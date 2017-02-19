Boys Basketball Roundup: P-G clinches share of PCL title

PANDORA — It was a big night for Pandora-Gilboa’s boys basketball team on Saturday.

Rockets’ junior Drew Johnson scored his 1,000th point and had a game-high 23 points, and with some help from Route 12 rival Columbus Grove, P-G clinched a share of its first Putnam County League title since 2009 with a 56-44 win over Fort Jennings.

P-G improved to 14-6 overall, 5-1 in the league and earned its third league title overall (2008). Columbus Grove handed Miller City its second PCL loss, 61-58, on Saturday.

The Rockets can win the outright league title with a win at Continental (4-2 PCL) on Thursday. If the Pirates win, there will be a three-way tie for the league title between P-G, Continental and Miller City at 5-2.

Johnson, a 6-foot-5 forward, finished the game with 1,011 career points.

Cooper McCullough drained three 3-pointers en route to 13 points and Riley Larcom added 10 points for P-G. The Rockets trailed 23-21 at halftime but used a 35-21 second half advantage.

Brandon Wehri had 14 points, including 10 of 10 free throws, to lead Fort Jennings (8-13, 0-6 PCL). Ian Finn and Cole Horstman added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

FORT JENNINGS (8-13, 0-6 PCL)

Wehri 2-10–14, Finn 5-2–13, Horstman 4-1–10, Trentman 2-2–7. TOTALS: 13 15-18 — 44.

PANDORA-GILBOA (14-6, 5-1 PCL)

Johnson 10-3–23, McCullough 5-0–13, Larcom 4-2–10, Breece 2-4–8, Huffman 0-2–2. TOTALS: 21 11-15 — 56.

Fort Jennings 6 17 13 8 — 44

Pandora-Gilboa 9 12 17 18 — 56

3-Point GOALS: Fort Jennings 3 (Finn, Trentman & Horstman 1); Pandora-Gilboa 3 (McCullough 3).

NORTH BALTIMORE 61

UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY 58

NORTH BALTIMORE — Noah Brian and Chase Naugle both scored 13 points while Brady Rader added 12 as they led North Baltimore past Upper Scioto Valley 61-58 in a nonleague boys basketball game Saturday.

Brian added six steals and three assists for the Tigers (10-10). Rader and Julian Hagemyer (eight points) both had a team-high five rebounds.

Chase Rose led Upper Scioto Valley (12-10) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Trevor Dotson chipped in 12 points.

UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY (12-10)

Rose 7-4–18, Dotson 6-0–12, Daniels 3-0–8, Lowery 2-1–7, Sanders 3-1–7, Hipsher 0-3–3, Thompson 1-0–3. TOTALS: 22-42 9-15 — 58.

NORTH BALTIMORE (10-10)

Brian 5-1–13, Naugle 5-2–13, Rader 4-4–12, Gazarek 4-1–9, Hagemyer 3-0–8, Franjic 2-0–4, Flores 0-2–2. TOTALS: 23-50 10-13 — 61.

Upper Scioto Valley 9 17 15 17 — 58

North Baltimore 10 18 17 16 — 61

3-Point GOALS: Upper Scioto Valley 5-13 (Lowery & Daniels 2, Thompson 1); North Baltimore 5-14 (Hagemyer & Brian 2, Naugle 1).

rebounds: Upper Scioto Valley 26 (Rose 8); North Baltimore 24 (Hagemyer & Rader 5).

turnovers: Upper Scioto Valley 16, North Baltimore 16.

junior varsity: Upper Scioto Valley, 48-28.

CORY-RAWSON 72

HARDIN NORTHERN 49

DOLA — Cory-Rawson shook off a 14-4 first-quarter deficit to Hardin Northern and controlled the rest of the game for a 72-49 nonconference win Saturday.

The Hornets (11-9) tied the game by halftime (24-24) and outscored the Polar Bears (2-20) 48-25 in the second half.

