Tuesday’s scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Weekly AP Poll

Division I

1. Cin. Moeller (24) 21-0 258

2. Massillon Jackson (1) 17-1 216

3. Wooster (1) 19-0 183

4. Pickerington Cent. 19-2 160

5. Newark 20-1 158

6. Tol. St. John’s 17-2 112

7. Upper Arlington 18-2 90

8. N. Can. Hoover 15-3 78

9. Lorain 16-2 53

10. Springfield 17-2 29

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Hilliard Bradley 24. Tol. St. Francis 16. Cle. St. Ignatius 12.

Division II

1. Upper Sandusky (19) 20-0 239

2. Trotwood-Madison (5) 18-2 208

3. Cols. South (1) 20-1 170

4. Day. Dunbar 19-3 146

5. Ottawa-Glandorf 18-2 137

6. McArthur Vinton County 19-1 118

7. Cin. Wyoming 20-1 101

8. Kettering Alter 17-3 54

9. Lancaster Fairfield Union 18-2 41

10. Wauseon (1) 18-1 40

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Akr. SVSM 35. Wapakoneta 28. Parma Hts. Holy Name 15. Cin. Hughes 14.

Division III

1. Leavittsburg Labrae (16) 19-0 228

2. Versailles (1) 19-1 201

3. Cin. Summit Country Day (6) 19-0 191

4. Proctorville Fairland (1) 19-1 159

5. Oak Hill 20-1 135

6. Haviland Wayne Trace 18-2 102

7. N. Lima S. Range (1) 19-0 97

8. Berlin Hiland 17-3 64

9. Cle. VASJ 13-5 61

10. Tipp City Bethel 18-3 33

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Martins Ferry 18. Brookville 18. Liberty-Benton 13. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 12.

Division IV

1. McDonald (15) 19-1 220

2. Mansfield St. Peter’s (4) 19-2 186

3. Ayersville (2) 18-1 166

4. S. Charleston SE (1) 19-1 163

5. Bristol (1) 18-1 142

6. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 17-3 103

7. Cornerstone Christian (2) 15-4 91

8. Grove City Christian 18-3 70

9. W. Unity Hilltop 18-1 40

10. Waterford 14-4 32

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Ft. Loramie 30. Portsmouth Clay 22. Russia 18. Sidney Fairlawn 17. Holgate 15. Old Fort 13. Monday’s Results

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue

Galion Northmor 60, Mount Gilead 51

Other NW Ohio Games

Lima Shawnee 77, New Knoxville 61

Van Buren 67, Upper Scioto Valley 51

Around Ohio

Lockland 74, Cin. Gamble Montessori 34

Poland Seminary 82, Jefferson Area 62

Tuesday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Pandora-Gilboa at McComb

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Lima Senior

Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Oregon Clay

Toledo St. Francis at Toledo St. John’s

Northern Ohio League

Bellevue at Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Senior at Norwalk Senior

