Area colleges: UF’s Sullivan honored by GLIAC

For the second straight week, and third time in the past four selections, University of Findlay junior Taren Sullivan has been named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference South Division Player of the Week.

A 6-foot-6 forward out of Lima Bath High School, Sullivan averaged 23.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals in leading the Oilers to wins over Ohio Dominican (82-79) and Lake Erie (92-55).

Sullivan scored a career-high 29 points in the Oilers come from behind win over Ohio Dominican. He connected on 9-of-15 3-point attempts and 17-of-31 shots overall (54.8 percent) for the South Division-leading Oilers (19-5, 13-4 GLIAC), who have won four straight games and seven of the last eight.

UF will host rival Tiffin University at 7:30 p.m on Thursday and Ashland in a 3 p.m. game on Saturday.

UF’s Arnold named

University of Findlay junior Madison Arnold has been named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Softball Player of the Week after the Oilers went 2-2 in a season-opening four-game weekend in Louisville.

Arnold, an Elmwood graduate, went 7 for 13 (.538) in the four games with two home runs, four runs driven in and four runs scored.

BU athletes named

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University student/athletes D’Nae Reese and Kaycee Rowe have been named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference athletes of the week in their respective sports.

Reese was selected the HCAC Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week after she placed second in the weight throw at the All-Ohio Championships held Saturday. Reese had a top throw of 56 feet, 63/4 inches but lost the individual title by half an inch on the final throw of the meet.

Rowe was tabbed the HCAC women’s basketball player of the week after she averaged 22 points and six rebounds per game in BU wins over Defiance and Anderson.