Bryce Tuttle racked up 21 points, eight rebounds and four steals to lead Cory-Rawson while Ethan Misamore had 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Shawn Weihrauch scored 18 points for Hardin Northern.

CORY-RAWSON (11-9)

Chester 1-0–3, Abell 2-0–5, Ritter 4-1–10, Zuercher 1-1–4, Schultz 2-1–6, Misamore 7-3–17, Tuttle 8-4–21, Kisseberth 2-2–6. TOTALS: 27-55 12-21–72.

HARDIN NORTHERN (2-20)

Weihrauch 8-2–16, Wilhelm 3-3–9, Lease 1-0–2, Watts 5-0–10, Cramer 1-0–2, Pauley 1-0–3, Schiewe 2-0–4. TOTALS: 21-45 6-11.

Cory-Rawson 4 20 15 33 — 72

Hardin Northern 14 10 6 19 — 49

3-Point GOALS: Cory-Rawson 6-15 (Tuttle, Chester, Abell, Ritter, Zuercher & Schultz); Hardin Northern 1-6 (Pauley).

rebounds: Cory-Rawson 34 (Tuttle & Kisseberth 8); Hardin Northern 17 (Watts 5).

turnovers: Cory-Rawson 11; Hardin Northern 13.

BLUFFTON 54

KENTON 47

BLUFFTON — Bluffton’s Gabe Denecker tallied a game-high 19 points while younger brother Luke Denecker added 17 as the Pirates used a 13-6 advantage in overtime to pick up a 54-47 nonleague win over Kenton.

Bluffton (11-10) trailed 27-22 at halftime and 34-32 after three quarters. The Pirates had a 15-6 advantage from the free throw line.

Jaron Sharp and Thomas Phillips scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Kenton (12-9).

KENTON (12-9)

Sharp 5-0–11, T. Phillips 4-2–10, Sherman 4-0–8, Hites 3-0–8, Donnelly 3-0–6, H. Phillips 0-4–4. TOTALS: 19 6-9 –47.

BLUFFTON (11-10)

G. Denecker 9-1–19, L. Denecker 4-7–17, Kingsley 2-3–7, Myers 1-2–5, Bassitt 1-1–3, Jefferson 1-1–3. TOTALS: 18 15-26 –54.

Kenton 15 12 7 7 6 — 47

Bluffton 11 11 10 9 13 — 54

3-Point GOALS: Kenton 3 (Hites 2, Sharp 1); Bluffton 3 (L. Denecker 2, Myers 1).

turnovers: Kenton 14, Bluffton 14.

VANLUE 60

RIDGEMONT 55

MOUNT VICTORY — Caleb Bonham and Troy Ward each posted a double-double as Vanlue got by Ridgemont 60-55 Saturday in nonleague action.

Bonham amassed 17 points and 13 rebounds while Ward put in 20 points with five 3-pointers and 10 bounds to help the Wildcats improve to 3-16 overall.

Trevor Stover scored a game-high 22 points to pace the Golden Gophers (5-16).

VANLUE (3-16)

Price 3-0–6, Bonham 8-1–17, Sunderhaus 1-0–3, Ward 6-3–20, Kloepfer 5-1–14. TOTALS: 23-50 5-16–60.

RIDGEMONT (5-16)

Jenkins 2-0–4, Martino 2-0–5, Salinas 3-0–7, Stover 7-5–22, Sparks 3-0–8, James 2-0–5, McKinley 2-0–4. TOTALS: 21-54 5-8–55.

Vanlue 9 14 21 16 — 60

Ridgemont 12 14 12 17 — 55

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 9-20 (Ward 5, Kloepfer 3, Sunderhaus); Ridgemont 8-21 (Stover 3, Sparks 2, Martino, Salinas & James).

rebounds: Vanlue 38 (Bonham 13, Ward 10); Ridgemont 24.

turnovers: Vanlue 12; Ridgemont 8.

junior varsity: Ridgemont, 56-23.

