Prep wrestling: Elmwood second at NBC championships

FOSTORIA — Elmwood wrestling coach Dave Lee thinks Jace Grossman and Dylan Hinton are going to be tough to beat when the postseason begins in two weeks.

On Saturday, at least, Grossman and Hinton were unbeatable.

Both captured championships, as did teammates Dalton Merritt and Noah Baker, to lead the Royals to second place at Saturday’s Northern Buckeye Conference championships at Fostoria.

Genoa racked up 192½ points to continue its hold on the league’s top spot. Elmwood outscored Otsego 141-123½ for second place. A young Fostoria team failed to win a match and finished last.

Merritt, a senior with an 11-4 record, earned his NBC crown by pinning Rossford’s Carlton Roberts in 5:11 at 145 pounds.

Baker, a senior returning state qualifier, got the first of three straight championships for the Royals beginning at 170 pounds.

Baker, now 33-9, was in control from the outset in a 9-0 win over Rossford’s Jacob LaPlante.

Grossman improved to 38-3 at 182 pounds by doubling up Genoa’s Xavier Beach 16-8. Hinton is also 38-3 as he whipped Eastwood’s Zane Zientek 15-5 for the NBC championship at 195 pounds.

Elmwood’s Griffin Sperry knocked off returning state qualifier Matt Herrick of Genoa in the semifinals before falling to NBC Wrestler of the Year Tyler Tudor of Eastwood 11-8 in the 220-pound final.

Christian Aldaco (138) was third and Garrett Wright (160), Jacob Corral (152) and Daniel Shoemaker (126) were fourth for the Royals.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Genoa 192½. 2, Elmwood 141. 3, Otsego 123½. 4, Rossford 121. 5, Eastwood 111. 6, Woodmore 64½. 7, Lake 54. 8, Fostoria 0.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106 — Manley (O) dec. Lecki (L) 5-2

113 — O. Sanchez (G) tech. fall T. Sandwisch (W) 16-1

120 — Dy. D’Emilio (G) pinned Wright (O) 4:39

126 — J. Sanchez (G) maj. dec. Mancuso 16-3

132 — Krotzer (R) dec. Emch (W) 4-2 OT

138 — McNett (O) dec. Eick (R) 3-0

145 — Merritt (Elm) pinned Roberts (R) 5:11

152 — Burket (East) pinned Burlage (R) 1:26

160 — Limogi (G) pinned Hussar (R) :57

170 — Baker (Elm) maj. dec. LaPlante (R) 9-0

182 — Grossman (Elm) maj. dec. Beach (G) 16-8

195 — Hinton (Elm) maj. dec. Zientek (East)

220 — Tudor (East) dec. Sperry (Elm) 11-8

285 — Moore (Lake) pinned Koch (G) 3:24

CONSOLATION FINALS

106 — Glaze (East) pinned B. Sandwisch (W) 4:19

113 — Pollard (O) dec. Encalado (R) 6-1

120 — Amstutz (W) maj. dec. Collins (East) 14-5

126 — Fugate (R) maj. dec. Shoemaker (Elm) 13-4

132 — Morgillo (G) maj. dec. Hahn (East) 15-6

138 — Aldaco (Elm) dec. Neumann (G) 10-6

145 — Edwards (O) dec. Muir (G) 9-2

152 — Moore (G) pinned Corral (Elm) 3:50

160 — Steele (O) dec. Wright (Elm) 4-3

170 — Quezada (G) dec. Welch (East) 2-1 OT

182 — Magsig (W) pinned Krompak (O) 2:00

195 — Scott (G) dec. McNalley (L) 9-3

220 — Tudor (East) dec. Sperry (Elm) 11-8

285 — Farley (O) pinned Clark (East) 3:47

Findlay crushes St. John’s

Findlay High School’s wrestling team had little trouble with Three Rivers Athletic Conference rival Toledo St. John’s as the Trojans pinned a 73-3 loss on the Titans on Saturday night.