Willard at Shelby

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Ottawa Hills at Northwood

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne

Maumee at Napoleon

Perrysburg at Sylvania Northview

Springfield at Sylvania Southview

Other NW Ohio Games

Arlington at Hardin Northern

Bellefontaine at Elida

Cardinal Stritch at Monclova Christian

Castalia Margaretta at Milan Edison

Danville at Howard East Knox

Edon at Liberty Center

Heritage Christian at Ohio Lima Eagles

Hilliard Darby at Mount Vernon

Kenton Ridge at Jonathan Alder

Kidron Central Christian at East Canton

Lakota at Oak Harbor

Lima Perry at Miller City

Marion Harding at Marysville

Mohawk at Fremont St. Joseph

New Bremen at Covington

Norwayne at West Holmes

Otsego at Gibsonburg

Ridgemont at Crestline

Sidney Lehman at Mississinawa Valley

St. Wendelin at Seneca East

St. Wendelin at Waynesfield-Goshen

Woodmore at Old Fort

Wooster Senior at Massillon Jackson

Thursday’s Games

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red

Buckeye Valley at Marion Harding

Jonathan Alder at Marion Pleasant

River Valley at North Union

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue

Cardington at Marion Elgin

Fredericktown at Mount Gilead

Galion Northmor at Sparta Highland

Howard East Knox at Centerburg

Other NW Ohio Games

Marion Christian at Heritage Christian

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Van Buren 86, Arlington 36

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove 67, Allen East 22

Midwest Athletic Conference

Marion Local 41, Delphos St. John’s 35

New Bremen 82, Parkway 43

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers 73, Toledo Scott 30

Other NW Ohio Games

Convoy Crestview 60, Wayne Trace 47

Danville 94, Coshocton 31

Delphos Jefferson 63, Fort Jennings 51

Hopewell-Loudon 50, Tiffin Calvert 26

Liberty-Benton 63, Miller City 27

Lima Bath 45, Sylvania Northview 41

Marion Harding 45, Pataskala Licking Heights 44

Northwestern 67, New London 36

Sylvania Southview 53, Toledo St. Ursula 46

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist 66, Monclova Christian 18

Toledo Start 47, Perrysburg 44

Toledo Whitmer 85, Toledo Woodward 11

Vanlue 42, Lima Perry 32

Wooster Senior 49, Doylestown Chippewa 44

Around Ohio

Beloit W. Branch 57, Canfield S. Range 32

Brookfield 54, Struthers 52

Brooklyn 66, Cle. NE Ohio Prep 12

Cle. Hts. 62, Mayfield 54

Cols. Cristo Rey 46, Millersport 30

Geneva 54, Orange 39

Girard 42, New Middletown Spring. 23

Johnstown-Monroe 48, Cols. Franklin Hts. 34

Lewis Center Olentangy 67, E. Cle. Shaw 37

Minford 64, Waterford 37

Newton Falls 55, Youngs. Ursuline 48, OT

Parma Padua 57, Akr. Hoban 48

Shaker Hts. Laurel 62, Shaker Hts. 56

Strongsville 77, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 42

Vienna Mathews 59, Kinsman Badger 34

Warren Harding 78, Akr. East 28

Waverly 59, Portsmouth 50

Youngs. Boardman 54, Youngs. Mooney 45

OHSAA Tournament

Division II

Circleville Logan Elm 42, Hillsboro 33

Gallipolis Gallia 57, Athens 56

Division IV

Glouster Trimble 37, Ironton St. Joseph 26

Mowrystown Whiteoak 35, Portsmouth Sciotoville 29

Tuesday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Hopewell-Loudon at Pandora-Gilboa

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Ridgedale

Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky

Wynford at Buckeye Central

Other NW Ohio Games

Archbold at Ottawa-Glandorf

Continental at Ayersville

Delta at Stryker

Elgin at Waynesfield-Goshen

Elida at Coldwater

Evergreen at Tinora

Fayette at Edgerton

Fort Loramie at Marion Local

Fort Recovery at Celina

Gibsonburg at Bowling Green

Heritage Christian at Ohio Lima Eagles

Hilltop at Antwerp

Jackson Center at Riverside

Kenton at River Valley

Kidron Central Christian at East Canton

Liberty Center at Pettisville

Loudonville at Northwestern

Lucas at Mount Gilead

Mansfield Madison at Ontario

Montpelier at Fairview

North Central at Hicksville

Sandusky Perkins at Fremont Ross

Sandusky Senior at Huron

South Central at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Spencerville at Parkway

Tiffin Columbian at Port Clinton

Upper Scioto Valley at Lima Shawnee

Van Wert at Lima Cent. Cath.

Wapakoneta at Minster

Wauseon at Rossford

Wednesday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Bloom-Carroll at Buckeye Valley

PREP HOCKEY

OHSAA District Tournament

Thursday’s First-Round Matches

AT TAM-O-SHANTER

(7) Oregon Clay vs. (9) Toledo Whitmer, 6

(6) Anthony Wayne vs. (8) Perrysburg, 8

Monday’s Feb. 20 District Quarterfinals

AT TAM-O-SHANTER

(6) Anthony Wayne-(8) Perrysburg winner vs. (4) Sylvania Northview, 6

(1) Toledo St. Francis vs. (10) Sylvania Southview, 8

Tuesday’s Feb. 21 District Quarterfinals

AT TAM-O-SHANTER

(3) Findlay vs. (7) Oregon Clay-(9) Toledo Whitmer winner, 6

(2) Bowling Green vs. (5) Toledo St. John’s, 8

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Montreal 58 31 19 8 70 165 150

