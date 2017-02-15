Wednesday’s Scoreboard
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Pandora-Gilboa 64, McComb 46
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior 56, Findlay 53, OT
Tol. Cent. Catholic 66, Oregon Clay 49
Toledo St. John’s 74, Toledo St. Francis 47
Toledo Whitmer 52, Fremont Ross 43
Northern Ohio League
Sandusky Senior 62, Norwalk Senior 54
Shelby 75, Willard 40
Tiffin Columbian 59, Bellevue 35
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Ottawa Hills 69, Northwood 45
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 58, Bowling Green 46
Maumee 69, Napoleon 55
Perrysburg 61, Sylvania Northview 51
Sylvania Southview 78, Springfield 57
Other NW Ohio Games
Arlington 79, Hardin Northern 32
Cardinal Stritch 73, Monclova Christian 39
Castalia Margaretta 54, Milan Edison 46
Covington 51, New Bremen 41
Elida 44, Bellefontaine 40
Heritage Christian 59, Ohio Lima Eagles 39
Hilliard Darby 43, Mount Vernon 37
Kidron Central Christian 40, East Canton 39
Liberty Center 70, Edon 65
Lima Perry 66, Miller City 48
Marion Harding 63, Marysville 49
Massillon Jackson 80, Wooster Senior 52
Mohawk 57, Fremont St. Joseph 42
Norwayne 71, West Holmes 50
Oak Harbor 61, Lakota 36
Old Fort 61, Woodmore 60
Otsego 60, Gibsonburg 49
Ridgemont 71, Crestline 57
Seneca East 59, St. Wendelin 27
Sidney Lehman 55, Mississinawa Valley 47
Around Ohio
Akr. Hoban 55, Can. Cent. Cath. 46
Akr. SVSM 72, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 43
Albany Alexander 55, Southeastern 29
Alliance 71, Akr. Coventry 60
Avon Lake 65, Olmsted Falls 62
Barberton 60, Kent Roosevelt 31
Bedford 58, Elyria Cath. 57
Belpre 65, Crown City S. Gallia 62, 2OT
Berea-Midpark 71, N. Olmsted 60
Bethel-Tate 59, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 43
Blanchester 58, Lees Creek E. Clinton 39
Bloom-Carroll 45, Ashville Teays Valley 29
Boyd Co., Ky. 64, Chesapeake 61
Canfield 71, Streetsboro 61
Canfield S. Range 65, Youngs. Mooney 43
Capital, W.Va. 90, Ironton 62
Chardon NDCL 80, Chesterland W. Geauga 72
Chillicothe 74, Chillicothe Unioto 48
Cin. Glen Este 46, Cin. Anderson 43
Cin. Indian Hill 51, Batavia Amelia 36
Cin. N. College Hill 79, Cin. Oyler 60
Cin. Oak Hills 65, Cin. Sycamore 42
Cin. Purcell Marian 79, Cin. Country Day 74
Cin. Summit Country Day 70, Hamilton Badin 47
Cin. Walnut Hills 71, Loveland 49
Cin. Western Hills 70, Cin. NW 46
Cin. Withrow 64, Cin. Turpin 49
Circleville Logan Elm 61, Amanda-Clearcreek 37
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 71, Monroe 54
Cols. Bexley 42, Cols. Grandview Hts. 35
Cols. Briggs 62, Cols. Centennial 47
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 51, Baltimore Liberty Union 46
Cols. Mifflin 58, Delaware Buckeye Valley 36
Cols. Upper Arlington 59, Cols. Wellington 49
Cols. Walnut Ridge 61, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 50
Cornerstone Christian 83, Ashtabula Edgewood 60
Corning Miller 64, Reedsville Eastern 54
Cortland Lakeview 55, Newton Falls 35
Coshocton 57, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 36
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 50, Navarre Fairless 30
Cuyahoga Hts. 47, Kirtland 45
Dresden Tri-Valley 65, Crooksville 50
Elyria 78, Strongsville 75
Fairfield Christian 57, Chillicothe Zane Trace 49
Fairview 41, LaGrange Keystone 37
Gahanna Christian 72, Tree of Life 60
Gahanna Cols. Academy 53, London 38
Gallipolis Gallia 54, Jackson 49
Galloway Westland 78, Cols. Horizon Science 63
Garfield Hts. 91, Cle. MLK 62
Garfield Hts. Trinity 59, Parma Normandy 53
Gates Mills Gilmour 63, Chagrin Falls 58
Glouster Trimble 76, Wahama, W.Va. 68
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 62, Wooster Triway 61
Granville Christian 40, Shekinah Christian 38
Greenfield McClain 67, Lynchburg-Clay 47
Hamilton 60, Cin. Colerain 56
Harrison 49, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 47
