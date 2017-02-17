BVC Girls Basketball Roundup: Leipsic’s Kreinbrink nets 400th career win

LEIPSIC — Leipsic coach Gary Kreinbrink notched his 400th career victory Thursday as the Vikings defeated Van Buren 59-35 in a Blanchard Valley Conference girls game.

Kreinbrink, in his 31st year, is 400-316 as Leipsic improved to 15-6 overall and 7-3 BVC.

Brooke Gerdeman scored 10 points and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds for the Vikings. Heather Lammers had nine points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Hope Lammers scored seven points. Eleven Leipsic players scored in the game.

Zoe Horne had a game-best 11 points for Van Buren (3-18, 1-10 BVC). Lydia Reineke had nine points and four rebounds and Mady Parker scored seven points.

Van Buren (3-18, 1-10 BVC)

Horne 4-0–11, Reineke 3-2–9, Parker 3-1–7, Nessler 2-0–4, Rampe 2-0–4. TOTALS: 14-43 3-6 — 35.

Leipsic (15-6, 7-3 BVC)

Gerdeman 3-4–10, He. Lammers 4-0–9, Ho. Lammers 3-0–7, Ellerbrock 2-0–6, Rigel 3-0–6, Siefker 2-0–5, Meyer 2-0–5, Niese 2-0–4, Henry 1-0–3, Haselman 1-0–2. TOTALS: 24-63 4-7 — 59.

Van Buren 11 6 11 7 — 35

Leipsic 18 17 15 9 — 59

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 4-14 (Horne 3, Reineke); Leipsic 7-23 (Ellerbrock 2, He. Lammers, Ho. Lammers, Siefker, Meyer & Henry).

rebounds: Van Buren 29 (Reineke & Nessler 4); Leipsic 38 (Gerdeman 9).

turnovers: Van Buren 21, Leipsic 10.

junior varsity: Van Buren, 23-19.

LIBERTY-BENTON 59

McCOMB 38

McCOMB — Liberty-Benton trailed McComb by two after one quarter, but the Eagles torched the Panthers in the middle two frames in claiming a 59-38 win and securing the outright Blanchard Valley Conference title.

L-B finishes its BVC season with a perfect 11-0 record, edging Arlington which finished 10-1.

The Eagles, who improved to 19-2 overall, trailed 12-10 after the first quarter but outscored McComb 11-5 and 19-6 in the second and third quarters respectively, led by Jensen Hiegel’s 18 points and seven assists.

Caitlin Elseser added a 15-point, 11-rebound double double and Savanah Richards scored nine with three steals for L-B.

Nora Hemminger paced the Panthers (9-12, 4-7 BVC) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Jenna Herr scored nine with a team-high eight boards and Alyssa Herr grabbed seven rebounds.

liberty-benton (19-2, 11-0 bvc)

Hiegel 7-4–18, Elseser 6-3–15, Richards 3-2–9, Reynolds 3-0–9, Grubinski 1-0–3, Bushop 1-0–2, Shepherd 1-0–2, Rhodes 0-1–1. TOTALS: 22 10-14–59.

mccomb (9-12, 4-7 bvc)

Hemminger 6-3–15, J. Herr 4-0–9, Schroeder 2-0–5, A. Herr 2-0–4, Buck 1-0–3, Duran 1-0–2. TOTALS: 16 3-4–38.

Liberty-Benton 10 11 19 19 — 59

McComb 12 5 6 15 — 38

3-Point GOALS: Liberty-Benton 5 (Reynolds 3, Richards & Grubinski), McComb 3 (Buck, J. Herr & Schroeder).

rebounds: Liberty-Benton 30 (Elseser 11), McComb 20 (J. Herr 8).

turnovers: Liberty-Benton 9, McComb 18.

junior varsity: Liberty-Benton, 26-11.

PANDORA-GILBOA 48

ARCADIA 45

PANDORA — Pandora-Gilboa grabbed an early lead, lost it in the third quarter before edging Arcadia in overtime to claim a 48-45 Blanchard Valley Conference win.

The Rockets, who improved to 14-7 overall and 7-4 in the BVC, led 23-17 at halftime, were outscored 17-11 in the third, but took the overtime period 8-5 led by Brittany and Toria Hovest’s 12 points each. Brittany Hovest added seven rebounds, while Alexa Maag scored six with seven boards, three assists and three steals.

Mariah Monday led all scorers with 16 points for the Redskins (13-8, 5-6 BVC).

arcadia (13-8, 5-6 bvc)

Monday 6-0–16, Ward 2-0–6, Burnett 2-0–6, Kieffer 3-0–6, Saltzman 1-2–4, Pratt 1-1–3. TOTALS: 17-45 3-4–45.

pandora-gilboa (14-7, 7-4 bvc)

T. Hovest 4-2–12, B. Hovest 5-1–12, Fenstermaker 3-0–8, Mullins 3-1–7, Maag 3-0–6, Ferguson 1-1–3. TOTALS: 19-44 5-12–48.

