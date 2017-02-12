UF Roundup: Softball team opens with pair of wins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two eighth-inning spurts allowed the University of Findlay softball team to begin its season with a pair of victories Saturday.

The Oilers scored three runs in the frame to top Kentucky Wesleyan 7-4 and put up a 5-spot to rally past Bellarmine 8-4 at Knights Field in Louisville, Kentucky.

In the first game, Destinie Keeton singled in Meredith Shepherd for the go-ahead run before Kelley Cejer tacked on two insurance runs with an RBI single.

Morgan James (1-0) got her first career collegiate win in the circle, tossing 31/3 innings of one-hit ball in relief.

In the second game, the Oilers loaded the bases with nobody out to start an eighth-inning threat in a 4-4 game.

Breanna Cleland singled in Keeton as the go-ahead run while Cejer and Madison Arnold tacked on consecutive RBI hits.

Arnold, a junior and an Elmwood grad, smacked a solo home run in each game for the only two dingers of her UF career.

She finished 5 for 7 with 3 RBIs over the two games.

Hailey Bryan (1-0) threw a complete game and allowed one earned run to get the victory.

FIRST GAME

Findlay 001 011 13 — 7 10 0

Kentucky Wesleyan 020 020 00 — 4 7 1

WP — James (1-0). LP — Carmon (0-1). top hitters: (UF) Trumpler 2-1B, RBI; Shepherd 1B, RBI; Keeton 3-1B, 2 RBI; Cejer 1B, RBI; Arnold HR, 1B, RBI. (KW) Tidwell 2B, 2-1B, RBI; Nease 2B, RBI; Parker 1B, RBI.

records: Findlay 1-0, Kentucky Wesleyan 0-1.

SECOND GAME

Findlay 110 000 15 — 8 11 7

Bellarmine 003 000 01 — 4 8 1

WP — Bryan (1-0). LP — Fussenegger (1-1). top hitters: (UF) Keeton HR, RBI; Cleland 1B, RBI; Cejer 2B, 1B, RBI; Arnold HR, 2-1B, 2 RBI; Huff 1B, RBI; (Bel) Fox 2B, RBI; Incorvati 1B, RBI; Bretz 3-1B.

records: Findlay 2-0, Bellarmine 3-3.

Cizmar leads swimmers

UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. — Meri Cizmar matched the University of Findlay’s top performance of the week as she finished second in the women’s 200 backstroke on the final day of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference swimming and diving championships at Saginaw Valley State.

Cizmar touched the wall in 1:59.57 for her runner up performance.

Amanda Stiegal was third in the 100 freestyle (51.4) and Hanna Cederholm placed third in the 200 breaststroke (2:19.32) to back Cizmar.

Julia Snell also posted a top-eight finish in the 200 breast (7th, 2:20.78).

Stiegal and Snell joined Emma Barnes and Lauren Blanchard for fourth in the 400 free relay (3:29.43).

The UF men’s team posted one top-eight finish as Conner Whitaker, Andrew Rickabaugh, Jonathan Marble and Matthew Sheehan were seventh in the 400 free relay (3:26.6).

Grand Valley State swept both the men and women’s team championships. Findlay was fifth in the women’s meet with 396½ points. The Oilers were last in the men’s meet with 159½ points.

MEN’S TEAM STANDINGS

1, Grand Valley State 947½. 2, Wayne State 769. 3. Northern Michigan 722. 4, Saginaw Valley State 354. 5, Tiffin 303. 6, Ashland 250. 7, Findlay 159½.

WOMEN’S TEAM STANDINGS

1. Grand Valley State 812. 2, Wayne State 787½. 3, Northern Michigan 555½. 4, Saginaw Valley State 438. 5, Findlay 396½. 6, Hillsdale 234. 7, Tiffin 205. 8, Ashland 183½.

Hahler takes shot

BOSTON — University of Findlay senior Ben Hahler won the shot put and the Oilers’ men’s indoor track team added runner up finishes in three other events to highlight the final day of Boston University’s David Hemery Valentine Invitational.

Hahler’s toss of 57-8½ was the best among the 40 shot putters entered in the event.

Findlay’s George Effah, Lenell Shelby III, Derek Collins and Sergei Torres teamed up for second in the 1,600 relay (3:14.71), Trey Everett was second in the long jump (23-10¾) and Austin Combs (Liberty-Benton) was runner up in the weight throw (62-10).

Shelby added a seventh-place performance in the 60 hurdles (8.29) while Effah was eighth in the 400 (47.54).

