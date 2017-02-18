Prep bowling: Two advance to district

Posted On Sat. Feb 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NAPOLEON — Ottawa-Glandorf’s Katie Lane and Patrick Henry’s Megan Rosebrook both earned a spot in next week’s district tournament after their performances at Friday’s Division II sectional girls bowling tournament at Napoleon’s River City Bowl-A-Way.
The top four teams and top four individual bowlers not on a qualifying team advance to next week’s Division II district tournament at Rossford’s Interstate Lanes.
Lane was the top individual qualifier as she bowled a 165-146-174–485 series. Rosebrook used a big second game to advance as she rolled a 110-223-137–470 series to lead the Patriots.
Bryan captured the section crown with a 3,278-3,201 margin over runner up Liberty Center. Wauseon (3,151) and Napoleon (2,906) were the other teams that advanced.
Patrick Henry (2,8440 was fifth while the Titans couldn’t field a complete team.

TEAM STANDINGS
1, Bryan 3,278. 2, Liberty Center 3,201. 3, Wauseon 3,151. 4, Napoleon 2,906. 5, Patrick henry 2,844. 6, Tinora 2,708. 7, Evergreen 2,690. 8, Rossford 2,629. 9, Delta 2,562. 10, Swanton 2,501. 11, Eastwood 2,274. 12, Ottawa-Glandorf NTS.
Individual Qualifiers
Katie Lane (O-G) 165-146-174–485; Quinn Slattman (Tin) 146-182-143–471; Megan Rosebrook (PH) 110-223-137–470; Lizzy Hornyak (Ross) 149-164-156–469.
OTHER AREA FINISHES
23, Morgan Thomas (O-G) 121-135-147–403. 28, Ally Junge (PH) 105-134-148–387. 33, Hannah Kinder (PH) 119-110-132–361. 37, Camryn Foppe (O-G) 141-79-94–314. 38, Caitlin Ellerbrock (O-G0 92-98-120–310. 48, Hailee Rathburn (PH) 140-116–256. 50, Kayla Tackett 109-135–244. 51, Kristy Spurgeon (PH) 112-130–242.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!
2016 High School Football edition available Aug. 25th! Follow the action: NASCAR Review Times Digital Experience! More Take 5: Sports Q n' A!

Sports News and Scores

Sports BUZZ Ohio

Prep Scores & Schedule: 02-16-17
Fri, Feb 17, 2017
Blanchard River Buzz
Girls Basketball: Schramko comes up big for Elmwood
Fri, Feb 17, 2017
Blanchard River Buzz
BVC Roundup: Leipsic’s Kreinbrink nets his 400th win
Fri, Feb 17, 2017
Blanchard River Buzz
Prep Girls Basketball: Bulldogs show plenty of bite in NWC title tilt
Fri, Feb 17, 2017
Blanchard River Buzz
Findlay High Roundup: Taylor sets record; FHS wrestlers roll
Fri, Feb 17, 2017
Blanchard River Buzz
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company