Ottawa 53 29 18 6 64 143 143

Boston 58 29 23 6 64 157 155

Toronto 54 25 18 11 61 165 161

Florida 54 24 20 10 58 134 153

Tampa Bay 56 25 24 7 57 154 160

Buffalo 56 23 23 10 56 138 159

Detroit 56 22 24 10 54 141 169

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 56 39 11 6 84 192 121

Pittsburgh 54 34 13 7 75 193 155

Columbus 55 35 15 5 75 177 136

N.Y. Rangers 56 37 18 1 75 192 147

Philadelphia 56 27 22 7 61 147 168

N.Y. Islanders 54 25 19 10 60 161 158

New Jersey 55 23 22 10 56 128 157

Carolina 53 24 22 7 55 140 156

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 55 37 12 6 80 187 129

Chicago 57 35 17 5 75 166 147

St. Louis 56 29 22 5 63 161 165

Nashville 56 27 21 8 62 158 151

Dallas 57 22 25 10 54 158 182

Winnipeg 58 25 29 4 54 166 185

Colorado 53 15 36 2 32 107 181

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

San Jose 57 34 18 5 73 156 135

Anaheim 57 29 18 10 68 151 147

Edmonton 56 29 19 8 66 157 146

Los Angeles 55 28 23 4 60 138 136

Calgary 56 28 25 3 59 149 159

Vancouver 56 25 25 6 56 135 160

Arizona 53 18 28 7 43 124 169

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

San Jose 4, New Jersey 1

Minnesota 6, Detroit 3

N.Y. Islanders 5, Colorado 1

Nashville 5, Dallas 3

Boston 4, Montreal 0

Vancouver 4, Buffalo 2

Monday’s Results

N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 2

Arizona at Calgary, late

Tuesday’s Games

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7

Colorado at New Jersey, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8

Arizona at Edmonton, 9

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Columbus, 7

St. Louis at Detroit, 8

Philadelphia at Calgary, 9:30

Florida at San Jose, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7

Colorado at Buffalo, 7:30

Dallas at Minnesota, 8

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 36 19 .655 —

Toronto 32 23 .582 4

New York 23 33 .411 13½

Philadelphia 21 34 .382 15

Brooklyn 9 46 .164 27

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 33 21 .611 —

Atlanta 31 23 .574 2

Charlotte 24 31 .436 9½

Miami 24 32 .429 10

Orlando 21 36 .368 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 37 16 .698 —

Indiana 29 26 .527 9

Chicago 26 29 .473 12

Detroit 26 30 .464 12½

Milwaukee 24 30 .444 13½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 42 13 .764 —

Houston 40 17 .702 3

Memphis 34 23 .596 9

Dallas 22 33 .400 20

New Orleans 21 34 .382 21

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 34 21 .618 —

Oklahoma City 31 25 .554 3½

Denver 24 30 .444 9½

Portland 23 31 .426 10½

Minnesota 21 34 .382 13

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 46 8 .852 —

L.A. Clippers 33 21 .611 13

Sacramento 23 32 .418 23½

L.A. Lakers 19 37 .339 28

Phoenix 17 38 .309 29½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Minnesota 117, Chicago 89