Hilliard Bradley 60, Logan 50
Hilliard Davidson 30, Cols. Watterson 24
Hubbard 62, Brookfield 38
Hudson WRA 60, Warren JFK 59
Jeromesville Hillsdale 72, Bellville Clear Fork 62
Johnstown Northridge 66, W. Jefferson 47
Kettering Alter 74, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 34
Lakewood 54, Grafton Midview 53
Lancaster 65, Cols. DeSales 63
Lancaster Fairfield Union 75, Circleville 42
Latham Western 68, Chillicothe Huntington 62
Leavittsburg LaBrae 95, Niles McKinley 69
Lebanon 58, Trenton Edgewood 44
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 60, Dublin Scioto 58
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 41, Middletown 33
Louisville 60, N. Can. Hoover 45
Lowellville 65, E. Palestine 62
Madison 73, Mayfield 47
Maple Hts. 92, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 83
Mason 50, Cin. Princeton 44
McConnelsville Morgan 70, Athens 60
Miamisburg 63, Fairborn 56
Middlefield Cardinal 93, Southington Chalker 73
Milford 55, Kings Mills Kings 41
N. Royalton 70, Macedonia Nordonia 39
New Concord John Glenn 72, Thornville Sheridan 42
New Lexington 65, Zanesville W. Muskingum 57
Northwestern, Pa. 67, Conneaut 58
Oberlin 67, Sullivan Black River 45
Orrville 61, Akr. Manchester 59, OT
Peebles 65, Lucasville Valley 54
Philo 60, Zanesville Maysville 50
Piqua 64, Greenville 56
Poland Seminary 70, Campbell Memorial 25
Reynoldsburg 46, Cols. Hartley 33
Richfield Revere 48, Akr. Kenmore 33
Rootstown 36, Akr. Springfield 35
S. Webster 64, Portsmouth 38
Salem 83, Columbiana Crestview 34
Sardinia Eastern Brown 61, Georgetown 40
Shelby 75, Willard 40
Smithville 72, Norton 54
Spring. Shawnee 45, Washington C.H. 24
Springfield 69, Kettering Fairmont 51
Stow-Munroe Falls 68, Cuyahoga Falls 54
Struthers 69, Youngs. Liberty 52
Sunbury Big Walnut 63, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 48
Tallmadge 66, Medina Highland 57
Twinsburg 49, Hudson 43
Vandalia Butler 53, Sidney 47
Vincent Warren 76, Minford 49
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 72, McArthur Vinton County 65
Waterford 63, Racine Southern 50
Waverly 57, McDermott Scioto NW 51
Westlake 48, N. Ridgeville 41
Wheelersburg 60, Wellston 44
Wickliffe 69, Fairport Harbor Harding 51
Worthington Christian 54, Whitehall-Yearling 49
Youngs. Boardman 83, Ashtabula Lakeside 56
Youngs. East 71, Akr. Garfield 64
Youngs. Valley Christian 81, Mineral Ridge 61
Zanesville 55, Cambridge 50
Zanesville Rosecrans 88, Millersport 44
Thursday’s Games
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red
Buckeye Valley at Marion Harding
Jonathan Alder at Marion Pleasant
River Valley at North Union
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue
Cardington at Marion Elgin
Fredericktown at Mount Gilead
Galion Northmor at Sparta Highland
Howard East Knox at Centerburg
Other NW Ohio Games
Marion Christian at Heritage Christian
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Cory-Rawson
Arlington at Vanlue
Hopewell-Loudon at Leipsic
Pandora-Gilboa at Liberty-Benton
Riverdale at McComb
Van Buren at North Baltimore
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Oregon Clay
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo St. Francis
Toledo St. John’s at Findlay
Toledo Whitmer at Lima Senior
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford
Carey at Bucyrus
Ridgedale at Mohawk
Upper Sandusky at Wynford
Northern Buckeye Conference
Fostoria Senior at Woodmore
Lake at Eastwood
Otsego at Elmwood
Rossford at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove at Bluffton
Convoy Crestview at Allen East
Delphos Jefferson at Spencerville
Lincolnview at Ada
Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Delta
Bryan at Patrick Henry
Liberty Center at Swanton
Wauseon at Evergreen
Putnam County League
Kalida at Continental
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
New Riegel at St. Wendelin
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Lakota
Tiffin Calvert at Old Fort
