 11, Craig Recker (O-G) 3:04.56.

50 FREE — 8, Jeffrey Kaufman (O-G) 24.4. 9, Evan Kaufman (O-G) 24.42. 11, Jacob Fenbert (O-G) 24.77.

100 FLY — 4, Basinger (O-G) 56.61. 5, Nelson (O-G) 58.94. 10, E. Kaufman (O-G) 1:03.91. 14, Recker (O-G) 1:16.72.

100 FREE — 6, J. Kaufman (O-G) 54.6. 9, Fenbert (O-G) 54.87. 10, Anthony Baughman (O-G) 55.59.

500 FREE — 5, Zach Geisken (MC) 5:31.4. 9, Alex Hoehn (O-G) 6:27.04.

200 FREE RELAY — 2, Ottawa-Glandorf (Nelson, E. Kaufman, Sealts, Basinger) 1:32.49.

100 BACK — 2, Sealts (O-G) 53.97. 4, Giesken (MC) 1:02.32. 8, Baughman (O-G) 1:09.68.

100 BREAST — 2, Basinger (O-G) 1:02.74. 9, Collin Crumrine (O-G) 1:14.06. 11, Hoehn (O-G) 1:14.98.

400 FREE RELAY — 4, Ottawa-Glandorf (Baughman, Crumrine, J. Kaufman, Fenbert) 3:41.17.

DIVING — 6, Recker (O-G) 258.25.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Ottawa-Glandorf 416. 2, Wauseon 379. 3, Celina 364. 4, Bowling Green 237. 5, Coldwater 176. 6, Fort Recovery 175. 7, Van Wert 143. 8, Defiance 124. 9, Ayersville 61. 10, Eastwood 33. 11, Leipsic 10. 12, Fairview 4. 13, Tinora 2.

AREA TOP 16 GIRLS FINISHES

200 MEDLEY RELAY — 1, Ottawa-Glandorf (Morgan Sealts, Brooke Kleman, Sydney Porinchok, Briana Fenbert) 1:56.12.

200 FREE — 5, Erica Thiesen (O-G) 2:13.07. 6, Alexis Kitchen (O-G) 2:13.69. 15, Leah Hunt (O-G) 2:27.87.

200 IM — 2, Kleman (O-G) 2:19.34. 6, Abby Stechschulte (O-G) 2:32.64. 9, Ann Samuelson (O-G) 2:36.714, Hannah Hiegel (O-G) 2:58.4.

50 FREE — 1, Fenbert (O-G) 25.48. 10, Giorgia Belli (O-G) 28.46. 12, Raegan Cupp (Leip) 28.48. 16, Alaina Schimmoeller (O-G) 29.46.

100 FLY — 2, Porinchok (O-G) 1:00.32. 8, Emma Coleson (O-G) 1:11.49. 12, Cupp (Leip) 1:15.00. 15, Molly Davidson (O-G) 1:18.58. 16, Ava Brickner (O-G) 1:19.89

100 FREE — 6, Kennedy Schmenk (O-G) 59.27. 9, Belli (O-G) 1:02.23. 10, Samuelson (O-G) 1:02.87.

500 FREE — 7, Kitchen (O-G) 5:56.14. 8, Sealts (O-G) 5:59.44. 9, Thiesen (O-G) 6:04.69. 10, Coleson (O-G) 6:21.18.

200 FREE RELAY — 2, Ottawa-Glandorf (Kleman, Schmenk, Porinchok, Fenbert) 1:43.71.

100 BACK — 4, Sealts (O-G) 1:06.83. 5, Stechschulte (O-G) 1:07.24. 6, Nicole Teffenhardt (O-G) 1:09.37. 9, Leah Hunt (O-G) 1:13.35.

100 BREAST — 1, Kleman (O-G) 1:10.05. 3, Porinchok (O-G0 1:12.43. 9, Schmenk (O-G) 1:16.4.

400 FREE RELAY — 4, Ottawa-Glandorf (Samuelson, Stechschulte, Thiesen, Schmenk) 4:05.82.

DIVING — 8, Schimmoeller (O-G) 312.3. 10, Teffenhardt (O-G) 292.4..

Ada’s Katayama doubles up

LIMA — Ada’s Klava Katayama and Upper Sandusky’s Abbey Wenger both won sectional championships to lead area teams at the Division II sectional swimming and diving championships at the Lima YMCA.