New York 94, San Antonio 90

Detroit 102, Toronto 101

Sacramento 105, New Orleans 99

Monday’s Results

Philadelphia 105, Charlotte 99

San Antonio 110, Indiana 106

Memphis 112, Brooklyn 103

Orlando 116, Miami 107

Milwaukee 102, Detroit 89

Washington 120, Oklahoma City 98

Boston 111, Dallas 98

Golden State at Denver, late

L.A. Clippers at Utah, late

New Orleans at Phoenix, late

Atlanta at Portland, late

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8

Toronto at Chicago, 8

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at Cleveland, 7

San Antonio at Orlando, 7

Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30

Dallas at Detroit, 7:30

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30

Miami at Houston, 8

New Orleans at Memphis, 8

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9

Minnesota at Denver, 9

Portland at Utah, 9

New York at Oklahoma City, 9:30

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Indiana, 7

Boston at Chicago, 8

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Baruch 59, John Jay 49

Bucknell 75, Colgate 58

Dominican (NY) 74, Nyack 58

Fairfield 69, Rider 67

Louisville 76, Syracuse 72, OT

Monmouth (NJ) 102, Siena 82

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 83, Georgia Southern 78

Augusta 73, Paine 68

Coastal Carolina 65, Georgia St. 64

Furman 80, VMI 52

Md.-Eastern Shore 82, Bethune-Cookman 81, OT

SC State 72, NC A&T 65

MIDWEST

Augsburg 88, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 71

Bethel (Minn.) 66, Gustavus 62

Carleton 84, Concordia (Moor.) 58

Macalester 100, St. John’s (Minn.) 97, OT

MidAm Nazarene 83, Clarke 81

St. Olaf 74, St. Thomas (Minn.) 65

SOUTHWEST

Texas St. 62, Arkansas St. 58

Texas Tech 84, Baylor 78

Monday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Baruch 62, John Jay 34

Bethune-Cookman 61, Md.-Eastern Shore 33

Bryant 57, LIU Brooklyn 53

Fairleigh Dickinson 77, CCSU 64

Robert Morris 70, Mount St. Mary’s 58

Sacred Heart 61, St. Francis Brooklyn 58

Wagner 87, St. Francis (Pa.) 71

SOUTH

Coppin St. 77, Delaware St. 64

Florida Gulf Coast 98, Lipscomb 50

Grambling St. 60, Prairie View 55

Jacksonville 59, SC-Upstate 46

Morgan St. 73, Howard 72

NC A&T 66, SC State 54

NC Central 52, Florida A&M 49

North Florida 61, NJIT 51

Paine 72, Augusta 70

Savannah St. 91, Allen 48

Southern U. 62, MVSU 51

Stetson 60, Kennesaw St. 43

Texas 92, Florida St. 88

Texas Southern 66, Jackson St. 63

Vanderbilt 70, LSU 68

MIDWEST

Mid-Am Nazarene 90, Clarke 82

Minnesota 71, Northwestern 61

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 61, Alcorn St. 56

The AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (60) 26-0 1620 1

2. Villanova (5) 24-2 1564 2

3. Kansas 22-3 1493 3

4. Baylor 22-3 1394 6

5. Arizona 23-3 1301 9

6. UCLA 23-3 1276 10

7. Oregon 22-4 1229 5

8. Louisville 20-5 1204 4

9. West Virginia 20-5 1012 13

10. North Carolina 21-5 1005 8

11. Wisconsin 21-4 868 7

12. Duke 20-5 857 18

13. Kentucky 20-5 854 15

14. Virginia 18-6 825 12

15. Florida 20-5 717 17

16. Purdue 20-5 682 16

17. Florida State 21-5 665 14

18. Cincinnati 22-3 634 11

19. SMU 22-4 415 25

20. Creighton 21-4 298 23

21. South Carolina 20-5 296 19

22. Saint Mary’s 22-3 269 20

23. Maryland 21-4 136 21

24. Butler 19-6 129 22

25. Notre Dame 19-7 122 —

Others receiving votes: Wichita State 87, Xavier 72, Northwestern 60,Southern Cal 16, VCU 14, Dayton 4, Middle Tennessee 3, Monmouth 2, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Gonzaga (29) 26-0 797 1

