Prep swimming: Area swimmers, divers looking to earn a trip to Canton

Several Findlay High School swimmers will be looking to earn a return trip to the OHSAA state meet when the Northwest District swimming and diving championships get underway today at Bowling Green State University’s Cooper Pool.

The Trojans’ Lexie Layne will be seeking her second straight trip to Canton when the Division I district diving championships start today with girls competing beginning at 9 a.m. and the boys at 3 p.m. An all-Ohioan last season, Layne is seeded third in the event and will be one of four FHS divers competing today.

The top five boys and top six girls in the Division I diving competition earn a spot in next week’s OHSAA state championships at Canton’s C.T. Branin Natatorium. The top nine boys and girls divers in Division II advance.

The top two finishers in each swimming event earn an automatic bid to state. The remainder of the 24-swimmer field in each event will be made up of at-large berths from the best district times throughout the state.

The Division I swimming portion of the district meet starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Findlay High senior Hannah Clinger will be going after another spot at state in the 100 breaststroke after an all-Ohio performance last season. She has the fifth-best qualifying time in the event.

Findlay’s girls 200 medley relay team of Kaylor Stocker, Hannah Clinger, Kaila Butterworth and Sarah Clinger is seeded fourth as is the Trojans’ 400 free relay team of Butterworth, Hannah Clinger, Stocker and Gabby Diehl.

In the boys meet, Findlay senior Spencer Evans will be looking for a return trip to Canton in the 100 breaststroke. He is the sixth seed in the event.

Max Rutledge, a sophomore and relay all-Ohioan last year, is a state-qualifying threat as the second seed in the 200 IM and third seed in the 100 butterfly.

Evans, Rutledge and junior Garrett Heath will also try to get the Trojans’ 200 medley and 400 free relays back to state.

The Trojans’ 200 medley relay of Bret Swanson, Evans, Max Rutledge and Lincoln Roth is ranked third while the 400 free relay of Ethan Spradlin, Heath, Roth and Rutledge is the No. 4 seed.

There are a pair of area swimmers with top seeds in Friday’s Division II meet, which begins at 3 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ben Sealts has the top qualifying time in the boys 200 individual medley while Ada’s Klava Katyama is the top seed in the girls 50 free.

Northwest District Swimming

At Bowling Green State University

Area Division I Boys District Qualifiers

200 MEDLEY RELAY — 3, Findlay (Bret Swanson, Spencer Evans, Max Rutledge, Lincoln Roth) 1:38.95.

200 FREE — 5, Ethan Spradlin (Fin) 1:48.29. 9, Garrett Heath (Fin) 1:50.47. 31, Trevor Heilman (Fin) 2:22.59.

200 IM — 2, Rutledge (Fin) 1:57.54. 17, Evans (Fin) 2:06.43. 24, Jacob Gerken (Fin) 2:09.21.

50 FREE — 10, Roth (Fin) 22.59. 15, Ben Anderson (Fin) 22.93.

100 FLY — 3, Rutledge (Fin) 52.46.

100 FREE — 6, Spradlin (Fin) 49.1. 18, Roth 50.82. 28, Anderson 51.96.

500 FREE — 5, Heath (Fin) 5:02.18. 19, Heilman (Fin) 5:16.05.

200 FREE RELAY — 4, Findlay (Spradlin, Heath, J. Gerken, Evans) 1:31.38.

100 BACK — 19, Swanson (Fin) 58.48. 22, J. Gerken (Fin) 58.62.

100 BREAST — 6, Evans (Fin) 1:01.6. 29, Cade O’Dell (Fin) 1:08.3.

400 FREE RELAY — 4, Findlay (Spradlin, Roth, Heath, Rutledge) 3:19.8.

DIVING — 21, Lucas Gerken (Fin) 240.2.

Area Division I Girls District Qualifiers

200 MEDLEY RELAY — 4, Findlay (Kaylor Stocker, Hannah Clinger, Sarah Clinger, Kaila Butterworth) 1:50.71.

200 FREE — 21, Gabby Diehl (Fin) 2:04.82. 24, Megan Quaid (Fin) 2:05.24.

200 IM — 4, H. Clinger (Fin) 2:13.03.

50 FREE — 8, Stocker (Fin) 25.24. 10, Butterworth (Fin) 25.35.

100 FLY — 10, S. Clinger (Fin) 1:00.48. 21, Drew Twining (Fin) 1:04.45.

100 FREE — 8, Stocker (Fin) 55.21. 12, Butterworth (Fin) 55.86. 27, Diehl (Fin) 57.24.

500 FREE — 21, Megan Quaid (Fin) 5:40.55. 27, Twining (Fin) 5:43.19.

200 FREE RELAY — 11, Findlay (S. Clinger, Diehl, Jillian Kreinbrink, Quaid) 1:44.78.

100 BACK — 10, S. Clinger (Fin) 1:01.07.

100 BREAST — 5, H. Clinger (Fin) 1:07.96.

400 FREE RELAY — 4, Findlay (Butterworth, Diehl, H. Clinger, Stocker) 3:43.1.

DIVING — 3, Lexie Layne (Fin) 422.25. 28, Margeaux Lazar (Fin) 251.25. 31, Baylee Demuth (Fin) 226.35.