VAN BUREN 54

KALIDA 49

KALIDA — Van Buren’s Braxton Fasone and Ryan Turner combined for 41 points as the Black Knights used a 23-11 fourth quarter advantage to edge Kalida 54-49 in Saturday’s nonconference boys game.

Fasone led all scorers with 23 points, including 17 free throws, while Turner popped in 19 on 7 of 11 (63.6 percent) shooting from the field with a team-high three steals.

Van Buren improved to 18-2 with the win.

Collin Nartker and Grant Laudick led the Wildcats’ offense with 17 points apiece, while Trent Siebeneck chipped in 11 as Kalida fell to 9-12 overall.

VAN BUREN (18-2)

Fasone 3-17 — 23, Turner 7-4–19, Steveson 1-2–4, Adolph 0-4–4, Iliff 0-2–2, Saltzman 1-0–2. TOTALS: 12-28 29-36 — 54.

KALIDA (9-12)

Nartker 6-5–17, Laudick 7-3–17, Siebeneck 4-0–11, Knueve 2-0–4. TOTALS: 19-35 8-13 — 49.

Van Buren 12 3 16 23 — 54

Kalida 13 10 15 11 — 49

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 1-9 (Turner 1); Kalida 3-10 (Siebeneck 3).

rebounds: Van Buren 13 (Steveson 4); Kalida 20 (Nartker 6).

turnovers: Van Buren 2, Kalida 10.

junior varsity: Kalida, 35-25.

CONTINENTAL 41

TINORA 36

DEFIANCE — Continental outscored Tinora 22-10 in the final frame in rallying for a 41-36 nonconference victory Saturday.

Trevor Williamson (four rebounds) scored a game-high 12 points and Caleb Olds had 10 points for the Pirates who trailed 26-19 entering the fourth quarter.

Ryan Mohr scored 11 points to lead the Rams (3-19).

CONTINENTAL (13-7)

Brecht 1-0–3, Williamson 3-4–12, Stauffer 3-2–8, Olds 3-1″”10, Williams 4-0–8. TOTALS: 19-35 7-11–41.

TINORA (3-19)

Giesige 2-0–6, Bumb 2-0–5, Mohr 5-0–11, Rinkel 4-0–8, Gilbert 3-0–8. TOTALS: 20-31 0-6–36.

Continental 5 9 5 22 — 41

Tinora 7 10 9 10 — 36

3-Point GOALS: Continental 4-9 (Williamson 2, Brecht & Olds); Tinora 4-7 (Giesige 2, Bumb & Mohr).

rebounds: Continental 11 (Williams 4); Tinora 10.

turnovers: Continental 7; Tinora 15.

NEW RIEGEL 47

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 46

BASCOM — Brian Hughes scored the game-winning bucket with 5.5 seconds remaining to lift New Riegel past Hopewell-Loudon 47-46 Saturday as the Blue Jackets hoisted the Battle of Bullfrog Road trophy for the third straight year.

Hughes finished with six points on the night as Mitchell Kramer and Brandon Arbogast led the Blue Jackets (13-7) with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Jordyn Jury backed the Chieftains (13-8) with game-highs of 16 points and six assists.

Gauge Sadler had 13 points and Trent Ardner scored 11.

NEW RIEGEL (13-7)

Arbogast 5-2–12, Hughes 3-0–6, Lescallet 2-2–7, Kramer 5-1–13, Dryfuse 4-1–9. TOTALS: 19-44 5-10–47.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (13-8)

Ardner 4-3–11, Sadler 5-0–13, Jury 7-1–16, Bolte 3-0–6. TOTALS: 19-49 3-7–46.

