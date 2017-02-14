Tuesday’s scoreboard
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Weekly AP Poll
Division I
1. Cin. Moeller (24) 21-0 258
2. Massillon Jackson (1) 17-1 216
3. Wooster (1) 19-0 183
4. Pickerington Cent. 19-2 160
5. Newark 20-1 158
6. Tol. St. John’s 17-2 112
7. Upper Arlington 18-2 90
8. N. Can. Hoover 15-3 78
9. Lorain 16-2 53
10. Springfield 17-2 29
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Hilliard Bradley 24. Tol. St. Francis 16. Cle. St. Ignatius 12.
Division II
1. Upper Sandusky (19) 20-0 239
2. Trotwood-Madison (5) 18-2 208
3. Cols. South (1) 20-1 170
4. Day. Dunbar 19-3 146
5. Ottawa-Glandorf 18-2 137
6. McArthur Vinton County 19-1 118
7. Cin. Wyoming 20-1 101
8. Kettering Alter 17-3 54
9. Lancaster Fairfield Union 18-2 41
10. Wauseon (1) 18-1 40
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Akr. SVSM 35. Wapakoneta 28. Parma Hts. Holy Name 15. Cin. Hughes 14.
Division III
1. Leavittsburg Labrae (16) 19-0 228
2. Versailles (1) 19-1 201
3. Cin. Summit Country Day (6) 19-0 191
4. Proctorville Fairland (1) 19-1 159
5. Oak Hill 20-1 135
6. Haviland Wayne Trace 18-2 102
7. N. Lima S. Range (1) 19-0 97
8. Berlin Hiland 17-3 64
9. Cle. VASJ 13-5 61
10. Tipp City Bethel 18-3 33
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Martins Ferry 18. Brookville 18. Liberty-Benton 13. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 12.
Division IV
1. McDonald (15) 19-1 220
2. Mansfield St. Peter’s (4) 19-2 186
3. Ayersville (2) 18-1 166
4. S. Charleston SE (1) 19-1 163
5. Bristol (1) 18-1 142
6. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 17-3 103
7. Cornerstone Christian (2) 15-4 91
8. Grove City Christian 18-3 70
9. W. Unity Hilltop 18-1 40
10. Waterford 14-4 32
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Ft. Loramie 30. Portsmouth Clay 22. Russia 18. Sidney Fairlawn 17. Holgate 15. Old Fort 13. Monday’s Results
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue
Galion Northmor 60, Mount Gilead 51
Other NW Ohio Games
Lima Shawnee 77, New Knoxville 61
Van Buren 67, Upper Scioto Valley 51
Around Ohio
Lockland 74, Cin. Gamble Montessori 34
Poland Seminary 82, Jefferson Area 62
Tuesday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Pandora-Gilboa at McComb
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Lima Senior
Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Oregon Clay
Toledo St. Francis at Toledo St. John’s
Northern Ohio League
Bellevue at Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Senior at Norwalk Senior
Willard at Shelby
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Ottawa Hills at Northwood
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne
Maumee at Napoleon
Perrysburg at Sylvania Northview
Springfield at Sylvania Southview
Other NW Ohio Games
Arlington at Hardin Northern
Bellefontaine at Elida
Cardinal Stritch at Monclova Christian
Castalia Margaretta at Milan Edison
Danville at Howard East Knox
Edon at Liberty Center
Heritage Christian at Ohio Lima Eagles
Hilliard Darby at Mount Vernon
Kenton Ridge at Jonathan Alder
Kidron Central Christian at East Canton
Lakota at Oak Harbor
Lima Perry at Miller City
Marion Harding at Marysville
Mohawk at Fremont St. Joseph
New Bremen at Covington
Norwayne at West Holmes
Otsego at Gibsonburg
