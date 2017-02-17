Women’s Basketball: UF holds off Tiffin, 75-70

By ANDY WOLF

Normally, going the final six minutes without a field goal would spell disaster.

The University of Findlay women’s basketball team made the most of its eight trips to the free-throw line in the span to stave off Tiffin 75-70 for a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference victory Thursday at Croy Gymnasium.

“It was one of the rare occasions where we struggled offensively, especially down the stretch,” UF coach Jim Wiedie said.

The Oilers (13-13, 7-11 GLIAC) got to the line four times in the final minute.

Jenna Stegmaier made the first visit, sinking two free throws to break a tie and put UF ahead 70-68 with 49.3 seconds to go.

A free throw by Hintz with 30.4 on the clock put the Dragons (6-17, 4-14) behind by three points.

Tiffin’s Allie Schirmer got a wide open look from the left corner but couldn’t connect.

Haley Horstman and Emily Molnar each made a pair of free throws in the final 6.2 seconds to seal the win.

“Part of that is just inexperience,” Wiedie said of leaving Schirmer open. “I’m looking out there and I’m screaming because we’re not supposed to be in that situation but there’s four sophomores out there. They haven’t been in that situation a lot.”

Horstman led the Oilers with 17 points and four assists, while Karli Bonar made four treys for 12 points.

Christa Puthoff had 10 points and four rebounds, and Anna Hintz added eight points and 10 rebounds.

Findlay had seven players score in an 18-9 third quarter to go ahead 57-48.

After Puthoff started the fourth with a post score, Tiffin reeled off a 9-0 run to get back into the game but never lead.

“That’s a sign of a team that’s maturing,” Wiedie said. “In previous games up to that point we’ve been a disaster. “¦ We got the stops when we needed to. I’m proud of the way we handled ourselves in a pressure situations down the stretch.”

Schirmer scored a game-high 20 points to guide the Dragons.

Tiffin (6-17, 4-14 GLIAC)

Cummings 2-7 0-0 5, Nauman 4-11 0-0 9, McKay 4-11 0-0 8, Massey 3-7 1-4 8, Miler 2-6 1-2 5, May 0-0 0-0 0, Schirmer 8-18 0-0 20, Sanabria 3-3 0-0 8, Jackson 3-3 0-0 7. TOTALS: 29-66 2-6 70.

Findlay (13-13, 7-11 GLIAC)

Hintz 3-6 2-4 8, Puthoff 5-10 0-1 10, Horstman 6-17 5-6 17, Thobe 2-3 2-3 6, Bonar 4-5 0-2 12, Molnar 0-1 2-2 2, Englebrecht 1-3 4-4 6, Ellerbrock 3-6 0-0 7, Stegmaier 2-4 2-2 7. TOTALS: 26-55 17-24 75.

Tiffin 23 16 9 22 — 70

Findlay 17 22 18 18 — 75

3-Point GOALS: Tiffin 10-30 (Schirmer 4-11, Sanabria 2-2, Jackson 1-1, Cummings 1-3, Nauman 1-3, Massey 1-4, Miller 0-4); Findlay 6-17 (Bonar 4-5, Stegmaier 1-2, Ellerbrock 1-4, Horstman 0-4, Englebrecht 0-1, Molnar 0-1.

rebounds: Tiffin 37 (Nauman 8); Findlay 35 (Hintz 10).

ASSISTS: Tiffin 17 (McKay 6); Findlay 13 (Horstman & Englebrecht 4).

STEALS: Tiffin 4 (Miller 2); Findlay 3 (Horstman 2).

BLOCKS: Tiffin 1 (Cummings); Findlay 2 (Hintz & Ellerbrock).

TURNOVERS: Tiffin 11; Findlay 11.

TOTAL FOULS: Tiffin 19; Findlay 10.

FOULED OUT: Massey (TU).

