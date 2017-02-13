Prep hockey: Findlay wins twice in Indiana

Findlay High School’s hockey team wrapped up the regular season with a pair of wins in Indiana over the weekend.

On Saturday, Cameron Armstrong scored two goals and Brandon Armstrong and C.J. Frost had single tallies in a 4-2 win over St. Joseph, Indiana.

Sunday, the Trojans doubled up the Lakeshore St. Joseph Warriors 6-3.

Brandon Armstrong scored three goals while Harry Hall, Nick Iler and Reid Perry each scored one goal for Findlay.

The Trojans next see action on Feb. 21 when they face either Oregon Clay or Toledo Whitmer in the quarterfinals of the OHSAA Northwest District tournament at Tam-O-Shanter Arena in Sylvania.

