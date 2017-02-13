Boys basketball: Upper Sandusky clinches share of Northern 10 title

UPPER SANDUSKY — State-ranked and undefeated Upper Sandusky clinched a share of the Northern 10 Conference boys basketball championship with an 80-44 victory over rival Mohawk on Saturday night.

Eli Kinley scored 14 of his game-high 26 points in the first quarter and Wes Vent poured in 17 points as the Rams, ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press Division II poll, improved to 20-0 overall, 14-0 in the N10.

Upper can take the outright N10 title with a win at Wynford (9-9, 9-4) on Friday.

Kaiden Hammer and Brandon Flood had 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Warriors (5-14, 4-11).

mohawk (5-14, 4-11 n10)

Jenkins 2-0–6, Hammer 4-0–12, Dietrich 0-2–2, Flood 5-0–10, Hayman 1-0–2, Dunlap 2-0–5, Lacey 1-0–3, Klopp 2-0–4. TOTALS: 17 2-5–44.

UPPER SANDUSKY (20-0,)

J. Dible 4-1–12, Kinley 11-3–26, Young 2-0–4, Vent 7-1–17, Kurtz 3-0–6, Adams 4-0–11, Fredritz 2-0–4. TOTALS: 33 5-8–80.

Mohawk 7 6 13 18 — 44

Upper Sandusky 24 20 18 18 — 80

3-Point GOALS: Mohawk 8 (Hammer 4, Jenkins 2, Dunlap & Lacey); Upper Sandusky 9 (Adams & J. Dible 3, Vent 2, Kinley).

OTTAWA-GLANDORF 58

LEXINGTON 57

OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf’s Jay Kaufman split a pair of free throws with 9.8 seconds left and the Titans forced a pair of missed shots from Lexington in the final seconds in a 58-57 nonleague boys basketball win over the Minutemen in a rematch of last season’s Division II regional semifinal.

Kaufman led the Titans (18-2), ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press Division II poll, with 21 points and six rebounds. Bryce Schroeder drained four 3-pointers and scored 14 points while Jake Dible chipped in 13 points.

O-G was 22 of 28 from the free-throw line, while Lexington (14-6) was 7 of 10.

Traevin Harrison’s 16 points led the Minutemen. Dana Shoulders and Cade Stover added 15 and 12 points, respectively.

LEXINGTON (14-6)

Harrison 7-1–16, Shoulders 7-0–15, Stover 4-4–12, Vore 3-1–7, Aiello 2-1–5, Nickoli 1-0–2. TOTALS: 24-49 7-10–57.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (18-2)

Kaufman 7-7–21, Schroeder 4-2–14, Dible 4-5–13, White 1-4–6, Hiegel 0-3–3, Duling 0-1–1. TOTALS: 16-39 22-28–58.

Lexington 13 18 12 14 — 57

Ottawa-Glandorf 15 14 14 15 — 58

3-Point GOALS: Lexington 2-11 (Harrison & Shoulders); Ottawa-Glandorf 4-16 (Schroeder 4).

rebounds: Lexington 22; Ottawa-Glandorf 24 (Kaufman 6).

turnovers: Lexington 9, Ottawa-Glandorf 8.

junior varsity: Ottawa-Glandorf, 43-41.

CAREY 85

RIDGEDALE 48

CAREY — Cody Luzader knocked down five 3-point field goals and Carey blew open a close game in the second quarter as the Blue Devils shellacked Ridgedale 85-48 in Northern 10 Conference boys basketball Saturday.

Luzader led all scorers with 24 points as the Blue Devils, improved to 12-7 overall and 11-3 in the N10. Brayden Wentling scored 18 points with three 3s, and the trio of Trey Bame, Garrett Summit and Hayden Russell each scored 10 points.

Carey shot a scorching 32 of 56 (57.1 percent) from the field and committed just six turnovers.