Ridgemont at Crestline
Sidney Lehman at Mississinawa Valley
St. Wendelin at Seneca East
St. Wendelin at Waynesfield-Goshen
Woodmore at Old Fort
Wooster Senior at Massillon Jackson
Thursday’s Games
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red
Buckeye Valley at Marion Harding
Jonathan Alder at Marion Pleasant
River Valley at North Union
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue
Cardington at Marion Elgin
Fredericktown at Mount Gilead
Galion Northmor at Sparta Highland
Howard East Knox at Centerburg
Other NW Ohio Games
Marion Christian at Heritage Christian
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Van Buren 86, Arlington 36
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove 67, Allen East 22
Midwest Athletic Conference
Marion Local 41, Delphos St. John’s 35
New Bremen 82, Parkway 43
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers 73, Toledo Scott 30
Other NW Ohio Games
Convoy Crestview 60, Wayne Trace 47
Danville 94, Coshocton 31
Delphos Jefferson 63, Fort Jennings 51
Hopewell-Loudon 50, Tiffin Calvert 26
Liberty-Benton 63, Miller City 27
Lima Bath 45, Sylvania Northview 41
Marion Harding 45, Pataskala Licking Heights 44
Northwestern 67, New London 36
Sylvania Southview 53, Toledo St. Ursula 46
Toledo Emmanuel Baptist 66, Monclova Christian 18
Toledo Start 47, Perrysburg 44
Toledo Whitmer 85, Toledo Woodward 11
Vanlue 42, Lima Perry 32
Wooster Senior 49, Doylestown Chippewa 44
Around Ohio
Beloit W. Branch 57, Canfield S. Range 32
Brookfield 54, Struthers 52
Brooklyn 66, Cle. NE Ohio Prep 12
Cle. Hts. 62, Mayfield 54
Cols. Cristo Rey 46, Millersport 30
Geneva 54, Orange 39
Girard 42, New Middletown Spring. 23
Johnstown-Monroe 48, Cols. Franklin Hts. 34
Lewis Center Olentangy 67, E. Cle. Shaw 37
Minford 64, Waterford 37
Newton Falls 55, Youngs. Ursuline 48, OT
Parma Padua 57, Akr. Hoban 48
Shaker Hts. Laurel 62, Shaker Hts. 56
Strongsville 77, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 42
Vienna Mathews 59, Kinsman Badger 34
Warren Harding 78, Akr. East 28
Waverly 59, Portsmouth 50
Youngs. Boardman 54, Youngs. Mooney 45
OHSAA Tournament
Division II
Circleville Logan Elm 42, Hillsboro 33
Gallipolis Gallia 57, Athens 56
Division IV
Glouster Trimble 37, Ironton St. Joseph 26
Mowrystown Whiteoak 35, Portsmouth Sciotoville 29
Tuesday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Hopewell-Loudon at Pandora-Gilboa
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Ridgedale
Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky
Wynford at Buckeye Central
Other NW Ohio Games
Archbold at Ottawa-Glandorf
Continental at Ayersville
Delta at Stryker
Elgin at Waynesfield-Goshen
Elida at Coldwater
Evergreen at Tinora
Fayette at Edgerton
Fort Loramie at Marion Local
Fort Recovery at Celina
Gibsonburg at Bowling Green
Heritage Christian at Ohio Lima Eagles
Hilltop at Antwerp
Jackson Center at Riverside
Kenton at River Valley
Kidron Central Christian at East Canton
Liberty Center at Pettisville
Loudonville at Northwestern
Lucas at Mount Gilead
Mansfield Madison at Ontario
Montpelier at Fairview
North Central at Hicksville
Sandusky Perkins at Fremont Ross
Sandusky Senior at Huron
South Central at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Spencerville at Parkway
Tiffin Columbian at Port Clinton
Upper Scioto Valley at Lima Shawnee
Van Wert at Lima Cent. Cath.
