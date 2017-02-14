Girls basketball: Ugly win for H-L girls team

By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon turned in a lackluster performance while defeating Tiffin Calvert 50-26 in Monday night’s nonleague girls basketball game.

And coach Bob Gase said his team must change that as Division IV tournament time approaches.

“Point blank: We didn’t bring our ‘A’ game,” Gase said after his team upped its record to 13-7. “And we have to do that from now on. From here on out, we’ve got Pandora (-Gilboa) tomorrow, then we’ve got North Baltimore on Thursday, then we turn around and play Fremont St. Joe on Tuesday (in a sectional opener). If we don’t bring our ‘A’ game, we won’t be playing very long.”

Brooklyn Arbogast recorded game-highs of 14 points and nine rebounds for the Chieftains, while Jacque Burns posted 10 points, four rebounds and four steals. Hailey Coppus handed out a game-high five assists.

Clare Sullivan’s seven points were high for the Senecas (3-17), Bria Coleman hit for five and Mallary Nielson claimed six rebounds.

Gase said H-L started the game slowly and never really found a groove.

“I don’t feel like we did,” he said. “And I think if you ask the girls right now, they would say we never got into high gear.”

Gase did like part of the Chieftains’ offensive execution, but he was displeased with 30-percent shooting (23 of 76) from the field.

“We actually passed the ball in our half-court offense pretty well,” he said.

“I mean, we got shots. If you do a shot chart on us, we got good shots. They just didn’t go in. I’ll bet you we missed 15 to 20 shots in the pain tonight, and that’s not us. And our 3-point shots were, like, a mile off tonight.”

Calvert, though, struggled even more from the field at 27 percent (10 of 36). And to make matters worse, the Senecas turned the ball over 18 times to eight for Hopewell-Loudon.

“They put the press on,” Calvert coach Pat Herron said. “Turnovers. …A thousand times, turnovers. They’re good, after getting a turnover, at getting down the floor. They move pretty well for as tall as they are.”

H-L first gained separation from Calvert with an 11-2 run in the second quarter, fueled by five Burns points, that made for 23-10 near halftime.

Arbogast notched six points and Kenadee Siebenaller had four in a 12-0 run for the Chieftains that boosted their lead to 35-14 with 3:11 remaining in the third quarter.

tiffin calvert (26)

Hemminger 1-1–3, Sullivan 2-2–5, Thompson 1-0–2, Nielsen 1-0–2, Beckley 1-0–2, Coleman 2-0–5, Jones 0-1–1, Welter 0-0–0, Ball 1-0–2, Bowers 1-0–2. TOTALS: 10-36 4-11 — 26.

hopewell-loudon (50)

Feindel 4-0–8, Burns 3-3–7, Coppus 2-0–6, Siebenaller 4-0–8, Arbogast 8-0–16, Pace 0-0–0, Krupp 1-3–5, Levengood 0-0–0, Jameson 2-0–4, Searles 0-0–0, Fox 0-0–0, Coleman 0-0–0. TOTALS: 23-76 2-3 — 50.

Calvert 6 6 7 7 — 26

Hopewell-Loudon 12 11 11 16 — 50

3-Point GOALS: Calvert 2-8 (Coleman, Sullivan); Hopewell-Loudon 2-15 (Coppus 2).

rebounds: Calvert 25 (Nielsen 6); Hopewell-Loudon 32 (Arbogast 9).

turnovers: Calvert 18; Hopewell-Loudon 8.

Comments

comments