Prep Girls Basketball: O-G romps Archbold in battle of unbeaten teams

By ANDY WOLF

Staff Writer

OTTAWA — Blue and gold filled the gymnasium in support of both state-ranked unbeatens Ottawa-Glandorf and Archbold, which put their spotless records on the line Tuesday night.

The game, however, was all O-G.

Behind Kadie Hempfling’s triple-double, the top-ranked Titans held a 40-16 halftime edge and picked up a 61-43 nonconference victory.

The Titans, ranked No. 1 in the final Division II Associated Press poll, improved to 20-0.

The Bluestreaks, ranked No. 2 in Division III, dropped to 20-1.

Hempfling, a 5-foot-9 junior wing, did a lot of everything in racking up 12 points, 15 rebounds, 13 assists, five steals and three blocks.

“We’re feeling great,” Hempfling said after notching her first triple-double of the season. “I think we actually got better tonight, all of us. That was a great win. Archbold is a really great team so I’m just happy. We had a lot of fun tonight.”

Hempfling accounted for nine assists in the first half alone, routinely picking apart the Archbold defense both in half court sets and pushing the ball up in transition.

It wasn’t just Hempfling finding quality shots as the Titans assisted on 15 of their 17 first half field goals.

“A lot of that starts with Kadie even when she’s not getting the assist,” O-G coach Troy Yant said. “When she’s making an outlet (pass) and you’ve only got to make one more pass to a wide open person both people should be getting an assist.”

The Bluestreaks got off to a 5-0 lead as Kierstyn Repp scored on their first two possessions.

Hempfling followed Repp’s 3-pointer with a dish to Lexi Schroeder at the right block off an inbounds play.

Two possessions later, Hempfling snuck one in the paint from the top of the arc to a cutting Kylie White for an easy finish.

“Every time they trap me I always knew there’s an extra person,” Hempfling said. “I know to make that pass to backside. I’m trying to get everyone better.”

Ashley Schroeder’s feed to Lexi Schroeder finished a fast break and gave the Titans their first lead at 6-5.

O-G made its next four shots from the field in a string of seven consecutive with the last being a full-court outlet pass from Hempfling to White for a lay-in.

“We blitzed on them which was probably what we’re best at,” Hempfling said. “We broke them down.”

The Titans opened the second quarter on a 12-2 run, forcing four turnovers and blocking four shots to start.

They ended the half with a bang as Erin Kaufman swished a 3-pointer from the right wing on a kickout from Hempfling.

Collectively, O-G made 17 steals and blocked 12 shots.

Archbold started 5 of 22 from the field and finished at 36 percent (16 of 44).

“You watch them on tape, they are the ones that are most active, Yant said of Archbold. “They are the ones that are most athletic. We knew it was going to be a challenge.

“It looked like a lot of those active hands could’ve been active fouls but we were fortunate we didn’t get called for fouls.

Kylie White scored a game-high 19 points and blocked five shots for the Titans.

Lexi Schroeder (three steals) scored all of her 16 points in the first half while Kaufman put in 10 points and two steals.

Repp led Archbold with 12 points and seven rebound.

“Playing in this atmosphere against this type of team is only going to make us better down the stretch,” Archbold coach Brian Ziegler said. “We came out sky high. I think we had a little too much emotion. Going up 5-0, I don’t think we kept our emotions in check. You forget you’re playing against the No. 1 team. They’re going to make a run at you.”

And run O-G did.

Ziegler said his team has quickness and speed but couldn’t still stay with O-G on the outlet passes.

“You can’t outrun a pass,” Ziegler said. “Hempfling hurt us with a long pass a lot.”

ARCHBOLD (20-1)

Ziegler 2-3–8, Kohler 1-0–2, A. Peterson 4-1–9, Miller 1-2–4, Repp 4-2–12, Krieger 4-0–8. TOTALS: 16-44 8-11–43.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (20-0)

L. Schroeder 8-0–16, A. Schroeder 1-2–4, Kaufman 4-1–10, White 9-1–19, Hempfling 5-1–12. TOTALS: 27-50 5-13–61.

Archbold 9 7 12 15 — 43

Ottawa-Glandorf 19 21 10 11 — 61

3-Point GOALS: Archbold 3-10 (Repp 2, Ziegler); Ottawa-Glandorf 2-7 (Hempfling & Kaufman).

rebounds: Archbold 21 (Repp 7); Ottawa- Glandorf 27 (Hempfling 15).

turnovers: Archbold 28: Ottawa-Glandorf 20.

junior varsity: Archbold, 41-38.

Wolf, 419-427-8496

Send an E-mail to andywolf

Comments

comments