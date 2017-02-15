Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Pandora-Gilboa 64, McComb 46

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior 56, Findlay 53, OT

Tol. Cent. Catholic 66, Oregon Clay 49

Toledo St. John’s 74, Toledo St. Francis 47

Toledo Whitmer 52, Fremont Ross 43

Northern Ohio League

Sandusky Senior 62, Norwalk Senior 54

Shelby 75, Willard 40

Tiffin Columbian 59, Bellevue 35

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Ottawa Hills 69, Northwood 45

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 58, Bowling Green 46

Maumee 69, Napoleon 55

Perrysburg 61, Sylvania Northview 51

Sylvania Southview 78, Springfield 57

Other NW Ohio Games

Arlington 79, Hardin Northern 32

Cardinal Stritch 73, Monclova Christian 39

Castalia Margaretta 54, Milan Edison 46

Covington 51, New Bremen 41

Elida 44, Bellefontaine 40

Heritage Christian 59, Ohio Lima Eagles 39

Hilliard Darby 43, Mount Vernon 37

Kidron Central Christian 40, East Canton 39

Liberty Center 70, Edon 65

Lima Perry 66, Miller City 48

Marion Harding 63, Marysville 49

Massillon Jackson 80, Wooster Senior 52

Mohawk 57, Fremont St. Joseph 42

Norwayne 71, West Holmes 50

Oak Harbor 61, Lakota 36

Old Fort 61, Woodmore 60

Otsego 60, Gibsonburg 49

Ridgemont 71, Crestline 57

Seneca East 59, St. Wendelin 27

Sidney Lehman 55, Mississinawa Valley 47

Around Ohio

Akr. Hoban 55, Can. Cent. Cath. 46

Akr. SVSM 72, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 43

Albany Alexander 55, Southeastern 29

Alliance 71, Akr. Coventry 60

Avon Lake 65, Olmsted Falls 62

Barberton 60, Kent Roosevelt 31

Bedford 58, Elyria Cath. 57

Belpre 65, Crown City S. Gallia 62, 2OT

Berea-Midpark 71, N. Olmsted 60

Bethel-Tate 59, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 43

Blanchester 58, Lees Creek E. Clinton 39

Bloom-Carroll 45, Ashville Teays Valley 29

Boyd Co., Ky. 64, Chesapeake 61

Canfield 71, Streetsboro 61

Canfield S. Range 65, Youngs. Mooney 43

Capital, W.Va. 90, Ironton 62

Chardon NDCL 80, Chesterland W. Geauga 72

Chillicothe 74, Chillicothe Unioto 48

Cin. Glen Este 46, Cin. Anderson 43

Cin. Indian Hill 51, Batavia Amelia 36

Cin. N. College Hill 79, Cin. Oyler 60

Cin. Oak Hills 65, Cin. Sycamore 42

Cin. Purcell Marian 79, Cin. Country Day 74

Cin. Summit Country Day 70, Hamilton Badin 47

Cin. Walnut Hills 71, Loveland 49

Cin. Western Hills 70, Cin. NW 46

Cin. Withrow 64, Cin. Turpin 49

Circleville Logan Elm 61, Amanda-Clearcreek 37

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 71, Monroe 54

Cols. Bexley 42, Cols. Grandview Hts. 35

Cols. Briggs 62, Cols. Centennial 47

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 51, Baltimore Liberty Union 46

