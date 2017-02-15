Boys Basketball: Trojans fall in overtime to Lima Senior

By DAVE HANNEMAN

LIMA — It didn’t take long for Lima Senior’s Jarius Ward to hit the 1,000-point milestone.

Or start on his next thousand.

Ward scored the first basket of the game to top 1,000 career points, then pumped in eight more points in the first quarter. The 6-foot-2 senior capped his 26-point night with two free throws with 6.6 seconds left in overtime and the Spartans survived one final last-ditch effort by a gritty Findlay team in a 56-53 Three Rivers Athletic Conference win over the Trojans.

“After a rocky start, he put this team on his back and carried us,” Lima Senior coach Quincy Simpson said after Lima Senior won its fifth straight game and its ninth in the last 10 to improve to 14-6 overall and 9-4 in the TRAC.

Beating a long-time rival like Findlay obviously put a little luster on Ward’s milestone game. But in typical Findlay/Lima Senior fashion, this one went to the wire.

Findlay trailed by eight (19-11) after the first quarter, by nine (27-18) late in the second and by 10 (36-26) midway through the third.

The Trojans were still down by eight (45-37) with 3:25 left in regulation, but suddenly caught fire.

Credit sophomore guard Ryan Roth with lighting the fuse.

Roth hit a 3-pointer from the key, was fouled and completed the 4-point play to trim that deficit in half.

He halved it again when he came up with a steal and score again, then, after Jaleel King answered for Lima Senior, he got Findlay within one (47-46) with his second 3-pointer of the period and fourth of the game.

Lima went up 49-46 when B.J. Miller got free of a screen, but Kyle Nunn tied it with a 3-pointer with 50 seconds left in regulation.

Lima ran clock trying to set up the last shot. But a double team and a bad pass put the outcome back in Findlay’s hands. The Trojans ran some clock as well, but Nunn’s jumper under heavy pressure, wouldn’t fall.

Findlay led twice in overtime: 51-50 when R.J. Nunn found his brother Kyle on a backdoor cut to the basket, and 53-52 when Kyle Nunn, after missing a shot, came up with a steal and laid it in with 54.2 on the clock.

King’s two free throws with 28.2 seconds showing put Lima Senior back up by one and, following a traveling call, Ward’s two free throws made it 56-53.

Another turnover seemed to clinch it for Lima Senior. But Findlay scrapped for a loose ball, got it and had one final chance. Roth’s long 3, though, was off the mark.

Kyle Nunn finished with 18 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Roth had 15 points. Drew Hapner had six points and eight rebounds, but the 6-3 senior missed much of the game because of foul trouble in the first half and a hand injury in the second.

R.J. Nunn added eight points for the Trojans, who had a seven-game winning streak halted in dropping to 14-6 overall and 8-4 in the TRAC.

“I liked our fight,” said FHS coach Jim Rucki.

“We didn’t shoot the ball as well as we needed (18 of 46). Some of that is because of their defense, They defended us really well and their half-court pressure is really good.

“We turned the ball over more than we should, some late in the game.

“It didn’t look good at times but we battled, we fought back, we got it into overtime.

“Our heads dropped some when we were down three in overtime and turned the ball over. But just like that we got a steal and got a decent look to tie it. You have to keep playing all the time, that’s the lesson we have to take from this.”

Findlay is home on Friday when the Trojans host state-ranked and TRAC leading Toledo St. John’s (17-2, 10-1 TRAC).

Findlay’ junior varsity also staged a fourth-quarter comeback, and held on to beat Lima Senior’s reserves 52-48.

findlay (14-6, 8-4 trac)

Miller 2-5 0-0 6, Roth 5-9 1-1 15, K. Nunn 7-19 2-4 18, R. Nunn 3-6 2-2 8, Hapner 1-4 4-5 6, Logsdon 0-1 0-0 0, Gutting 0-2 0-0 0, Schumm 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 18-45 9-12 — 53.

lima senior (14-6, 9-4 trac)

Upshaw 1-3 0-0 2, Miller 3-5 2-4 9, Ward 11-18 3-6 26, King 1-4 5-6 7, Clair 0-2 1-2 1, Curtis 1-1 0-0 2, Long 0-0 1-2 1, Quinones 2-4 0-0 4, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 21-41 12-20 — 56.

Findlay 11 12 12 14 4 — 53

Lima Senior 19 8 13 9 7 — 56

3-Point GOALS: Findlay 8-18 (Miller 2-5, Logsdon 0-1, Roth 4-8, K. Nunn 2-3, R. Nunn 0-2); Lima Senior 2-12 (Miller 1-3, Ward 1-4, King 0-1, Clair 0-1, Quinones 0-2.

rebounds: Findlay 28 (K. Nunn 9, Hapner 8); Lima Senior 27 (Ward 7).

turnovers: Findlay 15, Lima Senior 12.

junior varsity: Findlay, 52-48.

