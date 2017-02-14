Boys basketball: Big game for Trojans at Lima Sr.

By DAVE HANNEMAN

STAFF WRITER

What once looked like a mere tournament tune-up now has greater implications … and the Findlay High Trojans have no one to blame but themselves.

Tied for fourth place in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference standings just three weeks ago, Findlay has climbed into a tie for second thanks to a strong seven-game run that included TRAC wins over Toledo Central Catholic (44-43), Fremont Ross (65-58 in overtime) and state-ranked Toledo St. Francis (63-61).

The Trojans (14-5, 8-3 TRAC) will be looking to keep the momentum of that winning streak going but they face a major challenge today when they travel to Lima Senior to face a Spartans team that has been on a roll of its own.

Findlay ended a five-game losing streak to Lima Senior by beating the Spartans 67-56 in a Jan. 6 league matchup at Findlay High. At that time, though, the Spartans were without Keaton Upshaw, an athletic 6-foot-8 junior center, and 3-point sharp-shooter Javier Quinones.

Upshaw was still sidelined with an ankle injury he suffered early in the season. Quinones, one of two move-ins from Puerto Rico, was initially ruled ineligible for the 2016-17 season. On appeal, however, the OHSAA amended its decision to say Quinones could play the final 11 games of the regular season. In his first varsity game, a 78-68 win over Oregon Clay, Quinones hit six 3-pointers.

With Upshaw and Quinones in the lineup, Lima Senior (13-6, 8-4 TRAC) has won eight of nine games, the lone loss a 64-46 decision to league-leading and No. 5-ranked Toledo St. John’s. The Spartans are 4-0 since.

“They have more of a post presence now and the other kid is a shooter,” said Findlay High coach Jim Rucki. “We played a lot of box-and-1 and triangle-and-2 (defense) last time. Those guys make it harder to do that.”

A 21-16 edge in the second quarter and a 20-12 margin in the fourth were the keys to Findlay’s earlier win over Lima Senior. The Trojans were outrebounded 45-37 and committed 15 turnovers to eight by the Spartans. Lima Senior had one of its worst shooting nights of the season, though, making just 3 of 25 3-pointers, 22 of 71 field goals overall and only 9 of 22 free throws.

Findlay’s special defenses against Lima Senior were designed to contain Jarius Ward, one of the top talents in the TRAC. The 6-2 senior still managed 20 points and seven rebounds, though, just below his 23.2-point and 8.4 -rebound season averages.

Findlay goes from facing one of the hottest teams in the league the challenging the hottest when Toledo St. John’s comes to town on Friday. The Titans (17-2, 10-1 TRAC) have won 14 straight games and need just one win in their final three league games to claim at least a share of their fourth TRAC title since the conference was formed prior to the 2011-12 school year.