Cols. Mifflin 58, Delaware Buckeye Valley 36

Cols. Upper Arlington 59, Cols. Wellington 49

Cols. Walnut Ridge 61, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 50

Cornerstone Christian 83, Ashtabula Edgewood 60

Corning Miller 64, Reedsville Eastern 54

Cortland Lakeview 55, Newton Falls 35

Coshocton 57, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 36

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 50, Navarre Fairless 30

Cuyahoga Hts. 47, Kirtland 45

Dresden Tri-Valley 65, Crooksville 50

Elyria 78, Strongsville 75

Fairfield Christian 57, Chillicothe Zane Trace 49

Fairview 41, LaGrange Keystone 37

Gahanna Christian 72, Tree of Life 60

Gahanna Cols. Academy 53, London 38

Gallipolis Gallia 54, Jackson 49

Galloway Westland 78, Cols. Horizon Science 63

Garfield Hts. 91, Cle. MLK 62

Garfield Hts. Trinity 59, Parma Normandy 53

Gates Mills Gilmour 63, Chagrin Falls 58

Glouster Trimble 76, Wahama, W.Va. 68

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 62, Wooster Triway 61

Granville Christian 40, Shekinah Christian 38

Greenfield McClain 67, Lynchburg-Clay 47

Hamilton 60, Cin. Colerain 56

Harrison 49, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 47

Hilliard Bradley 60, Logan 50

Hilliard Davidson 30, Cols. Watterson 24

Hubbard 62, Brookfield 38

Hudson WRA 60, Warren JFK 59

Jeromesville Hillsdale 72, Bellville Clear Fork 62

Johnstown Northridge 66, W. Jefferson 47

Kettering Alter 74, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 34

Lakewood 54, Grafton Midview 53

Lancaster 65, Cols. DeSales 63

Lancaster Fairfield Union 75, Circleville 42

Latham Western 68, Chillicothe Huntington 62

Leavittsburg LaBrae 95, Niles McKinley 69

Lebanon 58, Trenton Edgewood 44

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 60, Dublin Scioto 58

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 41, Middletown 33

Louisville 60, N. Can. Hoover 45

Lowellville 65, E. Palestine 62

Madison 73, Mayfield 47

Maple Hts. 92, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 83

Mason 50, Cin. Princeton 44

McConnelsville Morgan 70, Athens 60

Miamisburg 63, Fairborn 56

Middlefield Cardinal 93, Southington Chalker 73

Milford 55, Kings Mills Kings 41

N. Royalton 70, Macedonia Nordonia 39

New Concord John Glenn 72, Thornville Sheridan 42

New Lexington 65, Zanesville W. Muskingum 57

Northwestern, Pa. 67, Conneaut 58

Oberlin 67, Sullivan Black River 45

Orrville 61, Akr. Manchester 59, OT

Peebles 65, Lucasville Valley 54

Philo 60, Zanesville Maysville 50

Piqua 64, Greenville 56

Poland Seminary 70, Campbell Memorial 25

Reynoldsburg 46, Cols. Hartley 33

Richfield Revere 48, Akr. Kenmore 33

Rootstown 36, Akr. Springfield 35

S. Webster 64, Portsmouth 38

Salem 83, Columbiana Crestview 34

Sardinia Eastern Brown 61, Georgetown 40

Shelby 75, Willard 40

Smithville 72, Norton 54

Spring. Shawnee 45, Washington C.H. 24

Springfield 69, Kettering Fairmont 51

Stow-Munroe Falls 68, Cuyahoga Falls 54

Struthers 69, Youngs. Liberty 52

Sunbury Big Walnut 63, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 48

Tallmadge 66, Medina Highland 57

Twinsburg 49, Hudson 43

Vandalia Butler 53, Sidney 47

Vincent Warren 76, Minford 49

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 72, McArthur Vinton County 65

