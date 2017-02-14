Girls basketball: Vanlue holds off Perry

By MICHAEL BURWELL

Staff Writer

VANLUE — Vanlue’s girls basketball team saw its 16-point lead over Lima Perry shrink to four early in the fourth quarter of Monday’s nonleague game.

The Wildcats didn’t let that faze them the rest of the game.

Vanlue held Lima Perry to one field goal in the final seven minutes, made 7 of 10 free throws and closed the game on a 9-3 run as the Wildcats beat the Commodores 42-32 at Vanlue High School.

“I think in their mind, they knew it was time to kick it into gear and get up a little bit and say enough’s enough, we need to kick it back in and put this team away,” Vanlue coach Renee Schlumbohm said.

Emma Biller, a 5-foot-9 freshman for Vanlue (6-14), scored 18 of her game-high 23 points in the first half and snatched nine rebounds. Amanda Clymer, a 5-11 junior who is one of two players in the Blanchard Valley Conference to average a double-double (Hopewell-Loudon’s Brooklyn Arbogast is the other), tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds after dealing with foul trouble in the first half.

Biller drained a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to give the Wildcats a 26-12 lead. Clymer’s drive for a bucket with 7:18 left in the third put the Wildcats up 16.

The Commodores (3-19) weren’t ready to fold, however.

Lima Perry, which made just 3 of 17 field goals and had 15 turnovers in the first half, got into a rhythm offensively in the third quarter. Tia Barfield, a 5-7 freshman, scored eight of her team-high 13 points in the third quarter after being held scoreless in the first half.

She drained a deep 3-pointer off a pass from E’Nautica Crockett to cut the deficit to 28-18, and after Crockett made the first of two free-throw attempts, Barfield snatched the rebound off the missed second free throw and put it back up for a basket.

Kyazia Healey’s 3-pointer and Barfield’s bucket off a turnover cut Vanlue’s lead to 33-26 after three quarters. Barfield opened up the fourth with another 3-pointer off Healey’s pass with 7:01 left.

But the Wildcats finished strong. Biller went 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, Clymer was 2 of 3 and Maliah Snook (nine rebounds) had all three of her points in the fourth quarter, including a putback with 5:29 left to increase Vanlue’s lead to 36-29.

“In a close game, free throws matter so thankfully, we stepped up and we hit some big shots,” Schlumbohm said. “Defensively, we did a better job of holding them to not getting those wide-open looks. We still had some breakdowns, defensive breakdowns, but you’re going to have that.”

Barfield’s jumper with 1:47 left was Lima Perry’s only field goal after pulling to within four. Octavia Johnson had a free throw but that was the Commodores’ only other point to finish the game.

“That’s just the story about us this year,” Lima Perry coach Kevin Wilkerson said. “Our girls started to learn how to fight at the end, ran out of gas and had nothing offensively left. They do a good job shutting down defense-wise, but have nothing left in the tank to get going on offense.”

Both teams struggled in the first quarter as Vanlue took an 8-2 lead. Clymer picked up her third foul with 2:31 left and went to the bench until the three-minute mark of the second quarter.

Biller scored on a pair of drives to the basket early in the second, and Madi Yeater’s steal and coast-to-coast layup gave the Wildcats a 15-2 lead.

Crockett’s 3-pointer with 4:14 left in the half was the first field goal for the Commodores as they trailed 15-5.

Biller had nine points in the final three minutes of the second quarter, including a pair of buckets in the paint off inbounds passes from Clymer on back-to-back possessions.

“Amanda Clymer’s our leader. She’s our leader on and off the floor, she’s a captain, so when she’s not on the floor it definitely takes a hit to our team,” Schlumbohm said. “She’s our main ball-handler, so we’re working on other people to step up in that position and Emma is one of them.

“(Emma) had a big night and she hit some big shots. To have her handle the ball for us definitely helps.”

Crockett (game-high 11 rebounds) and Healey both added seven points for the Commodores, who shot just 20 percent (10 of 49) from the floor and 44 percent (8 of 18) from the free throw line.

Vanlue shot 28 percent (13 of 47) from the floor and 58 percent (15 of 26) from the free throw line. The Wildcats had a 44-39 rebounding advantage, and both teams committed 19 turnovers.

LIMA PERRY (3-19)

Barfield 5-1–13, Crockett 2-2–7, Healey 2-2–7, Johnson 0-3–3, Denson 1-0–2. TOTALS: 10-49 8-18 — 32.

VANLUE (6-14)

Biller 7-8–23, Clymer 3-5–11, Snook 1-1–3, Yeater 1-1–3, Smith 1-0–2. TOTALS: 13-47 15-26 — 42.

Lima Perry 2 10 14 6 — 32

Vanlue 8 18 7 9 — 42

3-Point GOALS: Lima Perry 4-23 (Barfield 2, Crockett & Healey 1); Vanlue 1-10 (Biller 1).

rebounds: Lima Perry 39 (Crockett 11); Vanlue 44 (Clymer 10).

turnovers: Lima Perry 19, Vanlue 19.

Burwell, 419-427-8407

Send an E-mail to Mike Burwell

Comments

comments