New Riegel 10 14 10 13 — 47

Hopewell-Loudon 10 10 10 16 — 46

3-Point GOALS: New Riegel 4-15 (Kramer 2, Lescallet & Arbogast); Hopewell-Loudon 5-23 (Sadler 3, Jury 2).

rebounds: New Riegel 33 (Halcomb 6); Hopewell-Loudon 26 (Bolte 17).

turnovers: New Riegel 10; Hopewell-Loudon 5.

junior varsity: New Riegel, 32-21.

FOSTORIA 55

SENECA EAST 53

FOSTORIA — Fostoria won just one quarter on Saturday, but it was a big first quarter as the Redmen held on the rest of the way to edge Seneca East 55-53.

Jayden Stanton led Fostoria, which improved to 5-15, with a team-high 14 points and Aneas Cousin chipped in 11 in helping Fostoria jump out to a 15-4 lead.

Johnny Diehm paced all scorers with 27 points for Seneca East (9-12) and Alex Forehand scored 10.

seneca east (9-12)

Diehm 9-8–27, Forehand 3-2–10, Turek 2-1–5, Chapman 1-2–5, Ferres 1-2–4, Vogt 1-0–2. TOTALS: 17-50 15-17–53.

fostoria (5-15)

Stanton 5-4–14, Ane. Cousin 5-1–11, Johnson 3-2–9, Arm. COusin 3-0–8, Turner 1-0–3, Bunley 1-1–3, Garcia 1-0–3, Milum 1-0–2, Phillips 0-2–2. TOTALS: 20-45 10-13–55.

Seneca East 4 14 14 21 — 53

Fostoria 15 14 11 15 — 55

3-Point GOALS: Seneca East 4-12 (Forehand 2, Diehm & Chapman), Fostoria 5-13 (Arm. Cousin 2, Garcia, Johnson & Turner).

rebounds: Seneca East 30, Fostoria 22 (Johnson 7).

turnovers: Seneca East 11, Fostoria 9.

junior varsity: Seneca East, 53-45.

LEIPSIC 52

OTTOVILLE 43

LEIPSIC — Jordan Berger and Grant Schroeder combined for 30 points as Leipsic opened the third quarter strong and topped Ottoville 52-43 in Saturday’s Putnam County League game.

Berger led the Vikings (13-7, 3-3 PCL) with 16 points and six rebounds, Grant Schroeder scored 14 and Dylan Schroeder chipped in 11 points with six boards.

Leipsic added to a two-point halftime lead by outscoring Ottoville 13-7 in the third.

Nick Moorman led all scorers with 17 points for the Big Green (8-11, 2-5 PCL) and Logan Kemper added a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double.

ottoville (8-11, 2-5 pcl)

Moorman 6-4–17, Kemper 5-3–14, Schimmoeller 3-0–8, Bendele 1-0–2, Fisher 1-0–2. TOTALS: 16-42 7-9–43.

leipsic (13-7, 3-3 pcl)

Berger 5-6–16, G. Schroeder 5-4–14, D. Schroeder 4-3–11, Rader 1-4–6, Rieman 1-1–3, Hiegel 1-0–2. TOTALS: 17-31 18-29–52.

Ottoville 14 9 7 13 — 43

Leipsic 16 9 13 14 — 52

3-Point GOALS: Ottoville 4-22 (Schimmoeller 2, Kemper & Moorman), Leipsic 0-4.

rebounds: Ottoville 23 (Kemper 11), Leipsic 24 (Berger & D. Schroeder 6).

turnovers: Ottoville 10, Leipsic 8.

GENOA 58

OLD FORT 42

GENOA — Old Fort fell behind to Genoa early and was unable to recover as Genoa handled the Stockaders 58-42 in a nonconference boys game.

Old Fort fell behind 24-17 at halftime before dropping the third quarter 17-5 as its season record fell to 18-3. The Comets improved to 18-3 with the win.

Jacob Webb was the lone double-figure scorer for the Stockaders with 17 points, while Eric Bell grabbed a team-best 11 rebounds.