Waterford 63, Racine Southern 50

Waverly 57, McDermott Scioto NW 51

Westlake 48, N. Ridgeville 41

Wheelersburg 60, Wellston 44

Wickliffe 69, Fairport Harbor Harding 51

Worthington Christian 54, Whitehall-Yearling 49

Youngs. Boardman 83, Ashtabula Lakeside 56

Youngs. East 71, Akr. Garfield 64

Youngs. Valley Christian 81, Mineral Ridge 61

Zanesville 55, Cambridge 50

Zanesville Rosecrans 88, Millersport 44

Thursday’s Games

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red

Buckeye Valley at Marion Harding

Jonathan Alder at Marion Pleasant

River Valley at North Union

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue

Cardington at Marion Elgin

Fredericktown at Mount Gilead

Galion Northmor at Sparta Highland

Howard East Knox at Centerburg

Other NW Ohio Games

Marion Christian at Heritage Christian

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Cory-Rawson

Arlington at Vanlue

Hopewell-Loudon at Leipsic

Pandora-Gilboa at Liberty-Benton

Riverdale at McComb

Van Buren at North Baltimore

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Oregon Clay

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo St. Francis

Toledo St. John’s at Findlay

Toledo Whitmer at Lima Senior

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford

Carey at Bucyrus

Ridgedale at Mohawk

Upper Sandusky at Wynford

Northern Buckeye Conference

Fostoria Senior at Woodmore

Lake at Eastwood

Otsego at Elmwood

Rossford at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove at Bluffton

Convoy Crestview at Allen East

Delphos Jefferson at Spencerville

Lincolnview at Ada

Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Delta

Bryan at Patrick Henry

Liberty Center at Swanton

Wauseon at Evergreen

Putnam County League

Kalida at Continental

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

New Riegel at St. Wendelin

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Lakota

Tiffin Calvert at Old Fort

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Lima Shawnee

Lima Bath at Kenton

Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida

St. Marys Memorial at Wapakoneta

Van Wert at Defiance

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Clyde

Port Clinton at Oak Harbor

Milan Edison at Sandusky Perkins

Huron at Vermilion

Northern Ohio League

Norwalk Senior at Ontario

Sandusky Senior at Tiffin Columbian

Shelby at Bellevue

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Gibsonburg

Danbury at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist

Ottawa Hills at Maumee Valley Country Day

Toledo Christian at Northwood

Buckeye Border Conference

Fayette at Stryker

North Central at Hilltop

Edon at Montpelier

Firelands Conference

Plymouth at Monroeville

South Central at Ashland Crestview

Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul

Ashland Mapleton at New London

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Fairview

Hicksville at Ayersville

Holgate at Edgerton

Tinora at Wayne Trace

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Versailles

Delphos St. John’s at New Bremen

Minster at Fort Recovery

New Knoxville at Marion Local

Parkway at St. Henry

Northern Lakes League

Napoleon at Bowling Green

Perrysburg at Maumee

Springfield at Anthony Wayne

Sylvania Southview at Sylvania Northview

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Wooster Senior

Clear Fork at West Holmes

Lexington at Mansfield Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Start

Toledo Waite at Toledo Scott

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Bowsher

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville

Lucas at Mansfield Christian

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Danville

Other NW Ohio Games

Toledo Waite at Lima Senior

Saturday’s Games

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield Christian at Crestline

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red

Buckeye Valley at North Union

Marion Harding at Galion Senior

Marion Pleasant at River Valley

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue

Centerburg at Fredericktown

Marion Elgin at Howard East Knox

Sparta Highland at Cardington

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Waynesfield-Goshen

Antwerp at Hilltop

Ashland Crestview at Bucyrus

Bellevue at Oak Harbor

Botkins at Lima Perry

Castalia Margaretta at Tiffin Calvert

Celina at Lima Cent. Cath.

Clyde at Sandusky Senior

Continental at Tinora

Cory-Rawson at Hardin Northern

Danbury at Fremont St. Joseph

Defiance at Archbold

Delphos St. John’s at Lima Bath

Elida at Delphos Jefferson

Fairview at Edon

Fort Jennings at Pandora-Gilboa

Kenton at Bluffton

Lenawee Christian at Toledo Christian

Lima Temple Christian at Ada

Lucas at Plymouth

Mansfield Madison at Willard

Mansfield Senior at Olentangy

Marion Local at Russia

McComb at Fort Recovery

Milan Edison at Western Reserve

Miller City at Columbus Grove

Montpelier at Maumee Valley Country Day

New Bremen at Spencerville

New Knoxville at Convoy Crestview

New London at Wynford

New Riegel at Hopewell-Loudon

North Central at Edgerton

Norwalk St. Paul at Sandusky Perkins

Old Fort at Genoa

Ontario at Colonel Crawford

Ottoville at Leipsic

Paulding at Bryan

Pettisville at Wauseon

Riverside at Jackson Center

Sandusky St. Mary’s at South Central

Seneca East at Fostoria Senior

Sidney Fairlawn at Sidney Lehman

Sunbury Big Walnut at Mount Vernon

Toledo Start at Perrysburg

Upper Scioto Valley at North Baltimore

Van Buren at Kalida

Vanlue at Ridgemont

Versailles at Greenville

Wapakoneta at Coldwater

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Final AP Poll

Division I

1. Newark (23) 22-0 230

2. W. Chester Lakota W. 20-2 200

3. Tol. Start 19-1 161

4. Can. GlenOak 18-1 152

5. Mason 19-3 120

6. New Carlisle Tecumseh 20-2 110

7. Solon 18-2 99

8. Dublin Coffman 19-2 59

9. Reynoldsburg 19-3 34

10. Tol. Notre Dame 18-3 29

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: N. Can. Hoover 19. Cin. McAuley 13.

