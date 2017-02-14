Prep basketball: Columbus Grove sets up NWC showdown

HARROD — The winner-take-all showdown is set.

Columbus Grove dominated start to finish on Monday in pounding Allen East 67-22 in a Northwest Conference girls basketball game.

Columbus Grove, 19-1 and ranked No. 6 among Ohio’s Divison III girls programs, ran its unbeaten NWC record to 7-0. The Bulldogs host Bluffton, also 7-0 in the NWC, on Thursday in a showdown for the outright league title.

Carlee McCluer scored 16 points and Paige Bellman had 11 points, five steals and two blocks for Grove. Eleven players scored, six of them hit at least one 3-pointer and the Bulldogs, who led 17-2 after the first quarter and 31-10 at the half, forced — and capitalized on –39 Allen East turnovers.

COLUMBUS GROVE (19-1, 7-0 NWC)

M. McCluer 2-0–6, Ellerbrock 0-0–0, Sybert 3-0–7, Birkemeier 1-0–3, Clement 3-2–9, Caudill 0-0–0, C. McCluer 6-0–16, L. Schroeder 1-2–4, G. Schroeder 1-0–3, Malsam 2-0–4, Bellman 4-3–11, Sautter 0-2–2, Vorst 0-2–2. TOTALS: 23-49 11-15–67.

ALLEN EAST (3-17, 0-7 NWC)

T. Newland 1-1–3, G. Young 1-0–2, Richardson 1-0–2, Lawrence 2-0–4, Criblez 2-1–5, K. Newland 1-0–2, A. Young 2-0–4. TOTALS: 10-33 2-6–22.

Bluffton 17 14 17 10 — 67

Allen East 2 8 7 5 — 22

3-Point GOALS: Columbus Grove 10-26 (M. McCluer 2, Sybert, Birkemeier, Clement, C. McCluer 4, G. Schroeder); Allen East 0-5.

rebounds: Columbus Grove 21; Allen East 33 (Richardson 5, K. Newland 5, A. Young 5).

turnovers: Columbus Grove 12, Allen East 39.

junior varsity: Columbus Grove, 45-16.

ARLINGTON 86

VAN BUREN 36

ARLINGTON — Arlington erupted for a 50-point first half on Monday as the state-ranked Red Devils cruised past Van Buren 86-36 in a Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball game.

Sierra Nichols had game-highs of 20 points and seven rebounds to lead the Red Devils (18-3, 9-1 BVC), who are ranked No. 5 in the latest Division IV Associated Press poll. Whitney Dodds and Morgan Smith added 17 and 13 points, respectively for Arlington.

Lydia Reineke led Van Buren (3-17, 1-9 BVC) with 14 points (9 of 10 free throws) and three rebounds. The Black Knights had 37 turnovers to Arlington’s 21.

VAN BUREN (3-17, 1-9 BVC)

Reineke 2-9–14, Parker 3-2–8, Horne 1-2–4, Saltzman 2-0–4, Rosenberger 0-3–3, Rampe 1-0–2, Nessler 0-1–1. TOTALS: 9-34 17-24 — 36.

ARLINGTON (18-3, 9-1 BVC)

Nichols 9-2–20, W. Dodds 7-0–17, Smith 5-3–13, Willow 4-1–9, Webb 3-0–9, Jolliff 3-1–9, Crawford 1-0–3, L. Dodds 1-0–2, Pepple 1-0–2, Sheets 1-0–2. TOTALS: 35-67 7-8 — 86.

Van Buren 11 11 6 8 — 36

Arlington 27 23 14 22 — 86

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 1-5 (Reineke 1); Arlington 9-27 (W. Dodds & Webb 3, Jolliff 2, Crawford 1).

rebounds: Van Buren 18 (Reineke & Rampe 3); Arlington 30 (Nichols 7).

turnovers: Van Buren 37, Arlington 21.

junior varsity: Arlington, 50-12.

DELPHOS JEFFERSON 63

FORT JENNINGS 51

FORT JENNINGS — Delphos Jefferson turned a nail-biter into a run-away on Monday, dominating the fourth quarter to come away with a 63-51 win over Fort Jennings in a nonleague girls basketball matchup.

Fort Jennings, just 1-19 entering the game, used an 18-14 edge in the third quarter to inch ahead of Jefferson 45-44. But the wheels fell off for the Musketeers after that. They managed just six points in the final period, while Jefferson pumped in 19 points to pull away.

Sarah Miller scored 18 points, Devyn Carder 13 and Kelsey Berelsman 10 as Jefferson (10-11) moved within a game of finishing regular-season play with a .500 record.