Wapakoneta at Minster
Wauseon at Rossford
Wednesday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Bloom-Carroll at Buckeye Valley
PREP HOCKEY
OHSAA District Tournament
Thursday’s First-Round Matches
AT TAM-O-SHANTER
(7) Oregon Clay vs. (9) Toledo Whitmer, 6
(6) Anthony Wayne vs. (8) Perrysburg, 8
Monday’s Feb. 20 District Quarterfinals
AT TAM-O-SHANTER
(6) Anthony Wayne-(8) Perrysburg winner vs. (4) Sylvania Northview, 6
(1) Toledo St. Francis vs. (10) Sylvania Southview, 8
Tuesday’s Feb. 21 District Quarterfinals
AT TAM-O-SHANTER
(3) Findlay vs. (7) Oregon Clay-(9) Toledo Whitmer winner, 6
(2) Bowling Green vs. (5) Toledo St. John’s, 8
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 58 31 19 8 70 165 150
Ottawa 53 29 18 6 64 143 143
Boston 58 29 23 6 64 157 155
Toronto 54 25 18 11 61 165 161
Florida 54 24 20 10 58 134 153
Tampa Bay 56 25 24 7 57 154 160
Buffalo 56 23 23 10 56 138 159
Detroit 56 22 24 10 54 141 169
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 56 39 11 6 84 192 121
Pittsburgh 54 34 13 7 75 193 155
Columbus 55 35 15 5 75 177 136
N.Y. Rangers 56 37 18 1 75 192 147
Philadelphia 56 27 22 7 61 147 168
N.Y. Islanders 54 25 19 10 60 161 158
New Jersey 55 23 22 10 56 128 157
Carolina 53 24 22 7 55 140 156
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 55 37 12 6 80 187 129
Chicago 57 35 17 5 75 166 147
St. Louis 56 29 22 5 63 161 165
Nashville 56 27 21 8 62 158 151
Dallas 57 22 25 10 54 158 182
Winnipeg 58 25 29 4 54 166 185
Colorado 53 15 36 2 32 107 181
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
San Jose 57 34 18 5 73 156 135
Anaheim 57 29 18 10 68 151 147
Edmonton 56 29 19 8 66 157 146
Los Angeles 55 28 23 4 60 138 136
Calgary 56 28 25 3 59 149 159
Vancouver 56 25 25 6 56 135 160
Arizona 53 18 28 7 43 124 169
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
San Jose 4, New Jersey 1
Minnesota 6, Detroit 3
N.Y. Islanders 5, Colorado 1
Nashville 5, Dallas 3
Boston 4, Montreal 0
Vancouver 4, Buffalo 2
Monday’s Results
N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 2
Arizona at Calgary, late
Tuesday’s Games
Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7
Colorado at New Jersey, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30
Dallas at Winnipeg, 8
Anaheim at Minnesota, 8
Arizona at Edmonton, 9
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Columbus, 7
St. Louis at Detroit, 8
Philadelphia at Calgary, 9:30
Florida at San Jose, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7
Colorado at Buffalo, 7:30
Dallas at Minnesota, 8
Vancouver at St. Louis, 8
Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 36 19 .655 —
Toronto 32 23 .582 4
New York 23 33 .411 13½
Philadelphia 21 34 .382 15
Brooklyn 9 46 .164 27
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 33 21 .611 —
Atlanta 31 23 .574 2
Charlotte 24 31 .436 9½
Miami 24 32 .429 10
Orlando 21 36 .368 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 37 16 .698 —
Indiana 29 26 .527 9
Chicago 26 29 .473 12
Detroit 26 30 .464 12½
Milwaukee 24 30 .444 13½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 42 13 .764 —
Houston 40 17 .702 3
Memphis 34 23 .596 9
Dallas 22 33 .400 20
New Orleans 21 34 .382 21
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 34 21 .618 —
Oklahoma City 31 25 .554 3½
Denver 24 30 .444 9½
Portland 23 31 .426 10½
Minnesota 21 34 .382 13
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 46 8 .852 —
L.A. Clippers 33 21 .611 13
Sacramento 23 32 .418 23½
L.A. Lakers 19 37 .339 28
Phoenix 17 38 .309 29½
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Minnesota 117, Chicago 89
New York 94, San Antonio 90
Detroit 102, Toronto 101
Sacramento 105, New Orleans 99
Monday’s Results
Philadelphia 105, Charlotte 99
San Antonio 110, Indiana 106
Memphis 112, Brooklyn 103
Orlando 116, Miami 107
Milwaukee 102, Detroit 89
Washington 120, Oklahoma City 98
Boston 111, Dallas 98
Golden State at Denver, late