Nick Hunley’s 20 points led the Rockets (3-17, 0-17 N10). Preston Burton scored 14 and Alex Aldred 11.

ridgedale (3-17, 0-14 n10)

Hunley 10-0–20, Burton 3-5–14, Aldred 4-3–11, Price 0-3–3. TOTALS: 17-41 11-21–48.

carey (12-7, 11-3 n10)

Luzader 7-5–24, Wentling 7-1–18, Russell 5-0–10, Bame 4-0–10, Ga. Summit 4-0–10, Stone 2-0–4, Plott 1-1–3, Crawford 0-2–2, Smiley 1-0–2, Gr. Summit 1-0–2. TOTALS: 32-56 9-17–85.

Ridgedale 11 11 13 13 — 48

Carey 16 28 20 21 — 85

3-Point GOALS: Ridgedale 3-9 (Burton 3); Carey 12-22 (Luzader 5, Wentling 3, Bame & Ga. Summit 2).

rebounds: Ridgedale 21; Carey 31 (Stone 7).

turnovers: Ridgedale 11, Carey 6.

AYERSVILLE 66

KALIDA 63

DEFIANCE — Kalida gave top-ranked Ayersville a good fight but fell 66-63 to the Pilots in nonleague boys basketball play Saturday.

The Pilots, ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Division IV poll, climbed to 18-1 overall after suffering their first loss (41-36) of the season Friday to Holgate.

Noah Lambert buried seven 3-pointers for 21 points and Grant Laudick had 14 points for the Wildcats (9-10).

KALIDA (9-10)

Siebeneck 3-2–11, Decker 2-0–6, Recker 0-2–2, Lambert 7-0–21, Laudick 4-6–14, Nartker 1-1–3, Knueve 3-0–6. TOTALS: 20 11-14–63.

AYERSVILLE (18-1)

Miller 3-2–9, Addington 3-1–9, Schlachter 4-3–11, McGuire 2-2–7, Dales 5-6–16, Martinez 4-2–14. TOTALS: 21 16-23–66.

Kalida 7 13 21 22 — 63

Ayersville 15 9 22 20 — 66

3-Point GOALS: Kalida 12 (Lambert 7, Siebeneck 3, Decker 2); Ayersville 8 (Martinez 4, Addington 2, Miller & McGuire).

turnovers: Kalida 8.

MILLER CITY 66

ARLINGTON 59

MILLER CITY — Mark Kuhlman totaled a game-high 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in leading Miller City over Arlington 66-59 in a nonleague boys basketball game Saturday.

Matt Niese and Jacob Kuhlman (four assists) added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Miller City (12-5), which jumped out to a 22-12 lead after the first quarter. The Wildcats had a 13-3 advantage from the free-throw line.

Logan Speyer’s 15 points and five rebounds led the Red Devils (8-10). Corbin Mains (14 points) and Matt Crawford (10) also scored in double figures.

ARLINGTON (8-10)

Speyer 7-1–15, Mains 4-2–14, Crawford 4-0–10, Oates 4-0–9, Price 3-0–7, J. Russell 2-0–4. TOTALS: 24-47 3-6–59.

MILLER CITY (12-5)

M. Kuhlman 8-5–24, Niese 5-2–12, J. Kuhlman 4-2–11, Schimmoeller 3-0–6, Otto 2-0–5, Gerten 2-0–4, Snyder 0-2–2, Lammers 0-2–2. TOTALS: 24-53 13-19–66.

Arlington 12 11 13 23 — 59

Miller City 22 10 15 19 — 66

3-Point GOALS: Arlington 8-20 (Mains 4, Crawford 2, Price & Oates); Miller City 5-13 (M. Kuhlman 3, J. Kuhlman & Otto).

rebounds: Arlington 20 (Speyer 5); Miller City 34 (M. Kuhlman 8).

turnovers: Arlington 9, Miller City 5.

junior varsity: Miller City, 42-35.

PATRICK HENRY 32

HOLGATE 31

HAMLER — Patrick Henry’s Alex VanDeBussche totaled 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals as the Patriots used a big second quarter to edge state-ranked Holgate 32-31 in a nonleague boys basketball game Saturday between neighborhood rivals.