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Lima Shawnee
Lima Bath at Kenton
Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida
St. Marys Memorial at Wapakoneta
Van Wert at Defiance
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Clyde
Port Clinton at Oak Harbor
Milan Edison at Sandusky Perkins
Huron at Vermilion
Northern Ohio League
Norwalk Senior at Ontario
Sandusky Senior at Tiffin Columbian
Shelby at Bellevue
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Gibsonburg
Danbury at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist
Ottawa Hills at Maumee Valley Country Day
Toledo Christian at Northwood
Buckeye Border Conference
Fayette at Stryker
North Central at Hilltop
Edon at Montpelier
Firelands Conference
Plymouth at Monroeville
South Central at Ashland Crestview
Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul
Ashland Mapleton at New London
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Fairview
Hicksville at Ayersville
Holgate at Edgerton
Tinora at Wayne Trace
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Versailles
Delphos St. John’s at New Bremen
Minster at Fort Recovery
New Knoxville at Marion Local
Parkway at St. Henry
Northern Lakes League
Napoleon at Bowling Green
Perrysburg at Maumee
Springfield at Anthony Wayne
Sylvania Southview at Sylvania Northview
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Wooster Senior
Clear Fork at West Holmes
Lexington at Mansfield Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Start
Toledo Waite at Toledo Scott
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Bowsher
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville
Lucas at Mansfield Christian
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Danville
Other NW Ohio Games
Toledo Waite at Lima Senior
Saturday’s Games
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield Christian at Crestline
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red
Buckeye Valley at North Union
Marion Harding at Galion Senior
Marion Pleasant at River Valley
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue
Centerburg at Fredericktown
Marion Elgin at Howard East Knox
Sparta Highland at Cardington
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Waynesfield-Goshen
Antwerp at Hilltop
Ashland Crestview at Bucyrus
Bellevue at Oak Harbor
Botkins at Lima Perry
Castalia Margaretta at Tiffin Calvert
Celina at Lima Cent. Cath.
Clyde at Sandusky Senior
Continental at Tinora
Cory-Rawson at Hardin Northern
Danbury at Fremont St. Joseph
Defiance at Archbold
Delphos St. John’s at Lima Bath
Elida at Delphos Jefferson
Fairview at Edon
Fort Jennings at Pandora-Gilboa
Kenton at Bluffton
Lenawee Christian at Toledo Christian
Lima Temple Christian at Ada
Lucas at Plymouth
Mansfield Madison at Willard
Mansfield Senior at Olentangy
Marion Local at Russia
McComb at Fort Recovery
Milan Edison at Western Reserve
Miller City at Columbus Grove
Montpelier at Maumee Valley Country Day
New Bremen at Spencerville
New Knoxville at Convoy Crestview
New London at Wynford
New Riegel at Hopewell-Loudon
North Central at Edgerton
Norwalk St. Paul at Sandusky Perkins
Old Fort at Genoa
Ontario at Colonel Crawford
Ottoville at Leipsic
Paulding at Bryan
Pettisville at Wauseon
Riverside at Jackson Center
Sandusky St. Mary’s at South Central
Seneca East at Fostoria Senior
Sidney Fairlawn at Sidney Lehman
Sunbury Big Walnut at Mount Vernon
Toledo Start at Perrysburg
Upper Scioto Valley at North Baltimore
Van Buren at Kalida
Vanlue at Ridgemont
Versailles at Greenville
Wapakoneta at Coldwater
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Final AP Poll
Division I
1. Newark (23) 22-0 230
2. W. Chester Lakota W. 20-2 200
3. Tol. Start 19-1 161
4. Can. GlenOak 18-1 152
5. Mason 19-3 120
6. New Carlisle Tecumseh 20-2 110
7. Solon 18-2 99
8. Dublin Coffman 19-2 59
9. Reynoldsburg 19-3 34
10. Tol. Notre Dame 18-3 29
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: N. Can. Hoover 19. Cin. McAuley 13.
