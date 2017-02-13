Women’s basketball: Slow start hurts UF women in loss to Lake Erie

PAINESVILLE — The University of Findlay women’s basketball team’s road woes continued Saturday as a poor start put the Oilers at a disadvantage they were not able to overcome.

The Oilers went without a field goal in the first 4:36 in falling behind 8-1 and trailed the rest of the way in suffering a 74-69 loss to Lake Erie in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game Saturday.

Findlay (12-13, 6-11 GLIAC), which defeated Lake Erie 84-56 earlier in the season, fell three games behind Walsh (13-11, 9-8) for the eighth and final spot in the conference tournament with three regular-season games left.

Haley Horstman (14 points) knocked down a jumper for UF’s first field goal of the day as the Oilers started 0 of 4 while committing three turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Storm made its first three shots, all jumpers. Two were by Kayla Gabor, who had a game-high 19 points.

Lake Erie sported a 21-13 lead after one quarter and a 39-27 margin at halftime.

Elissa Elllerbrock’s 3-pointer at the third quarter buzzer pulled UF within 53-43.

The Oilers couldn’t muster enough offense and stops, though, and never pulled within a possession of the Storm (8-16, 6-12).

Lynsey Englebrecht co-led UF with 14 points while Ellerbrock chipped in 10, both coming off the bench.

Anna Hintz grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds to go with five points and four assists.

Lake Erie’s Christine Dawson narrowly missed a double-double with nine points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

FINDLAY (12-13, 6-11 GLIAC)

Horstman 6-13 0-0 14, Thobe 2-4 4-5 9, Hintz 2-12 1-1 5, Bonar 0-8 0-0 0, Puthoff 4-6 1-2 9, Hinton 0-0 0-0 0, Molnar 0-0 0-0 0, Englebrecht 5-11 2-2 14, Ellerbrock 2-9 5-7 10, Fricke 1-1 0-0 3, Stegmaier 1-2 2-2 5. TOTALS: 23-66 15-19–69.

LAKE ERIE (8-16, 6-12 GLIAC)

Jones 3-10 2-5 10, Chaddock 6-11 2-2 14, Gabor 7-16 4-4 19, Sonneman 3-5 2-4 8, Dawson 3-8 3-3 9, Burdo 0-2 0-0 0, Joseph 2-2 1-2 6, Lepore 0-0 0-0 0, Shagovac 0-3 0-0 0, West 1-2 2-4 4, Benner 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 1-1 0-0 2, Allen 0-0 2-2 2. TOTALS: 26-60 18-26–74.

Findlay 13 14 16 26 — 69

Lake Erie 21 18 14 21 — 74

3-Point GOALS: Findlay 8-28 (Horstman 2-3, Thobe 1-2, Hintz 0-1, Bonar 0-8, Englebrecht 2-6, Ellerbrock 1-5, Fricke 1-1, Stegmaier 1-2); Lake Erie 4-14 (Jones 2-6, Chaddock 0-1, Gabor 1-3, Burdo 0-1, Joseph 1-1, Shagovac 0-2).

rebounds: Findlay 36 (Hintz 14); Lake Erie 46 (Dawson 13).

ASSISTS: Findlay 14 (Hintz 4); Lake Erie 12 (Jones & Gabor 4).

STEALS: Findlay 8 (Horstman 3); Lake Erie 4 Chaddock 2).

BLOCKS: Findlay 3 (Puthoff 2); Lake Erie 3 (Dawson 3).

TURNOVERS: Findlay 9, Lake Erie 14.

TOTAL FOULS: Findlay 21, Lake Erie 18.

FOULED OUT: None.

