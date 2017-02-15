Boys Basketball Roundup: P-G rolls past McComb

McCOMB — Drew Johnson worked the paint and Cooper McCullough got hot from 3-point range as the duo combined for 34 points in leading Pandora-Gilboa to a 64-46 win Tuesday over McComb in a Blanchard Valley Conference boys game.

Johnson finished with a game-high 20 points for the Rockets, who improved to 13-5 overall and 7-2 in the BVC, while McCullough hit 4 of 7 from deep and finished with 14.

Adrian Grubb led McComb as the only double-figure scorer with 11 points, while Caden Schroeder scored nine with a team-high four rebounds.

pandora-gilboa (13-5, 7-2 bvc)

Johnson 7-5–20, McCullough 4-2–14, Larcom 4-1–9, Wauters 3-0–9, Breece 2-1–5, Huffman 1-0–3, Murphy 1-0–3, Schwab 0-1–1. TOTALS: 22-42 10-15 — 64.

mccomb (3-14, 2-7 bvc)

Grubb 3-4–11, C. Schroeder 4-1–9, Case 3-2–9, T. Schroeder 2-2–7, K. Gustwiller 2-0–5, S. Gustwiller 2-0–4, Rinehart 0-1–1. TOTALS: 16-36 10-17 — 46.

Pandora-Gilboa 16 11 21 16 — 64

McComb 9 12 13 12 — 46

3-Point GOALS: Pandora-Gilboa 10-20 (McCullough 4, Wauters 3, Huffman, Murphy & Johnson), McComb 4-15 (Grubb, Case, T. Schroeder & K. Gustwiller).

rebounds: Pandora-Gilboa 20 (), McComb 16 (C. Schroeder 4).

turnovers: Pandora-Gilboa 10, McComb 13.

LIMA PERRY 66

MILLER CITY 48

MILLER CITY — Miller City scored just six points in each of the first and third quarters in a 66-48 nonconference loss to hot-shooting Lima Perry on Tuesday night.

The Commodores, who are now 16-3 overall, drained 18 of 31 shots from 2-point range and went 15 of 22 at the free-throw line.

Perry got a 22-point, six-rebound performance from Jakoby Lane-Harvey with Orion Monford adding 18.

Noah Otto, who hit five 3-pointers, led Miller City (12-6) with 17 points and Mark Kuhlman added 10. Jacob Kuhlman grabbed a team-leading eight rebounds.

lima perry (16-3)

Gardner 1-4–6, Monford 7-1–18, Dray 2-1–6, Whiteside 1-0–2, Lane-Harvey 7-7–22, Glover 3-0–6, Nichols 2-2–6. TOTALS: 23-43 15-22–66.

miller city (12-6)

M. Kuhlman 3-3–10, J. Kuhlman 2-2–6, Schimmoeller 4-0–8, Niese 2-3–7, Otto 6-0–17. TOTALS: 17-44 8-15–48.

Lima Perry 13 17 12 24 — 66

Miller City 6 17 6 19 — 48

3-Point GOALS: Lima Perry 5-12 (Monford 3, Dray, Lane-Harvey); Miller City 7-22 (Otto 5, M . Kuhlman 2).

rebounds: Lima Perry 20 (Lane-Harvey 6); Miller City 27 (J. Kuhlman 8).

turnovers: Lima Perry 8, Miller City 17.

HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 59

OHIO EAGLES 39

LIMA — Andrew VanDenBerghe and Heritage Christian outscored the Ohio Eagles homeschool team in every quarter en route to a 59-39 win Tuesday.

Joe Oestreich added 12 points and claimed a game-high nine rebounds for Heritage Christian (8-7). Matthew Bame scored 10 points for the Minutemen, who built a 31-18 halftime lead.

Nathan Reeves’ 13 points led the Eagles (3-14). Trey Manley added 11 points and led the Eagles with six rebounds.

HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (8-7)

VanDenBerghe 10-2–23, Bame 5-0–10, Oestreich 4-2–12, Grimm 2-0–4, Larsen 2-1–5, Ridenour 1-0–2, Schultz 1-0–3. TOTALS: 25-65 5-14 — 59.