The Patriots (7-11) used a 12-3 second-quarter advantage to take a 16-11 halftime lead. Kaiden McGraw added six points on a pair of 3-pointers for Patrick Henry.

Holgate, ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press Division IV poll and coming off a 41-36 win over No. 1 and previously unbeaten Ayersville on Friday, fell to 16-4. Jack Clady led the Tigers with 13 points.

HOLGATE (16-4)

Clady 5-3–13, Gustwiller 3-0–6, Hohenberger 2-1–5, Grim 0-4–4, Jones 1-0–3. TOTALS: 11-41 8-18–31.

PATRICK HENRY (7-11)

VanDeBussche 4-6–14, McGraw 2-0–6, Norden 2-0–5, Schoch 2-0–5, Maas 0-2–2. TOTALS: 10-28 8-12–32.

Holgate 8 3 8 12 — 31

Patrick Henry 4 12 7 9 — 32

3-Point GOALS: Holgate 1-9 (Jones); Patrick Henry 4-11 (McGraw 2, Norden & Schoch).

rebounds: Holgate 20 (Hohenberger 9); Patrick Henry 22 (VanDeBussche 7).

turnovers: Holgate 3, Patrick Henry 6.

junior varsity: Patrick Henry, 38-35.

BLUFFTON 45

RIVERDALE 32

BLUFFTON — Bluffton’s boys basketball team had six players score at least five points as the Pirates topped Riverdale 45-32 in a nonleague game Saturday.

Gabe Denecker scored a Bluffton-high 10 points, while Luke Denecker added eight points as the Pirates (10-9) moved above .500 for the first time this season.

Levi Stauffer and Jonathan Walter had 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Riverdale (4-16).

RIVERDALE (4-16)

Stauffer 3-5–11, Walter 5-0–10, Loveridge 2-0–6, McElree 1-0–3, Murphy 1-0–2. TOTALS: 12 5-12–32.

BLUFFTON (10-9)

G. Denecker 3-4–10, L. Denecker 3-2–8, Kingsley 3-1–7, Jefferson 3-1–7, Bassitt 1-3–6, Phillips 1-3–5, Bricker 1-0–2. TOTALS: 15 14-23–45.

Riverdale 11 6 6 9 — 32

Bluffton 12 11 10 12 — 45

3-Point GOALS: Riverdale 3 (Loveridge 2, McElree); Bluffton 1 (Bassitt).

turnovers: Riverdale 10, Bluffton 16.

RIDGEMONT 48

ARCADIA 45

ARCADIA — A poor third quarter doomed Arcadia as Ridgemont outscored the Redskins 19-6 in the frame en route to a 48-45 nonconference boys basketball win Saturday.

Both teams are 4-15 overall.

Alex Pessell had 13 points and 16 rebounds for the Redskins while teammate Peyton Simon led all scorers with 15 points.

Jorge Salinas recorded a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Golden Gophers.

RIDGEMONT (4-15)

Smith 1-2–4, Sparks 3-0–7, Salinas 4-3–11, Stover 5-1–12, McKinley 4-0–8, James 1-0–2, Bennett 1-0–2, Martino 1-0–2. TOTALS: 20-56 6-11–48.

ARCADIA (4-15)

Pessell 2-9–13, Palmer 1-2–4, Brubaker 1-1–3, Squire 3-0–9, Simon 7-1–15, Stoner 0-1–1. TOTALS: 14-58 14-24–45.

Ridgemont 9 10 19 18 — 48

Arcadia 10 6 6 23 — 45

3-Point GOALS: Ridgemont 2-13 (Stover & Sparks); Arcadia 3-14 (Squire 3).

rebounds: Ridgemont 32 (Salinas 13); Arcadia 37 (Pessell 16).

turnovers: Ridgemont 12, Arcadia 13.

junior varsity: Ridgemont, 41-36.