The top 32 individuals and 24 relay teams from Saturday’s six Northwest District sectional meets qualify for next week’s Division II district championships at Bowling Green State University’s Cooper Pool.

The district field will be announced today.

Katayama won the 50 freestyle (25.1) and 100 free (54.69) to lead the Bulldogs.

Wenger’s championship swim came in the 100 breaststroke as she touched the wall in a time of 1:10.84.

Lima Shawnee topped Minster 337-309 for first place in the girls meet. Upper Sandusky (214) was fourth and Ada (123) placed eighth.

Area swimmers posted four runner-up showings in the boys meet.

Lima Shawnee was the top team with 401½ points. Upper Sandusky outscored Ada 263-218½ for third place.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Lima Shawnee 401½. 2, Wapakoneta 297. 3, Upper Sandusky 263. 4, Ada 218½. 5, Elida 165. 6, Kenton 140. 7, Lima Central Catholic 135. 8, New Bremen 124. 9, Lima Bath 100. 10, St. Marys Memorial 91. 11, Marion Local 80. 12, Minster 24. 13, St. Henry 5.

AREA TOP 16 BOYS FINISHES

200 MEDLEY RELAY — 3, Ada (Andrew Ross, Zach Beaschler, Isaac Spar, Andrew Robey) 1:49.1. 4, Upper Sandusky (Jacob Glass, Quin Voorhees, Konner Holloway, Jacob Newsome) 1:51.41.

200 FREE — 3, Glass (US) 1:56.45. 9, Ian Cameron (US) 2:08.23.

200 IM — 2, Beaschler (Ada) 2:14.8. 7, Spar (Ada) 2:28.26. 8, Trever Daughenbaugh (US) 2:29.16. 10, Joey Verdugo (US) 2:35.57. 13, Jacob Park (Ada) 2:43.22.

50 FREE — 4, Holloway (US) 23.88. 5, Robey (Ada) 24.16. 6, Ross (Ada) 24.17. 12, Jared Craig (Ada) 25.6. 16, Newsome (US) 26.35.

100 FLY — 2, Glass (US) 56.43. 7, Spar (Ada) 1:03.5. 10, Brandon Cano (US) 1:12.11. 11, Will Barnes (US) 1:13.01.

100 FREE — 5, Holloway (US) .54.27. 6, Robey (Ada) 54.31. 14, Evan Smittle (Ada) 57.12. 15, Craig (Ada) 57.79. 16, Newsome (US) 58.72.

500 FREE — 2, Seth Rothlisberger (US) 5:33.68. 4, Cameron (US) 6:04.87. 5, Barnes (US) 6:06.64. 10, Brody Williams (US) 6:59.41.

200 FREE RELAY — 8, Upper Sandusky (Cano, Parker Frombaugh, Rothlisberger, Cameron) 1:49.42. 10, Ada (Craig, Smittle, Park, Hunter Wells) 1:50.66.

100 BACK — 3, Ross (Ada) 59.65. 5, Smittle (Ada) 1:05.14. 13, Cano (US) 1:14.09. 15, Frombaugh (US) 1:15.85.

100 BREAST — 7, Beaschler (Ada) 1:09.93. 9, Voorhees (US) 1:12.24. 12, Verdugo (US) 1:14.44. 13, Daughenbaugh (US) 1:14.89. 15, Park (Ada) 1;18.46.

400 FREE RELAY — 2, Ada (Robey, Spar, Ross, Beaschler) 3:37.14. 4, Upper Sandusky (Holloway, Newsome, Cameron, Glass) 3:44.37.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Lima Shawnee 337. 2, Minster 309. 3, Wapakoneta 264. 4, Upper Sandusky 214. 5, Lima Central Catholic 197. 6, New Bremen 182. 7, Kenton 143. 8, Ada 123. 9, Elida 90. 10, St. Marys Memorial 75. 11, Lima Bath 74. 12, Marion Local 50. 13, St. Henry 30.

AREA TOP 16 GIRLS FINISHES

200 MEDLEY RELAY — 4, Upper Sandusky (Lucy Smith, Abbey Wenger, Kami Swartz, Katie Conley) 2:00.7. 8, Ada (Calista Waugh, Olivia Hiester, Ruth Pfeiffer, Klava Katayama) 2:12.63.