OHIO EAGLES (3-14)

Radabaugh 1-1–3, Throckmorton 0-1–1, Manley 5-0–11, Reeves 6-0–13, Klay 3-1–7, Nitesche 2-0–4. TOTALS: 17-43 3-13 — 39.

Heritage Christian 17 14 15 13 — 59

Ohio Eagles 12 6 10 11 — 39

3-Point GOALS: Heritage Christian 4-18 (Oestreich 2, Schultz & VanDenBerghe); Ohio Eagles 2-7 (Manley & Reeves).

rebounds: Heritage Christian 45 (Oestreich 9); Ohio Eagles 31 (Manley 6).

turnovers: Heritage Christian 13; Ohio Eagles 22.

OAK HARBOR 61

LAKOTA 36

OAK HARBOR — Oak Harbor held Lakota to single-digit scoring three of the four quarters Tuesday night as the Rockets posted a 61-36 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division victory over the Raiders.

Oak Harbor (6-13, 5-8 SBC) led 8-6 after one quarter, but outscored Lakota (4-17, 3-9) 35-21 over the middle two quarters.

Tate Smith’s 13 points led Oak Harbor with Raymmon Behlmer adding nine.

Lakota got a 16-point effort from Josh Kagy.

lakota (4-17, 3-9 sbc)

Myers 0-2–2, J. Kagy 4-6–16, A. Kagy 2-0–5, Wehrle 3-0–6, Schaser 0-2–2, Gabel 0-1–1, White 2-0–4. TOTALS: 11 11-19–36.

oak harbor (6-13, 5-8 sbc)

Poiry 0-1–1, Harris 2-0–4, Alexander 4-0–8, Behlmer 3-2–9, Gezo 1-0–3, Schulte 3-2–8, McAtee 2-0–5. TOTALS: 23 11-17–61.

Lakota 6 5 16 9 — 36

Oak Harbor 8 14 21 18 — 61

3-Point GOALS: Lakota 3 (J. Kagy 2, A. Kagy); Oak Harbor 4 (Behlmer, Gezo, Schulte, McAtee).

turnovers: Lakota 17, Oak Harbor 10.

junior varsity: Oak Harbor, 47-37.

MOHAWK 57

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 42

FREMONT — Mohawk got a solid one-two scoring punch from Brandon Flood and Keith Jenkins Tuesday night in posting a 57-42 nonconference victory over Fremont St. Joseph.

The Warriors (6-14) had an eight-point lead after three quarters before putting together a 22-point final quarter to take the victory, benefitting in a big way at the free throw line where Mohawk was 13 of 16 opportunities in the last eight minutes.

Flood was 7 of 8 at the charity stripe en route to a 17-point effort, while Jenkins went 4 of 6 and finished with 16 points.

St. Joseph (6-14) got a 15-point performance from Chris Morrisette.

mohawk (6-14)

Jenkins 4-4–16, Hammer 2-2–7, Dietrich 0-4–4, Flood 5-7–17, Hayman 2-2–6, Dunlap 1-0–3, Klopp 2-0–4. TOTALS: 16-38 19-24″”57.

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH (6-14)

Wonderly 2-0–5, Militello 3-0–6, Foster 2-0–6, S. Harrison 2-0–4, Morrisette 6-3–15, Rosengarten 1-4–6. TOTALS: 16-35 7-16–42.

Mohawk 18 8 9 22 — 57

Fremont St. Joseph 11 6 10 15 — 42

3-Point GOALS: Mohawk 6-18 (Jenkins 4, Hammer, Dunlap); Fremont St. Joseph 3-9 (Foster 2, Wonderly).

rebounds: Mohawk 25, Fremont St. Joseph 22.

turnovers: Mohawk 16, Fremont St. Joseph 18.

junior varsity: Mohawk, 57-42.

ARLINGTON 79

HARDIN NORTHERN 32

DOLA — Arlington led Hardin Northern just 16-11 after the first quarter but dominated the rest of the game en route to a 79-32 win on Tuesday.

Arlington improved to 9-10 with the win.

Zach Wilhelm’s 15 points led Hardin Northern (2-19).