COLONEL CRAWFORD 44

NEW RIEGEL 39

NEW RIEGEL — Colonel Crawford and New Riegel each had three players score in double figures but the Eagles prevailed 44-39 for a nonleague boys basketball win Saturday.

Brandon Arbogast scored 13 points to lead New Riegel (11-7) while Lucas Williams and Ben Dryfuse each had 10.

Cameron McCreary led the Eagles (15-4) with 13 points.

COLONEL CRAWFORD (15-4)

Fenner 1-2–4, McCreary 5-0–13, Martin 3-1–10, Fichtner 0-1–1, Bute 2-0–4, Starkey 5-2–12. TOTALS: 16-35 6-9–44.

NEW RIEGEL (11-7)

Williams 3-2–10, Arbogast 5-3–13, Halcomb 1-0–3, Kramer 1-1–3, Dryfuse 4-2–10. TOTALS: 14-39 8-10–39.

Colonel Crawford 16 8 13 7 — 44

New Riegel 12 9 9 9 — 39

3-Point GOALS: Colonel Crawford 6-18 (Martin & McCreary 3); New Riegel 3-15 (Williams 2, Halcomb).

rebounds: Colonel Crawford 23 (Starkey 7); New Riegel 16 (Halcomb 4).

turnovers: Colonel Crawford 8, New Riegel 2.

junior varsity: Colonel Crawford, 44-29.

WAUSEON 55

ELMWOOD 37

BLOOMDALE — Wauseon, with just one loss on the season, held a mere four-point halftime lead over Elmwood on Saturday.

But a 35-21 second half led to a 55-37 nonconference boys basketball rout as the Indians, the No. 11 team in the latest Associated Press Division II poll, improved to 18-1.

Austin Rotroff and Brooks Gype each scored a team-high 13 points for Wauseon and Levi Seiler chipped in 11.

Tayte Lentz paced the Royals (11-8) with 11 points.

wauseon (18-1)

Rotroff 5-3–13, Gype 5-2–13, Seiler 4-2–11, Bzovi 2-2–6, Newlove 2-2–6, Armstrong 1-0–3, Britsch 0-3–3. TOTALS: 19 14–55.

elmwood (11-8)

Lentz 4-2–11, Weiss 2-2–8, Uzelac 3-0–7, Duvall 1-2–4, Cline 1-0–3, M. Lentz 1-0–3, Jon. Childress 0-1–1. TOTALS: 12 7–37.

Wauseon 12 8 19 16 — 55

Elmwood 4 12 10 11 — 37

3-Point GOALS: Wauseon 3 (Armstrong, Seiler & Brooks); Elmwood 5 (Weiss 2, Uzelac, M. Lentz & T. Lentz).

MCCOMB 49

ADA 43

ADA — McComb took control of Saturday’s boys basketball game against Ada with a 26-19 third-quarter advantage as the Panthers picked up a 49-43 nonconference win.

Jacob Case led McComb (3-13) with 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals. Caden Schroeder added 11 points.

Jordan Bailey scored a game-high 19 points to lead Ada (4-15).

MCCOMB (3-13)

Case 5-5–18, C. Schroeder 4-2–11, Grubb 3-0–9, Wasson 2-1–5, T. Schroeder 1-0–2, S. Gustwiller 1-0–2, K. Gustwiller 1-0–2. TOTALS: 17-53 8-14–49.

ADA (4-15)

Bailey 8-0–19, Conley 3-0–8, Frazier 4-0–8, Swaney 2-0–4, Evans 1-1–3, Mullins 0-1–1. TOTALS: 18-41 2-7–43.

McComb 7 13 26 3 — 49

Ada 13 7 19 4 — 43

3-Point GOALS: McComb 7-18 (Case & Grubb 3, C. Schroeder); Ada 5-15 (Bailey 3, Conley 2).

rebounds: McComb 21 (Case & T. Schroeder 5); Ada 35.

turnovers: McComb 12, Ada 19.