L.A. Clippers at Utah, late
New Orleans at Phoenix, late
Atlanta at Portland, late
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8
Toronto at Chicago, 8
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana at Cleveland, 7
San Antonio at Orlando, 7
Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30
Dallas at Detroit, 7:30
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30
Miami at Houston, 8
New Orleans at Memphis, 8
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9
Minnesota at Denver, 9
Portland at Utah, 9
New York at Oklahoma City, 9:30
Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Indiana, 7
Boston at Chicago, 8
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Baruch 59, John Jay 49
Bucknell 75, Colgate 58
Dominican (NY) 74, Nyack 58
Fairfield 69, Rider 67
Louisville 76, Syracuse 72, OT
Monmouth (NJ) 102, Siena 82
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 83, Georgia Southern 78
Augusta 73, Paine 68
Coastal Carolina 65, Georgia St. 64
Furman 80, VMI 52
Md.-Eastern Shore 82, Bethune-Cookman 81, OT
SC State 72, NC A&T 65
MIDWEST
Augsburg 88, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 71
Bethel (Minn.) 66, Gustavus 62
Carleton 84, Concordia (Moor.) 58
Macalester 100, St. John’s (Minn.) 97, OT
MidAm Nazarene 83, Clarke 81
St. Olaf 74, St. Thomas (Minn.) 65
SOUTHWEST
Texas St. 62, Arkansas St. 58
Texas Tech 84, Baylor 78
Monday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Baruch 62, John Jay 34
Bethune-Cookman 61, Md.-Eastern Shore 33
Bryant 57, LIU Brooklyn 53
Fairleigh Dickinson 77, CCSU 64
Robert Morris 70, Mount St. Mary’s 58
Sacred Heart 61, St. Francis Brooklyn 58
Wagner 87, St. Francis (Pa.) 71
SOUTH
Coppin St. 77, Delaware St. 64
Florida Gulf Coast 98, Lipscomb 50
Grambling St. 60, Prairie View 55
Jacksonville 59, SC-Upstate 46
Morgan St. 73, Howard 72
NC A&T 66, SC State 54
NC Central 52, Florida A&M 49
North Florida 61, NJIT 51
Paine 72, Augusta 70
Savannah St. 91, Allen 48
Southern U. 62, MVSU 51
Stetson 60, Kennesaw St. 43
Texas 92, Florida St. 88
Texas Southern 66, Jackson St. 63
Vanderbilt 70, LSU 68
MIDWEST
Mid-Am Nazarene 90, Clarke 82
Minnesota 71, Northwestern 61
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Pine Bluff 61, Alcorn St. 56
The AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (60) 26-0 1620 1
2. Villanova (5) 24-2 1564 2
3. Kansas 22-3 1493 3
4. Baylor 22-3 1394 6
5. Arizona 23-3 1301 9
6. UCLA 23-3 1276 10
7. Oregon 22-4 1229 5
8. Louisville 20-5 1204 4
9. West Virginia 20-5 1012 13
10. North Carolina 21-5 1005 8
11. Wisconsin 21-4 868 7
12. Duke 20-5 857 18
13. Kentucky 20-5 854 15
14. Virginia 18-6 825 12
15. Florida 20-5 717 17
16. Purdue 20-5 682 16
17. Florida State 21-5 665 14
18. Cincinnati 22-3 634 11
19. SMU 22-4 415 25
20. Creighton 21-4 298 23
21. South Carolina 20-5 296 19
22. Saint Mary’s 22-3 269 20
23. Maryland 21-4 136 21
24. Butler 19-6 129 22
25. Notre Dame 19-7 122 —
Others receiving votes: Wichita State 87, Xavier 72, Northwestern 60,Southern Cal 16, VCU 14, Dayton 4, Middle Tennessee 3, Monmouth 2, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (29) 26-0 797 1
2. Villanova (3) 24-2 770 2
3. Kansas 22-3 735 3
4. Baylor 22-3 665 8
5. UCLA 23-3 636 9
6. Arizona 23-3 620 10
7. Louisville 20-5 607 4
8. Oregon 22-4 581 6
9. North Carolina 21-5 511 7
10. Wisconsin 21-4 494 5
11. Kentucky 20-5 456 12
12. West Virginia 20-5 448 14
13. Florida 20-5 371 17
14. Duke 20-5 367 19
15. Virginia 18-6 363 13
16. Purdue 20-5 318 18
17. Cincinnati 22-3 312 11
18. Florida State 21-5 268 15
19. South Carolina 20-5 198 16
20. Notre Dame 19-7 167 24
21. Saint Mary’s 22-3 131 20
22. Creighton 21-4 130 23
23. SMU 22-4 127 —
24. Maryland 21-4 90 22
25. Butler 19-6 80 21
Others receiving votes: Xavier 56, Northwestern 27, Southern Cal 24, Wichita State 19, Dayton 8, Kansas State 7, Miami 7, Middle Tennessee 6, Akron 2, New Mexico State 2.