Jake Plantz led all scorers with 19 points for Genoa and Sam Sutter chipped in 13.

old fort (18-3)

Webb 7-2–17, Cleveland 3-0–7, Baker 3-0–6, Hammond 2-0–4, Kohlenberg 1-0–3, Bell 1-1–3, Wagner 0-2–2. TOTALS: 17-61 5-14–42.

genoa (18-3)

Plantz 9-0–19, Sutter 5-2–13, M. Bradfield 3-3–10, Bench 2-3–7, Edwards 3-0–6, A. Bradfield 1-0–3. TOTALS: 23-49 8-13–58.

Old Fort 8 9 5 20 — 42

Genoa 11 13 17 17 — 58

3-Point GOALS: Old Fort 3-22 (Cleveland, Kohlenberg & Webb), Genoa 4-13 (Plantz, Sutter, M. Bradfield & A. Bradfield).

rebounds: Old Fort 32 (Bell 11), Genoa 28.

turnovers: Old Fort 11, Genoa 11.

junior varsity: Genoa, 52-40.

FORT RECOVERY 81

MCCOMB 40

FORT RECOVERY — Fort Recovery took a commanding 52-19 halftime edge and turned it into an 81-40 nonleague win over McComb on Saturday.

Micaiah Cox went for a game-high 33 points while Caleb Martin and Travis Sutter scored 16 and 14 points for the Indians (14-7).

Skye Gustwiller scored 14 points to lead the Panthers (3-16).

MCCOMB (3-16)

S. Gustwiller 6-1–14, C. Schroeder 3-0–7, Case 1-3–6, T. Schroeder 2-0–6, K. Gustwiller 1-0–3, Sherick 1-0–3, Grubb 0-1–1. TOTALS: 14-53 5-9–40.

FORT RECOVERY (14-7)

Cox 12-7–33, Martin 6-3–16, Sutter 4-4–14, Braun 3-0–6, Jutte 1-0–3, Rogers 1-0–3, Bihn 1-0–2, Roessner 1-0–2. TOTALS: 30-65 14-22–81.

McComb 9 10 10 11 — 40

Fort Recovery 22 30 16 13 — 81

3-Point GOALS: McComb 7-25 (T. Schroeder 2, S. Gustwiller, C. Schroeder, Case, K. Gustwiller & Sherick); Fort Recovery 7-20 (Cox & Sutter 2, Martin, Jutte & Rogers 2).

rebounds: McComb 25 (Case 5); Fort Recovery 17.

turnovers: McComb 27; Fort Recovery 7.

LIMA TEMPLE CHRISTIAN 63

ADA 39

ADA — Seth Hohlbein poured in six 3s for 20 points in leading Lima Temple Christian past Ada, 63-39, in a nonconference boys game.

DJ Clay was strong in support of Hohlbein hitting three 3s of his own with 15 points as the Pioneers, who improved to 10-11 overall, committed just four turnovers.

Owen Conley paced the Bulldogs (4-17) with 14 points and nine rebounds. Seth Evans scored five with two assists.

lima temple christian (10-11)

Hohlbein 6-2–20, DJ Clay 6-0–15, Callahan 4-1–9, Howell 2-3–7, Bowman 2-1–5, Zwiebel 1-0–3, Williams 1-0–2, Dak. Clay 1-0–2. TOTALS: 23-56 7-12–63.

ada (4-17)

Conley 5-1–14, Conrad 3-0–7, Bailey 3-0–6, Evans 2-0–5, Mullins 0-3–3, Hoschak 0-2–2, Frazier 1-0–2. TOTALS: 14-51 6-10–39.

Temple Christian 14 17 21 11 — 63

Ada 7 9 13 10 — 39

3-Point GOALS: Temple Christian 10-21 (Hohlbein 6, DJ Clay 3, Zwiebel), Ada 5-15 (Conley 3, Conrad & Evans).

rebounds: Temple Christian 33, Ada 31 (Conley 9).

turnovers: Temple Christian 4, Ada 11.

junior varsity: Ada, 57-45.