VANLUE 62

LAKOTA 56

VANLUE — Troy Ward nearly posted a 20-20 game as four Vanlue players scored in double figures to lead the Wildcats to a 62-56 boys basketball win over Lakota in nonconference action Saturday.

Ward posted game highs with 18 points and 19 rebounds as the Wildcats (2-16) snagged their second win of the season despite turning the ball over 22 times.

Jacob Kloepfer added 17 points for Vanlue, while Treg Price and Caleb Bonham each scored 11.

Andy Kagy led the Raiders (4-16) with 17 points and Tyler Gable scored 10 as Lakota was unable to capitalize on Vanlue miscues and hit just 18 of 70 (25.7 percent) field goals.

Lakota used a 22-9 third quarter to take a one-point lead, but was outscored 24-17 in the final frame.

lakota (4-16)

A. Kagy 5-3–17, Gable 4-2–10, J. Kagy 3-2–9, Wehrle 2-3–7, Myers 1-3–6, White 2-0–5, Schaser 1-0–2. TOTALS: 18-70 13-17–56.

vanlue (2-16)

Ward 6-5–18, Kloepfer 5-2–17, Price 4-2–11, Bonham 5-1–11, Sunderhaus 1-1–3, Davis 1-0–2. TOTALS: 22-47 11-18–62.

Lakota 7 10 22 17 — 56

Vanlue 12 17 9 24 — 62

3-Point GOALS: Lakota 7-33 (A. Kagy 4, Myers, J. Kagy & White); Vanlue 7-21 (Kloepfer 5, Price & Ward).

rebounds: Lakota 26; Vanlue 42 (Ward 19).

turnovers: Lakota 8, Vanlue 22.

junior varsity: Lakota, 48-19.

CORY-RAWSON 65

UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY 53

RAWSON — Cory-Rawson’s Eric Ritter drained six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 28 points as the Hornets won their fourth straight game with a 65-53 nonleague boys basketball victory over Upper Scioto Valley Saturday.

Ethan Misamore (16 points) and Bryce Tuttle (15 points, team-high five rebounds) also scored in double figures for the Hornets (9-9). Nathan Zuercher dished out seven assists.

Wyatt Daniels led Upper Scioto Valley (12-8) with 14 points, including four 3-pointers.

UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY (12-8)

Daniels 5-0–14, Rose 4-1–9, Hipsher 4-0–9, Lowery 3-0–8, Thompson 3-0–7, Dotson 2-2–6. TOTALS: 21-51 3-8–53.

CORY-RAWSON (9-9)

Ritter 8-6–28, Misamore 7-2–16, Tuttle 6-3–15, Kisseberth 2-0–4, Abell 0-2–2. TOTALS: 23-40 13-18–65.

Upper Scioto Valley 6 17 13 17 — 53

Cory-Rawson 14 12 20 19 — 65

3-Point GOALS: Upper Scioto Valley 8-23 (Daniels 4, Lowery 2, Hipsher & Thompson); Cory-Rawson 6-11 (Ritter 6).

rebounds: Upper Scioto Valley 19; Cory-Rawson 23 (Tuttle 5).

turnovers: Upper Scioto Valley 11, Cory-Rawson 7.

junior varsity: Cory-Rawson, 29-24.

PANDORA-GILBOA 58

DELTA 24

PANDORA — Drew Johnson posted game highs of 17 points and five rebounds as Pandora-Gilboa crushed Delta 58-24 in nonleague boys basketball Saturday.

Jared Breece and Riley Larcom each had eight points with Breece tallying six assists and three steals for the Rockets (12-5).

Peyton Phillips had seven points and four rebounds for Delta (1-18).

DELTA (1-18)

Gilder 1-0–2, Wymer 1-0–2, Freeman 2-0–5, Festinoni 3-0–6, Phillips 3-1–7, Schnieder 1-0″”2. TOTALS: 11-32 1-3–24.