The Women’s AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (33) 24-0 825 1
2. Maryland 25-1 787 3
3. Mississippi State 25-1 737 4
4. Baylor 24-2 703 2
4. Florida State 23-2 703 5
6. South Carolina 21-2 687 6
7. Notre Dame 23-3 621 7
8. Texas 20-4 582 11
9. Washington 24-3 571 10
10. Stanford 22-4 519 8
11. Oregon State 23-3 488 9
12. Ohio State 22-5 446 13
13. Duke 22-4 439 14
14. Louisville 22-6 412 12
15. N.C. State 19-6 321 17
16. Miami 19-6 313 16
17. DePaul 22-5 290 18
18. UCLA 18-7 280 15
19. Oklahoma 20-6 263 19
20. Michigan 21-5 178 21
21. Syracuse 18-8 143 20
22. South Florida 20-4 108 22
23. Texas A&M 19-6 67 —
24. Kansas State 18-7 66 25
25. Drake 20-4 51 —
Others receiving votes: Arizona State 48, Tennessee 17, Kentucky 15, Temple 12, Gonzaga 10, Creighton 9, Green Bay 5, West Virginia 4, Dayton 3, Oregon 2.
GLIAC Men’s Standings
North Division
League Overall
x-Ferris State 15 3 21 4
x-Michigan Tech 12 6 14 11
Grand Valley State 11 7 15 10
Lake Superior State 11 7 14 8
Wayne State 11 7 14 8
Saginaw Valley State 8 10 15 10
Northern Michigan 5 13 7 16
Northwood 3 15 5 22
South Division
League Overall
x-Findlay 13 4 19 5
Ashland 10 7 15 8
Hillsdale 9 9 13 11
Walsh 8 9 15 9
Ohio Dominican 8 10 13 11
Tiffin 6 11 11 14
Lake Erie 3 15 4 22
x-Clinched GLIAC tournament spot
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Wayne State 70, Northern Michigan 64
Michigan Tech 66, Saginaw Valley State 60
Grand Valley State 71, Lake Superior State 69
Hillsdale 85, Tiffin 70
Findlay 92, Lake Erie 55
Walsh 98, Ohio Dominican 65
Ferris State 107, Northwood 71
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Walsh at Ashland, 7:30
Tiffin at Findlay, 7:30
Saginaw Valley at Lake Superior State, 7:30
Lake Erie at Hillsdale, 8
Wayne State at Northwood, 8
Northern Michigan at Ferris State, 8
Michigan Tech at Grand Valley State, 8
GLIAC Women’s Standings
North Division
League Overall
xy-Saginaw Valley 15 3 19 5
x-Grand Valley State 13 5 18 6
x-Michigan Tech 13 5 17 6
x-Northern Michigan 11 7 16 9
Northwood 10 8 13 10
Wayne State 4 14 7 18
Ferris State 4 14 5 19
Lake Superior State 3 15 5 20
South Division
League Overall
xy-Ashland 17 0 25 0
x-Ohio Dominican 11 7 16 9
Walsh 9 8 13 11
Hillsdale 7 11 13 12
Findlay 6 11 12 13
Lake Erie 6 12 8 16
Tiffin 4 13 6 16
x-Clinched GLIAC tournament spot
y-Clinched quarterfinal home game
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Northern Michigan 79, Wayne State 60
Michigan Tech 82, Saginaw Valley State 57
Grand Valley State 78, Lake Superior State 50
Hillsdale 80, Tiffin 69
Lake Erie 74, Findlay 69
Walsh 80, Ohio Dominican 75
Northwood 75, Ferris State 70
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Walsh at Ashland, 5:30
Tiffin at Findlay, 5:30
Saginaw Valley at Lake Superior State, 5:30
Lake Erie at Hillsdale, 6
Wayne State at Northwood, 6
Northern Michigan at Ferris State, 6
Michigan Tech at Grand Valley State, 6
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Seth Maness on a minor league contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Adam Loewen and RHP Bobby LaFromboise on minor league contracts.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Released C AJ Jimenez.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brian Matusz and RHP Kevin Jepsen on minor league contracts.
CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed RHP Lisalverto Bonilla off waivers from Pittsburgh. Agreed to terms with RHP Bronson Arroyo on a minor league contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with SS Erick Aybar on a minor league contract.
Minor League Baseball
MILB — Named Dan O’Brien Jr. senior executive adviser to the president & CEO.
Texas League
FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS — Named Art Garcia director of communications. Promoted Ryan Rouillard to radio broadcaster and communications assistant.
American Association
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released INF Mike Gilmartin.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Joe Donino.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed INF Marcus Lemon.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed INF Maikol Gonzalez.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Dan Lyons.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Traded C Chris Andersen and cash to Charlotte for a protected 2017 second-round draft pick.
DENVER NUGGETS — Traded C Jusuf Nurkic and a 2017 first-round draft pick to Portland for C Mason Plumlee, a 2018 second-round draft pick and cash.
Football
National Football League
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted Brad Childress to assistant head coach. Named Matt Nagy offensive coordinator,
NEW YORK GIANTS — Released WR Victor Cruz and RB Rashad Jennings.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Mike McDaniel run game specialist, Mike LaFleur wide receivers coach and Taylor Embree offensive quality control coach.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Cannon Matthews defensive quality control coach.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed LB Jesse Briggs.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Pontus Aberg and G Juuse Saros to Milwaukee (AHL). Recalled G Marek Mazanec from Milwaukee. National Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Announced G Eamon McAdam was reassigned to the team from Missouri (ECHL).
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Announced D Reece Willcox was reassigned to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
Soccer
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Artur on a season-long loan from Sao Paulo FC (Serie A-Brazil). U.S. Soccer Federation
USSF — Named James Bunce high performance director.
LOCAL SPORTS
Monday’s Results
Freshman Boys Basketball
Carey 56, New Riegel 45
SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Events
College Athletics
WRESTLING
Heidelberg at Ohio Northern (OAC), 7:30
Prep Wrestling
Bluffton & Tiffin Calvert at Riverdale, 6
BOWLING
AMF Sportsman Lanes
Kings & Queens League
High series: (men) Richie Rider Jr., Riders Squad, 735; (women) Stacy Lauer, Citizen’s National Bank, 558. High game: (men) Rider 278; (women) Lauer 235.
Morning Glories League
High series: Pam Oates, LaRiche Chevrolet, 537. High game: Connie Phillips, Mt. Blanchard Gunners, 203.
LOCAL & AREA
UF 3-on-3 Soccer Tournament
The Dusk to Dawn 3-on-3 Indoor Soccer Tournament hosted by UF men and women’s soccer programs will be March 17-18 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. It will begin at 6 p.m. on March 17; cost is $80 per team. Teams consist of a minimum of three players, maximum of five. Four-game guarantee. U10 to open age groups for boys and girls. For more information contact Andy Smyth at smyth@findlay.edu (419) 434-4801 or download flier from UF Athletics web page.
Ohio Hoops Tryouts
FREMONT — Ohio Hoops Basketball will conduct tryouts for its travel teams for seventh- and eighth-grade boys on Feb. 19 at Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School. There is no fee to try out. Practices will be twice a week in Fremont and the teams will play in five or six tournaments from March through May. For more information, contact Tim Ritzler via email at OhioHoopsAAU@yahoo.com.
Youth Baseball, Softball Signups
FOSTORIA –Registration sessions for Fostoria Junior Baseball and Softball are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Feb. 18 and 25 at the Geary Family YMCA, and Fostoria Paint and Supply. Fostoria Junior Baseball is open to ages 6-14; junior softball is for ages 6-18.