Division II

1. Ottawa-Glandorf (19) 19-0 214

2. Kettering Alter (3) 20-2 192

3. Perry 17-2 128

4. Upper Sandusky 20-1 120

5. Beloit W. Branch (1) 20-2 112

6. Tipp City Tippecanoe 19-3 102

7. Day. Carroll 18-4 84

8. Elyria Cath. 20-2 57

9. Trotwood-Madison 17-5 53

10. Shelby 19-1 49

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Warren Howland 25. Poland Seminary 15. Cin. Mariemont 15. Clyde 14. Shaker Hts. Laurel 14. London 12.

Division III

1. Cin. Summit Country Day (16) 22-0 198

2. Archbold (3) 20-0 172

3. Columbiana (2) 22-0 143

4. Cols. Africentric 19-3 119

5. Columbus Grove 18-1 93

6. Versailles 19-3 84

7. Waynesville 21-1 80

8. (tie) Liberty-Benton 18-2 60

8. (tie) Ft. Recovery 15-2 60

10. Gates Mills Gilmour (1) 16-5 40

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Richwood N. Union 18. W. Liberty-Salem 15. Coldwater 13.

Division IV

1. Berlin Hiland (17) 20-1 198

2. New Madison Tri-Village (2) 20-1 158

3. Fairfield Christian 20-1 144

4. Waterford (1) 14-3 130

5. Minster 18-2 107

6. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton (1) 19-2 93

7. Ottoville 17-3 89

8. Arlington 19-3 78

9. Wayne Trace 18-2 46

10. Reedsville Eastern 19-3 22

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Norwalk St. Paul 18. Cle. Cuyahoga Hts. 14. Jackson Center 13.

Tuesday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Hopewell-Loudon 57, Pandora-Gilboa 49

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central 59, Wynford 34

Bucyrus 54, Ridgedale 32

Upper Sandusky 50, Colonel Crawford 26

Other NW Ohio Games

Antwerp 50, Hilltop 28

Arcadia 68, Ada 34

Ayersville 60, Continental 26

Bowling Green 67, Gibsonburg 51

Coldwater 64, Elida 42

East Canton 51, Kidron Central Christian 50

Edgerton 60, Fayette 49

Elgin 60, Waynesfield-Goshen 37

Fairview 40, Montpelier 23

Fort Recovery 64, Celina 9

Fremont Ross 54, Sandusky Perkins 50

Hicksville 44, North Central 21

Huron 46, Sandusky Senior 45

Jackson Center 50, Riverside 30

Lima Cent. Cath. 49, Van Wert 38

Lucas 42, Mount Gilead 38

Marion Local 59, Fort Loramie 52

Minster 39, Wapakoneta 36, OT

Ontario 62, Mansfield Madison 42

Ottawa-Glandorf 61, Archbold 43

Pettisville 38, Liberty Center 29

River Valley 52, Kenton 49

Rossford 47, Wauseon 45

Spencerville 51, Parkway 49

Stryker 45, Delta 37

Tiffin Columbian 54, Port Clinton 30

Tinora 72, Evergreen 56

Upper Scioto Valley 58, Lima Shawnee 34

Around Ohio

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 43, Northside Christian 26

Chagrin Falls 28, Cuyahoga Hts. 10

Cols. Bexley 33, Granville 29

Cols. Grandview Hts. 49, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 40

Cols. Watterson 56, Westerville S. 49

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 55, Hudson WRA 37

Hilliard Davidson 70, Cols. Walnut Ridge 50

Ida, Mich. 57, Bedford 46

Newton Local 58, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 40

Reynoldsburg 66, Zanesville 46

Wednesday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Bloom-Carroll at Buckeye Valley

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Pandora-Gilboa

Cory-Rawson at Vanlue

Liberty-Benton at McComb

North Baltimore at Hopewell-Loudon

Riverdale at Arlington

Van Buren at Leipsic

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior at Findlay

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Fremont Ross

Toledo Notre Dame at Oregon Clay

Toledo Whitmer at Toledo St. Ursula

Northern 10 Conference

Carey at Seneca East

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Otsego

Fostoria Senior at Elmwood

Lake at Genoa

Rossford at Woodmore

Northwest Conference

Allen East at Convoy Crestview

Bluffton at Columbus Grove

Spencerville at Delphos Jefferson

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Delta at Archbold

Evergreen at Wauseon

Patrick Henry at Bryan

Putnam County League

Continental at Kalida

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at New Riegel

Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Western Buckeye League

Defiance at Van Wert

Elida at Ottawa-Glandorf

Kenton at Lima Bath

Lima Shawnee at Celina

Wapakoneta at St. Marys Memorial

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Port Clinton

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Gibsonburg at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist

Maumee Valley Country Day at Danbury

Northwood at Cardinal Stritch

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at North Central

Stryker at Fayette

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at Ashland Crestview

Plymouth at New London

South Central at Western Reserve

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Hicksville

Fairview at Antwerp

Wayne Trace at Tinora

Midwest Athletic Conference

Fort Recovery at Minster

Marion Local at New Knoxville

New Bremen at Delphos St. John’s

St. Henry at Parkway

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Southview

Maumee at Springfield

Napoleon at Perrysburg

Sylvania Northview at Bowling Green

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Clear Fork

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Lincolnview

Ashland Mapleton at Norwalk St. Paul

Cardington Lincoln at Marion Elgin

Colonel Crawford at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Lima Shawnee at Allen East

Montpelier at Edon

Mount Vernon at Wooster Senior

Oak Harbor at Milan Edison

Ontario at Bucyrus

Ottoville at Coldwater

Pettisville at Toledo Christian

Sandusky Perkins at Huron

St. Wendelin at Tiffin Calvert

Upper Scioto Valley at Mohawk

Vermilion at Clyde

Friday’s Games

Putnam County League

Fort Jennings at Miller City

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red

River Valley at North Union

Saturday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Leipsic at Cory-Rawson

Western Buckeye League

Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta

Northern Ohio League

Norwalk Senior at Ontario

Sandusky Senior at Tiffin Columbian

Shelby at Bellevue

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Lucas at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Other NW Ohio Games

Carey at Riverdale

Lakota at Woodmore

McComb at Fort Recovery

North Baltimore at New Riegel

Ottoville at Liberty-Benton

Pandora-Gilboa at Columbus Grove

St. Wendelin at Van Buren

Toledo St. Ursula at Evergreen

Wellington at Western Reserve

PREP HOCKEY

OHSAA District Tournament

Thursday’s First-Round Matches

AT TAM-O-SHANTER

(7) Oregon Clay vs. (9) Toledo Whitmer, 6

(6) Anthony Wayne vs. (8) Perrysburg, 8

Monday’s District Quarterfinals

AT TAM-O-SHANTER

(6) Anthony Wayne-(8) Perrysburg winner vs. (4) Sylvania Northview, 6

(1) Toledo St. Francis vs. (10) Sylvania Southview, 8

Tuesday’s Feb. 21 District Quarterfinals

AT TAM-O-SHANTER

(3) Findlay vs. (7) Oregon Clay-(9) Toledo Whitmer winner, 6

(2) Bowling Green vs. (5) Toledo St. John’s, 8

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Montreal 58 31 19 8 70 165 150

