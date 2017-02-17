Findlay High Roundup: Taylor sets record in FHS girls win

FINDLAY — Ali Taylor scored a game-high 31 points including three 3s breaking Findlay’s school-record three-pointers made in a career as the Trojans rolled to a 60-52 win over Lima Senior in a Three Rivers Athletic Conference game.

Taylor, now with 107 career 3s, passed Danielle Salisbury’s previous record of 106 set in 2010.

Findlay, improving to 11-11 overall and 5-9 in the TRAC, also surpassed its win total from last year.

Emily Heiman added 14 points for the Trojans including two 3s in the second quarter to keep Findlay close — trailing 26-21 at halftime — before rallying with a 26-15 fourth quarter.

Destiny McDonald led the Spartans (9-13, 3-11 TRAC) with 15 points and Kierre James scored 13.

lima senior (9-13, 3-11 trac)

McDonald 6-1–15, James 5-2–13, Jackson 2-2–8, Washington 2-0–6, Bullock 3-0–6, Williams 1-0–2, Oglesbee 0-2–2. TOTALS: 19 7-9–52.

findlay (11-11, 5-9 trac)

Taylor 9-10–31, Heiman 4-4–14, Miller 1-0–3, Paris 1-1–3, Laube 1-0–2, Ramsey 1-0–2, Bendt 0-2–2, Shardo 1-0–2, Holliday 0-1–1. TOTALS: 18 18-23–60.

Lima Senior 9 17 11 15 — 52

Findlay 7 14 13 26 — 60

3-Point GOALS: Lima Senior 7 (McDonald, Washington & Jackson 2, James), Findlay 6 (Taylor 3, Heiman 2, Miller).

junior varsity: Findlay, 52-21.

Wrestlers pin Defiance

DEFIANCE — Findlay High School’s wrestling team used three pins and three forfeits to whip Defiance 45-15 in a nonconference wrestling match Thursday night.

Zach Bryant (182), Aaron Kupferberg (220) and Dewey Lee (285) recorded pins while Josiah Trevino (152), Jaden Johnson (126), Boston Dubocq (138) won by forfeit for the Trojans.

Findlay’s Jonah Smith (106), Liam Morrison (120) and Dru Hernandez (160) added wins by decision.

The Trojans have two nights of dual meets to wrap up the regular season.

They’ll travel to Napoleon tonight before closing their dual match schedule at home Saturday against Ottawa-Glandorf.

FINDLAY 45, DEFIANCE 15

106 — Smith (F) dec. Villareal 5-0

113 — Martinez (D) dec. Johnston 2-0

120 — Morrison (F) dec. Perez 5-1

126 — Johnson (F) won by forfeit

132 — Assaf (D) dec. Staschiak 7-3

138 — Dubocq (F) won by forfeit

145 — Grunden (D) dec. Douglas 7-3

152 — Trevino (F) won by forfeit

160 — Hernandez (F) dec. Diaz 3-1 OT

170 — Gonzales (D) dec. Snider 6-4

182 — Bryant (F) pinned Vega 1:41

195 — Arnett (D) dec. Charles 4-0

220 — Kupferberg (F) pinned Grunden 1:31

285 — Lee (F) pinned Schlegel 1:07