Area Division II Boys District Qualifiers

200 MEDLEY RELAY — 4, Ottawa-Glandorf (Ben Sealts, Trent Basinger, Seth Nelson, Evan Kaufman) 1:43.34. 11, Ada (Andrew Ross, Zach Beaschler, Isaac Spar, Andrew Robey) 1:49.1. 14, Upper Sandusky (Jacob Glass, Quin Voorhees, Konner Holloway, Jacob Newsome) 1:51.41.

200 FREE — 11, Nelson (O-G) 1:55.93.13, Glass (US) 1:56.45. 26, Tony Costello (Fos) 2:00.24.

200 IM — 1, Sealts (O-G) 2:01.8. 12, Beaschler (Ada) 2:14.8.

50 FREE — 21, Holloway (US) 23.88. 24, Robey (Ada) 24.16. 25, Ross (Ada) 24.17. 29, Jeffrey Kaufman (O-G) 24.4. 30, Evan Kaufman (O-G) 24.42.

100 FLY — 8, Glass (US) 56.43. 9, Basinger (O-G) 56.61. 14, Nelson (O-G) 58.94. 31, Spar (Ada) 1:03.5. 32, E.Kaufman (O-G) 1:03.91.

100 FREE — 23, Costello (Fos) 53.48. 28, Holloway (US) 54.27. 29, Robey (Ada) 54.31. 31,J. Kaufman (O-G)54.6.

500 FREE — 19, Zach Geisken (MC) 5:31.4. 23, Seth Rothlisberger (US) 5:33.68.

200 FREE RELAY — 4, Ottawa-Glandorf (Nelson, E. Kaufman, Sealts, Basinger) 1:32.49.

100 BACK — 3, Sealts (O-G) 53.97. 9, Ross (Ada) 59.65. 19, Giesken (MC) 1:02.32. 24, Evan Smittle (Ada) 1:05.14.

100 BREAST — 3, Basinger (O-G) 1:02.74. 20, Beaschler (Ada) 1:09.93.

400 FREE RELAY — 7, Ada (Robey, Spar, Ross, Beaschler) 3:37.14. 15, Ottawa-Glandorf (Anthony Baughman, Col;lin Crumrine, J. Kaufman, Jacob Fenbert) 3:41.17. 18, Upper Sandusky (Holloway, Newsome, Ian Cameron, Glass) 3:44.37.

DIVING — 6, Kevin Recker (O-G) 258.25.

Area Division II Girls District Qualifiers

200 MEDLEY RELAY — 4, Ottawa-Glandorf (Morgan Sealts, Brooke Kleman, Sydney Porinchok, Briana Fenbert) 1:56.12. 15, Upper Sandusky (Lucy Smith, Abbey Wenger, Kami Swartz, Katie Conley) 2:00.7.

200 FREE — 26, Erica Thiesen (O-G) 2:13.07. 29, Alexis Kitchen (O-G) 2:13.69.

200 IM — 5, Kleman (O-G) 2:19.34. 13, Swartz (US) 2:26.53. 24, Abby Stechschulte (O-G) 2:32.64. 32, Ann Samuelson (O-G) 2:36.7.

50 FREE — 1, Klava Katayama (Ada) 25.1. 8, Fenbert (O-G) 25.48. 27, Wenger (US) 26.47.

100 FLY — 3, Porinchok (O-G) 1:00.32. 30, Ruth Pfieffer (Ada) 1:10.73.

100 FREE — 2, Katayama (Ada) 54.69. 26, Kennedy Schmenk (O-G) 59.27.

500 FREE — 8, Swartz (US) 5:42.44. 19, Kitchen (O-G) 5:56.14. 25, Sealts (O-G) 5:59.44. 31, Thiesen (O-G) 6:04.69.

200 FREE RELAY — 3, Ottawa-Glandorf (Kleman, Schmenk, Porinchok, Fenbert) 1:43.71.

100 BACK — 16, Sealts (O-G) 1:06.83. 19, Stechschulte (O-G) 1:07.24. 25, Nicole Teffenhardt (O-G) 1:09.37. 27, Conley (US) 1:09.43.

100 BREAST — 2, Kleman (O-G) 1:10.05. 3, Wenger (US) 1:10.84. 11, Porinchok (O-G) 1:12.43. 30, Schmenk (O-G) 1:16.4.

400 FREE RELAY — 12, Upper Sandusky (Swartz, Cali Andres, Conley, Wenger) 3:59.39. 16, Ottawa-Glandorf (Samuelson, Stechschulte, Thiesen, Schmenk) 4:05.82.

DIVING — 17, Alaina Schimmoeller (O-G) 312.3. 22,Teffenhardt (O-G) 292.4.

