Girls basketball: Grove pounds Arlington in battle of ranked teams

COLUMBUS GROVE — Paige Bellman was at it again on Saturday.

Columbus Grove’s 6-foot junior forward totaled game highs of 26 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and four blocks as the Bulldogs rolled past Arlington 71-44 in a nonleague battle of state-ranked girls basketball teams.

Jade Clement added 16 points, while Macy McCluer drained five 3-pointers and had 15 points for the Bulldogs (18-1), ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press Division III poll.

The Bulldogs shot 47 percent (25 of 53) from the floor while holding Arlington to 28 percent (13 of 47).

Morgan Smith led Arlington (17-3), ranked No. 5 in Division IV, with 19 points and nine rebounds. Sierra Nichols added seven points and five boards.

ARLINGTON (17-3)

Smith 6-7–19, Nichols 2-3–7, Jolliff 1-3–6, Dodds 1-2–5, Willow 2-0–4, Webb 1-0–3. TOTALS: 13-47 15-28 — 44.

COLUMBUS GROVE (18-1)

Bellman 8-10–26, Clement 6-2–16, M. McCluer 5-0–15, C. McCluer 2-0–6, Birkemeier 3-0–6, Sybert 1-0–2. TOTALS: 25-53 12-15 — 71.

Arlington 12 11 14 7 — 44

Columbus Grove 24 15 16 16 — 71

3-Point GOALS: Arlington 3-13 (Dodds, Webb & Jolliff); Columbus Grove 9-22 (M. McCluer 5, Clement & C. McCluer 2).

rebounds: Arlington 29 (Smith 9); Columbus Grove 36 (Bellman 12).

turnovers: Arlington 20, Columbus Grove 15.

junior varsity: Arlington, 42-25.

BLUFFTON 65

MILLER CITY 52

MILLER CITY — Bluffton prepped for what looks to be a winner-take-all showdown for the Northwest Conference championship against Columbus Grove on Thursday by stopping Miller City 65-52 in nonconference girls basketball Saturday.

The Pirates will travel to Columbus Grove for the NWC battle.

Averey Rumer and Abbie Parkins shared scoring honors for the Pirates (16-5) as both tossed in 20 points. Rumer also added five rebounds and three steals while Parkins had a pair of steals. Kayla White scored nine points, and Alivia Koenig added three assists and two steals as Bluffton was 10 of 18 from beyond the arc.

Tiffany Welty scored 18 points with five steals and four assists and Kylee Berner netted 14 points for Miller City (6-14). Chrissy Berger scored eight points and pulled down nine rebounds.

BLUFFTON (16-5)

Rumer 9-0–20, Parkins 5-7–20, White 3-0–9, Koenig 2-1–7, Schaadt 2-1–5, Prater 2-0–4. TOTALS: 23-52 9-15–65.

MILLER CITY (6-14)

Welty 8-2–18, Berner 6-2–14, Warnimont 4-0–8, Berger 4-0″”8, Wenzinger 1-0–2, Kuhlman 1-0–2. TOTALS: 24-50 4-8–52.

Bluffton 15 20 19 11 — 65

Miller City 12 16 16 8 — 52

3-Point GOALS: Bluffton 10-18 (Parkins & White 3, Rumer & Koenig 2); Miller City 0-10.

rebounds: Bluffton 18 (Rumer 5); Miller City 17 (Berger 9).

turnovers: Bluffton 14, Miller City 10.

LEIPSIC 39

KALIDA 26

LEIPSIC — Leipsic racked up a 16-6 first-quarter advantage on Kalida as the Vikings improved to 14-6 with a 39-26 Putnam County League girls basketball win over the Wildcats on Saturday.

Leipsic’s Mindy Ellerbrock scored 11 points and Kierra Meyer chipped in 10 with six rebounds, three assists and three steals. The Vikings also got seven rebounds from Hope Lammers as they improved to 4-3 in the PCL.

Sarah Klausing scored nine points, all from the free-throw line, with eight rebounds and a pair of steals and Lauren Langhals also tossed in nine points for Kalida (10-11, 2-4).

The Wildcats were just 2 of 26 from beyond the arc.

KALIDA (10-11, 2-4 PCL)

Langhals 3-2–9, Klausing 0-9–9, Siefker 1-1–4, Kaufman 2-0–4. TOTALS: 6-40 12-14–26.

