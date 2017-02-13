UF roundup: Cizmar second for women’s swim team

UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. — Meri Cizmar matched the University of Findlay’s top performance of the week as she finished second in the women’s 200-meter backstroke on the final day of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference swimming and diving championships at Saginaw Valley State.

Cizmar touched the wall in 1:59.57 for her runner up performance.

UF’s Amanda Stiegal was third in the 100 freestyle (51.4) and Hanna Cederholm third in the 200 breaststroke (2:19.32).

Julia Snell posted a top-eight finish in the 200 breast (7th, 2:20.78).

Stiegal and Snell joined Emma Barnes and Lauren Blanchard for fourth in the 400 free relay (3:29.43).

The UF men’s team posted one top-eight finish as Conner Whitaker, Andrew Rickabaugh, Jonathan Marble and Matthew Sheehan were seventh in the 400 free relay (3:26.6).

Grand Valley State swept the men and women’s team championships. Findlay was fifth in the women’s meet with 396½ points. The Oiler men last (159½).

MEN’S TEAM STANDINGS

1, Grand Valley State 947½. 2, Wayne State 769. 3. Northern Michigan 722. 4, Saginaw Valley State 354. 5, Tiffin 303. 6, Ashland 250. 7, Findlay 159½.

WOMEN’S TEAM STANDINGS

1. Grand Valley State 812. 2, Wayne State 787½. 3, Northern Michigan 555½. 4, Saginaw Valley State 438. 5, Findlay 396½. 6, Hillsdale 234. 7, Tiffin 205. 8, Ashland 183½.

Hahler takes shot

BOSTON — University of Findlay senior Ben Hahler won the shot put and the Oilers’ men’s indoor track team added runner up finishes in three other events at the final day of Boston University’s David Hemery Valentine Invitational.

Hahler’s toss of 57-8½ was the best among the 40 shot putters entered in the event.

Findlay’s George Effah, Lenell Shelby III, Derek Collins and Sergei Torres teamed up for second in the 1,600 relay (3:14.71), Trey Everett was second in the long jump (23-10¾) and former Liberty-Benton performer Austin Combs was runner up in the weight throw (62-10).

Shelby added a seventh in the 60 hurdles (8.29) while Effah was eighth in the 400 (47.54).

English wins regional

PAINESVILLE — The University of Findlay English equestrian team captured its 17th consecutive Zone 6, Region 1 Regional Championship over the weekend, scoring 30 points in two Intercollegiate Horse Show Association events at Lake Erie College.

UF finished as the Zone 6 Region 1 highpoint team with a total of 356 points.

In Sunday’s competition, Katie Holt earned Reserve Highpoint Rider honors in the intermediate equestrian class with a first in over fences and a second in on the flat events. UF’s Lizzie Lengling captured high point honors in Saturday’s event.

Several UF riders qualified for regional competition as individuals, including Holt (intermediate over fences), Marco Polo Uchoa (open on the flat), Parker Nash and Hannah Tisco (advanced walk/trot/canter) and Emma Wood (novice over fences).

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

UF FINISHES

OPEN EQUITATION OVER FENCES — 2, Emma Price; 5, Melanie McCaffrey. INTERMEDIATE EQUITATION OVER FENCES — 1, Katie Holt; 2. Alyssa Simins; 3, Alexa Murray;5, Chloe Johnson. NOVICE EQUITATION OVER FENCES — 1,

Emma Wood; 3, Lizzie Lengling; 5, Mackenzie Barnes. OPEN EQUITATION ON THE FLAT — 3, Marco Polo Uchoa; 4, Courtney O’Connor; 5, Jo Hanna Proefrock; 6, Elle Brady. INTERMEDIATE EQUITATION ON THE FLAT — 2, Holt; 3, Melanie McCaffrey; 4, Theresa Shattan; 6, Chloe Johnson. NOVICE EQUITATION ON THE FLAT — 1, Coleton Cook & Breanna Hertz. ADVANCED WALK/TROT/CANTER EQUITATION — 1, Parker Nash. BEGINNER WALK/TROT/CANTER EQUITATION — 4, Abby Hope. WALK/TROT EQUITATION — 1, Madison Schloemer & Jane Swanton.

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Findlay 30. 2, Kent State 25. 3, Oberlin 23. 4, Kenyon 22. 5, Tiffin 13. 6, Akron 12. 7, Toledo & Beaver County Community College 11. 9, Lake Erie & Duquesne 10. 11, Wooster 6. 12, Case Western Reserve & Franciscan 2. 14, Thiel 1.