Division II
1. Ottawa-Glandorf (19) 19-0 214
2. Kettering Alter (3) 20-2 192
3. Perry 17-2 128
4. Upper Sandusky 20-1 120
5. Beloit W. Branch (1) 20-2 112
6. Tipp City Tippecanoe 19-3 102
7. Day. Carroll 18-4 84
8. Elyria Cath. 20-2 57
9. Trotwood-Madison 17-5 53
10. Shelby 19-1 49
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Warren Howland 25. Poland Seminary 15. Cin. Mariemont 15. Clyde 14. Shaker Hts. Laurel 14. London 12.
Division III
1. Cin. Summit Country Day (16) 22-0 198
2. Archbold (3) 20-0 172
3. Columbiana (2) 22-0 143
4. Cols. Africentric 19-3 119
5. Columbus Grove 18-1 93
6. Versailles 19-3 84
7. Waynesville 21-1 80
8. (tie) Liberty-Benton 18-2 60
8. (tie) Ft. Recovery 15-2 60
10. Gates Mills Gilmour (1) 16-5 40
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Richwood N. Union 18. W. Liberty-Salem 15. Coldwater 13.
Division IV
1. Berlin Hiland (17) 20-1 198
2. New Madison Tri-Village (2) 20-1 158
3. Fairfield Christian 20-1 144
4. Waterford (1) 14-3 130
5. Minster 18-2 107
6. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton (1) 19-2 93
7. Ottoville 17-3 89
8. Arlington 19-3 78
9. Wayne Trace 18-2 46
10. Reedsville Eastern 19-3 22
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Norwalk St. Paul 18. Cle. Cuyahoga Hts. 14. Jackson Center 13.
Tuesday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Hopewell-Loudon 57, Pandora-Gilboa 49
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central 59, Wynford 34
Bucyrus 54, Ridgedale 32
Upper Sandusky 50, Colonel Crawford 26
Other NW Ohio Games
Antwerp 50, Hilltop 28
Arcadia 68, Ada 34
Ayersville 60, Continental 26
Bowling Green 67, Gibsonburg 51
Coldwater 64, Elida 42
East Canton 51, Kidron Central Christian 50
Edgerton 60, Fayette 49
Elgin 60, Waynesfield-Goshen 37
Fairview 40, Montpelier 23
Fort Recovery 64, Celina 9
Fremont Ross 54, Sandusky Perkins 50
Hicksville 44, North Central 21
Huron 46, Sandusky Senior 45
Jackson Center 50, Riverside 30
Lima Cent. Cath. 49, Van Wert 38
Lucas 42, Mount Gilead 38
Marion Local 59, Fort Loramie 52
Minster 39, Wapakoneta 36, OT
Ontario 62, Mansfield Madison 42
Ottawa-Glandorf 61, Archbold 43
Pettisville 38, Liberty Center 29
River Valley 52, Kenton 49
Rossford 47, Wauseon 45
Spencerville 51, Parkway 49
Stryker 45, Delta 37
Tiffin Columbian 54, Port Clinton 30
Tinora 72, Evergreen 56
Upper Scioto Valley 58, Lima Shawnee 34
Around Ohio
Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 43, Northside Christian 26
Chagrin Falls 28, Cuyahoga Hts. 10
Cols. Bexley 33, Granville 29
Cols. Grandview Hts. 49, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 40
Cols. Watterson 56, Westerville S. 49
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 55, Hudson WRA 37
Hilliard Davidson 70, Cols. Walnut Ridge 50
Ida, Mich. 57, Bedford 46
Newton Local 58, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 40
Reynoldsburg 66, Zanesville 46
Wednesday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Bloom-Carroll at Buckeye Valley
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Pandora-Gilboa
Cory-Rawson at Vanlue
Liberty-Benton at McComb
North Baltimore at Hopewell-Loudon
Riverdale at Arlington
Van Buren at Leipsic
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior at Findlay
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Fremont Ross
Toledo Notre Dame at Oregon Clay
Toledo Whitmer at Toledo St. Ursula
Northern 10 Conference
Carey at Seneca East
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Otsego
Fostoria Senior at Elmwood
Lake at Genoa
Rossford at Woodmore
Northwest Conference
Allen East at Convoy Crestview
Bluffton at Columbus Grove
Spencerville at Delphos Jefferson
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Delta at Archbold
Evergreen at Wauseon
Patrick Henry at Bryan
Putnam County League
Continental at Kalida
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at New Riegel
Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Western Buckeye League
Defiance at Van Wert
Elida at Ottawa-Glandorf
Kenton at Lima Bath
Lima Shawnee at Celina
Wapakoneta at St. Marys Memorial
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Port Clinton
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Gibsonburg at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist
Maumee Valley Country Day at Danbury
Northwood at Cardinal Stritch
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at North Central
Stryker at Fayette
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at Ashland Crestview
Plymouth at New London
South Central at Western Reserve
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Hicksville
Fairview at Antwerp
Wayne Trace at Tinora
Midwest Athletic Conference
Fort Recovery at Minster
Marion Local at New Knoxville
New Bremen at Delphos St. John’s
St. Henry at Parkway
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Southview
Maumee at Springfield
Napoleon at Perrysburg
Sylvania Northview at Bowling Green
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at Clear Fork
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Lincolnview
Ashland Mapleton at Norwalk St. Paul
Cardington Lincoln at Marion Elgin
Colonel Crawford at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Lima Shawnee at Allen East
Montpelier at Edon
Mount Vernon at Wooster Senior
Oak Harbor at Milan Edison
Ontario at Bucyrus
Ottoville at Coldwater
Pettisville at Toledo Christian
Sandusky Perkins at Huron
St. Wendelin at Tiffin Calvert
Upper Scioto Valley at Mohawk
Vermilion at Clyde
Friday’s Games
Putnam County League
Fort Jennings at Miller City
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red
River Valley at North Union
Saturday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Leipsic at Cory-Rawson
Western Buckeye League
Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta
Northern Ohio League
Norwalk Senior at Ontario
Sandusky Senior at Tiffin Columbian
Shelby at Bellevue
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Lucas at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Other NW Ohio Games
Carey at Riverdale
Lakota at Woodmore
McComb at Fort Recovery
North Baltimore at New Riegel
Ottoville at Liberty-Benton
Pandora-Gilboa at Columbus Grove
St. Wendelin at Van Buren
Toledo St. Ursula at Evergreen
Wellington at Western Reserve
PREP HOCKEY
OHSAA District Tournament
Thursday’s First-Round Matches
AT TAM-O-SHANTER
(7) Oregon Clay vs. (9) Toledo Whitmer, 6
(6) Anthony Wayne vs. (8) Perrysburg, 8
Monday’s District Quarterfinals
AT TAM-O-SHANTER
(6) Anthony Wayne-(8) Perrysburg winner vs. (4) Sylvania Northview, 6
(1) Toledo St. Francis vs. (10) Sylvania Southview, 8
Tuesday’s Feb. 21 District Quarterfinals
AT TAM-O-SHANTER
(3) Findlay vs. (7) Oregon Clay-(9) Toledo Whitmer winner, 6
(2) Bowling Green vs. (5) Toledo St. John’s, 8
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 58 31 19 8 70 165 150
Ottawa 54 29 19 6 64 145 146
Boston 58 29 23 6 64 157 155
Toronto 55 26 18 11 63 172 162
Florida 54 24 20 10 58 134 153
Buffalo 57 24 23 10 58 141 161
Tampa Bay 56 25 24 7 57 154 160
Detroit 56 22 24 10 54 141 169
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 56 39 11 6 84 192 121
Pittsburgh 55 35 13 7 77 197 155
Columbus 55 35 15 5 75 177 136
N.Y. Rangers 56 37 18 1 75 192 147
Philadelphia 56 27 22 7 61 147 168
N.Y. Islanders 55 25 20 10 60 162 165
New Jersey 56 24 22 10 58 131 159
Carolina 53 24 22 7 55 140 156
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 56 37 13 6 80 187 130
Chicago 57 35 17 5 75 166 147
St. Louis 56 29 22 5 63 161 165
Nashville 56 27 21 8 62 158 151
Winnipeg 59 26 29 4 56 171 187
Dallas 58 22 26 10 54 160 187
Colorado 54 15 37 2 32 109 184
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
San Jose 57 34 18 5 73 156 135
Anaheim 58 30 18 10 70 152 147