LEIPSIC (14-6, 4-3 PCL)

Ellerbrock 4-0–11, Meyer 4-1–10, Ho. Lammers 1-4–6, Siefker 1-1–4, Rigel 2-0–4, Gerdeman 2-0–4. TOTALS: 14-37 6-13–39.

Kalida 6 6 5 9 — 26

Leipsic 16 6 7 10 — 39

3-Point GOALS: Leipsic 5-15 (Ellerbrock 3, Meyer & Siefker); Kalida 2-26 (Siefker & Langhals).

rebounds: Leipsic 32 (Ho. Lammers 7, Meyer 6); Kalida 31 (Klausing 8, Kimball 6).

turnovers: Kalida 20, Leipsic 19.

PATRICK HENRY 55

CONTINENTAL 39

CONTINENTAL — Patrick Henry only had two players reach double figures but the Patriots used great balance as 10 players scored in their 55-39 nonleague girls basketball win Saturday over Continental.

Katie Wagner drained five 3-pointers to lead Patrick Henry (13-8) with 15 points. Courtney Rosebrook added 13 points.

Amber Logan’s game-high 17 points led Continental (4-16). Addyson Armey added nine points.

PATRICK HENRY (13-8)

Wagner 5-0–15, Rosebrook 5-3–13, Drewes 2-0–5, Herder 0-5–5, Nickels 2-0–5, J. Bostelman 1-2–4, Thompson 1-0–3, F. Bostelman 0-2–2, Frania 1-0–2, Seedorf 0-1–1. TOTALS: 17 13 — 55.

CONTINENTAL (4-16)

Logan 7-3–17, A. Armey 4-0–9, J. Armey 1-2–4, Bradrod 1-0–3, Hoeffel 1-0–3, Mansfield 1-1–3. TOTALS: 15 6 –39.

Patrick Henry 18 13 16 8 — 55

Continental 11 8 9 11 — 39

3-Point GOALS: Patrick Henry 8 (Wagner 5, Drewes, Nickels & Thompson); Continental 3 (Bradford, A. Armey & Hoeffel).

UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY 58

PANDORA-GILBOA 43

McGUFFEY — Upper Scioto Valley broke a 17-17 halftime tie with Pandora-Gilboa by outscoring the Rockets 41-26 in the second half en route to a 58-43 nonleague girls basketball win Saturday.

Emily Patton’s game-high 20 points led Upper Scioto Valley (16-3), while Alyssa Miller added 13 and Kaycee Carroll 11.

Alexa Maag led the Rockets (13-6) with 11 points and eight rebounds. Kelsey Basinger chipped in 10 points and three steals.

PANDORA-GILBOA (13-6)

Maag 1-9–11, Basinger 5-0–10, T. Hovest 2-2–7, Fenstermaker 2-0–6, B. Hovest 2-1–5, Mullins 2-0–4. TOTALS: 14-32 12-16 — 43.

UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY (16-3)

Patton 5-8–20, Miller 6-0–13, Carroll 4-2–11, Spradlin 3-2–8, Hunsicker 1-2–4, Holbrook 1-0–2. TOTALS: 20-41 14-22 — 58.

Pandora-Gilboa 8 9 12 14 — 43

Upper Scioto Valley 7 10 22 19 — 58

3-Point GOALS: Pandora-Gilboa 3-10 (Fenstermaker 2, T. Hovest); Upper Scioto Valley 4-11 (Patton 2, Carroll & Miller).

rebounds: Pandora-Gilboa 24 (Maag 8); Upper Scioto Valley 16 (Miller & Spradlin 4).

turnovers: Pandora-Gilboa 20, Upper Scioto Valley 10.

SENECA EAST 62

FOSTORIA 53

ATTICA — Bonnie Bivens and Megan Siesel combined for 47 points for Seneca East in the Tigers’ 62-53 win over Fostoria.

Evion Taylor led three Fostoria players in double figures with 17 points. Larai Williams popped in 12 points and Gabby Gregg netted 11. Tyriana Settles scored nine points with a game-high 21 rebounds for the Redmen (7-14).

Bivens scored 24 points with 17 rebounds and Siesel added 23 points.

FOSTORIA (7-14)

Gregg 4-1–11, Jones 0-0–0, Grine 0-0–0, Miller 0-0–0, Settles 4-1–9, Taylor 7-1–17, Williams 5-2–12, Robinson 2-0–4. TOTALS: 22-57 4-7–53.

SENECA EAST (11-9)

Bivens 9-6–24, Siesel 7-6–23, Adachi 2-3–8, Saylors 0-5–5, Quiggle 1-0–2, Cook 0-0–0. TOTALS: 19-59 20-27–62.