PANDORA-GILBOA (12-5)

Hoffman 1-1–4, Wauters 1-0–2, Breece 2-2–8, McCullough 1-0–3, Johnson 7-5–17, Larcom 3-2–8, Walther 1-0–2, Murphy 4-0–8, Dawson 1-0–2, Schwab 1-0–2. TOTALS: 22-46 10-12–58.

Delta 6 8 7 3 — 24

Pandora-Gilboa 20 14 16 8 — 58

3-Point GOALS: Delta 1-8 (Freeman); Pandora-Gilboa 4-14 (Breece 2, McCullough & Hoffman).

rebounds: Delta 14 (Phillips 4); Pandora-Gilboa 21 (Johnson 5).

turnovers: Delta 16, Pandora-Gilboa 8.

junior varsity: Pandora-Gilboa, 30-27.

FORT JENNINGS 57

NEW BREMEN 52

FORT JENNINGS — Fort Jennings overcame a six-point first quarter and a six-point third quarter and used a 25-19 advantage in the final frame to beat New Bremen 57-52 in nonleague boys basketball action Saturday.

Ian Finn and Luke Trentman both scored 17 points for Fort Jennings (8-12), while Brandon Wehri had 12. The Musketeers made 9 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter (14 of 23 overall).

Avery Powers and Nolan Bornhorst scored 16 and 10 points, respectively, for New Bremen (1-17).

NEW BREMEN (1-17)

Powers 6-0–16, Bornhorst 3-3–10, Alig 4-0–8, Myers 3-0–6, Heitkamp 3-0–6, Vonderhaar 2-0–5, Bowers 0-1–1. TOTALS: 21 4-10–52.

FORT JENNINGS (8-12)

Finn 5-5–17, Trentman 6-0–17, Wehri 4-4–12, Horstman 1-5–7, Hardeman 2-0–4. TOTALS: 18 14-23–57.

New Bremen 9 9 15 19 — 52

Fort Jennings 6 20 6 25 — 57

3-Point GOALS: New Bremen 6 (Powers 4, Vonderhaar & Bornhorst); Fort Jennings 7 (Trentman 5, Finn 2).

PARKWAY 79

HARDIN NORTHERN 38

DOLA — Hardin Northern scored 31 points in the first half and trailed 14 at the break against Parkway.

But Parkway picked up its defensive intensity in the second half, held the Polar Bears to just seven points and ran away with a 79-38 nonconference boys basketball win Saturday.

Zach Wilhelm led Hardin Northern (2-18) with 16 points and four rebounds and Shawn Weihrauch added seven points and five boards.

Parkway improved to 6-12 overall with the win.

LEIPSIC 49

EDGERTON 39

EDGERTON — Leipsic blitzed Edgerton 10-1 in the first quarter and never trailed on its way to a 49-39 nonconference boys basketball win Saturday.

Three Vikings scored in double figures. Jordan Berger scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Grand Schroeder netted 13 points and Dylan Schroeder chipped in 11 for Leipsic (11-7).

Carter Knecht scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Dustin Miller added nine points for Edgerton (10-9).

LEIPSIC (11-7)

Berger 6-0–13, G. Schroeder 6-0–13, D. Schroeder 5-1–11, Rader 0-8–8, Hiegel 1-0–2, Mangas 1-0–2. TOTALS: 19-37 9-13–49.

EDGERTON (10-9)

Knecht 5-3–13, Miller 4-0–9, Siebenaler 1-5–7, Cape 2-0–4, Hug 1-1–3, Blue 1-0–2, Curry 0-1–1. TOTALS: 14 10–39.

Leipsic 11 7 15 16 — 49

Edgerton 1 9 8 21 — 39

3-Point GOALS: .Leipsic 2-7 (Berger & G. Schroeder); Edgerton 1-11 (Miller).

rebounds: Edgerton 31 (Knecht 9); Leipsic 23 (Berger 7).

turnovers: Edgerton 17, Leipsic 16.

junior varsity: Leipsic, 39-27.

Comments

comments