Edmonton 56 29 19 8 66 157 146
Los Angeles 55 28 23 4 60 138 136
Calgary 57 28 26 3 59 149 164
Vancouver 57 25 26 6 56 135 164
Arizona 54 19 28 7 45 129 169
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 2
Arizona 5, Calgary 0
Tuesday’s Results
Pittsburgh 4, Vancouver 0
New Jersey 3, Colorado 2
Toronto 7, N.Y. Islanders 1
Buffalo 3, Ottawa 2
Winnipeg 5, Dallas 2
Anaheim 1, Minnesota 0
Arizona at Edmonton, late
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Columbus, 7
St. Louis at Detroit, 8
Philadelphia at Calgary, 9:30
Florida at San Jose, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7
Colorado at Buffalo, 7:30
Vancouver at St. Louis, 8
Dallas at Minnesota, 8
Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 36 19 .655 —
Toronto 32 24 .571 4½
New York 23 33 .411 13½
Philadelphia 21 34 .382 15
Brooklyn 9 46 .164 27
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 33 21 .611 —
Atlanta 32 23 .582 1½
Charlotte 24 31 .436 9½
Miami 24 32 .429 10
Orlando 21 36 .368 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 38 16 .704 —
Indiana 29 26 .527 9½
Chicago 27 29 .482 12
Detroit 26 30 .464 13
Milwaukee 24 30 .444 14
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 42 13 .764 —
Houston 40 17 .702 3
Memphis 34 23 .596 9
Dallas 22 33 .400 20
New Orleans 22 34 .393 20½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 34 22 .607 —
Oklahoma City 31 25 .554 3
Denver 25 30 .455 8½
Portland 23 32 .418 10½
Minnesota 21 35 .375 13
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 46 9 .836 —
L.A. Clippers 34 21 .618 12
Sacramento 23 32 .418 23
L.A. Lakers 19 37 .339 27½
Phoenix 17 39 .304 29½
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Philadelphia 105, Charlotte 99
San Antonio 110, Indiana 106
Memphis 112, Brooklyn 103
Orlando 116, Miami 107
Milwaukee 102, Detroit 89
Washington 120, Oklahoma City 98
Boston 111, Dallas 98
Denver 132, Golden State 110
L.A. Clippers 88, Utah 72
New Orleans 110, Phoenix 108
Atlanta 109, Portland 104, OT
Tuesday’s Results
Chicago 105, Toronto 94
Cleveland 116, Minnesota 108
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana at Cleveland, 7
San Antonio at Orlando, 7
Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30
Dallas at Detroit, 7:30
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30
Miami at Houston, 8
New Orleans at Memphis, 8
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9
Minnesota at Denver, 9
Portland at Utah, 9
New York at Oklahoma City, 9:30
Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Indiana, 7
Boston at Chicago, 8
Sunday’s Games
Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference at New Orleans, LA, 8:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Men’s Scores
MIDWEST
Akron 71, Toledo 65
Dayton 85, Saint Louis 63
Kent St. 76, Miami (Ohio) 72
Ohio 79, E. Michigan 71
Purdue 74, Rutgers 55
W. Michigan 89, Bowling Green 79
GLIAC Men’s Standings
North Division
League Overall
yx-Ferris State 15 3 21 4
x-Michigan Tech 12 6 14 11
Grand Valley State 11 7 15 10
Lake Superior State 11 7 14 8
Wayne State 11 7 14 8
Saginaw Valley State 8 10 15 10
Northern Michigan 5 13 7 16
Northwood 3 15 5 22
South Division
League Overall
x-Findlay 13 4 19 5
Ashland 10 7 15 8
Hillsdale 9 9 13 11
Walsh 8 9 15 9
Ohio Dominican 8 10 13 11
Tiffin 6 11 11 14
Lake Erie 3 15 4 22
x-Clinched GLIAC tournament spot
y-Clinced GLIAC home quarterfinal game
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Walsh at Ashland, 7:30
Tiffin at Findlay, 7:30
Saginaw Valley at Lake Superior State, 7:30
Lake Erie at Hillsdale, 8
Wayne State at Northwood, 8
Northern Michigan at Ferris State, 8
Michigan Tech at Grand Valley State, 8
GLIAC Women’s Standings
North Division
League Overall
xy-Saginaw Valley 15 3 19 5
x-Grand Valley State 13 5 18 6
x-Michigan Tech 13 5 17 6
x-Northern Michigan 11 7 16 9
x-Northwood 10 8 13 10
Wayne State 4 14 7 18
Ferris State 4 14 5 19