Fostoria 16 15 15 9 — 53

Seneca East 15 15 13 19 — 62

3-Point GOALS: Fostoria 5-12 (Gregg 3, Taylor 2); Seneca East 4-20 (Siesel 3, Adachi).

rebounds: Fostoria 44 (Settles 21); Seneca East 38 (Bivens 15).

turnovers: Fostoria 18, Seneca East 5.

ARCADIA 49

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 42

ARCADIA — Arcadia ratcheted up the defense a notch on Saturday as the Redskins stopped Fremont St. Joseph 49-42 in a nonconference game.

Arcadia (13-7) led just 35-33 entering the fourth quarter before outscoring the Crimson Streaks 14-9 in the final stanza.

Mariah Monday led a balanced Arcadia scoring attack with 14 points ans six rebounds. Emma Saltzman and Taylor Ware both added 12 points as Ware also pulled down seven board.

Brooke Casperson scored a game-high 17 points and Adrienne Wehring added 13 for St. Joseph (16-5).

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH (16-5)

Stepanic 1-0–2, Wehring 5-3–13, Casperson 5-2–17, Kelbley 1-0–2, Reiter 0-1–1, Wammes 3-1–7, Wonderly 0-0–0, Michael 0-0–0. TOTALS: 15-45 7-12–42.

ARCADIA (13-7)

Ward 1-0–3, Earl 0-0–0, Monday 4-3–14, Saltzman 4-4–12, Burnett 2-2–8, Kieffer 0-0–0, Ware 6-0–12. TOTALS: 17-39 9-9–49.

Fremont St. Joseph 13 5 15 9 — 42

Arcadia 6 16 13 14 — 49

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 6-16 (Monday 3, Burnett 2, Ward); Fremont St. Joseph 5-14 (Casperson 5).

rebounds: Arcadia 29 (Ware 7, Monday & Saltzman 6); Fremont St. Joseph 20 (Kelbley & Wammes 5).

turnovers: Arcadia 13, Fremont St. Joseph 7.

junior varsity: Arcadia, 48-22.

OLD FORT 67

TIFFIN CALVERT 13

OLD FORT — Old Fort held Tiffin Calvert to two points in a quarter three times as the Stockaders earned a 67-13 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division girls basketball win Saturday.

Allison Adelsperger scored 14 of her game-high 19 points in the first half to help the Stockaders (17-3, 10-1 SBC) build a 38-4 halftime edge. Peyton Miller chipped in 14 points, three assists and three steals.

Mallory Nielson had six points to lead the Senecas (3-16, 2-9).

TIFFIN CALVERT (3-16, 2-9 SBC)

Sullivan 1-3–5, Nielson 3-0–6, Bowers 1-0–2. TOTALS: 5 3-7–13.

OLD FORT (17-3, 10-1 SBC)

Adelsperger 6-6–19, S. Clouse 1-2–5, Menkhoff 1-1–4, Ward 2-0–5, P. Miller 5-1–14, M. Miller 2-0–5, Bilger 2-0–5, Hossler 3-0–6, J. Clouse 2-0–4. TOTALS: .

Tiffin Calvert 2 2 7 2 — 13

Old Fort 20 18 15 14 — 67

3-Point GOALS: Tiffin Calvert 0; Old Fort 9 (P. Miller 3, M. Miller, Bilger, Adelsperger, S. Clouse, Menkhoff & Ward).

rebounds: Tiffin Calvert 17; Old Fort 34 (M. Miller 8).

turnovers: Tiffin Calvert 31, Old Fort 11.

OTTOVILLE 57

DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S 33

DELPHOS — Bridget Landin netted 20 points and C.J. Kemper added 14 to power Ottoville to a 57-33 nonconference win over Delphos St. John’s.

Brooke Mangas and Alicia Honigford popped in eight and seven points respectively for the Big Green (17-3).

Madilynn Schulte scored 17 points for the Blue Jays (10-10).

SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S 43

LAKOTA 23

KANSAS — Kristen Wehner scored recorded a game-high 12 points and pulled down five rebounds as the Panthers topped Lakota 43-23 in Sandusky Bay Conference River Division play.

Rachele Windau added nine points with nine rebounds for the Panthers (12-9 overall, 7-5 SBC).

Lakota dropped to 3-18 and finished 0-12 in the SBC River with the defeat.

Comments

comments