Arcadia 10 7 17 6 5 — 45

Pandora-Gilboa 14 9 11 6 8 — 48

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 8-20 (Monday 4, Ward & Burnett), Pandora-Gilboa 5-17 (T. Hovest & Fenstermaker 2, B. Hovest).

rebounds: Arcadia 19 (Pratt 5); Pandora-Gilboa 22 (Maag & B. Hovest 7).

turnovers: Arcadia 11, Pandora-Gilboa 8.

junior varsity: Arcadia, 34-14.

ARLINGTON 73

RIVERDALE 46

ARLINGTON — Morgan Smith led the way with 18 point Thursday as state-ranked Arlington rolled past Riverdale 73-46 in a Blanchard Valley Conference girls game.

Sierra Nichols added 17 points and Whitney Dodds had 14 points as the Red Devils, ranked eighth in the final Associated Press Division IV poll, finished the regular season 19-3, 10-1 BVC. Lauren Willow scored 10 points.

Sydney Holderman led Riverdale (10-11, 5-6 BVC) with 18 points. Reygan Frey had 12 points, and Lexie Wright eight points and seven rebounds.

Riverdale (10-11, 5-6 BVC)

Kuenzli 1-2–4, Wright 3-2–8, Taylor 0-1–1, Frey 4-3–12, Holderman 5-8–18, Ashburn 1-0–3. TOTALS: 14-41 16-24 — 46.

Arlington (19-3, 10-1 BVC)

Smith 9-0–18, Willow 5-0–10, Webb 2-0–5, W. Dodds 5-2–14, Pepple 0-1–1, L. Dodds 1-1–3, Jolliff 2-0–5, Nichols 7-3–14. TOTALS: 31-72 7-11 — 73.

Riverdale 6 10 16 14 — 46

Arlington 23 15 20 15 — 73

3-Point GOALS: Riverdale 2-5 (Frey, Ashburn); Arlington 4-21 (W. Dodds 2, Webb, Jolliff).

rebounds: Riverdale 27 (Wright & VandenBosch 7); Arlington 47.

junior varsity: Arlington, 54-16.

NORTH BALTIMORE 56

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 55

BASCOM — North Baltimore trailed Hopewell-Loudon by four at halftime, but dominated the third quarter and held on to edge the Chieftains 56-55 in a Blanchard Valley Conference game.

Bailey Boyer’s 14 points led a trio of double-figure scorers for the Tigers (14-7, 7-4 BVC), while Alivia Light scored 13 with four steals and Kiah Powell scored 10 with a team-high seven rebounds as the Tigers outscored H-L 13-6 in the third quarter.

North Baltimore had few answers for H-L’s Brooklyn Arbogast, though, as she scored a game-high 23 points on 50 percent (8-16) shooting, while grabbing a game-best 17 rebounds, including eight on the offensive end. Jacque Burns added 14 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Chieftains (14-8, 6-5 BVC).

Hopewell-Loudon ourebounded the Tigers 37-22, only committed one more turnover, but shot 28 percent (19 of 66) from the field, while the Tigers shot 41 percent (19-46).

north baltimore (14-7, 7-4 bvc)

Boyer 4-4–14, A. Light 4-4–13, Powell 3-4–10, Hiser 4-1–9, Weinandy 3-1–8, Cook 1-0–2. TOTALS: 19-46 14-24–56.

hopewell-loudon (14-8, 6-5 bvc)

Arbogast 8-7–23, Burns 5-4–14, Coppus 2-1–7, Siebenaller 2-1–5, Pace 2-0–5, Jameson 0-1–1. TOTALS: 19-66 14-21–55.

North Baltimore 12 15 13 16 — 56

Hopewell-Loudon 18 11 6 20 — 55

3-Point GOALS: North Baltimore 4-9 (Boyer 2, A. Light & Weinandy), Hopewell-Loudon 3-10 (Coppus 2, Pace).

rebounds: North Baltimore 22 (Powell 7); Hopewell-Loudon 37 (Arbogast 17).

turnovers: North Baltimore 14, Hopewell-Loudon 15.

VANLUE 43

CORY-RAWSON 22

VANLUE — Amanda Clymer and Emma Biller combined for 35 points as Vanlue rolled to a 43-22 win over Cory-Rawson in Blanchard Valley Conference action.

Clymer led all scorers with 18 points for the Wildcats (7-14, 2-9 BVC) and Biller scored 17, including nine in the first quarter.

The Hornets loss dropped them to 0-21 overall and 0-10 in the BVC for the season.

Mikaela Ricksecker led C-R with five points and Sarah Curth score four with nine rebounds as it shot just 5 of 50 from the field as a team and 10 of 31 from the foul line.

cory-rawson (0-21, 0-10 bvc)

Ricksecker 2-0–5, Curth 0-4–4, Biery 1-2–4, S. Roth 1-2–4, Yant 1-0–3, B. Roth 0-2–2. TOTALS: 5-50 10-31–22.

vanlue (7-14, 2-9 bvc)

Clymer 4-10–18, Biller 7-2–17, B. Smith 2-0–4, Czarnecki 1-0–2, Yeater 0-1–1, Snook 0-1–1. TOTALS: 14 14-25–43.

Cory-Rawson 3 3 3 13 — 22

Vanlue 13 11 12 7 — 43

3-Point GOALS: Cory-Rawson 2-15 (Ricksecker & Yant), Vanlue 1 (Biller).

rebounds: Cory-Rawson 30 (Curth 9).