UF FINISHES

Open Equitation Over Fences — 1, Marco Polo Uchoa; 5, Elle Brady. Intermediate Equitation Over Fences — 1, Katie Holt; 3, Alexa Murray; 4, Coleton Cook. Novice Equitation Over Fences –1, Lizzie Lengling; Emma Wood; 6, Mackenzie Barnes. Open Equitation on the Flat –2, Jo Hanna Proefrock & Courtney O’Connor; 3. Peter Patch; 4, Elle Brady & Uchoa. Intermediate Equitation on the Flat –3, Haley Hammond & Melanie McCaffrey; 4, Chloe Johnson; 6, Holt & Theresa Shattan. Novice Equitation on the Flat — 1, Lengling & Cook; 3, Breanna Hertz. Advanced Walk/Trot/Canter Equitation on the Flat — 1, Hannah Tiso; 3, Parker Nash. Beginner Walk/Trot/Canter Equitation on the Flat –4, Abby Hope. Walk/Trot Equitation on the Flat — 2, Madison Schloemer.

Softball team splits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Late rallies carried the University of Findlay softball team to a pair of victories on Saturday, but Kentucky Wesleyan and Bellarmine used late rallies of their own to turn the tables on the Oilers on Sunday.

Kentucky Wesleyan took advantage of six UF errors and scored three runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth to beat UF 11-2 in Sunday’s opener at the University of Louisville’s Knight Field. In Sunday’s second game, an RBI single by Megan Bretz in the bottom of the seventh inning capped a three-run rally that lifted Bellarmine over the Oilers, 3-2.

Salwa Al-Hajabed had two of Findlay’s six hits in the opener. Hayley Apple homered in the second game for UF (2-2).

In Saturday’s first game against Kentucky Wesleyan, Destinie Keeton singled in one run and Kelley Cejer drove in two as UF broke a 4-4 tie with a three-run rally in the top of the eighth. Morgan James got her first collegiate pitching win, tossing 31/3 innings of one-hit ball in relief.

With Saturday’s game with Ballarmine tied 3-3 in the eighth, Breanna Cleland, Cejer and Madison Arnold all delivered RBI singles for UF. Arnond, an Elmwood graduate hit a home run in each of Saturday’s games.

Hailey Bryan threw a complete game and allowed one earned run to get the victory.

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

FIRST GAME

Kentucky Wesleyan 310 034 — 11 15 1

Findlay 000 101 — 2 6 6

WP — GRady (1-0). LP — Bryan (1-1). top hitters: (KW) Daunhauer 2-1B, RBI; Mullen 1B, HR, RBI; Lockwood 3-1B, 2 RBI; Nease 1B, 2B, 2 RBI. (UF) Kester 1B, RBI; Al-Hajabed 2-1B; Cejer 2B, RBI.

SECOND GAME

Findlay 000 010 1 — 2 4 1

Bellarmine 000 000 3 — 3 10 0

WP — Tevis (1-0). LP — James (1-1). top hitters: (UF) Arnold 1B, RBI; Apple HR, RBI. (Bel) Werner 1B, 2B; Bretz 2-1B.

records: Findlay 2-2, Bellarmine 4-3, Kentucky Wesleyan 1-2.

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

FIRST GAME

Findlay 001 011 13 — 7 10 0

Kentucky Wesleyan 020 020 00 — 4 7 1

WP — James (1-0). LP — Carmon (0-1). top hitters: (UF) Trumpler 2-1B, RBI; Cejer & Shepherd 1B, RBI; Keeton 3-1B, 2 RBI; Arnold HR, 1B, RBI. (KW) Tidwell 2B, 2-1B, RBI; Nease 2B, RBI; Parker 1B, RBI.

SECOND GAME

Findlay 110 000 15 — 8 11 7

Bellarmine 003 000 01 — 4 8 1

WP — Bryan (1-0). LP — Fussenegger (1-1). top hitters: (UF) Keeton HR, RBI; Huff & Cleland 1B, RBI; Cejer 2B, 1B, RBI; Arnold HR, 2-1B, 2 RBI. (Bel) Fox 2B, RBI; Incorvati 1B, RBI; Bretz 3-1B.

records: Findlay 2-0, Bellarmine 3-3.