Ottawa 54 29 19 6 64 145 146

Boston 58 29 23 6 64 157 155

Toronto 55 26 18 11 63 172 162

Florida 54 24 20 10 58 134 153

Buffalo 57 24 23 10 58 141 161

Tampa Bay 56 25 24 7 57 154 160

Detroit 56 22 24 10 54 141 169

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 56 39 11 6 84 192 121

Pittsburgh 55 35 13 7 77 197 155

Columbus 55 35 15 5 75 177 136

N.Y. Rangers 56 37 18 1 75 192 147

Philadelphia 56 27 22 7 61 147 168

N.Y. Islanders 55 25 20 10 60 162 165

New Jersey 56 24 22 10 58 131 159

Carolina 53 24 22 7 55 140 156

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 56 37 13 6 80 187 130

Chicago 57 35 17 5 75 166 147

St. Louis 56 29 22 5 63 161 165

Nashville 56 27 21 8 62 158 151

Winnipeg 59 26 29 4 56 171 187

Dallas 58 22 26 10 54 160 187

Colorado 54 15 37 2 32 109 184

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

San Jose 57 34 18 5 73 156 135

Anaheim 58 30 18 10 70 152 147

Edmonton 56 29 19 8 66 157 146

Los Angeles 55 28 23 4 60 138 136

Calgary 57 28 26 3 59 149 164

Vancouver 57 25 26 6 56 135 164

Arizona 54 19 28 7 45 129 169

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 2

Arizona 5, Calgary 0

Tuesday’s Results

Pittsburgh 4, Vancouver 0

New Jersey 3, Colorado 2

Toronto 7, N.Y. Islanders 1

Buffalo 3, Ottawa 2

Winnipeg 5, Dallas 2

Anaheim 1, Minnesota 0

Arizona at Edmonton, late

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Columbus, 7

St. Louis at Detroit, 8

Philadelphia at Calgary, 9:30

Florida at San Jose, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7

Colorado at Buffalo, 7:30

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8

Dallas at Minnesota, 8

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 36 19 .655 —

Toronto 32 24 .571 4½

New York 23 33 .411 13½

Philadelphia 21 34 .382 15

Brooklyn 9 46 .164 27

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 33 21 .611 —

Atlanta 32 23 .582 1½

Charlotte 24 31 .436 9½

Miami 24 32 .429 10

Orlando 21 36 .368 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 38 16 .704 —

Indiana 29 26 .527 9½

Chicago 27 29 .482 12

Detroit 26 30 .464 13

Milwaukee 24 30 .444 14

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 42 13 .764 —

Houston 40 17 .702 3

Memphis 34 23 .596 9

Dallas 22 33 .400 20

New Orleans 22 34 .393 20½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 34 22 .607 —

Oklahoma City 31 25 .554 3

Denver 25 30 .455 8½

Portland 23 32 .418 10½

Minnesota 21 35 .375 13

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 46 9 .836 —

L.A. Clippers 34 21 .618 12

Sacramento 23 32 .418 23

L.A. Lakers 19 37 .339 27½

Phoenix 17 39 .304 29½

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Philadelphia 105, Charlotte 99

San Antonio 110, Indiana 106

Memphis 112, Brooklyn 103

Orlando 116, Miami 107

Milwaukee 102, Detroit 89

Washington 120, Oklahoma City 98

Boston 111, Dallas 98

Denver 132, Golden State 110

L.A. Clippers 88, Utah 72

New Orleans 110, Phoenix 108

Atlanta 109, Portland 104, OT

Tuesday’s Results

Chicago 105, Toronto 94

Cleveland 116, Minnesota 108

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at Cleveland, 7

San Antonio at Orlando, 7

Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30

Dallas at Detroit, 7:30

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30

Miami at Houston, 8

New Orleans at Memphis, 8

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9

Minnesota at Denver, 9

Portland at Utah, 9

New York at Oklahoma City, 9:30

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Indiana, 7

Boston at Chicago, 8

Sunday’s Games

Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference at New Orleans, LA, 8:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Men’s Scores