Jonah Smith (106 pounds), Mitch Johnston (113), Deonte Davis (152), Paul Singh (170), Zach Bryant (182), Aaron Kupferberg (220) and Dewey Lee (285) recorded pins for the Trojans. Joey Staschiak (138) and Seth Douglas (145) also scored wins for FHS.

St. John’s lone win came at 160 pounds as A.J. Savona scored a 6-5 overtime win against Dru Hernandez. The win avenged an overtime defeat Singh handed to Savona in last week’s Three Rivers Athletic Conference 160-pound semifinals.

106 — Smith (F) pinned D. Savona 3:06.

113 — Johnston (F) pinned Canales :17

120 — Morrison (F) won by forfeit

126 — Johnson (F) won by forfeit

132 — DuBocq (F) won by forfeit

138 — Staschiak (F) dec. Valentine 8-4

145 — Douglas (F) maj. dec. Marshall 12-4

152 — Davis (F) pinned Henderson 4:34

160 — A. Savona (TSJ) dec. Hernandez 6-5 OT

170 — Singh (F) pinned Young 2:57

182 — Bryant (F) pinned Collins 2:00

195 — Charles (F) won by forfeit

220 — Kupferberg (F) pinned Jackson 2:47

285 — Lee (F) pinned Hewitt 1:39

Pierce, Wymer win

CASTALIA — McComb’s Matthew Pierce and North Baltimore’s Hunter Wymer won titles as area teams tuned up for next week’s conference championships at the Margaretta Invitational.

New London and Plymouth tied for first place in the 16-team meet with 162 points. McComb was fourth (126), North Baltimore 10th (65½) and St. Wendelin 14th (30).

Pierce won the 126-pound crown for the Panthers by pinning Lucas’ Logan Duch in 3:48 in the final.

Andrew (145 pounds) and Matt Smith (285) were second and Brice Markel (195), Brice Spoon (132) and Jacob Dillon (138) finished third for McComb.

Wymer wrestled his way to the 182-pound title when he won on criteria after he and two other wrestlers in his weight class finished the round-robin bracket with 4-1 records. David Patterson (132) was second for the Tigers.

Maco Gonzales led St. Wendelin by placing second at 152 pounds.

McComb and North Baltimore will compete in Saturday’s Blanchard Valley Conference tournament at Cory-Rawson. St. Wendelin will travel to Lakota for the Sandusky Bay Conference championships.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, New London & Plymouth 162. 3, Monroeville 137. 4, McComb 126. 5, Sandusky Perkins 122. 6, Antwerp 88½. 7, Bellevue 87. 8, Port Clinton 86½. 9, Margaretta 80. 10, North Baltimore 65½. 11, Lucas 63. 12, South Central 59. 13, Danbury 49. 14, St. Wendelin 30. 15, Buckeye Central 27. 16, Toledo Rogers 9.

Nasser is champ

ELIDA — Bluffton sophomore Deandre Nasser won the 195-pound division as he had the top performance for the Pirates wrestling team in the Allen County Invitational on Saturday at Elida.

Nasser won his title in heart-stopping fashion as he edged Three Rivers Athletic Conference champ Miguel Clark of Lima Senior 2-1 in overtime.

Ryder Romick (120 pounds) and Cole Wilson (152) finished second, James Badial-Luna (145) third, Austin Mault (160) fourth and Landen Luginbuhl (170) fifth for the Pirates.

Elida was a runaway winner finishing with a 311½-165 margin over runner-up Delphos Jefferson. Bluffton was sixth with 123½ points.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Elida 311½. 2, Delphos Jefferson 165. 3, Allen East 160. 4, Lima Bath 142. 5, Lima Shawnee 127. 6, Bluffton 123½. 7, Delphos St. John’s 105½. 8, Lima Central Catholic 66. 9, Lima Senior 43. 10, Spencerville 42.

Comments

comments