2. Villanova (3) 24-2 770 2

3. Kansas 22-3 735 3

4. Baylor 22-3 665 8

5. UCLA 23-3 636 9

6. Arizona 23-3 620 10

7. Louisville 20-5 607 4

8. Oregon 22-4 581 6

9. North Carolina 21-5 511 7

10. Wisconsin 21-4 494 5

11. Kentucky 20-5 456 12

12. West Virginia 20-5 448 14

13. Florida 20-5 371 17

14. Duke 20-5 367 19

15. Virginia 18-6 363 13

16. Purdue 20-5 318 18

17. Cincinnati 22-3 312 11

18. Florida State 21-5 268 15

19. South Carolina 20-5 198 16

20. Notre Dame 19-7 167 24

21. Saint Mary’s 22-3 131 20

22. Creighton 21-4 130 23

23. SMU 22-4 127 —

24. Maryland 21-4 90 22

25. Butler 19-6 80 21

Others receiving votes: Xavier 56, Northwestern 27, Southern Cal 24, Wichita State 19, Dayton 8, Kansas State 7, Miami 7, Middle Tennessee 6, Akron 2, New Mexico State 2.

The Women’s AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (33) 24-0 825 1

2. Maryland 25-1 787 3

3. Mississippi State 25-1 737 4

4. Baylor 24-2 703 2

4. Florida State 23-2 703 5

6. South Carolina 21-2 687 6

7. Notre Dame 23-3 621 7

8. Texas 20-4 582 11

9. Washington 24-3 571 10

10. Stanford 22-4 519 8

11. Oregon State 23-3 488 9

12. Ohio State 22-5 446 13

13. Duke 22-4 439 14

14. Louisville 22-6 412 12

15. N.C. State 19-6 321 17

16. Miami 19-6 313 16

17. DePaul 22-5 290 18

18. UCLA 18-7 280 15

19. Oklahoma 20-6 263 19

20. Michigan 21-5 178 21

21. Syracuse 18-8 143 20

22. South Florida 20-4 108 22

23. Texas A&M 19-6 67 —

24. Kansas State 18-7 66 25

25. Drake 20-4 51 —

Others receiving votes: Arizona State 48, Tennessee 17, Kentucky 15, Temple 12, Gonzaga 10, Creighton 9, Green Bay 5, West Virginia 4, Dayton 3, Oregon 2.

GLIAC Men’s Standings

North Division

League Overall

x-Ferris State 15 3 21 4

x-Michigan Tech 12 6 14 11

Grand Valley State 11 7 15 10

Lake Superior State 11 7 14 8

Wayne State 11 7 14 8

Saginaw Valley State 8 10 15 10

Northern Michigan 5 13 7 16

Northwood 3 15 5 22

South Division

League Overall

x-Findlay 13 4 19 5

Ashland 10 7 15 8

Hillsdale 9 9 13 11

Walsh 8 9 15 9

Ohio Dominican 8 10 13 11

Tiffin 6 11 11 14

Lake Erie 3 15 4 22

x-Clinched GLIAC tournament spot

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Wayne State 70, Northern Michigan 64

Michigan Tech 66, Saginaw Valley State 60

Grand Valley State 71, Lake Superior State 69

Hillsdale 85, Tiffin 70

Findlay 92, Lake Erie 55

Walsh 98, Ohio Dominican 65

Ferris State 107, Northwood 71

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Walsh at Ashland, 7:30

Tiffin at Findlay, 7:30

Saginaw Valley at Lake Superior State, 7:30

Lake Erie at Hillsdale, 8

Wayne State at Northwood, 8

Northern Michigan at Ferris State, 8

Michigan Tech at Grand Valley State, 8

GLIAC Women’s Standings

North Division

League Overall

xy-Saginaw Valley 15 3 19 5

x-Grand Valley State 13 5 18 6

x-Michigan Tech 13 5 17 6

x-Northern Michigan 11 7 16 9

Northwood 10 8 13 10

Wayne State 4 14 7 18

Ferris State 4 14 5 19

Lake Superior State 3 15 5 20

South Division

League Overall

xy-Ashland 17 0 25 0

x-Ohio Dominican 11 7 16 9

Walsh 9 8 13 11

Hillsdale 7 11 13 12

Findlay 6 11 12 13

Lake Erie 6 12 8 16

Tiffin 4 13 6 16

x-Clinched GLIAC tournament spot

y-Clinched quarterfinal home game

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Northern Michigan 79, Wayne State 60

Michigan Tech 82, Saginaw Valley State 57

Grand Valley State 78, Lake Superior State 50

Hillsdale 80, Tiffin 69

Lake Erie 74, Findlay 69

Walsh 80, Ohio Dominican 75

Northwood 75, Ferris State 70

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Walsh at Ashland, 5:30

Tiffin at Findlay, 5:30

Saginaw Valley at Lake Superior State, 5:30

Lake Erie at Hillsdale, 6

Wayne State at Northwood, 6

Northern Michigan at Ferris State, 6

Michigan Tech at Grand Valley State, 6

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Seth Maness on a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Adam Loewen and RHP Bobby LaFromboise on minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Released C AJ Jimenez.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brian Matusz and RHP Kevin Jepsen on minor league contracts.

