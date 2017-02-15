Girls Basketball Roundup: H-L rallies past P-G

PANDORA — Hopewell-Loudon rallied from deficits of 11 points after the first quarter and six points at halftime to outscore Pandora-Gilboa by 14 in the second half of a 57-49 Blanchard Valley Conference win Tuesday.

Alexis Feindel finished with a game-high 17 points and had six rebounds for Hopewell-Loudon (13-7, 6-4 BVC). Hailey Coppus scored 13 points, Jacque Burns added 11 points and nine rebounds, and Brooklyn Arbogast tallied a team-best 10 boards for the Chieftains, who outscored Pandora-Gilboa (13-7, 6-4) 19-7 in the third quarter.

Paige Fenstermaker’s 14 points and three steals led Pandora-Gilboa. Kristen Mullins and Toria Hovest added 11 points each, and Alexa Maag had a game-high 12 rebounds to lead the Rockets.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (13-7, 6-4 BVC)

Feindel 5-6–17, Coppus 5-1–13, Burns 4-3–11, Arbogast 1-4–6, Pace 2-0–5, Siebenaller 1-1–3, Jameson 1-0–2. TOTALS: 19-64 15-24 — 57.

PANDORA-GILBOA (13-7, 6-4 BVC)

Fenstermaker 5-0–14, Mullins 4-3–11, T. Hovest 4-0–11, Maag 2-2–6, Ferguson 2-2–6, B. Hovest 0-1–1. TOTALS: 17-47 8-12 — 49.

Hopewell-Loudon 8 15 19 15 — 57

Pandora-Gilboa 19 10 7 13 — 49

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 4-8 (Coppus 2, Feindel & Pace); Pandora-Gilboa 7-18 (Fenstermaker 4, T. Hovest 3).

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 36 (Arbogast 10); Pandora-Gilboa 26 (Maag 12).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 13; Pandora-Gilboa 23.

ARCADIA 68

ADA 34

ADA — Four players scored in double figures for Arcadia as the Redskins raced ahead early and finished strongly in doubling up Ada 68-34 in a nonconference game.

Mariah Monday paced Arcadia (14-7) with 17 points and seven assists and Danielle Burnett chipped in 15 with three steals. Logan Ward and Taylor Ware (eight rebounds) each scored 10 for the Redskins.

Haley Wyss was the lone scorer in double figures for the Bulldogs, who fell to 7-14, with a game-high 18 points including four 3s.

arcadia (14-7)

Monday 7-0–17, Burnett 7-0–15, Ward 4-0–10, Ware 5-0–10, Kieffer 3-0–6, Saltzman 2-0–4, Brubaker 1-0–2, Earl 1-0–2, Mock 1-0–2. TOTALS: 31-54 0-2–68.

ada (7-14)

Wyss 6-2–18, Gossard 2-2–7, Vore 1-1–4, Archer 1-0–2, England 1-0–2, Coulson 0-1–1. TOTALS: 11-41 6-8–34.

Arcadia 17 18 16 17 — 68

Ada 12 8 7 7 — 34

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 6-11 (Monday 3, Ward 2, Burnett), Ada 6-22 (Wyss 4, Gossard & Vore).

rebounds: Arcadia 33 (Ware 8), Ada 19 (Vore 5).

turnovers: Arcadia 9, Ada 11.

junior varsity: Arcadia, 14-5.

UPPER SANDUSKY 50

COLONEL CRAWFORD 26

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky beatdown Colonel Crawford in the first quarter and paced itself the rest of the way in sweeping the Northern 10 Conference and claiming a 50-26 win.

The Rams, who improved to 21-1 overall and a perfect 16-0 in the N10, jumped out to a 14-2 first-quarter lead and were led by sharpshooter Abigail Fogle’s game-high 23 points as she connected on six 3s. Megan Hensel added 13 points, Alexis Fogle notched four steals and Sierra Carey grabbed five rebounds with six assists.

Ashely Gwirtz led the Eagles (11-10, 8-8 N10) with 15 points.

colonel crawford (11-10, 8-8 N10)

Gwirtz 6-0–15, Burkhart 4-0–8, Koschnick 1-0–2, Horsley 0-1–1. TOTALS: 9-35 4-8–26.

upper sandusky (21-1, 16-0 n10)

Ab. Fogle 8-1–23, Hensel 5-1–13, Al. Fogle 2-2–6, Getz 2-0–4, Carey 2-0–4. TOTALS: 19-30 4-6–50.

Colonel Crawford 2 7 8 9 — 26

Upper Sandusky 14 12 8 16 — 50

3-Point GOALS: Colonel Crawford 0-3, Upper Sandusky 8-14 (Ab. Fogle 6, Hensel 2).

rebounds: Colonel Crawford 18, Upper Sandusky 21 (Carey & Getz 5).

turnovers: Colonel Crawford 11, Upper Sandusky 11.

junior varsity: Colonel Crawford, 27-24.

Comments

comments