Lake Superior State 3 15 5 20
South Division
League Overall
xy-Ashland 17 0 25 0
x-Ohio Dominican 11 7 16 9
Walsh 9 8 13 11
Hillsdale 7 11 13 12
Findlay 6 11 12 13
Lake Erie 6 12 8 16
Tiffin 4 13 6 16
x-Clinched GLIAC tournament spot
y-Clinched quarterfinal home game
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Walsh at Ashland, 5:30
Tiffin at Findlay, 5:30
Saginaw Valley at Lake Superior State, 5:30
Lake Erie at Hillsdale, 6
Wayne State at Northwood, 6
Northern Michigan at Ferris State, 6
Michigan Tech at Grand Valley State, 6
NCAA Division III
Women’s Top 25
1, Amherst (22) 24-0 621 1
2, St. Thomas 23-0 584 2
3, Tufts 22-1 571 3
4, Thomas More (3) 23-0 548 4
5, Ohio Northern 23-0 519 5
6, Puget Sound 22-1 483 6
7, Washington (Mo.) 20-2 465 9
8, Hope 21-2 421 11
9, Trinity (Texas) 22-1 402 12
10, Wartburg 21-2 364 13
11, UW-Oshkosh 21-2 346 14
12, Christopher Newport 21-2 335 8
13, Gustavus Adolphus 22-1 297 16
14, DePauw 22-2 296 10
15, Mary Washington 21-2 280 7
16, Montclair State 22-2 250 17
17, Whitman 20-3 228 15
18, SUNY Geneseo 23-0 218 18
19, Messiah 22-1 196 19
20, Bowdoin 20-3 181 20
21, Scranton 20-3 163 21
22, Trine 20-2 114 23
23, Catholic 20-3 73 22
24, George Fox 19-4 58 25
25, Marymount 19-4 29 NR
Others receiving votes: Wheaton (Ill.) 18; Texas-Dallas 16; Ithaca 10; FDU-Florham 9; Albright 6; Calvin 6; Bethel 5; Illinois Wesleyan 5; Chicago 3; Texas-Tyler 2; UW-Whitewater 2; UW-Stevens Point 1.
LOCAL SPORTS
Tuesday’s Results
College Athletics
WRESTLING
Heidelberg 32, Ohio Northern 6
Prep Wrestling
Bluffton 24, Riverdale 23
Riverdale 36, Tiffin Calvert 12
Junior High Boys Basketball
TRAC CHAMPIONSHIP
(8th) Donnell 45, Toledo Washington 37
SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Events
College Athletics
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Bluffton at Earlham (HCAC), 7:30
Ohio Northern at Otterbein (OAC), 7:30
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Otterbein at Ohio Northern (OAC), 7
Earlham at Bluffton (HCAC), 7:30
Prep Wrestling
Clyde, Norwalk St. Paul & West Salem Northwestern at Carey, 6
BOWLING
AMF Sportsman Lanes
United Methodists League
High series: (men) Gary Waltermire 652; (women) Doris Edie 543. High game: (men) Steve Hilty 237; (women) Karen Wisner 198.
Sunsetters League
High series: Paula Leonard & Debby Schade, Gene Stevens Honda, 495. High game: Leonard 205.
LOCAL & AREA
UF 3-on-3 Soccer Tournament
The Dusk to Dawn 3-on-3 Indoor Soccer Tournament hosted by UF men and women’s soccer programs will be March 17-18 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. It will begin at 6 p.m. on March 17; cost is $80 per team. Teams consist of a minimum of three players, maximum of five. Four-game guarantee. U10 to open age groups for boys and girls. For more information contact Andy Smyth at smyth@findlay.edu (419) 434-4801 or download flier from UF Athletics web page.
Ohio Hoops Tryouts
FREMONT — Ohio Hoops Basketball will conduct tryouts for its travel teams for seventh- and eighth-grade boys on Feb. 19 at Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School. There is no fee to try out. Practices will be twice a week in Fremont and the teams will play in five or six tournaments from March through May. For more information, contact Tim Ritzler via email at OhioHoopsAAU@yahoo.com.
Lake Seeks Track Coach
MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for an assistant high school track coach. Experience in hurdles, jumps and throwing events preferred. Applicants can email a resume to Head Coach Jason Schober: JSchober@lakeschools.org.
Youth Baseball, Softball Signups
FOSTORIA — Registration sessions for Fostoria Junior Baseball and Softball are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Feb. 18 and 25 at the Geary Family YMCA, and Fostoria Paint and Supply. Fostoria Junior Baseball is open to ages 6-14; junior softball is for ages 6-18.