Prep bowling: Two advance to district

NAPOLEON — Ottawa-Glandorf’s Katie Lane and Patrick Henry’s Megan Rosebrook both earned a spot in next week’s district tournament after their performances at Friday’s Division II sectional girls bowling tournament at Napoleon’s River City Bowl-A-Way.

The top four teams and top four individual bowlers not on a qualifying team advance to next week’s Division II district tournament at Rossford’s Interstate Lanes.

Lane was the top individual qualifier as she bowled a 165-146-174–485 series. Rosebrook used a big second game to advance as she rolled a 110-223-137–470 series to lead the Patriots.

Bryan captured the section crown with a 3,278-3,201 margin over runner up Liberty Center. Wauseon (3,151) and Napoleon (2,906) were the other teams that advanced.

Patrick Henry (2,8440 was fifth while the Titans couldn’t field a complete team.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Bryan 3,278. 2, Liberty Center 3,201. 3, Wauseon 3,151. 4, Napoleon 2,906. 5, Patrick henry 2,844. 6, Tinora 2,708. 7, Evergreen 2,690. 8, Rossford 2,629. 9, Delta 2,562. 10, Swanton 2,501. 11, Eastwood 2,274. 12, Ottawa-Glandorf NTS.

Individual Qualifiers

Katie Lane (O-G) 165-146-174–485; Quinn Slattman (Tin) 146-182-143–471; Megan Rosebrook (PH) 110-223-137–470; Lizzy Hornyak (Ross) 149-164-156–469.

OTHER AREA FINISHES

23, Morgan Thomas (O-G) 121-135-147–403. 28, Ally Junge (PH) 105-134-148–387. 33, Hannah Kinder (PH) 119-110-132–361. 37, Camryn Foppe (O-G) 141-79-94–314. 38, Caitlin Ellerbrock (O-G0 92-98-120–310. 48, Hailee Rathburn (PH) 140-116–256. 50, Kayla Tackett 109-135–244. 51, Kristy Spurgeon (PH) 112-130–242.