MIDWEST

Akron 71, Toledo 65

Dayton 85, Saint Louis 63

Kent St. 76, Miami (Ohio) 72

Ohio 79, E. Michigan 71

Purdue 74, Rutgers 55

W. Michigan 89, Bowling Green 79

GLIAC Men’s Standings

North Division

League Overall

yx-Ferris State 15 3 21 4

x-Michigan Tech 12 6 14 11

Grand Valley State 11 7 15 10

Lake Superior State 11 7 14 8

Wayne State 11 7 14 8

Saginaw Valley State 8 10 15 10

Northern Michigan 5 13 7 16

Northwood 3 15 5 22

South Division

League Overall

x-Findlay 13 4 19 5

Ashland 10 7 15 8

Hillsdale 9 9 13 11

Walsh 8 9 15 9

Ohio Dominican 8 10 13 11

Tiffin 6 11 11 14

Lake Erie 3 15 4 22

x-Clinched GLIAC tournament spot

y-Clinced GLIAC home quarterfinal game

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Walsh at Ashland, 7:30

Tiffin at Findlay, 7:30

Saginaw Valley at Lake Superior State, 7:30

Lake Erie at Hillsdale, 8

Wayne State at Northwood, 8

Northern Michigan at Ferris State, 8

Michigan Tech at Grand Valley State, 8

GLIAC Women’s Standings

North Division

League Overall

xy-Saginaw Valley 15 3 19 5

x-Grand Valley State 13 5 18 6

x-Michigan Tech 13 5 17 6

x-Northern Michigan 11 7 16 9

x-Northwood 10 8 13 10

Wayne State 4 14 7 18

Ferris State 4 14 5 19

Lake Superior State 3 15 5 20

South Division

League Overall

xy-Ashland 17 0 25 0

x-Ohio Dominican 11 7 16 9

Walsh 9 8 13 11

Hillsdale 7 11 13 12

Findlay 6 11 12 13

Lake Erie 6 12 8 16

Tiffin 4 13 6 16

x-Clinched GLIAC tournament spot

y-Clinched quarterfinal home game

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Walsh at Ashland, 5:30

Tiffin at Findlay, 5:30

Saginaw Valley at Lake Superior State, 5:30

Lake Erie at Hillsdale, 6

Wayne State at Northwood, 6

Northern Michigan at Ferris State, 6

Michigan Tech at Grand Valley State, 6

NCAA Division III

Women’s Top 25

1, Amherst (22) 24-0 621 1

2, St. Thomas 23-0 584 2

3, Tufts 22-1 571 3

4, Thomas More (3) 23-0 548 4

5, Ohio Northern 23-0 519 5

6, Puget Sound 22-1 483 6

7, Washington (Mo.) 20-2 465 9

8, Hope 21-2 421 11

9, Trinity (Texas) 22-1 402 12

10, Wartburg 21-2 364 13

11, UW-Oshkosh 21-2 346 14

12, Christopher Newport 21-2 335 8

13, Gustavus Adolphus 22-1 297 16

14, DePauw 22-2 296 10

15, Mary Washington 21-2 280 7

16, Montclair State 22-2 250 17

17, Whitman 20-3 228 15

18, SUNY Geneseo 23-0 218 18

19, Messiah 22-1 196 19

20, Bowdoin 20-3 181 20

21, Scranton 20-3 163 21

22, Trine 20-2 114 23

23, Catholic 20-3 73 22

24, George Fox 19-4 58 25

25, Marymount 19-4 29 NR

Others receiving votes: Wheaton (Ill.) 18; Texas-Dallas 16; Ithaca 10; FDU-Florham 9; Albright 6; Calvin 6; Bethel 5; Illinois Wesleyan 5; Chicago 3; Texas-Tyler 2; UW-Whitewater 2; UW-Stevens Point 1.

LOCAL SPORTS

Tuesday’s Results

College Athletics

WRESTLING

Heidelberg 32, Ohio Northern 6

Prep Wrestling

Bluffton 24, Riverdale 23

Riverdale 36, Tiffin Calvert 12

Junior High Boys Basketball

TRAC CHAMPIONSHIP

(8th) Donnell 45, Toledo Washington 37

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

College Athletics

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Bluffton at Earlham (HCAC), 7:30

Ohio Northern at Otterbein (OAC), 7:30

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Otterbein at Ohio Northern (OAC), 7

Earlham at Bluffton (HCAC), 7:30

Prep Wrestling

Clyde, Norwalk St. Paul & West Salem Northwestern at Carey, 6

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

United Methodists League

High series: (men) Gary Waltermire 652; (women) Doris Edie 543. High game: (men) Steve Hilty 237; (women) Karen Wisner 198.

Sunsetters League

High series: Paula Leonard & Debby Schade, Gene Stevens Honda, 495. High game: Leonard 205.

LOCAL & AREA

UF 3-on-3 Soccer Tournament

The Dusk to Dawn 3-on-3 Indoor Soccer Tournament hosted by UF men and women’s soccer programs will be March 17-18 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. It will begin at 6 p.m. on March 17; cost is $80 per team. Teams consist of a minimum of three players, maximum of five. Four-game guarantee. U10 to open age groups for boys and girls. For more information contact Andy Smyth at smyth@findlay.edu (419) 434-4801 or download flier from UF Athletics web page.

Ohio Hoops Tryouts

FREMONT — Ohio Hoops Basketball will conduct tryouts for its travel teams for seventh- and eighth-grade boys on Feb. 19 at Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School. There is no fee to try out. Practices will be twice a week in Fremont and the teams will play in five or six tournaments from March through May. For more information, contact Tim Ritzler via email at OhioHoopsAAU@yahoo.com.

Lake Seeks Track Coach

MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for an assistant high school track coach. Experience in hurdles, jumps and throwing events preferred. Applicants can email a resume to Head Coach Jason Schober: JSchober@lakeschools.org.

Youth Baseball, Softball Signups

FOSTORIA — Registration sessions for Fostoria Junior Baseball and Softball are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Feb. 18 and 25 at the Geary Family YMCA, and Fostoria Paint and Supply. Fostoria Junior Baseball is open to ages 6-14; junior softball is for ages 6-18.

