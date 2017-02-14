Girls basketball: L-B pulls away from Miller City

By TED RADICK

staff writer

Partly because of a slow offensive start and mostly due to a solid first quarter from an underdog Miller City squad, Liberty-Benton’s girls basketball team found itself tied 9-9 after one quarter of Monday’s nonconference game at L-B.

The Eagles then turned the screws a little tighter on the defensive end, Sydney Lasiter got hot on the offensive end and the state-ranked Eagles used a 13-0 run to start the second to pull away and post a 63-27 victory over the Wildcats.

“Honestly, I was a little surprised,” Lasiter said of the first eight minutes. “I didn’t see it going that way.”

L-B’s Savanah Richards started L-B’s run with a layup and ended it with another. In between, though, Lasiter canned three consecutive 3-point shots to help the Eagles to a 22-9 lead. Liberty-Benton stretched it out to a 33-15 halftime lead and coasted home.

The Eagles, ranked 10th in the latest Associated Press Division III poll, improved to 18-2. Miller City fell to 6-15.

“We got off to a little bit of a slow start offensively,” L-B coach Nate Irwin said. “Defensively, we played well, but it took a little while for us to get clicking. They had a good first quarter, and it got better there for us once Syd heated up and got us rolling.”

Lasiter misfired on her first three 3-point shots. She hit one later in the first quarter, then came the three straight shots that put the Eagles in control.

“You know, I’ve just kind of learned that you can’t stop shooting,” she said. “I am the shooter on the team and that’s my corner, specifically. I just have to keep going through my routine, keep my eyes locked in on the basket and follow through correctly, and eventually they’re going to fall.”

Richards led L-B with a game-best 17 points and Lasiter finished with 14. Jensen Hiegel added 11 points, a game-high eight rebounds and five assists, and the game was close enough that she re-entered with 6:20 left in the first half despite having two fouls.

That was indicative of the quality of play from the Wildcats.

“I think in the first quarter, we played great,” Miller City coach Ross Heuerman said. “We stuck to the game plan. In the second quarter, they started knocking down shots, they were getting in the paint and we couldn’t stop them.

“They made a lot of great plays, and our defense wasn’t what it normally is. That hurt in the second quarter going into halftime, and we never regained the momentum.”

“Miller City only has six wins on the season, but they’re not your typical six-win team and we told our girls just that coming into the game,” Irwin said. “They’ve had a lot of close games, Welty and Berger are two tough matchups, and their record is deceiving. There’s a lot of .500 teams out there that they’re definitely better than.”

Tiffany Welty led the Wildcats with nine points, and Chrissy Berger had seven points and seven rebounds. Things got rough for Miller City in the second quarter as the Wildcats shot 2 for 10 in the quarter and were outscored 24-6 in the frame.

“There was a lull for us,” Heuerman said. “We told the girls to wait for great shots, and we were getting good shots and great shots but they just wouldn’t go down for us.

“Sometimes you have to live with that. They were getting the rebounds, and they were going downcourt and hitting the shots we were giving them. In the second quarter they sped us up, and we fell right into their hands.”

Welty hit a second-quarter layup to end L-B’s run, but the Eagles finished the quarter on an 11-4 run. L-B then outscored Miller City 15-3 in the third quarter.

“We had a little setback with losing Alexa (Lenhart) three weeks ago,” Irwin said. “She only scores about three points per game, but her defense is probably worth 10 to 12 points. She is going to be out for the season, so we’ve had some younger kids step up and we’re definitely playing better than we were the first couple games after she got hurt.

“We’re playing some good basketball. We played North Baltimore and Bluffton last week and got off to great starts, and got 30-point wins against a couple of very good teams. We’re pleased with where we’re at. We have one more league game against McComb where we can win the league without sharing it, and we have a very good test Saturday against Ottoville. We’ll know exactly where we’re at after that one.”

Liberty-Benton, which started its five seniors Monday for senior night, does have a good blend of power post play with 6-foot-2 freshman Caitlin Elseser (eight points, seven rebounds) and quickness with Richards and Hiegel.

“I have a lot of good teammates that can give me the ball,” Lasiter said. “I think we’re all kind of different. Jensen can do everything, we have Cait and she’s big and can do some great things down low, I can shoot and we have our freshmen. Schy (Shepherd) and Alissa (Rhodes) have great shots, too. We’re really balanced out there.

“I think we’re going to finish the season strongly. I really see us coming through the next two with wins, and I think we can have a long tournament run. I’m really excited. If we work hard and play hard and are all in it, I think it can be a great run.”

Heuerman said his Wildcats can only get better playing teams like Liberty-Benton. Division IV Miller City, in addition to solid Putnam County League opponents such as Ottoville, Columbus Grove, Leipsic and Pandora-Gilboa, has played a schedule featuring several Division III foes.

“Like I said, we played great in the first quarter and, those shots we missed will go in eventually,” Heuerman said. “We’re a six-win team, but we play a lot better than that and we work a lot harder than that. We play a very tough schedule, and I think that will prepare us well for the tournament coming up.”

Miller City (6-15)

Welty 3-3–9, Ruhe 0-2–2, Berger 2-3–7, Warnimont 1-0–2, Berner 1-1–3, Wenzinger 1-1–3, Hoffman 0-1–1. TOTALS: 8-30 11-21 — 27.

Liberty-Benton (18-2)

Lasiter 4-2–14, Vandeneynde 1-1–3, Hiegel 3-5–11, Richards 6-4–17, Elseser 4-0–8, Shepherd 2-0–6, Rhodes 1-1–4. TOTALS: 21-43 13-18 — 63.

Miller City 9 6 3 9 — 27

Liberty-Benton 9 24 15 15 — 63

3-Point GOALS: Miller City 0-1; Liberty-Benton 8-16 (Lasiter 4, Shepherd 2, Richards, Rhodes).

rebounds: Miller City 21 (Berger 7); Liberty-Benton 27 (Hiegel 8).

turnovers: Miller City 21, Liberty-Benton 9.

Radick, 419-427-8405,

Send an E-mail to Ted Radick

Comments

comments