200 FREE — 8, Cali Andres (US) 2:22.3.

200 IM — 2, Swartz (US) 2:26.53. 7, Smith (US) 2:40.39. 12, C. Waugh (Ada) 2:57.17. 15, Megan Brunty (US) 3:04.44.

50 FREE — 1, Katayama (Ada) 25.1. 5, Wenger (US) 26.47.

100 FLY — 5, Pfieffer (Ada) 1:10.73.

100 FREE — 1, Katayama (Ada) 54.69. 6, Conley (US) 1:01.11.

500 FREE — 2, Swartz (US) 5:42.44. 16, Mary Overton (US) 7:00.87.

200 FREE RELAY — 7, Ada (Alex Waugh, C. Caugh, Pfeiffer, Katayama) 1:53.4. 10, Upper Sandusky (Andres, Smith, Laura Stauffer, Overton) 2:00.71.

100 BACK — 5, Conley (US) 1:09.43. 8, Smith (US) 1:09.86.

100 BREAST — 1, Wenger (US) 1:10.84. 12, Stauffer (US) 1:21.05.

400 FREE RELAY — 4, Upper Sandusky (Swartz, Andres, Conley, Wenger) 3:59.39. 12, Ada (Gizem Tanriverdi, Jillian Wolber, Mara Guyton, Sydney Van Atta) 5:14.04.

Costello leads Redmen

NAPOLEON — Fostoria’s Tony Costello was second in one event and third in two others to lead area swimmers at the Division II sectional swimming and diving meet at Napoleon.

The top 32 individuals and 24 relay teams from Saturday’s six Northwest District sectional meets qualify for next week’s Division II district championships at Bowling Green State University’s Cooper Pool.

Costello was second in the 100 freestyle (53.48) and third in the 200 free (2:00.24). He also teamed with Tyler Rusk, Justin Jordan and Calob Keller for third in the 400 free relay (4:05.97).

Rusk added a third-place finish for the Redmen in the 50 free (25.21).

Fostoria’s best finish in the girls meet was in the 400 free relay as Hope Nowicki, Alexis Silva, Macy Sheets and Livia Radziejewski were third in 5:40.52.

Team scores from the Napoleon Sectional were unavailable.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Not available

AREA TOP 16 BOYS FINISHES

200 FREE — 3, Tony Costello (Fos) 2:00.24. 8, David Stosio (SW) 2:11.01. 50 FREE — 3, Tyler Rusk (Fos) 25.21. 5, Stosio (SW) 26.11. 9, Krout (SW) 27.33. 10, Justin Jordan (Fos) 28.41. 12, Manuel Collazo (Fos) 28.52. 13, Sam Seibert (SW) 29.78. 14, Tony Cabrelas (Fos) 29.79. 100 FREE — 2, Costello (Fos) 53.48. 10, Calob Keller (Fos) 1:04.65. 11, Krout (SW) 1:04.71. 12, Jordan (Fos) 1:05.39. 14, Collazo (Fos) 1:06.91. 14, Seibert (SW) 1:07.43. 200 FREE RELAY — 3, Fostoria (Rusk, Collazo, Keller, Costello) 1:43.34. 100 BREAST — 8, Rusk (Fos) 1:21.53. 400 FREE RELAY — 3, Fostoria (Rusk, Keller, Jordan, Costello) 4:05.97.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Not available

AREA TOP 16 GIRLS FINISHES

200 MEDLEY RELAY — 5, Fostoria (Oriana Settles, Maddie Gillig, Alice James, Hope Nowicki) 2:41.81. 200 FREE — 10, Macy Sheets (Fos) 2:50.55. 50 FREE — 9, Jaden Ogg (SW) 29.26. 12, Samantha Nicholson (SW) 31.48. 14, Settles (Fos) 32.85. 15, Sheets (Fos) 33.38. 100 FREE — 7, Ogg (SW) 1:05.94. 11, Gillig (Fos) 1:11.8. 13, Nicholson (SW) 1:13.68. 14, James (Fos) 1:14.26. 16, Nowicki (Fos) 1:28.44. 500 FREE — 9, James (Fos) 7:12.83. 200 FREE RELAY — 4, Fostoria (Settles, James, Sheets, Gillig) 2:09.2. 100 BREAST — 8, Gillig (Fos) 1:29.32. 11, Livia Radziejewski (Fos) 1:38.49. 400 FREE RELAY — 3, Fostoria (Nowicki, Alexis Silva, Radziejewski, Sheets) 5:40.52.