Abby VonSosssan scored 16 points for Fort Jennings.

DELPHOS JEFFERSON (10-11)

Carder 5-3–13, Wallace 4-0–9, Stewart 2-1–5, McClurg 2-0–5, Miller 7-1–18, Rode 1-0–3, Berelsman 4-0–10. TOTALS: 25 5-11–63.

FORT JENNINGS (1-20)

Wittler 2-0–4, Eickholt 2-0–4, VonSossan 6-2–16, Wallenhorst 2-0–6, Wisner 4-0–8, Krietemeyer 1-0–2, Ricker 3-0–7, Luersman 0-4–4. TOTALS: 20 6-8–51.

Delphos Jefferson 9 21 14 19 — 63

Fort Jennings 11 16 18 6 — 51

3-Point GOALS: Delphos Jefferson 8 (Wallace, McClurg, Miller 3, Rode, Berelsman 2); Fort Jennings 5 (VonSossan 2, Wallenhorst 2, Ricker).

junior varsity: Fort Jennings, 35-11.

OLD FORT 72

SENECA EAST 39

ATTICA — Alli Adelsperger popped in a game-high 21 points to power Old Fort to a 72-39 nonconference win over Seneca East.

Old Fort already led 38-26 at halftime before busting the game open with an 18-2 edge in the third quarter.

Peyton Miller added 14 points and Sydney Clouse grabbed 10 rebounds as the Stockaders improved to 18-3.

Megan Siesel tossed in 15 points and Marina Adachi added 11 to lead Seneca East (11-10).

OLD FORT (18-3)

Adelsperger 9-0–21, S. Clouse 1-1–4, Mehnkoff 1-2–5, Ward 3-2–8, P. Miller 6-0–14, Gillett 0-0–0, M. Miller 1-0–2, Magers 3-1–7, Bilger 1-0–3, Hossler 3-0–6, J. Clouse 1-0–2. TOTALS: 29-60 6-9–72.

SENECA EAST (11-10)

Hamilton 0-0–0, Adachi 4-3–11, Bivens 2-2–6, Siesel 3-8–15, Quiggle 2-1–5, Rite 1-0–2, Brooks 0-0–0, Laibe 0-0–0, Osborne 0-0–0. TOTALS: 12-45 14-20–39.

Old Fort 19 19 18 16 — 72

Seneca East 16 10 2 16 — 39

3-Point GOALS: Old Fort 8-18 (Adelsperger 3, P. Miller 2, S. Clouse, Bilger & Mehnkoff); Seneca East 1-10 (Siesel).

rebounds: Old Fort 38 (S. Clouse 10, Magers 5); Seneca East 23.

turnovers: Old Fort 16, Seneca East 14.

junior varsity: Old Fort, 54-19.

Boys basketball

VAN BUREN 67

UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY 51

VAN BUREN — Van Buren trailed 16-10 after the first quarter but blitzed Upper Scioto Valley 37-17 in the middle two quarters on its way to a 67-51 nonconference win over the Rams.

Van Buren’s Matthew Ayers led all scorers with 22 points. Braxton Fasone netted 17 points and Ryan Turner had a solid all-around game with nine points, 11 assists and seven steals for the Black Knights (15-2).

Chase Rose scored 12 points and Trevor Dotson chipped in 11 for the Rams (12-9).

UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY (12-9)

Rose 5-2–12, Oglesbee 0-1–1, Daniels 1-1–3, Hipsher 3-1–7, Thompson 1-0–3, Sanders 0-2–2, Rohrs 0-0–0, Sotson 4-3–11, Decker 1-0–3, Lowry 3-2–9. TOTALS: 18-46 10-23–51.

VAN BUREN (15-2)

Saltzman 1-2–4, Fasone 6-4–17, Ayers 8-3–22, Beitzel 1-4–6, Steveson 1-1–3, Iliff 0-1–1, Rickenbacher 0-0–0, Turner 2-5–9, Bell 0-0–0, Adolph 1-2–5, Ohlrich 0-0–0. TOTALS: 20-43 22-31–67.

Upper Scioto Valley 16 7 10 18 — 67

Van Buren 10 12 25 20 — 51

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 5-30 (Ayers 3, Fasone & Adolph); Upper Scioto Valley 4-22 (Daniels, Thompson, Decker & Lowry).

rebounds: Van Buren 24 (Adolph 6); Upper Scioto Valley 24 (Daniels 7).

turnovers: Van Buren 15, Upper Scioto Valley 13.

junior varsity: Van Buren, 53-37.