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed RHP Lisalverto Bonilla off waivers from Pittsburgh. Agreed to terms with RHP Bronson Arroyo on a minor league contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with SS Erick Aybar on a minor league contract.

Minor League Baseball

MILB — Named Dan O’Brien Jr. senior executive adviser to the president & CEO.

Texas League

FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS — Named Art Garcia director of communications. Promoted Ryan Rouillard to radio broadcaster and communications assistant.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released INF Mike Gilmartin.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Joe Donino.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed INF Marcus Lemon.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed INF Maikol Gonzalez.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Dan Lyons.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Traded C Chris Andersen and cash to Charlotte for a protected 2017 second-round draft pick.

DENVER NUGGETS — Traded C Jusuf Nurkic and a 2017 first-round draft pick to Portland for C Mason Plumlee, a 2018 second-round draft pick and cash.

Football

National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted Brad Childress to assistant head coach. Named Matt Nagy offensive coordinator,

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released WR Victor Cruz and RB Rashad Jennings.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Mike McDaniel run game specialist, Mike LaFleur wide receivers coach and Taylor Embree offensive quality control coach.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Cannon Matthews defensive quality control coach.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed LB Jesse Briggs.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Pontus Aberg and G Juuse Saros to Milwaukee (AHL). Recalled G Marek Mazanec from Milwaukee. National Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Announced G Eamon McAdam was reassigned to the team from Missouri (ECHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced D Reece Willcox was reassigned to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

Soccer

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Artur on a season-long loan from Sao Paulo FC (Serie A-Brazil). U.S. Soccer Federation

USSF — Named James Bunce high performance director.

LOCAL SPORTS

Monday’s Results

Freshman Boys Basketball

Carey 56, New Riegel 45

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

College Athletics

WRESTLING

Heidelberg at Ohio Northern (OAC), 7:30

Prep Wrestling

Bluffton & Tiffin Calvert at Riverdale, 6

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Kings & Queens League

High series: (men) Richie Rider Jr., Riders Squad, 735; (women) Stacy Lauer, Citizen’s National Bank, 558. High game: (men) Rider 278; (women) Lauer 235.

Morning Glories League

High series: Pam Oates, LaRiche Chevrolet, 537. High game: Connie Phillips, Mt. Blanchard Gunners, 203.

LOCAL & AREA

UF 3-on-3 Soccer Tournament

The Dusk to Dawn 3-on-3 Indoor Soccer Tournament hosted by UF men and women’s soccer programs will be March 17-18 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. It will begin at 6 p.m. on March 17; cost is $80 per team. Teams consist of a minimum of three players, maximum of five. Four-game guarantee. U10 to open age groups for boys and girls. For more information contact Andy Smyth at smyth@findlay.edu (419) 434-4801 or download flier from UF Athletics web page.

Ohio Hoops Tryouts

FREMONT — Ohio Hoops Basketball will conduct tryouts for its travel teams for seventh- and eighth-grade boys on Feb. 19 at Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School. There is no fee to try out. Practices will be twice a week in Fremont and the teams will play in five or six tournaments from March through May. For more information, contact Tim Ritzler via email at OhioHoopsAAU@yahoo.com.

Youth Baseball, Softball Signups

FOSTORIA –Registration sessions for Fostoria Junior Baseball and Softball are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Feb. 18 and 25 at the Geary Family YMCA, and Fostoria Paint and Supply. Fostoria Junior Baseball is open to ages 6-14; junior softball is for ages 6-18.

Comments

comments